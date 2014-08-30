Les nichons de Menton

Je voudrais être sur une plage

A Menton

Avoir la bouche en rage

Pour y téter tous les nichons

Je voudrais être sur une plage

A Menton

De ces dames, baisser les culottes en cage

Je voudrais être sur une plage

A Menton

De toutes les femmes, y vider leurs coquillages

Je voudrais être sur une plage

A Menton

Y devenir un proverbe, un adage

Je voudrais être sur une plage

A Menton

M'y figer en galet sans âge

Je voudrais être sur une plage

A Menton

Pour y être le poisson qui nage

Je voudrais être sur une plage

A Menton

Pour y faire un dernier ramage

Pour y partir loin au large

Patrice Faubert ( 1988 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

I would like to be on a beach

In Menton

To have a rage in the mouth

To suckle all the tits there

I would like to be on a beach

In Menton

Of these ladies, lower the panties in the cage

I would like to be on a beach

In Menton

Of all the women, emptying their shells there

I would like to be on a beach

In Menton

To become a proverb, an adage

I would like to be on a beach

In Menton

Freeze myself there like an ageless pebble

I would like to be on a beach

In Menton

To be there the swimming fish

I would like to be on a beach

In Menton

To make a last rowing there

To go far out to sea

Patrice Faubert (1988) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )