" Mais, au-delà de ce réflexe, les spectres qui hantent la question ukrainienne, d'une manière fort ensorcelante et peut-être plus ouvertement que sur d'autres " théâtres d'opérations ", ne sont rien moins que le militarisme, le nationalisme, et le concept d'Union sacrée, variantes morbides de l'interclassisme. "
( ASAP Révolution, été 2022 )
3 avril 1973
Premier appel avec un mobile
Martin Cooper, comme une première automobile
Lourd bloc de circuits électroniques
Puis, se rapetissant,de la miniaturisation frénétique
Mais il faut des composants
Qui de la nature, ainsi du lithium, au tout détruisant
Comme pour la voiture électrique
Nickel, manganèse, cobalt en teneur forte
Des sociétés minières qui les portent
Véhicules aux batteries électriques
Mais aussi, mobiles, piles, ordinateurs
Au Congo, le travail d'enfants, à l'heure
Même en Finlande, ce pays dit du bonheur
Giga-usine, cobalt à teneur faible, en Suède
Mais en Afrique, la population s'appauvrit
Quand c'est le capital seul qui s'enrichit
Et au fond, le 49.3, est tout gouvernement
Comme le cheval, il y a environ quatre ou cinq mille ans
Pour le tout communicant
Et il n'y a plus que plusieurs millions de chevaux, maintenant
Donc, car tout se fait dictatorialement
Le seul salut pour l'humanité
Et pour pouvoir toujours nous cheminer
Autonomie, autogestion ou gestion directe
Auto-organisation, démocratie directe
Et aux poubelles, tout ce qui nous infecte !
Et à propos des poussières de minerai
Cancers, ADN modifié, et autres effets
Et se retrouvant dans mers et rivières
Le monde, en fait, est comme une société minière
Afrique, Europe, monde
Partout, de la corruption
Partout, de la pollution
Le monde entier devenu malaria
Paludisme, de tout ce que l'on peut y faire
Monde WC, air vicié, et basta
Du décodage entre une proposition
Et sa véritable application
1883, France
Colonies de vacances en création
Dans les faits, désavoué, le Cottinet Edmond
Pas comme pour tout le vivant et de sa contamination
Tohu-bohu de métaux lourds, sans là, d'hibernation
Même dans l'espace, serait en continuation
La chimère astronautique et sa cryogénisation
Cryogénie congelée dans son utopisation
Tout se projetant dans le dégoûtamment
Ainsi, de tout mariage d'arrangement
Lorettes et grisettes
Qui au quotidien ne font pas risette
Du tout intérêt se taisant et se faisant benoîtement
Du tout intérêt se contractant sournoisement !
Toute catastrophe, prévue, annoncée, finalement
24/26 mars 1999, incendie du tunnel du Mont Blanc
Trente neuf personnes dans le néant
En vérité, toute une organisation de l'épidémiologie
De l'esclavagisme, du colonialisme
Tout un dressage en version mondialiste
Contre bourreaux et pervers, une potion hygiéniste
Contre tyrans et gouvernants, l'anarchie alchimiste
Une sorte de champignon du genre cordyceps
Parasite d'une fourmi, mais là, l'humanité au forceps
Sur Terre, de la torture subtile ou manifeste
Criante, 1976, Argentine, la dictature qui infeste
600 centres de torture, cinq sur cent, du rescapé
Femmes enceintes, bébés volés
Femmes torturées et violées
Aussi, de la torture du climat déréglé
Comme sept pour cent de flotte en plus, pour un degré
De tout un boit-sans-soif du pays France
Export du trente-huit pour cent
Import, vingt-huit pour cent de légumes
Import, soixante et onze pour cent de fruits
Du recto verso et surtout du vice en confit
Quand toute la marchandise, elle-même, est en conflit
Environ 10.500 types de différents minéraux sur Terre
Et de leur exploitation capitaliste pour tout faire
Nous y sommes comme dans une zone grillagée
Même en plein-air, comme un renne ou caribou au Canada
En disparition, bientôt, aussi, de nous
De la prison en plein-air, milieu fermé ou milieu ouvert
Nous aurions pu en profiter à ciel ouvert
Dans une organisation généralisée de type libertaire
Surtout, si en 2600, la Terre sera tout feu et mortifère !
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
“But beyond this reflex, the specters that haunt the Ukrainian question, in a very bewitching way and perhaps more openly than in other “theatres of operations”, are nothing less than militarism, nationalism, and the concept of Sacred Union, morbid variants of interclassism."
( ASAP Revolution, summer 2022 )
April 3, 1973
First call with a mobile
Martin Cooper, like a first automobile
Heavy block of electronic circuits
Then, shrinking, from frenetic miniaturization
But you need components
Who of nature, so lithium, at all destroying
As for the electric car
Nickel, manganese, cobalt in high content
Mining companies that carry them
Electric battery vehicles
But also, mobiles, batteries, computers
In the Congo, child labor, by the hour
Even in Finland, this country says happiness
Giga-factory, low-grade cobalt, in Sweden
But in Africa, the population is getting poorer
When it's capital alone that gets richer
And deep down, the 49.3, is all government
Like the horse, about four or five thousand years ago
For all communicating
And there's only several million horses now
So, because everything is done dictatorially
The only salvation for mankind
And so that we can always walk
Autonomy, self-management or direct management
Self-organization, direct democracy
And in the trash, everything that infects us!
And about ore dust
Cancers, altered DNA, and other effects
And finding themselves in seas and rivers
The world, in fact, is like a mining company
Africa, Europe, world
Everywhere, corruption
Everywhere, pollution
The whole world become malaria
Malaria, all you can do about it
WC world, stale air, and basta
Decoding between a proposal
And its true application
1883, France
Summer camps in creation
In fact, disavowed, the Cottinet Edmond
Not like for all living things and their contamination
Hustle and bustle of heavy metal, without there, of hibernation
Even in space, would be in continuation
The astronautical chimera and its cryonics
Frozen cryogenics in its utopianization
All projecting into the disgusting
Thus, of any arrangement marriage
Lorettes and grisettes
Who on a daily basis do not smile
Of all interest, keeping quiet and making itself benevolently
Of all interest twitching slyly!
Any disaster, planned, announced, finally
24/26 March 1999, fire in the Mont Blanc tunnel
Thirty nine people in nothingness
In truth, a whole organization of epidemiology
From slavery, colonialism
A whole dressage in a globalist version
Against executioners and perverts, a hygienist potion
Against tyrants and rulers, alchemist anarchy
A kind of fungus of the genus cordyceps
Parasite of an ant, but there, humanity with forceps
On Earth, subtle or overt torture
Criante, 1976, Argentina, the dictatorship that infests
600 torture centers, five out of a hundred, of the survivor
Pregnant women, stolen babies
Tortured and raped women
Also, from the torture of the disordered climate
Like seven percent more fleet, for a degree
Of a whole drink-without-thirst of the country France
Export of the thirty-eight percent
Import, twenty-eight percent vegetables
Import, seventy-one percent fruit
Double-sided and especially candied vice
When all the merchandise, itself, is in conflict
About 10,500 types of different minerals on Earth
And their capitalist exploitation to do everything
We're there like in a fenced area
Even outdoors, like a reindeer or caribou in Canada
Disappearing, soon, too, from us
Open-air prison, closed environment or open environment
We could have enjoyed it in the open
In a generalized organization of the libertarian type
Above all, if in 2600, the Earth will be all fire and deadly!
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
