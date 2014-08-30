Comme la conversation

Qui est en totale déperdition

Ou alors, il y faudrait presque une traduction

De l'hyperindividualisme en lévitation

L'amitié va tendre à disparaître

Des échanges tarifés en nouveau paraître

Comme pour la sexualité, si chère payée

Pour cela, de la compromission

Pour cela, de la concession

Pour cela, de l'adaptation

Et surtout, pour cela, de la contrefaçon

Terminus pour l'amitié, terminus pour l'amour

Certes, parfois, du sexe, qui ne fait jamais un four

Avec tout le reste qui fait son tour

Moi, de tout, étant le rejeté, j'en connais les atours

Tout étant et constituant de la marchandise

Du capital tout y faisant une gourmandise

Quoique l'on en médise

Se bâtissant sur de la cruauté

Se bâtissant sur de l'ignominie

Se bâtissant sur de l'absurdité

Chaque pays avec ses propres vilenies

Le capital, de tout, se nourrissant

Comme toute fausse révolution ou révolte, l'engraissant

Les riches

S'en foutent plein la gueule

Avec des corps pollués, qui les dégueulent

Les pauvres

Comme un spectacle de divertissement

Avec des yeux envieux, les regardant

Alors, que tout, maintenant

D'une relation l'autre, tout se mélangeant

D'une aliénation l'autre, tout s'interpénétrant!

Ainsi, l'espèce humaine, carnivore

C'est, 70 milliards d'animaux non-humains

Et ce chaque année, pour les dévorer

Qui sont entassés, maltraités, massacrés, tués

Et parfois même torturés, en toute banalité

De toute une une organisation industrialisée

Comme la crue de janvier 1910, pour Paris, tout inonder

Quand cela n'est pas ceci ou cela

C'est forcément pour autre chose, voilà

Indirectement ou directement

Dans un grand tout au tout se mélangeant

L'espèce humaine est une saloperie

Rares y sont les gentilles et les gentils

Donc un mélange que tout arrange

Il suffit d'y changer les langes

L'extrême droite de l'extrême gauche

L'extrême gauche de l'extrême droite

Sur certains sujets, parfois, se rejoignant

Des Gilets jaunes au tout venant

Et pour le capital, tout le renforçant

Toute cavalcade jamais en capilotade

Avec tout, en tout, qui nous canarde

Tout y est PFAS, éternels polluants

Qui dans tout être humain, sont présents

Per et polyfluoroalkylées, jamais ne s'éliminant

Tout est fichu, c'est bien navrant

Car tout s'irradie en s'accumulant !

Plus personne, à quoi que ce soit

N'échappant, lui, eux, elles, moi, toi

Du catastrophisme comme une distraction, se consommant

Car en toutes choses et en tous domaines

Furent, sont, ont été, semis des bêtises et des haines

Le monde est une banque

Des piscinistes banquiers, la gardant

La banque du monde devenant branque

Parfois, presque en fausses larmes, se confondant

Michel-Edouard Leclerc, au vrai fiel

Cinq millions d'euros de salaire annuel

Certes

Ce que gagnent de rares footballeurs, par mois

Mais tout de même, cela jette un froid

Toujours le ou la riche d'un ou d'une autre

Toujours le ou la pauvre d'un ou d'une autre

Nos vies déjà gâchées

Avant, des autres, les rencontrer

Nous ne pouvions donc pas les gâcher

Dans une telle société aux dés pipés

Elles l'étaient déjà, avant même la sortie du né

Vies courtes ou vies longues, amour ou amitié

Amour ou amitié de la compétitivité

Même si dans un litre de mer

Un milliard de virus y faisant leurs affaires

Des centaines de millions de bactéries

Cent mille microalgues comme en batterie

Et bien sûr du zooplancton, environ 12000 espèces, approximativement

Et pour tout, sur terre, mers, océans, lacs, rivières, fleuves, l'entourant

Entre trois et cent millions d'espèces, environ, forcément

Environ deux millions, seulement recensées, clin d'oeil édifiant

Du microcosme au macrocosme

Tout un monde

Et dans chaque monde

Mais, là, amoralité sans gynécocosme !

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien

Like the conversation

Who is in total loss

Or else, it would almost need a translation

Hyperindividualism in levitation

Friendship will tend to fade

Priced exchanges in new publication

As for sexuality, so expensive paid

For this, compromise

For this, concession

For this, adaptation

And above all, for this, counterfeiting

Terminus for friendship, terminus for love

Certainly, sometimes, sex, which never burns

With everything else doing its rounds

Me, of everything, being the rejected, I know the trappings

Any being and constituent of the commodity

Capital while making it a delicacy

Although we slander

Built on cruelty

Building on ignominy

Building on absurdity

Each country with its own villainies

Capital, of everything, feeding

Like any false revolution or revolt, fattening it

The rich

They don't give a damn

With polluted bodies, which puke them

Poor people

Like an entertainment show

With envious eyes, watching them

So everything now

From one relationship to another, all mixing

From one alienation to another, all interpenetrating!

Thus, the human species, carnivorous

That is, 70 billion non-human animals

And this every year, to devour them

Who are piled up, mistreated, massacred, killed

And sometimes even tortured, in all banality

Of an entire industrialized organization

Like the flood of January 1910, for Paris, flood everything

When it's not this or that

It must be for something else, here it is

Indirectly or directly

In a big all-in-all mixing together

The human species is a bitch

Few are the nice ones and the nice ones

So a mixture that everything suits

Just change the nappies

The far right of the far left

The extreme left of the extreme right

On certain subjects, sometimes, coming together

Yellow Vests at all comers

And for the capital, all strengthening it

Any cavalcade never in capilotade

With everything, in everything, that ducks us

Everything is there PFAS, eternal pollutants

which in every human being are present

Per and polyfluoroalkylated, never eliminating

It's all over, it's very heartbreaking

Because everything radiates by accumulating!

No one, anything

Not escaping, him, them, them, me, you

Catastrophism as a distraction, consuming itself

Because in all things and in all areas

Were, are, were, sowing nonsense and hatred

The world is a bank

Banker pool attendants, guarding her

The bank of the world becoming a bank

Sometimes almost in fake tears, getting confused

Michel-Edouard Leclerc, with real gall

Five million euros annual salary

Certainly

What rare footballers earn, by month

But still, it throws a chill

Always the rich of one or another

Always the poor of one or the other

Our lives already wasted

Before, from others, to meet them

So we couldn't waste them

In such a loaded dice society

They already were, even before the birth came out

Short lives or long lives, love or friendship

Competitive love or friendship

Even if in a liter of sea

A billion viruses doing their business there

Hundreds of millions of bacteria

One hundred thousand microalgae as in battery

And of course zooplankton, about 12,000 species, approximately

And for everything, on earth, seas, oceans, lakes, rivers, surrounding it

Between three and a hundred million species, approximately, necessarily

About two million, only counted, an edifying wink

From microcosm to macrocosm

Everyone

And in every world

But, there, amorality without gynecocosm!

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician