Les nichons de Menton
Je voudrais être sur une plage
A Menton
Avoir la bouche en rage
Pour y téter tous les nichons
Je voudrais être sur une plage
A Menton
De ces dames, baisser les culottes en cage
Je voudrais être sur une plage
A Menton
De toutes les femmes, y vider leurs coquillages
Je voudrais être sur une plage
A Menton
Y devenir un proverbe, un adage
Je voudrais être sur une plage
A Menton
M'y figer en galet sans âge
Je voudrais être sur une plage
A Menton
Pour y être le poisson qui nage
Je voudrais être sur une plage
A Menton
Pour y faire un dernier ramage
Pour y partir loin au large
Patrice Faubert ( 1988 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
I would like to be on a beach
In Menton
To have a rage in the mouth
To suckle all the tits there
I would like to be on a beach
In Menton
Of these ladies, lower the panties in the cage
I would like to be on a beach
In Menton
Of all the women, emptying their shells there
I would like to be on a beach
In Menton
To become a proverb, an adage
I would like to be on a beach
In Menton
Freeze myself there like an ageless pebble
I would like to be on a beach
In Menton
To be there the swimming fish
I would like to be on a beach
In Menton
To make a last rowing there
To go far out to sea
Patrice Faubert (1988) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Add new comment