Headlines June 13, 2023

>Montana Court Hears Landmark Youth Climate Lawsuit
>Donald Trump Heads for 3:00PM Federal Arraignment in Miami
>U.S. Spent More on Nuclear Arms in 2022 Than All Other Nations Combined
>Iran’s Supreme Leader Says He’s Open to Reviving Nuclear Agreement
>Pace of Executions Surged in Iran After Anti-Government Protests
>U.S. Will Rejoin UNESCO and Pay $600 Million in Back Dues
>Warm Ocean Waters Leave Thousands of Fish Dead on Texas Beaches
>Chase Bank to Pay $290 Million to Settle Class-Action Suit Brought by Epstein Survivors

