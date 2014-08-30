Une maîtresse lyonnaise
C'était une gironde institutrice
Qui habitait dans une école
Et nous étions à la colle
De la fesse, elle n'était pas molle
C'était une gironde institutrice
Qui aimait qu'on la fesse
Sans lui dire aucune messe
Au début, l'on trépigne
Au commencement, l'on rechigne
Et puis, et puis, et puis
L'on y fait son lit
C'était une gironde institutrice
Qui habitait dans une école
Et nous étions à la colle
Il fallait donc que je la fesse
Pour la mettre en liesse
Et ceci, sans aucune faiblesse
Je pouvais la prendre partout
Scandale ! oui ... dans ses trois trous
Oh ! comme j'étais fou !
En pleine force de l'âge
Nous goûtions les outrages
Et nous prenions nos aises
Dans nos poétiques baises
Et nous séparant pour un rien
Ainsi, c'était vite la fin
Patrice Faubert (1982) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
She was a teacher from Gironde
Who lived in a school
And we were glue
From the buttock, she was not soft
She was a teacher from Gironde
who liked to be spanked
Without saying any mass to him
At the beginning, we stampede
In the beginning, we balk
And then, and then, and then
We make our bed there
She was a teacher from Gironde
Who lived in a school
And we were glue
So I had to spank her
To cheer her up
And this, without any weakness
I could take it everywhere
Scandal! yes...in her three holes
Oh ! how mad I was!
In the prime of life
We taste the outrages
And we took our ease
In our poetic kisses
And separating us for nothing
So it was soon the end
Patrice Faubert (1982) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
