Radio libertaire ou Persona non grata
C'était le copain Frédo
Qui sur Radio Libertaire, animait, "Au bistro "
Il voulait m'y inviter
Afin que lors de son émission, je puisse pérorer
Mais d'abord, il fallait passer un test
Devant un chefaillon, cette peste
C'était lui le dominant
De la bande, le moins avenant
Une sorte de stalinien
Un surveillant pas malin
Nous faillîmes en venir aux mains
J'avais décidé de tout dire
Mais avant, il voulait me lire
Une grande tension, je sentis
Dans le studio, qui encore, en frémit
Ce commissaire du peuple
Me prenait pour un illuminé
Qu'il fallait surveiller et censurer
Et je fus à moitié saboté
Mais de parler, personne ne put m'empêcher
Je fis un appel immédiat
A la révolution sans aucun blabla
Pas demain, mais tout de suite
Surprendre l'ennemi, il faut faire vite
Je n'avais rien à perdre, tout à gagner
Juste passer le temps et m'amuser
Et les têtes de ces libertaires, décomposées
La peur de perdre leur émission
Des copains pourraient en témoigner
Pas de langue de bois et c'est l'éviction
Mais je dis aux copains
Deux ou trois étaient bien
Censure pour censure
Restons sur des positions dures
Et au moins, nous aurons dit
Ce qu'est ce monde pourri
Certes, cela buvait de la bière
Certes, cela fumait, pour planer dans les airs
Et aucune femme, du milieu, le drame
Comme toujours, il manquait de dames
A moi, toujours philogyne
Pour en direct, lutiner une coquine
Pour que le scandale fut complet
Car sous les jupes, je me plais
Et donc, je partis, sans aucun regret
Radio Libertaire
Bon chic, bon genre, mémère
Il faut avoir un certificat
De bonne moralité, sinon, pugilat
Ou alors, vous êtes un malfrat
Oui, j'étais persona non grata
Mais moi, je suis un vampire
Un pauvre, cela va sans dire
Pourchassé par vos noblesses
Qui tiennent tout en laisse
Je ne puis sortir que la nuit
Pour pouvoir sauver ma vie
De vos religions, de vos idéologies
Mais un ami
Avait entendu mon appel
Qui l'amusa beaucoup, lui aussi
Car il savait cette piqure de rappel
Pas inutile, tout à fait nécessaire
A cette anarchie embourgeoisée, cette Radio Libertaire
Mais moi, je suis un vampire
Un pauvre, cela va sans dire
Malgré un défaut de crocs
Je puis mordre et sucer vos cous
Y insuffler mes mots
Dans toutes les faussetés, surtout
Patrice Faubert ( 1994 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
It was Fredo's friend
Who on Radio Libertaire, animated, "Au bistro"
He wanted to invite me
So that during his broadcast, I can hold forth
But first you had to pass a test
In front of a chefaillon, this plague
He was the dominant
Of the gang, the least pleasant
A kind of Stalinist
A naughty supervisor
We almost came to blows
I had decided to say everything
But before, he wanted to read me
A great tension, I felt
In the studio, which still shudders
This People's Commissar
Took me for a crank
That had to be monitored and censored
And I was half sabotaged
But to speak, no one could prevent me
I made an immediate call
To the revolution without any talk
Not tomorrow, but right now
Surprise the enemy, you have to act fast
I had nothing to lose, everything to gain
Just hang out and have fun
And the heads of these libertarians, decomposed
Fear of losing their show
Friends could testify
No jargon and it's eviction
But I tell the friends
two or three were fine
Censorship for censorship
Let's stay on hard positions
And at least we will have said
What is this rotten world
Of course, it was drinking beer
Certainly it was smoking, to soar in the air
And no woman, middle, drama
As always, there were no ladies
To me, always philologyn
For live, play a naughty
For the scandal to be complete
Because under the skirts, I like
And so I left, with no regrets
Libertarian Radio
Bon chic, bon genre, grandma
You must have a certificate
Of good character, otherwise, fistfight
Or else you are a crook
Yes, I was persona non grata
But me, I'm a vampire
A poor man, it goes without saying
Pursued by your nobility
Who keep everything on a leash
I can only go out at night
To be able to save my life
Of your religions, of your ideologies
But a friend
Heard my call
Which amused him a lot, too
'Cause he knew that booster shot
Not useless, absolutely necessary
To this gentrified anarchy, this Libertarian Radio
But me, I'm a vampire
A poor man, it goes without saying
Despite a defect of fangs
I can bite and suck your necks
Infuse it with my words
In all falsehoods, especially
Patrice Faubert (1994) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
