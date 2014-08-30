Radio libertaire ou Persona non grata

C'était le copain Frédo

Qui sur Radio Libertaire, animait, "Au bistro "

Il voulait m'y inviter

Afin que lors de son émission, je puisse pérorer

Mais d'abord, il fallait passer un test

Devant un chefaillon, cette peste

C'était lui le dominant

De la bande, le moins avenant

Une sorte de stalinien

Un surveillant pas malin

Nous faillîmes en venir aux mains

J'avais décidé de tout dire

Mais avant, il voulait me lire

Une grande tension, je sentis

Dans le studio, qui encore, en frémit

Ce commissaire du peuple

Me prenait pour un illuminé

Qu'il fallait surveiller et censurer

Et je fus à moitié saboté

Mais de parler, personne ne put m'empêcher

Je fis un appel immédiat

A la révolution sans aucun blabla

Pas demain, mais tout de suite

Surprendre l'ennemi, il faut faire vite

Je n'avais rien à perdre, tout à gagner

Juste passer le temps et m'amuser

Et les têtes de ces libertaires, décomposées

La peur de perdre leur émission

Des copains pourraient en témoigner

Pas de langue de bois et c'est l'éviction

Mais je dis aux copains

Deux ou trois étaient bien

Censure pour censure

Restons sur des positions dures

Et au moins, nous aurons dit

Ce qu'est ce monde pourri

Certes, cela buvait de la bière

Certes, cela fumait, pour planer dans les airs

Et aucune femme, du milieu, le drame

Comme toujours, il manquait de dames

A moi, toujours philogyne

Pour en direct, lutiner une coquine

Pour que le scandale fut complet

Car sous les jupes, je me plais

Et donc, je partis, sans aucun regret

Radio Libertaire

Bon chic, bon genre, mémère

Il faut avoir un certificat

De bonne moralité, sinon, pugilat

Ou alors, vous êtes un malfrat

Oui, j'étais persona non grata

Mais moi, je suis un vampire

Un pauvre, cela va sans dire

Pourchassé par vos noblesses

Qui tiennent tout en laisse

Je ne puis sortir que la nuit

Pour pouvoir sauver ma vie

De vos religions, de vos idéologies

Mais un ami

Avait entendu mon appel

Qui l'amusa beaucoup, lui aussi

Car il savait cette piqure de rappel

Pas inutile, tout à fait nécessaire

A cette anarchie embourgeoisée, cette Radio Libertaire

Mais moi, je suis un vampire

Un pauvre, cela va sans dire

Malgré un défaut de crocs

Je puis mordre et sucer vos cous

Y insuffler mes mots

Dans toutes les faussetés, surtout

Patrice Faubert ( 1994 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

It was Fredo's friend

Who on Radio Libertaire, animated, "Au bistro"

He wanted to invite me

So that during his broadcast, I can hold forth

But first you had to pass a test

In front of a chefaillon, this plague

He was the dominant

Of the gang, the least pleasant

A kind of Stalinist

A naughty supervisor

We almost came to blows

I had decided to say everything

But before, he wanted to read me

A great tension, I felt

In the studio, which still shudders

This People's Commissar

Took me for a crank

That had to be monitored and censored

And I was half sabotaged

But to speak, no one could prevent me

I made an immediate call

To the revolution without any talk

Not tomorrow, but right now

Surprise the enemy, you have to act fast

I had nothing to lose, everything to gain

Just hang out and have fun

And the heads of these libertarians, decomposed

Fear of losing their show

Friends could testify

No jargon and it's eviction

But I tell the friends

two or three were fine

Censorship for censorship

Let's stay on hard positions

And at least we will have said

What is this rotten world

Of course, it was drinking beer

Certainly it was smoking, to soar in the air

And no woman, middle, drama

As always, there were no ladies

To me, always philologyn

For live, play a naughty

For the scandal to be complete

Because under the skirts, I like

And so I left, with no regrets

Libertarian Radio

Bon chic, bon genre, grandma

You must have a certificate

Of good character, otherwise, fistfight

Or else you are a crook

Yes, I was persona non grata

But me, I'm a vampire

A poor man, it goes without saying

Pursued by your nobility

Who keep everything on a leash

I can only go out at night

To be able to save my life

Of your religions, of your ideologies

But a friend

Heard my call

Which amused him a lot, too

'Cause he knew that booster shot

Not useless, absolutely necessary

To this gentrified anarchy, this Libertarian Radio

But me, I'm a vampire

A poor man, it goes without saying

Despite a defect of fangs

I can bite and suck your necks

Infuse it with my words

In all falsehoods, especially

Patrice Faubert (1994) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )