Le travail de la misère
La Terre devenant boule de feu
Vers 2600, disparaître, à qui mieux mieux
De toutes façons, tout participe du vain
Du tout sisyphéen, on le sait bien
Ainsi, de toute écriture, de tout plat
Avec ou sans lectorat
De la matrice, de la mère
Tout y est toujours vernaculaire
Tout y est comme de l'eau claire
Quand tout semble sans vrai début
Quand tout semble sans vraie fin
Tout, sans cesse, nous prenant en défaut
De ce tout, nous sommes la sotte et le sot
Des virus
Dont l'on ne connaît que un pour cent
Et au tout dernier niveau d'organisation, zéro pour cent
Des minus
De tous les niveaux organisés, et l'englobant
Et sur tout et en tout, l'adoubant
Ainsi
Nous nous écrivons
Nous nous fabriquons
Nous nous écoutons
Nous nous taisons
Nous nous enrichissons
Nous nous appauvrissons
Nous nous maltraitons
Nous nous jouissons
Nous nous torturons
Nous nous pleurons
Ceci ou cela nous nous faisons
D'hier, d'aujourd'hui, de demain !
Nous nous gâchons, surtout
Nous nous querellons, surtout
Peu ou prou, polémisme, coucou
Cinq millions
De passoires thermiques en France
Du bas coût de certaines constructions
Délaissement de la pauvreté en occurrence
Du prétendu intellectuel
Du travailleur du ciboulot
Du prétendu manuel
Qui travaillerait des biscoteaux
Car sans un cerveau
Tout serait en défaut
Système nerveux procédant de tout apprentissage
Dedans, les gènes en métissage
Mais très volages
Les gènes ne servant à rien
Pour le piano ou le violon, le football, la physique
Pour la cuisine, les arts, les langues, les mathématiques
Cela n'est ni mal, ni bien
Tout s'apprenant
Et selon sa classe sociale, s'y engrammant
Les gènes, c'est le physique, certaines maladies, les yeux bleus, la taille
Et encore, l'environnement y fait les détails
Toute tyrannie tendant à faire croire
Que tout caractère est donné à la naissance
Et qu'ainsi, rien ne peut jamais changer, mauvais vin à boire
Plus que honteux
Plus que scandaleux
C'est l'erreur contenant toutes les horreurs
De l'environnement, tout gène en est la peur
De toute idiosyncrasie et de son milieu culturel et social !
Et en généralisant un concept célinien
D'ouvrier des lettres, laissant sur sa faim
Ouvrier du cinéma
Ouvrier de ceci ou ouvrier de cela
Ouvrier des arts
Ouvrier du sport
Ouvrier de la science
Ouvrier de la technologie
Ouvrier de l'informatique
Ouvrier de bureau
Ouvrier d'usine
Ou ouvrière, de ceci, de cela, rien, je ne débine
Mais avec différentes pénibilités, que tout turbine
Etc. Du fini et de l'infini
Finalement, modus operandi
Sentience
Le travail de la misère
La misère en plein travail
Avec toute son organisation capitalisée en éventail
Du tout luxueux au tout précaire
Le soldat, lui, est un militaire
De tout ouvrier ou ouvrière, est son contraire
De l'armée de toute occupation
Du fascisme gouvernemental juif, à Hébron
Dans le quotidien des exactions
Assassinats, séparations, expropriations, tractations
D'une résistance l'autre, d'une nation, d'une région
Belfort
Ville française qui résista 103 jours aux prussiens
1870/1871, mais sans succès aussi, à sa future désindustrialisation
La guerre en entreprise de la désillusion
Cela rapporte de l'argent, la démolition
Entrepreneurs, techniciens, ingénieurs, ouvriers, en destruction
Femmes ou hommes, et selon les conditions
Quand les vrais ingénieurs des sols, indispensables vers de terre
Cent cinquante espèces en France
Dix mille dans le monde
Du tout pacifique, du tout hermaphrodite
Vrais prix Nobel de la paix, tous déchus de leur mérite !
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
The earth becoming a ball of fire
Around 2600, disappear, who better
Anyway, everything is in vain
At all Sisyphean, we know it well
Thus, of any writing, of any dish
With or without readership
From the womb, from the mother
Everything is always vernacular
Everything is there like clear water
When everything seems without a real beginning
When everything seems to have no real end
Everything, constantly, failing us
Of this all, we are the fool and the fool
Viruses
Of which we only know one percent
And at the very last level of organization, zero percent
Minuses
Of all organized levels, and encompassing it
And above all and in all, dubbing him
So
We write to each other
We make ourselves
We listen to each other
We are shutting up
We get rich
We get poorer
We mistreat each other
We enjoy each other
We torture ourselves
We mourn each other
This or that we do to ourselves
Yesterday, today, tomorrow!
We spoil each other, especially
We quarrel, especially
More or less, controversy, cuckoo
Five million
Thermal colanders in France
The low cost of certain constructions
Abandonment of poverty in occurrence
Of the so-called intellectual
From the worker of the chive
From the alleged manual
Who would work biscuits
Because without a brain
Everything would be wrong
Nervous system resulting from all learning
Inside, the genes in interbreeding
But very fickle
Genes are useless
For piano or violin, football, physics
For cooking, arts, languages, math
It's neither bad nor good
Everything learns
And according to his social class, registering there
Genes is physique, certain illnesses, blue eyes, height
And again, the environment makes the details
Any tyranny tending to make people believe
That all character is given at birth
And so nothing can ever change, bad wine to drink
more than shameful
more than outrageous
This is the error containing all the horrors
Of the environment, every gene is fear
From any idiosyncrasy and from its cultural and social environment!
And by generalizing a Celinian concept
Of a worker of letters, leaving on his hunger
cinema worker
worker of this or worker of that
arts worker
sports worker
science worker
technology worker
computer worker
office worker
Factory worker
Or worker, of this, of that, nothing, I do not debine
But with different hardships, that everything turbine
Etc. Of the finite and the infinite
Finally, modus operandi
sentencing
The work of poverty
Misery at work
With all its organization capitalized in a fan
From the very luxurious to the very precarious
The soldier is a soldier
Of any worker, is its opposite
Of the army of any occupation
Of Jewish governmental fascism, in Hebron
In the daily life of abuses
Assassinations, separations, expropriations, negotiations
From one resistance to another, from one nation, from one region
Belfort
French city which resisted the Prussians for 103 days
1870/1871, but also without success, to its future deindustrialization
The corporate war of disillusion
It makes money, demolition
Contractors, technicians, engineers, workers, in destruction
Women or men, and according to the conditions
When the real soil engineers, essential earthworms
One hundred and fifty species in France
ten thousand in the world
At all peaceful, at all hermaphrodite
Real Nobel Peace Prize winners, all stripped of their merit!
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
