Source, encodeur, signal, décodeur, destinataire

" Toutes les toxicomanies sans drogue sont des tentatives infructueuses de maîtriser

la culpabilité, la dépression ou l'angoisse par l'activité. "

Otto Fenichel ( 1897 - 1946 ) Médecin et psychanalyste autrichien

Dans le ciel, tout là-haut

18 à 20000 débris spatiaux

C'est dans l'orbite terrestre basse

Qu'aucune vilenie humaine ne lasse

Oui le ciel peut nous tomber dessus

Et nous donner un coup de pied au cul !

Ainsi voilà le tourisme spatial

Ainsi voici le funéraire spatial

Pour l'instant pour les milliardaires

Et les cendres dans l'interstellaire

La technologie s'amuse avec nous

Les êtres humains sont ses petits toutous

La technologie avec nous fait joujou

Et impossible de lui tordre le cou

Elle fait partie de nous !

Pourtant, rien ne change jamais vraiment

Les étiquettes savent se déguiser brillamment

Mais des hommes et des femmes

Exploitent d'autres hommes et d'autres femmes

Premier tome, deuxième tome, soixantième tome

Mais des hommes et des femmes

Tuent d'autres hommes et d'autres femmes

Premier tome, deuxième tome, soixantième tome

De temps en temps, un bonus

Comme du brahmane Sissa, l'astuce

3000 ans avant notre ère

Un jeu d'échecs du tonnerre

En ce temps, le roi Belkib, incrusté dans le mythique

Une cruche dans les mathématiques

Est malade d'un profond ennui

Et de ce jeu, Sissa, remercie

Avec le gain des grains de riz

Un sur la première case

Deux sur la deuxième case

Quatre sur la troisième case

Huit sur la quatrième case

Seize sur la cinquième case

32 sur la sixième case

Etc. Et ce jusqu'à la soixante quatrième case

Ce qui équivaut à un total de 18 milliards de milliards de grains de riz

Pour ce roi, son empire, c'était fini !

Car le nombre de feu ( 1916 - 2001 ) Claude Shannon

Au jeu d'échecs, c'est 10 puissance 120

10 et 120 zéro derrière

Plus considérable que Google

Avec 10 puissance 100

10 et 100 zéro derrière

Plus considérable

Que tous les atomes de l'univers

Avec 10 puissance 80

10 et 80 zéro derrière

La mémoire humaine

Prend peur à toutes ces grandeurs

La mémoire artificielle

Y pousse comme une fleur

Il n'y a pas d'intelligence artificielle

Il n'y a que de la mémoire artificielle

La mémoire n'est pas intelligente

Elle restitue des données, elle est diligente !

Tout dépend de ce qui est mémorisé

Choses idiotes ou choses sensées

De l'être humain à la machine

De l'ordinateur, à Michel, André, Jacques ou Martine

Cela commence à se savoir

Et au génie, personne d'informé, ne peut plus croire !

L'économie

Nous donne des âges

Pour mieux nous mettre en cage

Un âge pour s'amuser

Un âge pour flirter

Un âge pour travailler

Des âges pour nous diviser

Des âges pour nous séparer

Ne pas connaître nos âges

Avec leurs conformismes, cela ferait des ravages !

Il n'y a que l'âge culturel

Qui nous fait aussi mâle ou femelle

C'est un conditionnement formel

Qui tue toute attraction factuelle

Dans la sexualité, dans l'attirance, dans l'affinité

Peu devrait nous importer la date de naissance

Seule devrait compter l'attirance

Mais si c'est sans aucune violence

Dans tous les domaines de l'existence

Pour cela, il faut un être humain nouveau

Qui sache extraire, le faux du vrai et le vrai du faux !

Il ne faudrait

Être ni thuriféraire

Il faudrait

Ne pas être réfractaire

A quoi que ce soit

Pour en rien, justement, n'avoir la foi !

Le doute pour seule loi

Le doute pour unique roi

Même pour feu ( v 370 - 415 après J.C ) Hypatie

La très belle érudite d'Alexandrie

Lynchée et écorchée vive par des chrétiens

Dont l'un deviendra, pour l'église catholique, un saint

Car au fond, cela n'est pas si loin

Douter de tout, n'adhérer à rien !

Trois millions de biologistes

80000 mathématiciens, du tout, du rien

Dans le monde du mimétisme

La démesure des grands nombres

A toute exception, fait de l'ombre !

Certes

Nous avons des amitiés

Qui ne sont que des rivalités

Certes

Nous avons des amours

Qui sont de véritables fours

Vite le Tardis de Gallifrey

De tous les Doctor Who, pour découvrir un monde

Où de l'anarchie, tout soit vrai

Et où seule son illimitation soit féconde !

Le cambrioleur cosmique

Avec son tournevis sonique

Les mondes que nous imaginons

Sont à nos images, comme nos reptations

Toujours les mêmes soumissions

Les mêmes cages, les mêmes répétitions

De la guerre, de la compétition

Confondant inlassablement technologie et civilisation

Si pauvre est notre imagination !

Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

"All drugless addictions are failed attempts to master

guilt, depression or anxiety by the activity. "

Otto Fenichel (1897 - 1946) Austrian physician and psychoanalyst

In the sky, up there

18 to 20000 space junk

It's in low earth orbit

Let no human villainy weary

Yes the sky can fall on us

And kick us in the ass!

This is space tourism

So here is the space funeral

For now for billionaires

And the ashes in the interstellar

Technology has fun with us

Human beings are his little doggies

Technology plays with us

And impossible to wring his neck

She is part of us!

Yet nothing ever really changes

Labels know how to disguise themselves brilliantly

But men and women

Exploit other men and women

First volume, second volume, sixtieth volume

But men and women

Kill other men and other women

First volume, second volume, sixtieth volume

Once in a while, a bonus

Like Brahmin Sissa, the trick

3000 years before our era

A thunder chess game

At that time, King Belkib, embedded in the mythical

A jug in math

Is sick with deep boredom

And for this game, Sissa, thank

With the gain of rice grains

One on the first box

Two on the second box

Four on the third box

Eight on the fourth box

Sixteen on the fifth box

32 on the sixth box

Etc. And this until the sixty-fourth box

Which is equivalent to a total of 18 billion billion grains of rice

For this king, his empire was over!

Because the number of fire ( 1916 - 2001 ) Claude Shannon

In chess, it's 10 to the power of 120.

10 and 120 zero behind

Bigger than Google

With 10 power 100

10 and 100 zero behind

more considerable

That all the atoms in the universe

With 10 power 80

10 and 80 zero behind

human memory

Get scared at all these greatnesses

The artificial memory

It grows like a flower

There is no artificial intelligence

There is only artificial memory

Memory is not intelligent

She restores data, she is diligent!

It all depends on what is memorized

Silly things or sensible things

From human to machine

From the computer, to Michel, André, Jacques or Martine

It's starting to get known

And in genius, no one informed, can no longer believe!

economy

gives us ages

To better cage us

An age for fun

An age to flirt

An age to work

Ages to divide us

Ages to separate us

Not knowing our ages

With their conformity, it would wreak havoc!

There is only the cultural age

Who also makes us male or female

It is a formal conditioning

That kills all factual attraction

In sexuality, in attraction, in affinity

We shouldn't care about the date of birth

Only attraction should count

But if it's without any violence

In all areas of existence

For this, a new human being is needed

Who knows how to extract the false from the true and the true from the false!

It should not

To be neither thuriferous

It should

Don't be refractory

To anything

For nothing, precisely, not to have faith!

Doubt as the only law

Doubt for sole king

Even for fire ( v 370 - 415 AD ) Hypatia

The very beautiful scholar of Alexandria

Lynched and flayed alive by Christians

One of whom will become, for the Catholic Church, a saint

Because deep down, it's not that far

Doubt everything, adhere to nothing!

Three million biologists

80,000 mathematicians, at all, nothing

In the world of mimicry

The disproportion of large numbers

With all exceptions, shade!

Certainly

We have friendships

which are only rivalries

Certainly

We have loves

Who are real ovens

Hurry the Tardis of Gallifrey

Of all Doctor Who, to discover a world

Where from anarchy, everything be true

And where only its unlimitedness is fruitful!

The cosmic burglar

With his sonic screwdriver

The worlds we imagine

Are in our images, like our creeps

Always the same submissions

The same cages, the same repetitions

Of war, of competition

Tirelessly confusing technology and civilization

So poor is our imagination!

Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )