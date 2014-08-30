Les convictions de l'intérêt
Tout un bombardement informationnel
De toute une nouvelle addiction concurrentielle
La course à tout un savoir
La course à tout un pouvoir
Mais comme il y aurait tant à savoir
Mais comme il y aurait tant à pouvoir
De fait
L'on ne peut, vraiment, rien, savoir
De fait
L'on ne peut, vraiment, sur rien, aucun pouvoir
Tout un absurde en faire-valoir
Et puis, comme cela est souvent répété
La culture, c'est ce qui peut rester
Quand l'on a tout oublié
Mais
La mémoire n'est pas intelligente
Artificielle ou naturelle, toujours intrigante
Et dans l'à-propos, résurgente
Ainsi
Je vois ou revois ( 1959 ) le film de Jean-Pierre Mocky
"Les dragueurs " avec Jacques Charrier
Que je vis aux sports d'hiver et sans mythomaniser
En 1964 ( classe de neige ) avec son fils Nicolas
Qui était aussi le fils de Brigitte Bardot, voilà
J'avais 13 ans, je n'étais pas si grand
Nous nous dîmes bonjour, il me parut charmant
Un film, donc, qui popularisera le mot dragueur
Un souvenir, comme d'autres, groupusculaire
Alors, qu'à tout, en tout, je suis particulaire
Alors, qu'à tout, en tout, je suis moléculaire !
Tout me rejetant dans l'aucun vrai repère
En seul refuge du monde parallèle libertaire
Dont les talibans, tortionnaires religieux, seraient le contraire
Pauvres femmes d'Afghanistan, sans corps, sans voix
Quand l'absolue débilité est érigée en loi
Donc, comme si j'étais de l'outre-temps
Et au fond, que peut-on prévoir ?
Tempêtes, catastrophes, quand il va pleuvoir
Paris, 8m62, la crue de janvier 1910
Avec du prévisionnisme, jamais, 10 sur 10
Toujours inféodé au passé
Toujours en nouvelle robe de la mariée
Dans notre présente société du tout modifié
Génétiquement ou artificiellement
Fausses vaches, faux poulets
Fausses poules, faux vrais
Faux porcs, faux veaux
Faux nez, faux seins
Vrais faux, fausses relations, faux culs
Faux ceci ou faux cela
Tout est faux de A à Z
Le faux du vrai
Le vrai du faux
Tout est un immense dépotoir
Tout est un gigantesque abattoir
Viande matière première, minerai
Tout ce que nous ne voulons pas croire
Un milliard d'animaux non-humains
Tués, chaque année en France, c'est bien vilain
Mais, pour pouvoir les manger, il le faut bien
Aussi, depuis pas mal d'années, suis-je devenu végétarien !
Notre société d'inhumanité est comme gabelou qui entérine
Tout y devenant lieux-dits de la mégamachine
France, 17 millions de vaches
10.000 litres de lait, par an et par vache
Un animal qui pourrait vivre quinze à vingt ans
Au lieu de cinq à six ans, avant la tuerie
La même méthode, autres bêtes, c'est pas gentil
Tout y est massacré
Tout y est déforesté
Tout y est artificialisé
Tout y est aberré
Quand un arbre a besoin de dix ans
Pour à bout, venir, de 100 kg, de CO2
Au tout fonctionnant, ou perçu, comme cela
De la radicalisation algorithmique qui argumenta
Mille-feuille de l'intérêt de la conviction
Avec toute une conviction de l'intérêt
Depuis longtemps, les loups gris
Sont entrés, du monde, et de Paris
Fascistes turcs en cheville avec les services secrets turcs
Et versa vice, mais surtout du vice
Milli Istihbarat Teskilati ( MIT ) 1965
Médaille olympique du renseignement
Pour assassiner des kurdes, le faire, le pouvant
Par un jeu des alliances, le finançant
De tout un monde politique s'y sustentant
Comme pour les 1097 milliards de subventions
Pour les énergies fossiles et sans discussion
De par les gouvernements du monde en 2022
BNP Paribas, Société générale, Crédit agricole
Avec aussi tant d'autres marioles !
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
A whole information bombardment
From a whole new competitive addiction
The race for all knowledge
The race for all power
But as there would be so much to know
But as there would be so much power
Fact
We can, really, nothing, know
Fact
One cannot, really, on anything, no power
All an absurd stooge
And then, as is often repeated
Culture is what can remain
When we forgot everything
But
Memory is not intelligent
Artificial or natural, always intriguing
And in the appropriateness, resurgent
So
I see or see again (1959) the film by Jean-Pierre Mocky
"The dredgers" with Jacques Charrier
That I live for winter sports and without mythomanizing
In 1964 (snow class) with his son Nicolas
Who was also the son of Brigitte Bardot, that's it
I was 13, I wasn't that tall
We said hello, he seemed charming to me.
A film, therefore, which will popularize the word flirty
A memory, like others, small
So, in everything, in everything, I'm particular
So, in everything, in everything, I am molecular!
All throwing me back into no real landmark
In the only refuge of the libertarian parallel world
Of which the Taliban, religious torturers, would be the opposite
Poor women of Afghanistan, without bodies, without voices
When absolute debility is made law
So like I'm from beyond time
And basically, what can we expect?
Storms, disasters, when it's going to rain
Paris, 8m62, the flood of January 1910
With forecasting, never, 10 out of 10
Always stuck in the past
Still in the bride's new dress
In our present society at all modified
genetically or artificially
Fake cows, fake chickens
Fake chickens, fake real
Fake pigs, fake calves
Fake nose, fake breasts
Real fake, fake relationships, fake asses
Fake this or fake that
Everything is wrong from A to Z
The false of the true
True from false
Everything is a huge dump
Everything is a gigantic slaughterhouse
Meat raw material, ore
Everything we don't want to believe
A billion non-human animals
Killed, every year in France, it's very ugly
But, to be able to eat them, you have to
Also, for quite a few years, I became a vegetarian!
Our society of inhumanity is like a tax collector who ratifies
Everything becomes there called places of the megamachine
France, 17 million cows
10,000 liters of milk, per year and per cow
An animal that could live fifteen to twenty years
Instead of five to six years, before the killing
The same method, other beasts, it's not nice
Everything is destroyed there
Everything there is deforested
Everything is artificial
Everything there is aberrated
When a tree needs ten years
To end, come, 100 kg, CO2
At all functioning, or perceived, like this
Algorithmic radicalization that argued
Mille-feuille of the interest of conviction
With full conviction of the interest
For a long time, the gray wolves
Have entered, from the world, and from Paris
Turkish fascists in close contact with the Turkish secret services
And vice versa, but above all vice
Milli Istihbarat Teskilati (MIT) 1965
Intelligence Olympic Medal
To murder Kurds, do it, can
By a game of alliances, financing it
Of a whole political world sustaining itself there
As for the 1097 billion subsidies
For fossil fuels and without discussion
By the governments of the world in 2022
BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Credit Agricole
With also so many other puppets!
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
