Domestication des corps et des esprits

" Jadis, il fallait des travailleurs parce qu'il y avait du travail, aujourd'hui, il faut du travail parce qu'il y a des travailleurs qui doivent pouvoir payer leur consommation de marchandises tout en restant soumis à l'ordre du monde. "

Sergio Ghirardi ( né en 1947, révolutionnaire italien )

( Nous n'avons pas peur des ruines.

Les situationnistes et notre temps. ED : L'insomniaque. )

Tout gouvernement, et sournoisement

Est un 49.3 en cinéma permanent

Pour la sortie comme pour l'entrant

Dans une moyenne du tout constant

Comme tout Etat est policier

Comme tout Etat est militarisé

Et ne pouvant, ainsi, que produire

De l'inéquité, et de l'injustice

Des profits, des jalousies, du vice

Il faut y entrer en lice

Tout s'y englue, tout s'y glisse

Ainsi, en 2020

France, en taille moyenne, 1m77

Pour une fois, j'y colle, avec mon 1m77

Mais avec mes 61000 grammes

Là, je ne suis plus dans le tam-tam

Avec aussi, et sinon, pandiculation

L'accélérateur de particules en droitisation

Restreinte, généralisée, en généralisation

Des corps et des esprits en domestication

D'un rayonnement ionisant

De cérébralisation se nucléarisant

En subtilité du moins voyant

Ainsi, les cheveux de femmes paysannes

Normandes, hollandaises, des revenus, une manne !

Devenant perruques pour des aristocrates

Alopécie de Louis le quatorzième

Dès l'age de 19 ans, le gros problème

Donc, de la vente en foire

Pour un peu, du manger, du boire

Mais, nous ne lisons que notre propre livre

Mais, nous n'entendons que notre propre discours

Car

Nous sommes dans nos engrammes

Nous sommes dans nos programmes

De notre famille, de notre temps

De notre culture, et de ce que l'on y apprend

Et à l'école de la compétition

Et au lycée de la compétition

Et à l'université de la compétition

Et au stade de la compétition

Du bureau, du laboratoire, de l'usine

Toute une compétition qui turbine

Tout y faisant office de prédation

ChatGPT, de tristesse, j'en ai pété

Chatbot, toute odeur d'artificialité

Il ne peut y avoir aucune magnanimité

De l'économie toujours coloniale

Fausses identités séparées mais revendiquées

Toute une formation des métiers

Aux faux besoins de l'humanité

Et tout colonisateur y devient colonisé

Crétines et crétins pour y dominer

Gêneuses et gêneurs y sont éliminés

Ou le plus souvent invisibilisés

De tout un maquillage étatique de cruauté bien dosée !

Tout un monde de la frustration

Tout un monde de misère et de pauvreté

Avec toute une pornographie en procuration

De toute vie, de toute jouissance, au tout dépossédé

De toute une spectacularisation en scénarisation

Comme si tout le monde y avait sa place, et sa classe

Et finalement, que de faux palaces

Rires, pleurs, joies, regrets, tout y est de glace

De l'Escoffier de plus en plus taylorisé

Avec des gens croyant s'y contenter

Quand l'eau du robinet, elle-même, est polluée

Dans un monde devenu digitaline

Petite ou haute dose, de la fausse câline

Et comme si, nous étions

Des années 1970, un film de science-fiction

Surtout gore, en tout, à mort, à mort

Aucune tempérance dans le jamais tort

Avec n'importe quoi

Le capital en fait quelque chose

Avec quelque chose, il fait n'importe quoi

L'horreur du monde est une insomnie

Cioran et Céline en furent les érudits

Destouches et ses médicaments céliniens

Lui, qui fut plus que gentil médecin, pharmacien, écrivain

Kidoline pour le nasal

Basedowine pour les douleurs menstruelles vaginales

Somnothéryl contre les insomnies

Nican contre la toux, de l'esbaudissant banal !

De l'insomnie qui fait des produits

Et de ce qui fait crier au génie

Cioran, Céline, et d'autres cris

Ne pas ou sans dormir, du pourri dans la vie

Mais d'écrire, écrire, écrire, comme un permis !

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

"In the past, workers were needed because there was work, today, work is needed because there are workers who must be able to pay for their consumption of goods while remaining subject to the order of the world. . "

Sergio Ghirardi (born 1947, Italian revolutionary)

(We are not afraid of ruins.

The situationists and our time. ED: The insomniac. )

Any government, and slyly

Is a 49.3 in permanent cinema

For outgoing and incoming

In an average at all constant

Like every State is a policeman

As every state is militarized

And thus only being able to produce

Of inequity and injustice

Profits, jealousies, vice

You have to get in there

Everything gets stuck in it, everything slips into it

So in 2020

France, medium height, 1m77

For once, I stick to it, with my 1m77

But with my 61000 grams

There, I am no longer in the tom-tom

With also, and otherwise, pandiculation

The right-handed particle accelerator

Restricted, generalized, generalizing

Bodies and minds in domestication

Of ionizing radiation

From cerebralization to nuclearization

In subtlety of the less conspicuous

Thus, the hair of peasant women

Normans, Dutch, income, a windfall!

Becoming wigs for aristocrats

Alopecia of Louis the Fourteenth

From the age of 19, the big problem

So from the sale at the fair

For a little, to eat, to drink

But, we only read our own book

But, we only hear our own speech

Because

We are in our engrams

We are in our programs

Of our family, of our time

Of our culture, and what we learn there

And at the school of competition

And in high school competition

And at the university of the competition

And at the competition stage

From the office, the laboratory, the factory

A whole competition that turbines

Everything there serving as predation

ChatGPT, sadness, I farted

Chatbot, any smell of artificiality

There can be no magnanimity

Of the still colonial economy

False identities separated but claimed

All trades training

To the false needs of humanity

And every colonizer becomes colonized there

Morons and morons to dominate there

Inconveniences and inconveniences are eliminated there

Or most often invisible

A whole state make-up of well-measured cruelty!

A whole world of frustration

A whole world of misery and poverty

With a whole pornography in proxy

Of all life, of all enjoyment, all dispossessed

Of a whole spectacularization in screenwriting

As if everyone had their place, and their class

And finally, only fake palaces

Laughter, tears, joys, regrets, everything is frozen

From l'Escoffier more and more Taylorized

With people who think they're content with it

When tap water itself is polluted

In a world that has become digitalis

Small or high dose, fake hug

And as if we were

1970s science fiction film

Especially gore, in everything, to death, to death

No temperance in the never wrong

with anything

Capital does something about it

With something, he does anything

The horror of the world is an insomnia

Cioran and Céline were the scholars

Destouches and his Celinian medicines

He, who was more than a nice doctor, pharmacist, writer

Kidolin for the nasal

Basedowine for vaginal menstrual pain

Somnotheryl for insomnia

Nican against the cough, banal dazzling!

Insomnia that makes products

And what makes the genius cry

Cioran, Celine, and other screams

Do not or without sleep, rotten in life

But to write, write, write, like a permit!

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )