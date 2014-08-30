Paraphysique de paréidolie effondrement

Comme une gageure

Mais hélas, pas un leurre

43 kg de particules fines de plastique

Ce qu'avale une baleine bleue, par jour, pas très tonique

Comme pour tout ce qui vit, au tout pourri

De l'alimentation empoisonnée et forcée

Se reliant à tout travail, obligatoirement, forcé

Car il faut boire, se vêtir, manger, se loger

Ainsi, par extension, pas si éloignée

300.000 camps de travail

Sous le régime nazi, horrible trouvaille

Avec les maladies et toute une mortalité

Du travail obligé et de ses associés

Finalement

De jadis, l'Allemagne, et du monde entier

Du nazisme et de treize millions

De personnes en travail obligé, de l'internationalité

Parfois, dans la population, gens hébergés

Femmes, hommes, deux millions de personnes y sont décédées

Une femme sur trois

Deux hommes sur trois

STO, 600.000 personnes de France

Prolétariat pour l'Allemagne militarisée, infernale cadence

Quand 45 pour cent des médecins allemands

Adhéraient à l'idéologie nazie, consternant !

Misonéisme, peine à perpétuité

Quand rien, justement, ne peut y changer

Du tout faux de la vie, toujours innové

Alors que :

4,4 kg d'azote

500 grammes de phosphore

Par personne et par an, encore, encore

Car l'urine pour l'agriculture, se ferait l'homme fort

Il y aurait de la liesse

De quoi, y faire florès

La conception

Qui d'une partie de l'industrie ferait fi

Et avec les pannes, de la tragédie

19 décembre 1978, France

Panne d'électricité pendant quatre heures

Mais de cette industrie, aucune mise en demeure

3/4 d'un pays sans courant

Certes, cela n'est pas si advenant

La fée électricité et son miroir

Si belle et cachant ce que l'on ne veut y voir

Et tout son futur projeté que l'on ne voudra croire

2040

Soixante pour cent de la viande consommée

Sera cellulaire ou végétale, du très transformé

Et féveroles, soja, pois, de galettes mutées !

Doxa

Molécules carbonées

De tout un hypothétique principe premier

Il y a forcément du premier

Niveau d'organisation

Il y a forcément du dernier

Niveau d'organisation

De l'inaccessible, de l'indicible, du non-pensé

Avec surtout notre mortalité

Se rapprochant au fil de l'écoulement des années

Du corps qui ne fait que se dégrader

De l'esprit semblant s'évader et s'évaporer

De nos relations anciennes qui disparaissent

Aussi sûrement que nos vues baissent

Déjà, autour de moi, en moi

Tant de disparitions qui me laissent coi

Comme une amie de jadis, Danièle Farache

D'une époque au tout à l'arrache

Quand tous les deux nous fûmes un dix

Une rencontre de 1979, du souvenir sans ghosting

Et aussi, en 1976, son futur compagnon karting

Fabrice Péréa, sachant tout faire, en ring

Elle fut en bonnes mains avec lui

Lui se retrouvant seul après des décennies

Il lui faut/faudra ne pas sombrer en profonde mélancolie

En 1982, d'elle, j'en fus, le lui

Avec des hauts et des bas

Quand, dans cela, tout couple y va

Du sommital au gardénal

De l'irrémissible en costume fatal !

Aussi certain que petits et grands truands

Du dépolitisant, du nazifiant, du fascisant

Hommes de paille, le monde politique, les renforçant

De tout un monde à l'envers

Quand avancer devient son contraire

Ainsi, sans rien d'amère

Guillaume de Lustrac

Dans son domaine, autre sacré crack

Marathon en course arrière en 3 heures et 25 minutes

Pas si absurde et peu ordinaire

En réponse au faux à l'endroit, du tac au tac

Comme une fantaisie à la Pierre Dac

Moi, jadis, en 1995, sur 200 km marche

J'avais mis, 22 heures et 44 minutes, et quelques claques

Mais à l'endroit ou à l'envers

Il faut toujours pouvoir le faire

De l'être humain ce moins que rien

De l'être humain ce plus que tout

Avec des hiérarques et des potentats

Fausses turluttes de tous les appâts

Et se repassant tous les plats

Du réchauffé au frais, en faux ébats

Toute proclamation gouvernementale en 49.3

Ciment, acier, plastique, 49.3 en 49.3, en règle de trois

Féralisation des flux marchands

Tout y est piégeux, nazifié, fascisé, capitalisé

Le capital, faut pas l'arranger, faut le crever

Le dissoudre, comme un bourrelet d'infection

De l'entretien de la pourriture du monde

De toute une organisation de notre monde !

