L'espèce humaine est une saloperie
Comme la conversation
Qui est en totale déperdition
Ou alors, il y faudrait presque une traduction
De l'hyperindividualisme en lévitation
L'amitié va tendre à disparaître
Des échanges tarifés en nouveau paraître
Comme pour la sexualité, si chère payée
Pour cela, de la compromission
Pour cela, de la concession
Pour cela, de l'adaptation
Et surtout, pour cela, de la contrefaçon
Terminus pour l'amitié, terminus pour l'amour
Certes, parfois, du sexe, qui ne fait jamais un four
Avec tout le reste qui fait son tour
Moi, de tout, étant le rejeté, j'en connais les atours
Tout étant et constituant de la marchandise
Du capital tout y faisant une gourmandise
Quoique l'on en médise
Se bâtissant sur de la cruauté
Se bâtissant sur de l'ignominie
Se bâtissant sur de l'absurdité
Chaque pays avec ses propres vilenies
Le capital, de tout, se nourrissant
Comme toute fausse révolution ou révolte, l'engraissant
Les riches
S'en foutent plein la gueule
Avec des corps pollués, qui les dégueulent
Les pauvres
Comme un spectacle de divertissement
Avec des yeux envieux, les regardant
Alors, que tout, maintenant
D'une relation l'autre, tout se mélangeant
D'une aliénation l'autre, tout s'interpénétrant!
Ainsi, l'espèce humaine, carnivore
C'est, 70 milliards d'animaux non-humains
Et ce chaque année, pour les dévorer
Qui sont entassés, maltraités, massacrés, tués
Et parfois même torturés, en toute banalité
De toute une une organisation industrialisée
Comme la crue de janvier 1910, pour Paris, tout inonder
Quand cela n'est pas ceci ou cela
C'est forcément pour autre chose, voilà
Indirectement ou directement
Dans un grand tout au tout se mélangeant
L'espèce humaine est une saloperie
Rares y sont les gentilles et les gentils
Donc un mélange que tout arrange
Il suffit d'y changer les langes
L'extrême droite de l'extrême gauche
L'extrême gauche de l'extrême droite
Sur certains sujets, parfois, se rejoignant
Des Gilets jaunes au tout venant
Et pour le capital, tout le renforçant
Toute cavalcade jamais en capilotade
Avec tout, en tout, qui nous canarde
Tout y est PFAS, éternels polluants
Qui dans tout être humain, sont présents
Per et polyfluoroalkylées, jamais ne s'éliminant
Tout est fichu, c'est bien navrant
Car tout s'irradie en s'accumulant !
Plus personne, à quoi que ce soit
N'échappant, lui, eux, elles, moi, toi
Du catastrophisme comme une distraction, se consommant
Car en toutes choses et en tous domaines
Furent, sont, ont été, semis des bêtises et des haines
Le monde est une banque
Des piscinistes banquiers, la gardant
La banque du monde devenant branque
Parfois, presque en fausses larmes, se confondant
Michel-Edouard Leclerc, au vrai fiel
Cinq millions d'euros de salaire annuel
Certes
Ce que gagnent de rares footballeurs, par mois
Mais tout de même, cela jette un froid
Toujours le ou la riche d'un ou d'une autre
Toujours le ou la pauvre d'un ou d'une autre
Nos vies déjà gâchées
Avant, des autres, les rencontrer
Nous ne pouvions donc pas les gâcher
Dans une telle société aux dés pipés
Elles l'étaient déjà, avant même la sortie du né
Vies courtes ou vies longues, amour ou amitié
Amour ou amitié de la compétitivité
Même si dans un litre de mer
Un milliard de virus y faisant leurs affaires
Des centaines de millions de bactéries
Cent mille microalgues comme en batterie
Et bien sûr du zooplancton, environ 12000 espèces, approximativement
Et pour tout, sur terre, mers, océans, lacs, rivières, fleuves, l'entourant
Entre trois et cent millions d'espèces, environ, forcément
Environ deux millions, seulement recensées, clin d'oeil édifiant
Du microcosme au macrocosme
Tout un monde
Et dans chaque monde
Mais, là, amoralité sans gynécocosme !
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Like the conversation
Who is in total loss
Or else, it would almost need a translation
Hyperindividualism in levitation
Friendship will tend to fade
Priced exchanges in new publication
As for sexuality, so expensive paid
For this, compromise
For this, concession
For this, adaptation
And above all, for this, counterfeiting
Terminus for friendship, terminus for love
Certainly, sometimes, sex, which never burns
With everything else doing its rounds
Me, of everything, being the rejected, I know the trappings
Any being and constituent of the commodity
Capital while making it a delicacy
Although we slander
Built on cruelty
Building on ignominy
Building on absurdity
Each country with its own villainies
Capital, of everything, feeding
Like any false revolution or revolt, fattening it
The rich
They don't give a damn
With polluted bodies, which puke them
Poor people
Like an entertainment show
With envious eyes, watching them
So everything now
From one relationship to another, all mixing
From one alienation to another, all interpenetrating!
Thus, the human species, carnivorous
That is, 70 billion non-human animals
And this every year, to devour them
Who are piled up, mistreated, massacred, killed
And sometimes even tortured, in all banality
Of an entire industrialized organization
Like the flood of January 1910, for Paris, flood everything
When it's not this or that
It must be for something else, here it is
Indirectly or directly
In a big all-in-all mixing together
The human species is a bitch
Few are the nice ones and the nice ones
So a mixture that everything suits
Just change the nappies
The far right of the far left
The extreme left of the extreme right
On certain subjects, sometimes, coming together
Yellow Vests at all comers
And for the capital, all strengthening it
Any cavalcade never in capilotade
With everything, in everything, that ducks us
Everything is there PFAS, eternal pollutants
which in every human being are present
Per and polyfluoroalkylated, never eliminating
It's all over, it's very heartbreaking
Because everything radiates by accumulating!
No one, anything
Not escaping, him, them, them, me, you
Catastrophism as a distraction, consuming itself
Because in all things and in all areas
Were, are, were, sowing nonsense and hatred
The world is a bank
Banker pool attendants, guarding her
The bank of the world becoming a bank
Sometimes almost in fake tears, getting confused
Michel-Edouard Leclerc, with real gall
Five million euros annual salary
Certainly
What rare footballers earn, by month
But still, it throws a chill
Always the rich of one or another
Always the poor of one or the other
Our lives already wasted
Before, from others, to meet them
So we couldn't waste them
In such a loaded dice society
They already were, even before the birth came out
Short lives or long lives, love or friendship
Competitive love or friendship
Even if in a liter of sea
A billion viruses doing their business there
Hundreds of millions of bacteria
One hundred thousand microalgae as in battery
And of course zooplankton, about 12,000 species, approximately
And for everything, on earth, seas, oceans, lakes, rivers, surrounding it
Between three and a hundred million species, approximately, necessarily
About two million, only counted, an edifying wink
From microcosm to macrocosm
Everyone
And in every world
But, there, amorality without gynecocosm!
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
