" Mais, au-delà de ce réflexe, les spectres qui hantent la question ukrainienne, d'une manière fort ensorcelante et peut-être plus ouvertement que sur d'autres " théâtres d'opérations ", ne sont rien moins que le militarisme, le nationalisme, et le concept d'Union sacrée, variantes morbides de l'interclassisme. "

( ASAP Révolution, été 2022 )

3 avril 1973

Premier appel avec un mobile

Martin Cooper, comme une première automobile

Lourd bloc de circuits électroniques

Puis, se rapetissant,de la miniaturisation frénétique

Mais il faut des composants

Qui de la nature, ainsi du lithium, au tout détruisant

Comme pour la voiture électrique

Nickel, manganèse, cobalt en teneur forte

Des sociétés minières qui les portent

Véhicules aux batteries électriques

Mais aussi, mobiles, piles, ordinateurs

Au Congo, le travail d'enfants, à l'heure

Même en Finlande, ce pays dit du bonheur

Giga-usine, cobalt à teneur faible, en Suède

Mais en Afrique, la population s'appauvrit

Quand c'est le capital seul qui s'enrichit

Et au fond, le 49.3, est tout gouvernement

Comme le cheval, il y a environ quatre ou cinq mille ans

Pour le tout communicant

Et il n'y a plus que plusieurs millions de chevaux, maintenant

Donc, car tout se fait dictatorialement

Le seul salut pour l'humanité

Et pour pouvoir toujours nous cheminer

Autonomie, autogestion ou gestion directe

Auto-organisation, démocratie directe

Et aux poubelles, tout ce qui nous infecte !

Et à propos des poussières de minerai

Cancers, ADN modifié, et autres effets

Et se retrouvant dans mers et rivières

Le monde, en fait, est comme une société minière

Afrique, Europe, monde

Partout, de la corruption

Partout, de la pollution

Le monde entier devenu malaria

Paludisme, de tout ce que l'on peut y faire

Monde WC, air vicié, et basta

Du décodage entre une proposition

Et sa véritable application

1883, France

Colonies de vacances en création

Dans les faits, désavoué, le Cottinet Edmond

Pas comme pour tout le vivant et de sa contamination

Tohu-bohu de métaux lourds, sans là, d'hibernation

Même dans l'espace, serait en continuation

La chimère astronautique et sa cryogénisation

Cryogénie congelée dans son utopisation

Tout se projetant dans le dégoûtamment

Ainsi, de tout mariage d'arrangement

Lorettes et grisettes

Qui au quotidien ne font pas risette

Du tout intérêt se taisant et se faisant benoîtement

Du tout intérêt se contractant sournoisement !

Toute catastrophe, prévue, annoncée, finalement

24/26 mars 1999, incendie du tunnel du Mont Blanc

Trente neuf personnes dans le néant

En vérité, toute une organisation de l'épidémiologie

De l'esclavagisme, du colonialisme

Tout un dressage en version mondialiste

Contre bourreaux et pervers, une potion hygiéniste

Contre tyrans et gouvernants, l'anarchie alchimiste

Une sorte de champignon du genre cordyceps

Parasite d'une fourmi, mais là, l'humanité au forceps

Sur Terre, de la torture subtile ou manifeste

Criante, 1976, Argentine, la dictature qui infeste

600 centres de torture, cinq sur cent, du rescapé

Femmes enceintes, bébés volés

Femmes torturées et violées

Aussi, de la torture du climat déréglé

Comme sept pour cent de flotte en plus, pour un degré

De tout un boit-sans-soif du pays France

Export du trente-huit pour cent

Import, vingt-huit pour cent de légumes

Import, soixante et onze pour cent de fruits

Du recto verso et surtout du vice en confit

Quand toute la marchandise, elle-même, est en conflit

Environ 10.500 types de différents minéraux sur Terre

Et de leur exploitation capitaliste pour tout faire

Nous y sommes comme dans une zone grillagée

Même en plein-air, comme un renne ou caribou au Canada

En disparition, bientôt, aussi, de nous

De la prison en plein-air, milieu fermé ou milieu ouvert

Nous aurions pu en profiter à ciel ouvert

Dans une organisation généralisée de type libertaire

Surtout, si en 2600, la Terre sera tout feu et mortifère !

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

“But beyond this reflex, the specters that haunt the Ukrainian question, in a very bewitching way and perhaps more openly than in other “theatres of operations”, are nothing less than militarism, nationalism, and the concept of Sacred Union, morbid variants of interclassism."

( ASAP Revolution, summer 2022 )

April 3, 1973

First call with a mobile

Martin Cooper, like a first automobile

Heavy block of electronic circuits

Then, shrinking, from frenetic miniaturization

But you need components

Who of nature, so lithium, at all destroying

As for the electric car

Nickel, manganese, cobalt in high content

Mining companies that carry them

Electric battery vehicles

But also, mobiles, batteries, computers

In the Congo, child labor, by the hour

Even in Finland, this country says happiness

Giga-factory, low-grade cobalt, in Sweden

But in Africa, the population is getting poorer

When it's capital alone that gets richer

And deep down, the 49.3, is all government

Like the horse, about four or five thousand years ago

For all communicating

And there's only several million horses now

So, because everything is done dictatorially

The only salvation for mankind

And so that we can always walk

Autonomy, self-management or direct management

Self-organization, direct democracy

And in the trash, everything that infects us!

And about ore dust

Cancers, altered DNA, and other effects

And finding themselves in seas and rivers

The world, in fact, is like a mining company

Africa, Europe, world

Everywhere, corruption

Everywhere, pollution

The whole world become malaria

Malaria, all you can do about it

WC world, stale air, and basta

Decoding between a proposal

And its true application

1883, France

Summer camps in creation

In fact, disavowed, the Cottinet Edmond

Not like for all living things and their contamination

Hustle and bustle of heavy metal, without there, of hibernation

Even in space, would be in continuation

The astronautical chimera and its cryonics

Frozen cryogenics in its utopianization

All projecting into the disgusting

Thus, of any arrangement marriage

Lorettes and grisettes

Who on a daily basis do not smile

Of all interest, keeping quiet and making itself benevolently

Of all interest twitching slyly!

Any disaster, planned, announced, finally

24/26 March 1999, fire in the Mont Blanc tunnel

Thirty nine people in nothingness

In truth, a whole organization of epidemiology

From slavery, colonialism

A whole dressage in a globalist version

Against executioners and perverts, a hygienist potion

Against tyrants and rulers, alchemist anarchy

A kind of fungus of the genus cordyceps

Parasite of an ant, but there, humanity with forceps

On Earth, subtle or overt torture

Criante, 1976, Argentina, the dictatorship that infests

600 torture centers, five out of a hundred, of the survivor

Pregnant women, stolen babies

Tortured and raped women

Also, from the torture of the disordered climate

Like seven percent more fleet, for a degree

Of a whole drink-without-thirst of the country France

Export of the thirty-eight percent

Import, twenty-eight percent vegetables

Import, seventy-one percent fruit

Double-sided and especially candied vice

When all the merchandise, itself, is in conflict

About 10,500 types of different minerals on Earth

And their capitalist exploitation to do everything

We're there like in a fenced area

Even outdoors, like a reindeer or caribou in Canada

Disappearing, soon, too, from us

Open-air prison, closed environment or open environment

We could have enjoyed it in the open

In a generalized organization of the libertarian type

Above all, if in 2600, the Earth will be all fire and deadly!

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )