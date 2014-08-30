Paraphysique du gangstérisme spectacularisé

" Mais c'est aussi le syndicalisme officiel, et les partis de gauche, qui historiquement, et encore aujourd'hui, trahissent, participent aux répressions anti-ouvrière, jouent le rôle de force répressive contre toutes formes velléitaires du prolétariat à s'organiser en dehors de ces organismes de l'Etat. "

Anarchosyndicalisme ( CNT-AIT ) Mars-Avril 2023

France

Deux pour cent de la population

En végétarisme, véganisme

Et suite logique du cynisme

Pour la viande et le poisson

Et pour sa consommation en sommation

Dans le monde, en quatrième position

La France, ce pays des droites

Racines profondes et jamais moites

De l'épanouissement de la réaction

Ils y sont bien recensés

Tous les miasmes du monde capitalisé

Mémorandum discursif récipiendaire

De toute la pensée réactionnaire

Toute une société sanitaire

Procédant de méthodes militaires

Toute une médecine sanitaire

Procédant de stratégies militaires

Il fallut d'abord nettoyer le scalpel

Par l'asepsie pyohémie de plaies pas belles

Du chlorure de chaux

De l'origine de l'atténuation des maux

Il y fallut de l'opiniâtreté

Du novateur souvent effacé

Du novateur souvent ridiculisé

Toute mémoire tendant à s'amnésier

Ainsi, de la nature, presque ou totalement, atomisée !

De même

L'alouette des champs cantatrice

Alauda arvensis plus éditrice

Chassée et donc menacée

Vivant, nidifiant au sol, et les pesticides

Avec surtout d'autres noms singuliers

Lulu, calendrelle

Grisolle, bateleuse

Hausse-col, pispolette

Monticole, gulgule

Moinelette, toute une famille, ô sacré bidule

Et bien avant

Du tout truand

Du tout contrevenant

Du tout collaborant

Comme jadis la crypto-nazie Coco Chanel

Ou le salaud Paul Morand, à la plume de fiel

Et bientôt, du tout courant

De l'information synthétique

Synthétique de l'information

Déjà, bientôt

Tout un montage en carambolage

De la lobotomie en rodage, comme un usage

De faux sons, de fausses perceptions, de fausses images

Et même si le passé est revisité

Il ne peut, néanmoins, être changé

Comme pour feu ( 1918 - 2005 ) Rose Marie Kennedy

Lobotomisée en 1941, pourtant fort jolie

En fait, peu handicapée, mais de trop, chez les Kennedy

Une famille de mafieux et de bandits

Pour un président qui mal, il finit !

Et au fond du tréfonds

Individus, familles, nations

Tout à son ( 8848 mètres ) d'abomination

Son Everest

Qui n'est jamais en reste

Mais aussi, ouf, pour de bonnes actions

Point besoin de la comparaison

Avec les alpinistes

Sandy Irvine ( 1902 - 1924 )

George Mallory ( 1886 - 1924 )

Deux vainqueurs ou deux vaincus

L'on ne le sait, l'on ne le sut

L'orbe de tout ce qui est

S'agglutinant de toute particule, en effet

Hélas, aussi, car peu de rejet

Environ 90 millions de personnes

Divers mouvements évangéliques aux USA/SA/SS

Contre l'avortement et de tout progrès social

Une longueurs d'avance sur le fascisme libéral

Avec de tels spécimens, le monde est foutu

Du fondamentalisme en syncrétisme général

Et cetera du clientélisme népotiste fasciste

De toute une politique totalement Jacques médeciniste

Certes, l'on ne meurt plus en France

De la tuberculose comme entre 1850 et 1900

150.000 personnes par an, du décès comme une évidence !

Tout et en tout

La sélection du hasard

Le hasard de la sélection

Procédant des lois de l'évolution

Mais c'est quoi le hasard ?

Mais c'est quoi la sélection ?

Mais c'est quoi l'évolution ?

Il y faut encore trouver la solution

La bonne réponse à la bonne question

Et aussi de toute une aberrante organisation

Avec les merdias en trahison participation

Et pratiquement d'aucune, ou trop rare, l'exception

Ou alors, c'est de l'habile fausse contestation

Donc, d'un monde Chicago et de ses abattoirs

Aux usines Ford en parfaite imitation

Ford le nazi, et le monde en industrialisation

De tous les hideux contrats de gestion

La ville usine

La ferme usine

Le divertissement usine

Le monde usine

L'animal non-humain

Machine à produire de la viande

L'animal humain

Machine à produire du profit

Du fonctionnement même de l'économie

Porcs cuits vivants à la vapeur

Ce, pendant des heures aux Etats-Unis

Cela n'est plus le film ( 1996 ) Mars Attacks

Mais c'est Terre Attacks !

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

“But it is also official trade unionism, and the parties of the left, which historically, and still today, betray, participate in anti-worker repressions, play the role of repressive force against all forms of the proletariat's inclination to organize outside of these state agencies.”

Anarchosyndicalism (CNT-AIT) March-April 2023

France

Two percent of the population

In vegetarianism, veganism

And logical continuation of cynicism

For meat and fish

And for its consumption in sum

In the world, in fourth position

France, this country of the rights

Deep and never moist roots

Of the blossoming of the reaction

They are well listed

All the miasma of the capitalized world

Recipient discursive memorandum

Of all the reactionary thought

A whole health society

Using military methods

A whole health medicine

Proceeding from military strategies

First we had to clean the scalpel

By asepsis pyohemia of ugly wounds

Chloride of lime

Of the origin of the attenuation of evils

It took persistence

Innovative often erased

Of the often ridiculed innovator

Any memory tending to amnesia

Thus, nature, almost or totally, atomized!

Likewise

The singing skylark

Alauda arvensis no longer editor

Driven out and therefore threatened

Alive, Ground Nesting, and Pesticides

With especially other singular names

Lulu, calendar

Grisolle, juggler

Gorget, pispolette

Monticole, gulgule

Moinelette, a whole family, oh sacred contraption

And long before

Ugly at all

At all violating

At all collaborating

Like the crypto-Nazi Coco Chanel once did

Or the bastard Paul Morand, with a pen of gall

And soon, at all current

synthetic information

Summary of information

Already, soon

A whole assembly in pileup

Of the running-in lobotomy, as a use

False sounds, false perceptions, false images

And even if the past is revisited

However, it cannot be changed

As for fire ( 1918 - 2005 ) Rose Marie Kennedy

Lobotomized in 1941, yet very pretty

In fact, not very handicapped, but too much, at the Kennedys

A family of mobsters and bandits

For a president who hurts, he ends!

And deep in the depths

Individuals, families, nations

Everything to his (8848 meters) of abomination

His Everest

Who is never left out

But also, phew, for good deeds

No need for comparison

with mountaineers

Sandy Irvine (1902-1924)

George Mallory (1886 - 1924)

Two winners or two losers

We don't know, we don't know

The orb of all that is

Clumping together from every particle, indeed

Alas, too, because little rejection

About 90 million people

Various evangelical movements in the USA/SA/SS

Against abortion and all social progress

One step ahead of liberal fascism

With such specimens, the world is screwed

From fundamentalism to general syncretism

Et cetera of fascist nepotist clientelism

Of a whole policy totally Jacques doctor

Certainly, one no longer dies in France

Tuberculosis like between 1850 and 1900

150,000 people per year, death as evidence!

all and in all

The selection of chance

The chance of the selection

Proceeding from the laws of evolution

But what is coincidence?

But what is selection?

But what is evolution?

We still have to find the solution

The right answer to the right question

And also of a whole aberrant organization

With the media in betrayal participation

And practically none, or too rare, the exception

Or else it's a clever false protest

So, of a Chicago world and its slaughterhouses

To the Ford factories in perfect imitation

Ford the Nazi, and the Industrializing World

Of all the hideous management contracts

The factory town

The factory farm

factory entertainment

The factory world

The non-human animal

meat producing machine

The human animal

profit making machine

Of the very functioning of the economy

Steamed pigs alive

This, for hours in the United States

This Isn't the Movie (1996) Mars Attacks anymore

But it's Earth Attacks!

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )