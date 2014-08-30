Mercenariat, vocations et professions

Nous sommes en permanence

De l'individualité aux sociétés

Dans notre passé

Nous sommes en permanence

De l'individualité aux sociétés

Dans notre présent

Dans notre futur

Et en fonction de nos expériences

Notre cerveau interprétant son environnement

L'environnement de l'interprétation

L'interprétation de l'environnement

Le mien, le tien, le sien

Tout cerveau le sait bien

Et nous appelons réalité

Ce que construit

Ce que reconstruit

Tout cerveau humain

Ce que nous appelons aussi vérité

Ce que construit

Ce que reconstruit

Tout cerveau humain

Tout cerveau non-humain

De ce qui nous entoure

Des engrammes et de ses atours

Avec dans sa besace plus d'un tour

Devenant ainsi une incertaine réalité

Devenant ainsi une incertaine vérité

Sauf des faits établis

De la reproductibilité sans aucun chichi

Histoire, science, politique, littérature, économie !

Mais, justement, que toute opinion

Toujours juge et partie, comme une contrefaçon

De la vérité de qui et pour qui ?

De la réalité de qui et pour qui ?

De ce que nous voulons

De ce que nous croyons

Et surtout, par-delà toute raison

Snapping, phishing, toute pensée en kidnapping

Quand tout est habile demande de rançon

Rançon, frénétique, rusée, ne disant jamais son nom

Du travail et de presque toute transaction

Idem, des muselières syndicales en manifestation

Finalement, main dans la main, d'avec la réaction

La retraire à 70 ans et pas à 74 ans

Au train où vont les choses, pas si délirant

Comme quoi, le pire, toujours, se possibilisant

Ainsi, sous l'Allemagne nazie du système Hitler

Deux cent mille malades mentaux de nationalité allemande

Ou prétendus tels, furent gazés par des femmes nazies allemandes

Femmes nazies surveillantes et tortionnaires

De bien des camps de concentration

De bien des camps d'extermination

Du sadisme taré masculin

Du sadisme taré féminin

Toute une surenchère dans l'inhumain

Maintenant, mais pas que, surtout, pour l'animal non-humain

Tirs d'amusement

Tirs de divertissement

Sur des prisonniers ou des prisonnières

Femmes et hommes nazis, toute une filière

Femmes plus souvent, dans l'administration de guerre

Administratrices, secrétaires, ouvrières, au foyer comme mères !

Des représentations mentales

Selon chaque tempo de l'histoire sociale

Ni de droite, ni de droite

Ni dieu, ni maître

Ni masculiniste, ni féministe

En notre asociale société d'alexithymie

De boulimie, d'anorexie

Anciennes et nouvelles maladies

Avec tout un mercenariat, vocations, professions

Quand le maintien de notre prétendue civilisation

150 espèces par jour, en disparition

Avec un kilogramme de boeuf dans l'assiette

Car, 0,3 pour cent de véganisme, en France

Car, 2,2 pour cent de végétarisme en France

Et beaucoup plus, quand même, en flexitarisme

Donc, c'est huit kilogrammes de végétaux

C'est deux kilogrammes de déchets organiques, pour des insectes

Toute l'organisation du monde est infecte

Comme les puits de pétrole mal bouchés

Ou d'ailleurs pas du tout rebouchés

Coins très très reculés ou pas du tout reculés

Et avec les vents, tout, pouvant se disperser

Cela sent donc le benzène

Certes, moins qu'après des manifs, les gaz lacrymogènes

Faut croire qu'on les aime

L'on ne me lit, car ce qui est, je le dis

Ma vérité est ton mensonge

Ton mensonge est ma réalité, dans l'inversé

Il faudrait jeûner des idées et des théories

Comme des cellules cancéreuses, les affamer

Dans nos ignorances si profondes et si infinies

Rien n'offensant et rien n'humiliant, vraiment

L'ignoble de l'oubli, l'oubli de l'ignoble, en cinéma permanent !

Patrice Faubert ( 2023) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

We are permanently

From individuality to societies

In our past

We are permanently

From individuality to societies

In our present

In our future

And based on our experiences

Our brain interpreting its environment

The interpreting environment

The interpretation of the environment

Mine, yours, his

Every brain knows it

And we call reality

What builds

What rebuilds

All human brain

What we also call truth

What builds

What rebuilds

All human brain

Any non-human brain

Of what surrounds us

Engrams and their trappings

With more than one trick in his bag

Thus becoming an uncertain reality

Thus becoming an uncertain truth

Unless established facts

Reproducibility without any fuss

History, science, politics, literature, economics!

But, precisely, that any opinion

Always judge and judged, like a counterfeit

Whose truth and for whom?

Whose reality and for whom?

Of what we want

Of what we believe

And above all, beyond all reason

Snapping, phishing, any thought in kidnapping

When all is skillful ransom demand

Ransom, frantic, cunning, never saying her name

Labor and almost any transaction

Ditto, union muzzles in demonstration

Finally, hand in hand, with the reaction

Retire it at 70 and not at 74

At the rate things are going, not so crazy

Like what, the worst, always, becoming possible

So under Nazi Germany of the Hitler system

Two hundred thousand mental patients of German nationality

Or claimed to be, were gassed by German Nazi women

Nazi women overseers and torturers

many concentration camps

Many extermination camps

Crazy male sadism

Crazy female sadism

A whole escalation in the inhuman

Now, but not only, especially, for the non-human animal

Fun shots

Entertainment shots

On prisoners or prisoners

Nazi women and men, a whole industry

Women more often in war administration

Administrators, secretaries, workers, at home as mothers!

Mental representations

According to each tempo of social history

Neither right nor right

Neither God nor master

Neither masculinist nor feminist

In our asocial society of alexithymia

Bulimia, anorexia

Old and new diseases

With a whole mercenary, vocations, professions

When the maintenance of our so-called civilization

150 species per day, disappearing

With a kilogram of beef on the plate

Because, 0.3 percent veganism, in France

Because, 2.2 percent vegetarianism in France

And much more, all the same, in flexitarianism

So it's eight kilograms of vegetables

It's two kilograms of organic waste, for insects

The whole organization of the world is infected

Like badly plugged oil wells

Or for that matter not filled in at all

Very very remote corners or not remote at all

And with the winds, everything can disperse

It smells like benzene

Admittedly, less than after demonstrations, tear gas

Guess we love them

No one reads me, because what is, I say

My truth is your lie

Your lie is my reality, in reverse

Ideas and theories should be fasted

Like cancer cells, starve them

In our ignorance so deep and so infinite

Nothing offensive and nothing humiliating, really

The ignoble of oblivion, the oblivion of the ignoble, in permanent cinema!

Patrice Faubert (2023) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )