Testimonialité diapause nihilité
Le sol serait apparu
Il y a 460 millions d'années
Enfin, y déposer pattes, et tout son né
Sachant
Que pour un mètre de sol
Il faut y compter, la géologie s'y colle
Quinze mille ans, et que cependant
Les vers de terre si toujours surprenants
Furent déjà là, il y a 160 millions d'années
Et cinq mètres par heure
Pour ce véritable ingénieur des profondeurs
Et même à côté de ses turricules
De nous, rien de ridicule
Quand de France et du monde
Au-dessus du sol
Piétiné par tant de guibolles
Retentit tout un immonde
De l'algolagnie instituée
D'un tout coprolalique
D'un tout méphitique
Terre anus et faisant colique
Tout y étant alcoolique
Et entre 1870 et 1935
74 pour cent de la consommation d'alcool en France
C'était le vin, la misère des providences
Doxa, panais coutumier, en sociologie du forcené
La femme, l'homme, l'enfant, seule osmose d'identité !
Les Pyrénées de la découverte
Suintant de l'organique périnée, au tout niet
Tout y périt, la sémantique jamais nette
Et à propos d'alcool
Dans les années 70 où je fus picole
Céline Destouches, l'hygiéniste trop mouche
Contre l'alcool, le café, le tabac, y fit ses touches
Déjà contre la médicalisation à outrance
Gentil médecin, à l'écoute, parfois gratuit, sans la remontrance
Et d'une fantasmagorie l'autre, la danse
Avec avant après, puis Almansor ( 107 ans ) en complétance
Danseuse de longévité et de vraie confidence
Même si Céline préconisait la sodomie en contraception
Mais de son temps, c'était une des solutions
Comme justement que tout est un incessant bal
Noyade en génocide culturel
De l'assimilation forcée
De l'occupation forcée
De tout ce qui se répand sur terre
En plus de tout ce qui peut s'y défaire
Des populations occupées et annexées
Indiens/amérindiens et donc vrais américains
Les autres sont des colons et esclavagistes, faquins
Mais pas seulement, là, en ce domaine, point de rien
Et au fond, toute éducastration y fait son nid
Après, s'en défaire, en impossible pari
L'enfance
Occupée et annexée
L'adolescence
Occupée et annexée
La maturité
Occupée et annexée
Traditions, cultures, religions, idéologie, croyances !
Et pour nous faire oublier
Toutes les misères occupées et annexées
De toute une industrie de la sublimation
Née de toutes les diverses et innombrables frustrations
Divertir les misères de toute attention
Déjà en 1889 et au-delà de 1900
Buffalo Bill, d'autres en imitation
Le monde entier devenant une attraction
Cody, falsificateur amuseur historique, de renom
Sans émotion en tueur des bisons
Tout un opportunisme historisé
Showman avant l'heure
De toute une contemplation de la consommation
De toute une consommation de la contemplation
Et surtout de notre formidable prétention
Je sais, je sais, je sais
Tu sais, tu sais, tu sais
En vérité
En réalité
Sauf de notre petite expérience
Sauf de notre petit vécu, en alternance
Nous ne savons rien ou si peu, en effet
Je ne sais rien
Tu ne sais rien
Mais personne ne le dit, c'est pas bien
Tout est cartel
De ce monde comme une poubelle
Cartel de l'artifice du bonheur
Des cartels divers et sans peur
Du trafic d'espèces, Totoaba macdonaldi
Cocaïne des mers, cherté du produit
Toute une contrebande d'un système pourri
Suite logique des mafias et de leurs Etats
Illégalité, légalité, tenant, aboutissant, d'un même caca
Aucune diapause dans toutes les doses
L'on y déboute du testimonial qui ose
Chaque mafia et son gargotier de l'argotier
Produisant de l'argent, tout y est occupé, tout y est annexé
Populations, individus, groupes, au tout emprisonné
Nous sommes les domestiques du conditionné pathologisé
Dans des boîtes bien triées, prêtes au départ, bien dressées
Nous en sommes, nous en faisons le marché !
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
The ground would have appeared
460 million years ago
Finally, lay there paws, and all his born
Knowing
Only for one meter of soil
You have to reckon with it, geology sticks to it
Fifteen thousand years, and yet
Earthworms so always surprising
Were already there, 160 million years ago
And five meters per hour
For this true engineer of the depths
And even next to its castings
From us, nothing ridiculous
When from France and the world
Above ground
Trampled by so many guibolles
Sounds a whole filthy
Established algolagnia
Of a whole coprolalique
Of a mephitic whole
Earth anus and making colic
Everything there being alcoholic
And between 1870 and 1935
74 percent of alcohol consumption in France
It was the wine, the misery of providences
Doxa, customary parsnip, in the sociology of the madman
The woman, the man, the child, only osmosis of identity!
The Pyrenees of discovery
Seeping from the organic perineum, at all niet
Everything perishes there, semantics never clear
And about alcohol
In the 70s when I was drinking
Céline Destouches, the hygienist too fly
Against alcohol, coffee, tobacco, made his keys there
Already against excessive medicalization
Nice doctor, attentive, sometimes free, without the remonstrance
And from one phantasmagoria to another, the dance
With before after, then Almansor (107 years old) in completion
Dancer of longevity and true confidence
Even if Céline advocated sodomy in contraception
But in his time, it was one of the solutions
Just as everything is an incessant ball
Drowning in cultural genocide
Of forced assimilation
Of forced occupation
Of everything that spreads on earth
In addition to everything that can come undone
Occupied and annexed populations
Indians/Native Americans and therefore true Americans
The others are settlers and slavers, rascals
But not only, there, in this area, nothing
And deep down, all education makes its nest there
Afterwards, get rid of it, in an impossible bet
Childhood
Occupied and annexed
adolescence
Occupied and annexed
Maturity
Occupied and annexed
Traditions, cultures, religions, ideology, beliefs!
And to make us forget
All miseries occupied and annexed
From a whole sublimation industry
Born of all the various and countless frustrations
Divert the miseries from all attention
Already in 1889 and beyond 1900
Buffalo Bill, others in imitation
The whole world becoming an attraction
Cody, amusing historical falsifier, of renown
Without emotion as a buffalo killer
A whole historical opportunism
Showman before time
Of a whole contemplation of consumption
From a whole consumption of contemplation
And especially our formidable claim
I know, I know, I know
You know, you know, you know
In truth
In reality
Except from our little experience
Except from our little experience, alternately
We know nothing or very little, indeed
I know nothing
You know nothing
But nobody says it, it's not good
Everything is cartel
Of this world like a trash can
Cartel of the Artifice of Happiness
Diverse and fearless cartels
Cash smuggler, Totoaba macdonaldi
Sea cocaine, high cost of the product
A whole contraband of a rotten system
Logical sequence of mafias and their states
Illegality, legality, holding, resulting, from the same poo
No diapause in all doses
One rejects there the testimonial which dares
Each mafia and its gargotier of the argotier
Producing money, it's all busy, it's all annexed
Populations, individuals, groups, at all imprisoned
We are the servants of the pathologized conditioning
In well-sorted boxes, ready for departure, well-dressed
We are, we make the market!
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
