Paraphysique de paréidolie effondrement
Comme une gageure
Mais hélas, pas un leurre
43 kg de particules fines de plastique
Ce qu'avale une baleine bleue, par jour, pas très tonique
Comme pour tout ce qui vit, au tout pourri
De l'alimentation empoisonnée et forcée
Se reliant à tout travail, obligatoirement, forcé
Car il faut boire, se vêtir, manger, se loger
Ainsi, par extension, pas si éloignée
300.000 camps de travail
Sous le régime nazi, horrible trouvaille
Avec les maladies et toute une mortalité
Du travail obligé et de ses associés
Finalement
De jadis, l'Allemagne, et du monde entier
Du nazisme et de treize millions
De personnes en travail obligé, de l'internationalité
Parfois, dans la population, gens hébergés
Femmes, hommes, deux millions de personnes y sont décédées
Une femme sur trois
Deux hommes sur trois
STO, 600.000 personnes de France
Prolétariat pour l'Allemagne militarisée, infernale cadence
Quand 45 pour cent des médecins allemands
Adhéraient à l'idéologie nazie, consternant !
Misonéisme, peine à perpétuité
Quand rien, justement, ne peut y changer
Du tout faux de la vie, toujours innové
Alors que :
4,4 kg d'azote
500 grammes de phosphore
Par personne et par an, encore, encore
Car l'urine pour l'agriculture, se ferait l'homme fort
Il y aurait de la liesse
De quoi, y faire florès
La conception
Qui d'une partie de l'industrie ferait fi
Et avec les pannes, de la tragédie
19 décembre 1978, France
Panne d'électricité pendant quatre heures
Mais de cette industrie, aucune mise en demeure
3/4 d'un pays sans courant
Certes, cela n'est pas si advenant
La fée électricité et son miroir
Si belle et cachant ce que l'on ne veut y voir
Et tout son futur projeté que l'on ne voudra croire
2040
Soixante pour cent de la viande consommée
Sera cellulaire ou végétale, du très transformé
Et féveroles, soja, pois, de galettes mutées !
Doxa
Molécules carbonées
De tout un hypothétique principe premier
Il y a forcément du premier
Niveau d'organisation
Il y a forcément du dernier
Niveau d'organisation
De l'inaccessible, de l'indicible, du non-pensé
Avec surtout notre mortalité
Se rapprochant au fil de l'écoulement des années
Du corps qui ne fait que se dégrader
De l'esprit semblant s'évader et s'évaporer
De nos relations anciennes qui disparaissent
Aussi sûrement que nos vues baissent
Déjà, autour de moi, en moi
Tant de disparitions qui me laissent coi
Comme une amie de jadis, Danièle Farache
D'une époque au tout à l'arrache
Quand tous les deux nous fûmes un dix
Une rencontre de 1979, du souvenir sans ghosting
Et aussi, en 1976, son futur compagnon karting
Fabrice Péréa, sachant tout faire, en ring
Elle fut en bonnes mains avec lui
Lui se retrouvant seul après des décennies
Il lui faut/faudra ne pas sombrer en profonde mélancolie
En 1982, d'elle, j'en fus, le lui
Avec des hauts et des bas
Quand, dans cela, tout couple y va
Du sommital au gardénal
De l'irrémissible en costume fatal !
Aussi certain que petits et grands truands
Du dépolitisant, du nazifiant, du fascisant
Hommes de paille, le monde politique, les renforçant
De tout un monde à l'envers
Quand avancer devient son contraire
Ainsi, sans rien d'amère
Guillaume de Lustrac
Dans son domaine, autre sacré crack
Marathon en course arrière en 3 heures et 25 minutes
Pas si absurde et peu ordinaire
En réponse au faux à l'endroit, du tac au tac
Comme une fantaisie à la Pierre Dac
Moi, jadis, en 1995, sur 200 km marche
J'avais mis, 22 heures et 44 minutes, et quelques claques
Mais à l'endroit ou à l'envers
Il faut toujours pouvoir le faire
De l'être humain ce moins que rien
De l'être humain ce plus que tout
Avec des hiérarques et des potentats
Fausses turluttes de tous les appâts
Et se repassant tous les plats
Du réchauffé au frais, en faux ébats
Toute proclamation gouvernementale en 49.3
Ciment, acier, plastique, 49.3 en 49.3, en règle de trois
Féralisation des flux marchands
Tout y est piégeux, nazifié, fascisé, capitalisé
Le capital, faut pas l'arranger, faut le crever
Le dissoudre, comme un bourrelet d'infection
De l'entretien de la pourriture du monde
De toute une organisation de notre monde !
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Like a challenge
But alas, not a decoy
43 kg of fine plastic particles
What a blue whale swallows, per day, not very tonic
As for everything that lives, rotten everything
Of poisoned and forced feeding
Connecting to any work, obligatorily, forced
Because you have to drink, dress, eat, stay
Thus, by extension, not so remote
300,000 labor camps
Under the Nazi regime, horrible find
With diseases and all mortality
Compulsory labor and its associates
Eventually
From long ago, Germany, and from all over the world
Nazism and thirteen million
People in forced labor, internationality
Sometimes, in the population, people housed
Women, men, two million people died there
One in three women
Two out of three men
STO, 600,000 people from France
Proletariat for militarized Germany, hellish pace
When 45 percent of German doctors
Adhered to Nazi ideology, appalling!
Misoneism, life sentence
When nothing, precisely, can change it
Life's all wrong, always innovated
While :
4.4 kg of nitrogen
500 grams of phosphorus
Per person per year, again, again
Because urine for agriculture, would make the strong man
There would be jubilation
What to do there
Design
Who of a part of the industry would ignore
And with the breakdowns, tragedy
December 19, 1978, France
Power outage for four hours
But from this industry, no formal notice
3/4 of a country without power
Admittedly, this is not so happening
The electricity fairy and her mirror
So beautiful and hiding what we don't want to see there
And all her projected future that we won't believe
2040
Sixty percent of the meat consumed
Will be cellular or vegetable, highly processed
And beans, soy, peas, mutated pancakes!
Doxa
Carbon molecules
Of a whole hypothetical first principle
There must be a first
Organization level
There is bound to be something last
Organization level
Of the inaccessible, the unspeakable, the unthought
With especially our mortality
Getting closer as the years go by
Of the body that only degrades
Of the mind seeming to escape and evaporate
Of our old relationships that are disappearing
As surely as our sights go down
Already, around me, in me
So many disappearances that leave me speechless
Like a friend of old, Danièle Farache
From an era to everything to tears
When the two of us were a ten
A meeting in 1979, memories without ghosting
And also, in 1976, his future karting companion
Fabrice Péréa, knowing how to do everything, in the ring
She was in good hands with him
Him finding himself alone after decades
He must/will not have to sink into deep melancholy
In 1982, from her, I was, the him
With ups and downs
When in this any couple goes
From the summit to the gardenal
Irremissible in a fatal costume!
As certain as small and big crooks
Depoliticizing, Nazifying, Fascinating
Straw men, the political world, reinforcing them
Of a whole world upside down
When moving forward becomes its opposite
So without anything bitter
Guillaume de Lustrac
In his domain, another sacred crack
Marathon in reverse running in 3 hours and 25 minutes
Not so absurd and unusual
In response to the fake in place, tit for tat
Like a Pierre Dac fantasy
Me, once, in 1995, on 200 km walk
I had put, 22 hours and 44 minutes, and a few slaps
But right side up or upside down
You always have to be able to do it
Of the human being this less than nothing
Of the human being this more than anything
With hierarchs and potentates
Fake jigs of all bait
And ironing all the dishes
From warm to cool, in fake antics
Any government proclamation in 49.3
Cement, steel, plastic, 49.3 in 49.3, rule of three
Feralization of merchant flows
Everything there is tricky, nazified, fascist, capitalized
Capital, don't fix it, you have to destroy it
Dissolving it, like a bead of infection
Of the maintenance of the rot of the world
Of an entire organization of our world!
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