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Like a challenge

But alas, not a decoy

43 kg of fine plastic particles

What a blue whale swallows, per day, not very tonic

As for everything that lives, rotten everything

Of poisoned and forced feeding

Connecting to any work, obligatorily, forced

Because you have to drink, dress, eat, stay

Thus, by extension, not so remote

300,000 labor camps

Under the Nazi regime, horrible find

With diseases and all mortality

Compulsory labor and its associates

Eventually

From long ago, Germany, and from all over the world

Nazism and thirteen million

People in forced labor, internationality

Sometimes, in the population, people housed

Women, men, two million people died there

One in three women

Two out of three men

STO, 600,000 people from France

Proletariat for militarized Germany, hellish pace

When 45 percent of German doctors

Adhered to Nazi ideology, appalling!

Misoneism, life sentence

When nothing, precisely, can change it

Life's all wrong, always innovated

While :

4.4 kg of nitrogen

500 grams of phosphorus

Per person per year, again, again

Because urine for agriculture, would make the strong man

There would be jubilation

What to do there

Design

Who of a part of the industry would ignore

And with the breakdowns, tragedy

December 19, 1978, France

Power outage for four hours

But from this industry, no formal notice

3/4 of a country without power

Admittedly, this is not so happening

The electricity fairy and her mirror

So beautiful and hiding what we don't want to see there

And all her projected future that we won't believe

2040

Sixty percent of the meat consumed

Will be cellular or vegetable, highly processed

And beans, soy, peas, mutated pancakes!

Doxa

Carbon molecules

Of a whole hypothetical first principle

There must be a first

Organization level

There is bound to be something last

Organization level

Of the inaccessible, the unspeakable, the unthought

With especially our mortality

Getting closer as the years go by

Of the body that only degrades

Of the mind seeming to escape and evaporate

Of our old relationships that are disappearing

As surely as our sights go down

Already, around me, in me

So many disappearances that leave me speechless

Like a friend of old, Danièle Farache

From an era to everything to tears

When the two of us were a ten

A meeting in 1979, memories without ghosting

And also, in 1976, his future karting companion

Fabrice Péréa, knowing how to do everything, in the ring

She was in good hands with him

Him finding himself alone after decades

He must/will not have to sink into deep melancholy

In 1982, from her, I was, the him

With ups and downs

When in this any couple goes

From the summit to the gardenal

Irremissible in a fatal costume!

As certain as small and big crooks

Depoliticizing, Nazifying, Fascinating

Straw men, the political world, reinforcing them

Of a whole world upside down

When moving forward becomes its opposite

So without anything bitter

Guillaume de Lustrac

In his domain, another sacred crack

Marathon in reverse running in 3 hours and 25 minutes

Not so absurd and unusual

In response to the fake in place, tit for tat

Like a Pierre Dac fantasy

Me, once, in 1995, on 200 km walk

I had put, 22 hours and 44 minutes, and a few slaps

But right side up or upside down

You always have to be able to do it

Of the human being this less than nothing

Of the human being this more than anything

With hierarchs and potentates

Fake jigs of all bait

And ironing all the dishes

From warm to cool, in fake antics

Any government proclamation in 49.3

Cement, steel, plastic, 49.3 in 49.3, rule of three

Feralization of merchant flows

Everything there is tricky, nazified, fascist, capitalized

Capital, don't fix it, you have to destroy it

Dissolving it, like a bead of infection

Of the maintenance of the rot of the world

Of an entire organization of our world!

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )