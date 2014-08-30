Illinois churches forgive almost $6 million in medical debt statewide

The United Church of Christ continues to assist people struggling to get out from under medical debt. The latest effort touched more than 6,500 families in Illinois. They recently have received letters learning that their medical debt has been abolished, courtesy of the churches of the Illinois Conference UCC.

Thirty three churches and 36 individuals funded the Conference’s primary buy of $41,707 — which wiped out almost $6 million in debt for households in 78 of Illinois’ 102 counties. The donations were sent through the National Setting to UCC partner, RIP Medical Debt, a non-profit which buys up debt on the secondary market for pennies on the dollar. An additional contribution of $5,000 sent independently by St. Pauls UCC in Chicago helped fund a buy in RIP Medical Debt’s “A Nation that Cares” campaign.

