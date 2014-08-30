Mercenariat, vocations et professions
Nous sommes en permanence
De l'individualité aux sociétés
Dans notre passé
De l'individualité aux sociétés
Dans notre présent
Dans notre futur
Et en fonction de nos expériences
Notre cerveau interprétant son environnement
L'environnement de l'interprétation
L'interprétation de l'environnement
Le mien, le tien, le sien
Tout cerveau le sait bien
Et nous appelons réalité
Ce que construit
Ce que reconstruit
Tout cerveau humain
Ce que nous appelons aussi vérité
Ce que construit
Ce que reconstruit
Tout cerveau humain
Tout cerveau non-humain
De ce qui nous entoure
Des engrammes et de ses atours
Avec dans sa besace plus d'un tour
Devenant ainsi une incertaine réalité
Devenant ainsi une incertaine vérité
Sauf des faits établis
De la reproductibilité sans aucun chichi
Histoire, science, politique, littérature, économie !
Mais, justement, que toute opinion
Toujours juge et partie, comme une contrefaçon
De la vérité de qui et pour qui ?
De la réalité de qui et pour qui ?
De ce que nous voulons
De ce que nous croyons
Et surtout, par-delà toute raison
Snapping, phishing, toute pensée en kidnapping
Quand tout est habile demande de rançon
Rançon, frénétique, rusée, ne disant jamais son nom
Du travail et de presque toute transaction
Idem, des muselières syndicales en manifestation
Finalement, main dans la main, d'avec la réaction
La retraire à 70 ans et pas à 74 ans
Au train où vont les choses, pas si délirant
Comme quoi, le pire, toujours, se possibilisant
Ainsi, sous l'Allemagne nazie du système Hitler
Deux cent mille malades mentaux de nationalité allemande
Ou prétendus tels, furent gazés par des femmes nazies allemandes
Femmes nazies surveillantes et tortionnaires
De bien des camps de concentration
De bien des camps d'extermination
Du sadisme taré masculin
Du sadisme taré féminin
Toute une surenchère dans l'inhumain
Maintenant, mais pas que, surtout, pour l'animal non-humain
Tirs d'amusement
Tirs de divertissement
Sur des prisonniers ou des prisonnières
Femmes et hommes nazis, toute une filière
Femmes plus souvent, dans l'administration de guerre
Administratrices, secrétaires, ouvrières, au foyer comme mères !
Des représentations mentales
Selon chaque tempo de l'histoire sociale
Ni de droite, ni de droite
Ni dieu, ni maître
Ni masculiniste, ni féministe
En notre asociale société d'alexithymie
De boulimie, d'anorexie
Anciennes et nouvelles maladies
Avec tout un mercenariat, vocations, professions
Quand le maintien de notre prétendue civilisation
150 espèces par jour, en disparition
Avec un kilogramme de boeuf dans l'assiette
Car, 0,3 pour cent de véganisme, en France
Car, 2,2 pour cent de végétarisme en France
Et beaucoup plus, quand même, en flexitarisme
Donc, c'est huit kilogrammes de végétaux
C'est deux kilogrammes de déchets organiques, pour des insectes
Toute l'organisation du monde est infecte
Comme les puits de pétrole mal bouchés
Ou d'ailleurs pas du tout rebouchés
Coins très très reculés ou pas du tout reculés
Et avec les vents, tout, pouvant se disperser
Cela sent donc le benzène
Certes, moins qu'après des manifs, les gaz lacrymogènes
Faut croire qu'on les aime
L'on ne me lit, car ce qui est, je le dis
Ma vérité est ton mensonge
Ton mensonge est ma réalité, dans l'inversé
Il faudrait jeûner des idées et des théories
Comme des cellules cancéreuses, les affamer
Dans nos ignorances si profondes et si infinies
Rien n'offensant et rien n'humiliant, vraiment
L'ignoble de l'oubli, l'oubli de l'ignoble, en cinéma permanent !
Patrice Faubert ( 2023) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
We are permanently
From individuality to societies
In our past
From individuality to societies
In our present
In our future
And based on our experiences
Our brain interpreting its environment
The interpreting environment
The interpretation of the environment
Mine, yours, his
Every brain knows it
And we call reality
What builds
What rebuilds
All human brain
What we also call truth
What builds
What rebuilds
All human brain
Any non-human brain
Of what surrounds us
Engrams and their trappings
With more than one trick in his bag
Thus becoming an uncertain reality
Thus becoming an uncertain truth
Unless established facts
Reproducibility without any fuss
History, science, politics, literature, economics!
But, precisely, that any opinion
Always judge and judged, like a counterfeit
Whose truth and for whom?
Whose reality and for whom?
Of what we want
Of what we believe
And above all, beyond all reason
Snapping, phishing, any thought in kidnapping
When all is skillful ransom demand
Ransom, frantic, cunning, never saying her name
Labor and almost any transaction
Ditto, union muzzles in demonstration
Finally, hand in hand, with the reaction
Retire it at 70 and not at 74
At the rate things are going, not so crazy
Like what, the worst, always, becoming possible
So under Nazi Germany of the Hitler system
Two hundred thousand mental patients of German nationality
Or claimed to be, were gassed by German Nazi women
Nazi women overseers and torturers
many concentration camps
Many extermination camps
Crazy male sadism
Crazy female sadism
A whole escalation in the inhuman
Now, but not only, especially, for the non-human animal
Fun shots
Entertainment shots
On prisoners or prisoners
Nazi women and men, a whole industry
Women more often in war administration
Administrators, secretaries, workers, at home as mothers!
Mental representations
According to each tempo of social history
Neither right nor right
Neither God nor master
Neither masculinist nor feminist
In our asocial society of alexithymia
Bulimia, anorexia
Old and new diseases
With a whole mercenary, vocations, professions
When the maintenance of our so-called civilization
150 species per day, disappearing
With a kilogram of beef on the plate
Because, 0.3 percent veganism, in France
Because, 2.2 percent vegetarianism in France
And much more, all the same, in flexitarianism
So it's eight kilograms of vegetables
It's two kilograms of organic waste, for insects
The whole organization of the world is infected
Like badly plugged oil wells
Or for that matter not filled in at all
Very very remote corners or not remote at all
And with the winds, everything can disperse
It smells like benzene
Admittedly, less than after demonstrations, tear gas
Guess we love them
No one reads me, because what is, I say
My truth is your lie
Your lie is my reality, in reverse
Ideas and theories should be fasted
Like cancer cells, starve them
In our ignorance so deep and so infinite
Nothing offensive and nothing humiliating, really
The ignoble of oblivion, the oblivion of the ignoble, in permanent cinema!
Patrice Faubert (2023) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
