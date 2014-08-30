Une maîtresse lyonnaise

C'était une gironde institutrice

Qui habitait dans une école

Et nous étions à la colle

De la fesse, elle n'était pas molle

C'était une gironde institutrice

Qui aimait qu'on la fesse

Sans lui dire aucune messe

Au début, l'on trépigne

Au commencement, l'on rechigne

Et puis, et puis, et puis

L'on y fait son lit

C'était une gironde institutrice

Qui habitait dans une école

Et nous étions à la colle

Il fallait donc que je la fesse

Pour la mettre en liesse

Et ceci, sans aucune faiblesse

Je pouvais la prendre partout

Scandale ! oui ... dans ses trois trous

Oh ! comme j'étais fou !

En pleine force de l'âge

Nous goûtions les outrages

Et nous prenions nos aises

Dans nos poétiques baises

Et nous séparant pour un rien

Ainsi, c'était vite la fin

Patrice Faubert (1982) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

She was a teacher from Gironde

Who lived in a school

And we were glue

From the buttock, she was not soft

She was a teacher from Gironde

who liked to be spanked

Without saying any mass to him

At the beginning, we stampede

In the beginning, we balk

And then, and then, and then

We make our bed there

She was a teacher from Gironde

Who lived in a school

And we were glue

So I had to spank her

To cheer her up

And this, without any weakness

I could take it everywhere

Scandal! yes...in her three holes

Oh ! how mad I was!

In the prime of life

We taste the outrages

And we took our ease

In our poetic kisses

And separating us for nothing

So it was soon the end

Patrice Faubert (1982) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )