Les convictions de l'intérêt

Tout un bombardement informationnel

De toute une nouvelle addiction concurrentielle

La course à tout un savoir

La course à tout un pouvoir

Mais comme il y aurait tant à savoir

Mais comme il y aurait tant à pouvoir

De fait

L'on ne peut, vraiment, rien, savoir

De fait

L'on ne peut, vraiment, sur rien, aucun pouvoir

Tout un absurde en faire-valoir

Et puis, comme cela est souvent répété

La culture, c'est ce qui peut rester

Quand l'on a tout oublié

Mais

La mémoire n'est pas intelligente

Artificielle ou naturelle, toujours intrigante

Et dans l'à-propos, résurgente

Ainsi

Je vois ou revois ( 1959 ) le film de Jean-Pierre Mocky

"Les dragueurs " avec Jacques Charrier

Que je vis aux sports d'hiver et sans mythomaniser

En 1964 ( classe de neige ) avec son fils Nicolas

Qui était aussi le fils de Brigitte Bardot, voilà

J'avais 13 ans, je n'étais pas si grand

Nous nous dîmes bonjour, il me parut charmant

Un film, donc, qui popularisera le mot dragueur

Un souvenir, comme d'autres, groupusculaire

Alors, qu'à tout, en tout, je suis particulaire

Alors, qu'à tout, en tout, je suis moléculaire !

Tout me rejetant dans l'aucun vrai repère

En seul refuge du monde parallèle libertaire

Dont les talibans, tortionnaires religieux, seraient le contraire

Pauvres femmes d'Afghanistan, sans corps, sans voix

Quand l'absolue débilité est érigée en loi

Donc, comme si j'étais de l'outre-temps

Et au fond, que peut-on prévoir ?

Tempêtes, catastrophes, quand il va pleuvoir

Paris, 8m62, la crue de janvier 1910

Avec du prévisionnisme, jamais, 10 sur 10

Toujours inféodé au passé

Toujours en nouvelle robe de la mariée

Dans notre présente société du tout modifié

Génétiquement ou artificiellement

Fausses vaches, faux poulets

Fausses poules, faux vrais

Faux porcs, faux veaux

Faux nez, faux seins

Vrais faux, fausses relations, faux culs

Faux ceci ou faux cela

Tout est faux de A à Z

Le faux du vrai

Le vrai du faux

Tout est un immense dépotoir

Tout est un gigantesque abattoir

Viande matière première, minerai

Tout ce que nous ne voulons pas croire

Un milliard d'animaux non-humains

Tués, chaque année en France, c'est bien vilain

Mais, pour pouvoir les manger, il le faut bien

Aussi, depuis pas mal d'années, suis-je devenu végétarien !

Notre société d'inhumanité est comme gabelou qui entérine

Tout y devenant lieux-dits de la mégamachine

France, 17 millions de vaches

10.000 litres de lait, par an et par vache

Un animal qui pourrait vivre quinze à vingt ans

Au lieu de cinq à six ans, avant la tuerie

La même méthode, autres bêtes, c'est pas gentil

Tout y est massacré

Tout y est déforesté

Tout y est artificialisé

Tout y est aberré

Quand un arbre a besoin de dix ans

Pour à bout, venir, de 100 kg, de CO2

Au tout fonctionnant, ou perçu, comme cela

De la radicalisation algorithmique qui argumenta

Mille-feuille de l'intérêt de la conviction

Avec toute une conviction de l'intérêt

Depuis longtemps, les loups gris

Sont entrés, du monde, et de Paris

Fascistes turcs en cheville avec les services secrets turcs

Et versa vice, mais surtout du vice

Milli Istihbarat Teskilati ( MIT ) 1965

Médaille olympique du renseignement

Pour assassiner des kurdes, le faire, le pouvant

Par un jeu des alliances, le finançant

De tout un monde politique s'y sustentant

Comme pour les 1097 milliards de subventions

Pour les énergies fossiles et sans discussion

De par les gouvernements du monde en 2022

BNP Paribas, Société générale, Crédit agricole

Avec aussi tant d'autres marioles !

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien

A whole information bombardment

From a whole new competitive addiction

The race for all knowledge

The race for all power

But as there would be so much to know

But as there would be so much power

Fact

We can, really, nothing, know

Fact

One cannot, really, on anything, no power

All an absurd stooge

And then, as is often repeated

Culture is what can remain

When we forgot everything

But

Memory is not intelligent

Artificial or natural, always intriguing

And in the appropriateness, resurgent

So

I see or see again (1959) the film by Jean-Pierre Mocky

"The dredgers" with Jacques Charrier

That I live for winter sports and without mythomanizing

In 1964 (snow class) with his son Nicolas

Who was also the son of Brigitte Bardot, that's it

I was 13, I wasn't that tall

We said hello, he seemed charming to me.

A film, therefore, which will popularize the word flirty

A memory, like others, small

So, in everything, in everything, I'm particular

So, in everything, in everything, I am molecular!

All throwing me back into no real landmark

In the only refuge of the libertarian parallel world

Of which the Taliban, religious torturers, would be the opposite

Poor women of Afghanistan, without bodies, without voices

When absolute debility is made law

So like I'm from beyond time

And basically, what can we expect?

Storms, disasters, when it's going to rain

Paris, 8m62, the flood of January 1910

With forecasting, never, 10 out of 10

Always stuck in the past

Still in the bride's new dress

In our present society at all modified

genetically or artificially

Fake cows, fake chickens

Fake chickens, fake real

Fake pigs, fake calves

Fake nose, fake breasts

Real fake, fake relationships, fake asses

Fake this or fake that

Everything is wrong from A to Z

The false of the true

True from false

Everything is a huge dump

Everything is a gigantic slaughterhouse

Meat raw material, ore

Everything we don't want to believe

A billion non-human animals

Killed, every year in France, it's very ugly

But, to be able to eat them, you have to

Also, for quite a few years, I became a vegetarian!

Our society of inhumanity is like a tax collector who ratifies

Everything becomes there called places of the megamachine

France, 17 million cows

10,000 liters of milk, per year and per cow

An animal that could live fifteen to twenty years

Instead of five to six years, before the killing

The same method, other beasts, it's not nice

Everything is destroyed there

Everything there is deforested

Everything is artificial

Everything there is aberrated

When a tree needs ten years

To end, come, 100 kg, CO2

At all functioning, or perceived, like this

Algorithmic radicalization that argued

Mille-feuille of the interest of conviction

With full conviction of the interest

For a long time, the gray wolves

Have entered, from the world, and from Paris

Turkish fascists in close contact with the Turkish secret services

And vice versa, but above all vice

Milli Istihbarat Teskilati (MIT) 1965

Intelligence Olympic Medal

To murder Kurds, do it, can

By a game of alliances, financing it

Of a whole political world sustaining itself there

As for the 1097 billion subsidies

For fossil fuels and without discussion

By the governments of the world in 2022

BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Credit Agricole

With also so many other puppets!

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician