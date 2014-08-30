Ne vivons plus comme des esclaves

Tous les mots

Sont les produits des sociétés

Tous les mots

Pour la plupart, naissent de la pensée séparée

Il faudrait

Ne pas être un intellectuel

Ne pas être un manuel

Ne pas être ceci ou cela

Ni d'une religion ni d'une idéologie

Ni actuel ni inactuel

Les eux et les elles

Toujours en route

Toujours dans le doute

N'avoir aucune nationalité

Sur la planète Terre, simplement y être né

A rien, ne jamais s'identifier

A rien, ne jamais adhérer

Ne jamais rien admirer

Ne jamais rien abhorrer

De rien ou de tout, ne pas faire un statut

Car c'est bien pour cela, que l'on se tue

Plus aucun maître à penser

Du monde de l'anarchie

Au monde de l'oligarchie

Ni poète, ni écrivain

Ni bon à tout, ni bon à rien

Ni architecte, ni ouvrier

Ni bandit, ni policier

Ni juge, ni avocat

Ni ange, ni scélérat

Ni ceci ni cela

Plus aucun mandarin

Car cela ne vaut rien

Simplement des hommes

Simplement des femmes

Simplement des enfants

Sans nom et sans prénom

Sans aucun renom

Simplement des hommes

Simplement des femmes

Simplement des enfants

Être simplement un anonyme

Être ainsi sans aucune frime

Ne plus définir, ne plus advenir

Simplement vraiment vivre, pour ne jamais mourir

Et me voici

Quarante ans plus tard

Dans le même écrit, complété du même dard

Tout ce qui était déjà là

N'a fait que s'amplifier, devenir plus las

Rien n'est jamais brusque

C'est sournois, lent, irrésistible, cela nous truque

Maintenant, il y a internet

Où il y a parfois des trucs pas bêtes

Comme ce documentaire récent

Sur http://nevivonspluscommedesesclaves.net

Sur cette Grèce à feu et à sang

Après les colonels, la crise financière

Il ne semble pas mort, le vent libertaire

D'un temps l'autre

Mon physique s'est un peu modifié

D'un temps l'autre

Mon esprit, lui, n'a pas changé

Patrice Faubert ( 1973 - 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

All the words

Are the products of companies

All the words

For the most part arise from separate thought

It should

Not to be an intellectual

Not be a textbook

Don't be this or that

Neither a religion nor an ideology

Neither current nor incurrent

The them and them

Always on the way

Still in doubt

have no nationality

On planet earth, just to be born there

To nothing, never identify

To nothing, never join

Never admire anything

never abhor anything

Nothing or everything, do not make a status

Because that's why we kill ourselves

No more thought leaders

From the world of anarchy

In the world of the oligarchy

Neither poet nor writer

Neither good for everything, nor good for nothing

Neither architect nor worker

Neither bandit nor policeman

Neither judge nor lawyer

Neither angel nor villain

Neither this nor that

No more Mandarin

'Cause it's worth nothing

just men

just women

just children

No name and no first name

Without any fame

just men

just women

just children

Just be an anonymous

Be like this without showing off

No longer define, no longer happen

Just really live, never to die

And here I am

Forty years later

In the same writing, completed with the same sting

Everything that was already there

Only grew stronger, grew weary

Nothing is ever abrupt

It's sneaky, slow, irresistible, it tricks us

Now there is internet

Where there are sometimes not stupid things

Like this recent documentary

On http://nevivonspluscommedesslaves.net

On this Greece to fire and blood

After the colonels, the financial crisis

It doesn't seem dead, the libertarian wind

From time to time

My physique has changed a bit

From time to time

My mind hasn't changed

Patrice Faubert ( 1973 - 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )