Testimonialité diapause nihilité

Le sol serait apparu

Il y a 460 millions d'années

Enfin, y déposer pattes, et tout son né

Sachant

Que pour un mètre de sol

Il faut y compter, la géologie s'y colle

Quinze mille ans, et que cependant

Les vers de terre si toujours surprenants

Furent déjà là, il y a 160 millions d'années

Et cinq mètres par heure

Pour ce véritable ingénieur des profondeurs

Et même à côté de ses turricules

De nous, rien de ridicule

Quand de France et du monde

Au-dessus du sol

Piétiné par tant de guibolles

Retentit tout un immonde

De l'algolagnie instituée

D'un tout coprolalique

D'un tout méphitique

Terre anus et faisant colique

Tout y étant alcoolique

Et entre 1870 et 1935

74 pour cent de la consommation d'alcool en France

C'était le vin, la misère des providences

Doxa, panais coutumier, en sociologie du forcené

La femme, l'homme, l'enfant, seule osmose d'identité !

Les Pyrénées de la découverte

Suintant de l'organique périnée, au tout niet

Tout y périt, la sémantique jamais nette

Et à propos d'alcool

Dans les années 70 où je fus picole

Céline Destouches, l'hygiéniste trop mouche

Contre l'alcool, le café, le tabac, y fit ses touches

Déjà contre la médicalisation à outrance

Gentil médecin, à l'écoute, parfois gratuit, sans la remontrance

Et d'une fantasmagorie l'autre, la danse

Avec avant après, puis Almansor ( 107 ans ) en complétance

Danseuse de longévité et de vraie confidence

Même si Céline préconisait la sodomie en contraception

Mais de son temps, c'était une des solutions

Comme justement que tout est un incessant bal

Noyade en génocide culturel

De l'assimilation forcée

De l'occupation forcée

De tout ce qui se répand sur terre

En plus de tout ce qui peut s'y défaire

Des populations occupées et annexées

Indiens/amérindiens et donc vrais américains

Les autres sont des colons et esclavagistes, faquins

Mais pas seulement, là, en ce domaine, point de rien

Et au fond, toute éducastration y fait son nid

Après, s'en défaire, en impossible pari

L'enfance

Occupée et annexée

L'adolescence

Occupée et annexée

La maturité

Occupée et annexée

Traditions, cultures, religions, idéologie, croyances !

Et pour nous faire oublier

Toutes les misères occupées et annexées

De toute une industrie de la sublimation

Née de toutes les diverses et innombrables frustrations

Divertir les misères de toute attention

Déjà en 1889 et au-delà de 1900

Buffalo Bill, d'autres en imitation

Le monde entier devenant une attraction

Cody, falsificateur amuseur historique, de renom

Sans émotion en tueur des bisons

Tout un opportunisme historisé

Showman avant l'heure

De toute une contemplation de la consommation

De toute une consommation de la contemplation

Et surtout de notre formidable prétention

Je sais, je sais, je sais

Tu sais, tu sais, tu sais

En vérité

En réalité

Sauf de notre petite expérience

Sauf de notre petit vécu, en alternance

Nous ne savons rien ou si peu, en effet

Je ne sais rien

Tu ne sais rien

Mais personne ne le dit, c'est pas bien

Tout est cartel

De ce monde comme une poubelle

Cartel de l'artifice du bonheur

Des cartels divers et sans peur

Du trafic d'espèces, Totoaba macdonaldi

Cocaïne des mers, cherté du produit

Toute une contrebande d'un système pourri

Suite logique des mafias et de leurs Etats

Illégalité, légalité, tenant, aboutissant, d'un même caca

Aucune diapause dans toutes les doses

L'on y déboute du testimonial qui ose

Chaque mafia et son gargotier de l'argotier

Produisant de l'argent, tout y est occupé, tout y est annexé

Populations, individus, groupes, au tout emprisonné

Nous sommes les domestiques du conditionné pathologisé

Dans des boîtes bien triées, prêtes au départ, bien dressées

Nous en sommes, nous en faisons le marché !

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

The ground would have appeared

460 million years ago

Finally, lay there paws, and all his born

Knowing

Only for one meter of soil

You have to reckon with it, geology sticks to it

Fifteen thousand years, and yet

Earthworms so always surprising

Were already there, 160 million years ago

And five meters per hour

For this true engineer of the depths

And even next to its castings

From us, nothing ridiculous

When from France and the world

Above ground

Trampled by so many guibolles

Sounds a whole filthy

Established algolagnia

Of a whole coprolalique

Of a mephitic whole

Earth anus and making colic

Everything there being alcoholic

And between 1870 and 1935

74 percent of alcohol consumption in France

It was the wine, the misery of providences

Doxa, customary parsnip, in the sociology of the madman

The woman, the man, the child, only osmosis of identity!

The Pyrenees of discovery

Seeping from the organic perineum, at all niet

Everything perishes there, semantics never clear

And about alcohol

In the 70s when I was drinking

Céline Destouches, the hygienist too fly

Against alcohol, coffee, tobacco, made his keys there

Already against excessive medicalization

Nice doctor, attentive, sometimes free, without the remonstrance

And from one phantasmagoria to another, the dance

With before after, then Almansor (107 years old) in completion

Dancer of longevity and true confidence

Even if Céline advocated sodomy in contraception

But in his time, it was one of the solutions

Just as everything is an incessant ball

Drowning in cultural genocide

Of forced assimilation

Of forced occupation

Of everything that spreads on earth

In addition to everything that can come undone

Occupied and annexed populations

Indians/Native Americans and therefore true Americans

The others are settlers and slavers, rascals

But not only, there, in this area, nothing

And deep down, all education makes its nest there

Afterwards, get rid of it, in an impossible bet

Childhood

Occupied and annexed

adolescence

Occupied and annexed

Maturity

Occupied and annexed

Traditions, cultures, religions, ideology, beliefs!

And to make us forget

All miseries occupied and annexed

From a whole sublimation industry

Born of all the various and countless frustrations

Divert the miseries from all attention

Already in 1889 and beyond 1900

Buffalo Bill, others in imitation

The whole world becoming an attraction

Cody, amusing historical falsifier, of renown

Without emotion as a buffalo killer

A whole historical opportunism

Showman before time

Of a whole contemplation of consumption

From a whole consumption of contemplation

And especially our formidable claim

I know, I know, I know

You know, you know, you know

In truth

In reality

Except from our little experience

Except from our little experience, alternately

We know nothing or very little, indeed

I know nothing

You know nothing

But nobody says it, it's not good

Everything is cartel

Of this world like a trash can

Cartel of the Artifice of Happiness

Diverse and fearless cartels

Cash smuggler, Totoaba macdonaldi

Sea cocaine, high cost of the product

A whole contraband of a rotten system

Logical sequence of mafias and their states

Illegality, legality, holding, resulting, from the same poo

No diapause in all doses

One rejects there the testimonial which dares

Each mafia and its gargotier of the argotier

Producing money, it's all busy, it's all annexed

Populations, individuals, groups, at all imprisoned

We are the servants of the pathologized conditioning

In well-sorted boxes, ready for departure, well-dressed

We are, we make the market!

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )