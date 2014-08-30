Domestication des corps et des esprits
" Jadis, il fallait des travailleurs parce qu'il y avait du travail, aujourd'hui, il faut du travail parce qu'il y a des travailleurs qui doivent pouvoir payer leur consommation de marchandises tout en restant soumis à l'ordre du monde. "
Sergio Ghirardi ( né en 1947, révolutionnaire italien )
( Nous n'avons pas peur des ruines.
Les situationnistes et notre temps. ED : L'insomniaque. )
Tout gouvernement, et sournoisement
Est un 49.3 en cinéma permanent
Pour la sortie comme pour l'entrant
Dans une moyenne du tout constant
Comme tout Etat est policier
Comme tout Etat est militarisé
Et ne pouvant, ainsi, que produire
De l'inéquité, et de l'injustice
Des profits, des jalousies, du vice
Il faut y entrer en lice
Tout s'y englue, tout s'y glisse
Ainsi, en 2020
France, en taille moyenne, 1m77
Pour une fois, j'y colle, avec mon 1m77
Mais avec mes 61000 grammes
Là, je ne suis plus dans le tam-tam
Avec aussi, et sinon, pandiculation
L'accélérateur de particules en droitisation
Restreinte, généralisée, en généralisation
Des corps et des esprits en domestication
D'un rayonnement ionisant
De cérébralisation se nucléarisant
En subtilité du moins voyant
Ainsi, les cheveux de femmes paysannes
Normandes, hollandaises, des revenus, une manne !
Devenant perruques pour des aristocrates
Alopécie de Louis le quatorzième
Dès l'age de 19 ans, le gros problème
Donc, de la vente en foire
Pour un peu, du manger, du boire
Mais, nous ne lisons que notre propre livre
Mais, nous n'entendons que notre propre discours
Car
Nous sommes dans nos engrammes
Nous sommes dans nos programmes
De notre famille, de notre temps
De notre culture, et de ce que l'on y apprend
Et à l'école de la compétition
Et au lycée de la compétition
Et à l'université de la compétition
Et au stade de la compétition
Du bureau, du laboratoire, de l'usine
Toute une compétition qui turbine
Tout y faisant office de prédation
ChatGPT, de tristesse, j'en ai pété
Chatbot, toute odeur d'artificialité
Il ne peut y avoir aucune magnanimité
De l'économie toujours coloniale
Fausses identités séparées mais revendiquées
Toute une formation des métiers
Aux faux besoins de l'humanité
Et tout colonisateur y devient colonisé
Crétines et crétins pour y dominer
Gêneuses et gêneurs y sont éliminés
Ou le plus souvent invisibilisés
De tout un maquillage étatique de cruauté bien dosée !
Tout un monde de la frustration
Tout un monde de misère et de pauvreté
Avec toute une pornographie en procuration
De toute vie, de toute jouissance, au tout dépossédé
De toute une spectacularisation en scénarisation
Comme si tout le monde y avait sa place, et sa classe
Et finalement, que de faux palaces
Rires, pleurs, joies, regrets, tout y est de glace
De l'Escoffier de plus en plus taylorisé
Avec des gens croyant s'y contenter
Quand l'eau du robinet, elle-même, est polluée
Dans un monde devenu digitaline
Petite ou haute dose, de la fausse câline
Et comme si, nous étions
Des années 1970, un film de science-fiction
Surtout gore, en tout, à mort, à mort
Aucune tempérance dans le jamais tort
Avec n'importe quoi
Le capital en fait quelque chose
Avec quelque chose, il fait n'importe quoi
L'horreur du monde est une insomnie
Cioran et Céline en furent les érudits
Destouches et ses médicaments céliniens
Lui, qui fut plus que gentil médecin, pharmacien, écrivain
Kidoline pour le nasal
Basedowine pour les douleurs menstruelles vaginales
Somnothéryl contre les insomnies
Nican contre la toux, de l'esbaudissant banal !
De l'insomnie qui fait des produits
Et de ce qui fait crier au génie
Cioran, Céline, et d'autres cris
Ne pas ou sans dormir, du pourri dans la vie
Mais d'écrire, écrire, écrire, comme un permis !
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien
"In the past, workers were needed because there was work, today, work is needed because there are workers who must be able to pay for their consumption of goods while remaining subject to the order of the world. . "
Sergio Ghirardi (born 1947, Italian revolutionary)
(We are not afraid of ruins.
The situationists and our time. ED: The insomniac. )
Any government, and slyly
Is a 49.3 in permanent cinema
For outgoing and incoming
In an average at all constant
Like every State is a policeman
As every state is militarized
And thus only being able to produce
Of inequity and injustice
Profits, jealousies, vice
You have to get in there
Everything gets stuck in it, everything slips into it
So in 2020
France, medium height, 1m77
For once, I stick to it, with my 1m77
But with my 61000 grams
There, I am no longer in the tom-tom
With also, and otherwise, pandiculation
The right-handed particle accelerator
Restricted, generalized, generalizing
Bodies and minds in domestication
Of ionizing radiation
From cerebralization to nuclearization
In subtlety of the less conspicuous
Thus, the hair of peasant women
Normans, Dutch, income, a windfall!
Becoming wigs for aristocrats
Alopecia of Louis the Fourteenth
From the age of 19, the big problem
So from the sale at the fair
For a little, to eat, to drink
But, we only read our own book
But, we only hear our own speech
Because
We are in our engrams
We are in our programs
Of our family, of our time
Of our culture, and what we learn there
And at the school of competition
And in high school competition
And at the university of the competition
And at the competition stage
From the office, the laboratory, the factory
A whole competition that turbines
Everything there serving as predation
ChatGPT, sadness, I farted
Chatbot, any smell of artificiality
There can be no magnanimity
Of the still colonial economy
False identities separated but claimed
All trades training
To the false needs of humanity
And every colonizer becomes colonized there
Morons and morons to dominate there
Inconveniences and inconveniences are eliminated there
Or most often invisible
A whole state make-up of well-measured cruelty!
A whole world of frustration
A whole world of misery and poverty
With a whole pornography in proxy
Of all life, of all enjoyment, all dispossessed
Of a whole spectacularization in screenwriting
As if everyone had their place, and their class
And finally, only fake palaces
Laughter, tears, joys, regrets, everything is frozen
From l'Escoffier more and more Taylorized
With people who think they're content with it
When tap water itself is polluted
In a world that has become digitalis
Small or high dose, fake hug
And as if we were
1970s science fiction film
Especially gore, in everything, to death, to death
No temperance in the never wrong
with anything
Capital does something about it
With something, he does anything
The horror of the world is an insomnia
Cioran and Céline were the scholars
Destouches and his Celinian medicines
He, who was more than a nice doctor, pharmacist, writer
Kidolin for the nasal
Basedowine for vaginal menstrual pain
Somnotheryl for insomnia
Nican against the cough, banal dazzling!
Insomnia that makes products
And what makes the genius cry
Cioran, Celine, and other screams
Do not or without sleep, rotten in life
But to write, write, write, like a permit!
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician
