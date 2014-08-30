Paraphysique du gangstérisme spectacularisé
" Mais c'est aussi le syndicalisme officiel, et les partis de gauche, qui historiquement, et encore aujourd'hui, trahissent, participent aux répressions anti-ouvrière, jouent le rôle de force répressive contre toutes formes velléitaires du prolétariat à s'organiser en dehors de ces organismes de l'Etat. "
Anarchosyndicalisme ( CNT-AIT ) Mars-Avril 2023
France
Deux pour cent de la population
En végétarisme, véganisme
Et suite logique du cynisme
Pour la viande et le poisson
Et pour sa consommation en sommation
Dans le monde, en quatrième position
La France, ce pays des droites
Racines profondes et jamais moites
De l'épanouissement de la réaction
Ils y sont bien recensés
Tous les miasmes du monde capitalisé
Mémorandum discursif récipiendaire
De toute la pensée réactionnaire
Toute une société sanitaire
Procédant de méthodes militaires
Toute une médecine sanitaire
Procédant de stratégies militaires
Il fallut d'abord nettoyer le scalpel
Par l'asepsie pyohémie de plaies pas belles
Du chlorure de chaux
De l'origine de l'atténuation des maux
Il y fallut de l'opiniâtreté
Du novateur souvent effacé
Du novateur souvent ridiculisé
Toute mémoire tendant à s'amnésier
Ainsi, de la nature, presque ou totalement, atomisée !
De même
L'alouette des champs cantatrice
Alauda arvensis plus éditrice
Chassée et donc menacée
Vivant, nidifiant au sol, et les pesticides
Avec surtout d'autres noms singuliers
Lulu, calendrelle
Grisolle, bateleuse
Hausse-col, pispolette
Monticole, gulgule
Moinelette, toute une famille, ô sacré bidule
Et bien avant
Du tout truand
Du tout contrevenant
Du tout collaborant
Comme jadis la crypto-nazie Coco Chanel
Ou le salaud Paul Morand, à la plume de fiel
Et bientôt, du tout courant
De l'information synthétique
Synthétique de l'information
Déjà, bientôt
Tout un montage en carambolage
De la lobotomie en rodage, comme un usage
De faux sons, de fausses perceptions, de fausses images
Et même si le passé est revisité
Il ne peut, néanmoins, être changé
Comme pour feu ( 1918 - 2005 ) Rose Marie Kennedy
Lobotomisée en 1941, pourtant fort jolie
En fait, peu handicapée, mais de trop, chez les Kennedy
Une famille de mafieux et de bandits
Pour un président qui mal, il finit !
Et au fond du tréfonds
Individus, familles, nations
Tout à son ( 8848 mètres ) d'abomination
Son Everest
Qui n'est jamais en reste
Mais aussi, ouf, pour de bonnes actions
Point besoin de la comparaison
Avec les alpinistes
Sandy Irvine ( 1902 - 1924 )
George Mallory ( 1886 - 1924 )
Deux vainqueurs ou deux vaincus
L'on ne le sait, l'on ne le sut
L'orbe de tout ce qui est
S'agglutinant de toute particule, en effet
Hélas, aussi, car peu de rejet
Environ 90 millions de personnes
Divers mouvements évangéliques aux USA/SA/SS
Contre l'avortement et de tout progrès social
Une longueurs d'avance sur le fascisme libéral
Avec de tels spécimens, le monde est foutu
Du fondamentalisme en syncrétisme général
Et cetera du clientélisme népotiste fasciste
De toute une politique totalement Jacques médeciniste
Certes, l'on ne meurt plus en France
De la tuberculose comme entre 1850 et 1900
150.000 personnes par an, du décès comme une évidence !
Tout et en tout
La sélection du hasard
Le hasard de la sélection
Procédant des lois de l'évolution
Mais c'est quoi le hasard ?
Mais c'est quoi la sélection ?
Mais c'est quoi l'évolution ?
Il y faut encore trouver la solution
La bonne réponse à la bonne question
Et aussi de toute une aberrante organisation
Avec les merdias en trahison participation
Et pratiquement d'aucune, ou trop rare, l'exception
Ou alors, c'est de l'habile fausse contestation
Donc, d'un monde Chicago et de ses abattoirs
Aux usines Ford en parfaite imitation
Ford le nazi, et le monde en industrialisation
De tous les hideux contrats de gestion
La ville usine
La ferme usine
Le divertissement usine
Le monde usine
L'animal non-humain
Machine à produire de la viande
L'animal humain
Machine à produire du profit
Du fonctionnement même de l'économie
Porcs cuits vivants à la vapeur
Ce, pendant des heures aux Etats-Unis
Cela n'est plus le film ( 1996 ) Mars Attacks
Mais c'est Terre Attacks !
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
“But it is also official trade unionism, and the parties of the left, which historically, and still today, betray, participate in anti-worker repressions, play the role of repressive force against all forms of the proletariat's inclination to organize outside of these state agencies.”
Anarchosyndicalism (CNT-AIT) March-April 2023
France
Two percent of the population
In vegetarianism, veganism
And logical continuation of cynicism
For meat and fish
And for its consumption in sum
In the world, in fourth position
France, this country of the rights
Deep and never moist roots
Of the blossoming of the reaction
They are well listed
All the miasma of the capitalized world
Recipient discursive memorandum
Of all the reactionary thought
A whole health society
Using military methods
A whole health medicine
Proceeding from military strategies
First we had to clean the scalpel
By asepsis pyohemia of ugly wounds
Chloride of lime
Of the origin of the attenuation of evils
It took persistence
Innovative often erased
Of the often ridiculed innovator
Any memory tending to amnesia
Thus, nature, almost or totally, atomized!
Likewise
The singing skylark
Alauda arvensis no longer editor
Driven out and therefore threatened
Alive, Ground Nesting, and Pesticides
With especially other singular names
Lulu, calendar
Grisolle, juggler
Gorget, pispolette
Monticole, gulgule
Moinelette, a whole family, oh sacred contraption
And long before
Ugly at all
At all violating
At all collaborating
Like the crypto-Nazi Coco Chanel once did
Or the bastard Paul Morand, with a pen of gall
And soon, at all current
synthetic information
Summary of information
Already, soon
A whole assembly in pileup
Of the running-in lobotomy, as a use
False sounds, false perceptions, false images
And even if the past is revisited
However, it cannot be changed
As for fire ( 1918 - 2005 ) Rose Marie Kennedy
Lobotomized in 1941, yet very pretty
In fact, not very handicapped, but too much, at the Kennedys
A family of mobsters and bandits
For a president who hurts, he ends!
And deep in the depths
Individuals, families, nations
Everything to his (8848 meters) of abomination
His Everest
Who is never left out
But also, phew, for good deeds
No need for comparison
with mountaineers
Sandy Irvine (1902-1924)
George Mallory (1886 - 1924)
Two winners or two losers
We don't know, we don't know
The orb of all that is
Clumping together from every particle, indeed
Alas, too, because little rejection
About 90 million people
Various evangelical movements in the USA/SA/SS
Against abortion and all social progress
One step ahead of liberal fascism
With such specimens, the world is screwed
From fundamentalism to general syncretism
Et cetera of fascist nepotist clientelism
Of a whole policy totally Jacques doctor
Certainly, one no longer dies in France
Tuberculosis like between 1850 and 1900
150,000 people per year, death as evidence!
all and in all
The selection of chance
The chance of the selection
Proceeding from the laws of evolution
But what is coincidence?
But what is selection?
But what is evolution?
We still have to find the solution
The right answer to the right question
And also of a whole aberrant organization
With the media in betrayal participation
And practically none, or too rare, the exception
Or else it's a clever false protest
So, of a Chicago world and its slaughterhouses
To the Ford factories in perfect imitation
Ford the Nazi, and the Industrializing World
Of all the hideous management contracts
The factory town
The factory farm
factory entertainment
The factory world
The non-human animal
meat producing machine
The human animal
profit making machine
Of the very functioning of the economy
Steamed pigs alive
This, for hours in the United States
This Isn't the Movie (1996) Mars Attacks anymore
But it's Earth Attacks!
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Add new comment