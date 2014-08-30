Le fantôme de Pierre Overney

La gauche prolétarienne

De la révolution stalinienne

Feu ( 1948-1972 ) Pierre Overney

Assassiné par le vigile fasciste, feu Jean-Antoine Tramoni

Lui-même assassiné par des maoïstes, en 1977, fini pour lui

Et la grande manifestation du 5 mars 1972

200.000 personnes, pour une récupération politique

Toujours la peste idéologique

Chez moi, je suis resté, je crois

Je n'y suis pas allé, je crois

Ma mémoire défaille, j'ai tellement manifesté

L'extrême gauche du capital

La révolution de la contre-révolution

Beaucoup sont devenus des patrons

Chez moi, je suis resté, je crois

Je n'y suis pas allé, je crois

Ma mémoire défaille, j'ai tellement manifesté

Mais pour l'occupation des maisons vides

Avec eux, j'ai parfois manifesté

Et aussi beaucoup autocollé, ce slogan limpide

Du secours rouge, " Qui vole un oeuf, va en prison

Qui vole des millions, va au Palais Bourbon "

Idéologie de la récupération

Récupération de l'idéologie

L'alibi caché de toute manifestation

Agitation de l'idéologie

Idéologie de l'agitation

Le tombeau de toute révolution

Mais à fréquenter, les maoïstes français

Bien plus sympathiques que les trotskistes, ils étaient !

Et finalement

Nous voulons changer la société

Et c'est la société qui nous change !

Ainsi :

Un jour, partout, nous mangerons des insectes

C'est très bien, pas si infect

Un jour

Nous ne mangerons plus que de la viande in vitro

Et pour les animaux, plus aucun bobo

Un jour

La femme sera vendue sur catalogue

L'homme sera vendu sur catalogue

L'enfant sera vendu sur catalogue

Nous pourrons les commander

En fonction de ce qui est désiré

Machines artificielles très perfectionnées

Et la publicité pourra afficher

Ou la satisfaction ou c'est remboursé

Il y aura des magasins pour pauvres

Des magasins pour riches

Comme de nos jours, et tout le monde s'en fiche !

Rien n'est en discontinuité

Tout se continu, tout est amélioré

A toutes choses, nos regards sont habitués

Petit à petit, nos encéphales, s'y sont adaptés

L'injustice

Est déjà la justice

L'égalité

Est déjà l'inégalité

La guerre

Est déjà la liberté

La domination des idéologies

Les idéologies de la domination

La domination des religions

Les religions de la domination

La domination des croyances

Les croyances de la domination

C'est le préjugé de l'idée

Qui est l'idée du préjugé

La régénération

De toutes les pollutions

Pourrait-elle venir des champignons ?

Le mycélium, véritable cirque Barnum

L'anarchie

N'a pas besoin des anarchistes

L'anarchie

Est contre les anarchistes

Le fascisme

N'a plus besoin des fascistes

Le fascisme

Est au pouvoir dans tous les pays

Soit sur sa gauche

Soit sur son extrême gauche

Soit sur sa droite

Soit sur son extrême droite

De ce fait, son extrême droite

Ne se veut plus d'extrême droite

Si une pipe n'est plus une pipe

La soumission est toujours la soumission

Toutes les frustrations accumulées

Se transforment en extrême droite

C'est de la peine, de la haine, du refoulé

De la guerre à l'amour, à l'amitié

Comme dans les transports en commun

Que du mal, rien de bien, les gens y sont serrés

Comme des sardines, et en plus, il faut payer

Tout en étant contrôlés, espionnés, fliqués, filmés !

Pas étonnant, mais ouais

Qu'il y ait tant de voitures

Quand le train, l'avion, le bus, le tramway

Nous charrient comme des ordures

Le fric est suprême phéromone

La beauté qui fait l'aumône

Dans cet habit, personne ne le discute

Partout ailleurs on l'ausculte

Et si vous craignez la vérité

Et si vous craignez l'insolation

A votre santé mentale, attention

De mes écritures anormales, vous devez vous écarter !

Je me douche

De l'inhabituel, du hors case

Et pour la plupart, je suis un naze

Tout ceci est louche

Pourtant

Vous êtes

Ce que j'aurais pu être

Pourtant

Je suis

Ce que vous auriez pu être

Toute écriture, peinture, sculpture, musique, autres forfaitures

Sont de la souffrance transformée

Sont de la sublimation incarnée

Tout ce qui n'a pas été directement vécu

Partout, souvent, où le cul a été exclu !

L'air que nous respirons

Est empoisonné

Tout ce que nous mangeons

Est empoisonné

Tout ce que nous entendons et voyons

Est sa propagande, sa marchandise

Elle peut même se dénoncer

Prétendant toujours pouvoir s'améliorer !

Nous mourrons de plus en plus jeunes

Sans être jamais vraiment nés

Ah vraiment, je ne suis pas fun

Elle est comme cela la vérité

Aussi un jour

La pensée militaire viendra-t-elle me chercher

Pour dans une cour

Sans procès, me fusiller

Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

The proletarian left

Of the Stalinist revolution

Fire (1948-1972) Pierre Overney

Assassinated by the fascist vigilante, the late Jean-Antoine Tramoni

Himself assassinated by Maoists, in 1977, finished for him

And the great demonstration of March 5, 1972

200,000 people, for political recovery

Always the ideological plague

At home, I stayed, I believe

I haven't been there I believe

My memory is failing, I've manifested so much

The extreme left of capital

The revolution of the counter-revolution

Many have become bosses

At home, I stayed, I believe

I haven't been there I believe

My memory is failing, I've manifested so much

But for the occupation of empty houses

With them, I sometimes demonstrated

And also a lot of stickers, this clear slogan

Red rescue, "Who steals an egg, goes to jail

Who steals millions, goes to the Palais Bourbon"

Ideology of recovery

Recovery of ideology

The hidden alibi of any demonstration

Stirring of ideology

ideology of agitation

The tomb of all revolution

But to frequent, the French Maoists

Much nicer than the Trotskyists, they were!

And finally

We want to change society

And it is society that changes us!

So :

One day, everywhere, we will eat insects

It's very good, not so bad

A day

We will only eat meat in vitro

And for the animals, no more boo

A day

The woman will be sold on catalog

The man will be sold on catalog

The child will be sold on catalog

We can order them

Depending on what is desired

Highly sophisticated artificial machines

And advertising may display

Or satisfaction or it's refunded

There will be shops for the poor

Shops for the rich

Like nowadays, and nobody cares!

Nothing is in discontinuity

Everything continues, everything is improved

To all things, our gazes are accustomed

Little by little, our brains adapted to it

injustice

Is already justice

Legality

Is already inequality

The war

Is already freedom

The domination of ideologies

The ideologies of domination

The domination of religions

The religions of domination

The domination of beliefs

beliefs of dominance

It is the prejudice of the idea

Who is the idea of prejudice

regeneration

Of all the pollution

Could it come from mushrooms?

The mycelium, a real Barnum circus

The anarchy

Don't need anarchists

The anarchy

Is against anarchists

Fascism

Don't need the fascists anymore

Fascism

Is in power in all countries

Either on his left

Either on his extreme left

Either on his right

Either on its far right

As a result, his extreme right

No longer wants to be extreme right

If a pipe is no longer a pipe

Submission is always submission

All the accumulated frustrations

Become far right

It's pain, hate, repressed

From war to love, to friendship

As in public transport

Only bad, nothing good, people are tight there

Like sardines, and on top of that, you have to pay

While being controlled, spied on, policed, filmed!

No wonder, but yeah

That there are so many cars

When the train, plane, bus, tram

Carry us around like garbage

Money is supreme pheromone

The beauty that gives alms

In this dress, no one argues

Everywhere else we auscultate it

And if you fear the truth

And if you fear sunstroke

To your sanity, watch out

From my abnormal writings, you must deviate!

I shower

Unusual, out of box

And for the most part I'm a sucker

All this is fishy

Nevertheless

You are

what i could have been

Nevertheless

I am

what you could have been

Any writing, painting, sculpture, music, other forfeitures

Are suffering transformed

Are sublimation incarnate

Everything that has not been directly experienced

Everywhere, often, where the ass has been excluded!

The air we breathe

is poisoned

all we eat

is poisoned

All we hear and see

Is his propaganda, his merchandise

She can even denounce herself

Always claiming to be able to improve!

We will die younger and younger

Without ever really being born

Ah really, I'm not fun

She is like that the truth

Also one day

Will the military mind pick me up

For in a yard

Without trial, shoot me

Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )