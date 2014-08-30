Le travail de la misère

La Terre devenant boule de feu

Vers 2600, disparaître, à qui mieux mieux

De toutes façons, tout participe du vain

Du tout sisyphéen, on le sait bien

Ainsi, de toute écriture, de tout plat

Avec ou sans lectorat

De la matrice, de la mère

Tout y est toujours vernaculaire

Tout y est comme de l'eau claire

Quand tout semble sans vrai début

Quand tout semble sans vraie fin

Tout, sans cesse, nous prenant en défaut

De ce tout, nous sommes la sotte et le sot

Des virus

Dont l'on ne connaît que un pour cent

Et au tout dernier niveau d'organisation, zéro pour cent

Des minus

De tous les niveaux organisés, et l'englobant

Et sur tout et en tout, l'adoubant

Ainsi

Nous nous écrivons

Nous nous fabriquons

Nous nous écoutons

Nous nous taisons

Nous nous enrichissons

Nous nous appauvrissons

Nous nous maltraitons

Nous nous jouissons

Nous nous torturons

Nous nous pleurons

Ceci ou cela nous nous faisons

D'hier, d'aujourd'hui, de demain !

Nous nous gâchons, surtout

Nous nous querellons, surtout

Peu ou prou, polémisme, coucou

Cinq millions

De passoires thermiques en France

Du bas coût de certaines constructions

Délaissement de la pauvreté en occurrence

Du prétendu intellectuel

Du travailleur du ciboulot

Du prétendu manuel

Qui travaillerait des biscoteaux

Car sans un cerveau

Tout serait en défaut

Système nerveux procédant de tout apprentissage

Dedans, les gènes en métissage

Mais très volages

Les gènes ne servant à rien

Pour le piano ou le violon, le football, la physique

Pour la cuisine, les arts, les langues, les mathématiques

Cela n'est ni mal, ni bien

Tout s'apprenant

Et selon sa classe sociale, s'y engrammant

Les gènes, c'est le physique, certaines maladies, les yeux bleus, la taille

Et encore, l'environnement y fait les détails

Toute tyrannie tendant à faire croire

Que tout caractère est donné à la naissance

Et qu'ainsi, rien ne peut jamais changer, mauvais vin à boire

Plus que honteux

Plus que scandaleux

C'est l'erreur contenant toutes les horreurs

De l'environnement, tout gène en est la peur

De toute idiosyncrasie et de son milieu culturel et social !

Et en généralisant un concept célinien

D'ouvrier des lettres, laissant sur sa faim

Ouvrier du cinéma

Ouvrier de ceci ou ouvrier de cela

Ouvrier des arts

Ouvrier du sport

Ouvrier de la science

Ouvrier de la technologie

Ouvrier de l'informatique

Ouvrier de bureau

Ouvrier d'usine

Ou ouvrière, de ceci, de cela, rien, je ne débine

Mais avec différentes pénibilités, que tout turbine

Etc. Du fini et de l'infini

Finalement, modus operandi

Sentience

Le travail de la misère

La misère en plein travail

Avec toute son organisation capitalisée en éventail

Du tout luxueux au tout précaire

Le soldat, lui, est un militaire

De tout ouvrier ou ouvrière, est son contraire

De l'armée de toute occupation

Du fascisme gouvernemental juif, à Hébron

Dans le quotidien des exactions

Assassinats, séparations, expropriations, tractations

D'une résistance l'autre, d'une nation, d'une région

Belfort

Ville française qui résista 103 jours aux prussiens

1870/1871, mais sans succès aussi, à sa future désindustrialisation

La guerre en entreprise de la désillusion

Cela rapporte de l'argent, la démolition

Entrepreneurs, techniciens, ingénieurs, ouvriers, en destruction

Femmes ou hommes, et selon les conditions

Quand les vrais ingénieurs des sols, indispensables vers de terre

Cent cinquante espèces en France

Dix mille dans le monde

Du tout pacifique, du tout hermaphrodite

Vrais prix Nobel de la paix, tous déchus de leur mérite !

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

The earth becoming a ball of fire

Around 2600, disappear, who better

Anyway, everything is in vain

At all Sisyphean, we know it well

Thus, of any writing, of any dish

With or without readership

From the womb, from the mother

Everything is always vernacular

Everything is there like clear water

When everything seems without a real beginning

When everything seems to have no real end

Everything, constantly, failing us

Of this all, we are the fool and the fool

Viruses

Of which we only know one percent

And at the very last level of organization, zero percent

Minuses

Of all organized levels, and encompassing it

And above all and in all, dubbing him

So

We write to each other

We make ourselves

We listen to each other

We are shutting up

We get rich

We get poorer

We mistreat each other

We enjoy each other

We torture ourselves

We mourn each other

This or that we do to ourselves

Yesterday, today, tomorrow!

We spoil each other, especially

We quarrel, especially

More or less, controversy, cuckoo

Five million

Thermal colanders in France

The low cost of certain constructions

Abandonment of poverty in occurrence

Of the so-called intellectual

From the worker of the chive

From the alleged manual

Who would work biscuits

Because without a brain

Everything would be wrong

Nervous system resulting from all learning

Inside, the genes in interbreeding

But very fickle

Genes are useless

For piano or violin, football, physics

For cooking, arts, languages, math

It's neither bad nor good

Everything learns

And according to his social class, registering there

Genes is physique, certain illnesses, blue eyes, height

And again, the environment makes the details

Any tyranny tending to make people believe

That all character is given at birth

And so nothing can ever change, bad wine to drink

more than shameful

more than outrageous

This is the error containing all the horrors

Of the environment, every gene is fear

From any idiosyncrasy and from its cultural and social environment!

And by generalizing a Celinian concept

Of a worker of letters, leaving on his hunger

cinema worker

worker of this or worker of that

arts worker

sports worker

science worker

technology worker

computer worker

office worker

Factory worker

Or worker, of this, of that, nothing, I do not debine

But with different hardships, that everything turbine

Etc. Of the finite and the infinite

Finally, modus operandi

sentencing

The work of poverty

Misery at work

With all its organization capitalized in a fan

From the very luxurious to the very precarious

The soldier is a soldier

Of any worker, is its opposite

Of the army of any occupation

Of Jewish governmental fascism, in Hebron

In the daily life of abuses

Assassinations, separations, expropriations, negotiations

From one resistance to another, from one nation, from one region

Belfort

French city which resisted the Prussians for 103 days

1870/1871, but also without success, to its future deindustrialization

The corporate war of disillusion

It makes money, demolition

Contractors, technicians, engineers, workers, in destruction

Women or men, and according to the conditions

When the real soil engineers, essential earthworms

One hundred and fifty species in France

ten thousand in the world

At all peaceful, at all hermaphrodite

Real Nobel Peace Prize winners, all stripped of their merit!

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )