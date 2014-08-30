Ne vivons plus comme des esclaves
Tous les mots
Sont les produits des sociétés
Tous les mots
Pour la plupart, naissent de la pensée séparée
Il faudrait
Ne pas être un intellectuel
Ne pas être un manuel
Ne pas être ceci ou cela
Ni d'une religion ni d'une idéologie
Ni actuel ni inactuel
Les eux et les elles
Toujours en route
Toujours dans le doute
N'avoir aucune nationalité
Sur la planète Terre, simplement y être né
A rien, ne jamais s'identifier
A rien, ne jamais adhérer
Ne jamais rien admirer
Ne jamais rien abhorrer
De rien ou de tout, ne pas faire un statut
Car c'est bien pour cela, que l'on se tue
Plus aucun maître à penser
Du monde de l'anarchie
Au monde de l'oligarchie
Ni poète, ni écrivain
Ni bon à tout, ni bon à rien
Ni architecte, ni ouvrier
Ni bandit, ni policier
Ni juge, ni avocat
Ni ange, ni scélérat
Ni ceci ni cela
Plus aucun mandarin
Car cela ne vaut rien
Simplement des hommes
Simplement des femmes
Simplement des enfants
Sans nom et sans prénom
Sans aucun renom
Simplement des hommes
Simplement des femmes
Simplement des enfants
Être simplement un anonyme
Être ainsi sans aucune frime
Ne plus définir, ne plus advenir
Simplement vraiment vivre, pour ne jamais mourir
Et me voici
Quarante ans plus tard
Dans le même écrit, complété du même dard
Tout ce qui était déjà là
N'a fait que s'amplifier, devenir plus las
Rien n'est jamais brusque
C'est sournois, lent, irrésistible, cela nous truque
Maintenant, il y a internet
Où il y a parfois des trucs pas bêtes
Comme ce documentaire récent
Sur http://nevivonspluscommedesesclaves.net
Sur cette Grèce à feu et à sang
Après les colonels, la crise financière
Il ne semble pas mort, le vent libertaire
D'un temps l'autre
Mon physique s'est un peu modifié
D'un temps l'autre
Mon esprit, lui, n'a pas changé
Patrice Faubert ( 1973 - 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
All the words
Are the products of companies
All the words
For the most part arise from separate thought
It should
Not to be an intellectual
Not be a textbook
Don't be this or that
Neither a religion nor an ideology
Neither current nor incurrent
The them and them
Always on the way
Still in doubt
have no nationality
On planet earth, just to be born there
To nothing, never identify
To nothing, never join
Never admire anything
never abhor anything
Nothing or everything, do not make a status
Because that's why we kill ourselves
No more thought leaders
From the world of anarchy
In the world of the oligarchy
Neither poet nor writer
Neither good for everything, nor good for nothing
Neither architect nor worker
Neither bandit nor policeman
Neither judge nor lawyer
Neither angel nor villain
Neither this nor that
No more Mandarin
'Cause it's worth nothing
just men
just women
just children
No name and no first name
Without any fame
just men
just women
just children
Just be an anonymous
Be like this without showing off
No longer define, no longer happen
Just really live, never to die
And here I am
Forty years later
In the same writing, completed with the same sting
Everything that was already there
Only grew stronger, grew weary
Nothing is ever abrupt
It's sneaky, slow, irresistible, it tricks us
Now there is internet
Where there are sometimes not stupid things
Like this recent documentary
On http://nevivonspluscommedesslaves.net
On this Greece to fire and blood
After the colonels, the financial crisis
It doesn't seem dead, the libertarian wind
From time to time
My physique has changed a bit
From time to time
My mind hasn't changed
Patrice Faubert ( 1973 - 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
