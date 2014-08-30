Source, encodeur, signal, décodeur, destinataire
" Toutes les toxicomanies sans drogue sont des tentatives infructueuses de maîtriser
la culpabilité, la dépression ou l'angoisse par l'activité. "
Otto Fenichel ( 1897 - 1946 ) Médecin et psychanalyste autrichien
Dans le ciel, tout là-haut
18 à 20000 débris spatiaux
C'est dans l'orbite terrestre basse
Qu'aucune vilenie humaine ne lasse
Oui le ciel peut nous tomber dessus
Et nous donner un coup de pied au cul !
Ainsi voilà le tourisme spatial
Ainsi voici le funéraire spatial
Pour l'instant pour les milliardaires
Et les cendres dans l'interstellaire
La technologie s'amuse avec nous
Les êtres humains sont ses petits toutous
La technologie avec nous fait joujou
Et impossible de lui tordre le cou
Elle fait partie de nous !
Pourtant, rien ne change jamais vraiment
Les étiquettes savent se déguiser brillamment
Mais des hommes et des femmes
Exploitent d'autres hommes et d'autres femmes
Premier tome, deuxième tome, soixantième tome
Mais des hommes et des femmes
Tuent d'autres hommes et d'autres femmes
Premier tome, deuxième tome, soixantième tome
De temps en temps, un bonus
Comme du brahmane Sissa, l'astuce
3000 ans avant notre ère
Un jeu d'échecs du tonnerre
En ce temps, le roi Belkib, incrusté dans le mythique
Une cruche dans les mathématiques
Est malade d'un profond ennui
Et de ce jeu, Sissa, remercie
Avec le gain des grains de riz
Un sur la première case
Deux sur la deuxième case
Quatre sur la troisième case
Huit sur la quatrième case
Seize sur la cinquième case
32 sur la sixième case
Etc. Et ce jusqu'à la soixante quatrième case
Ce qui équivaut à un total de 18 milliards de milliards de grains de riz
Pour ce roi, son empire, c'était fini !
Car le nombre de feu ( 1916 - 2001 ) Claude Shannon
Au jeu d'échecs, c'est 10 puissance 120
10 et 120 zéro derrière
Plus considérable que Google
Avec 10 puissance 100
10 et 100 zéro derrière
Plus considérable
Que tous les atomes de l'univers
Avec 10 puissance 80
10 et 80 zéro derrière
La mémoire humaine
Prend peur à toutes ces grandeurs
La mémoire artificielle
Y pousse comme une fleur
Il n'y a pas d'intelligence artificielle
Il n'y a que de la mémoire artificielle
La mémoire n'est pas intelligente
Elle restitue des données, elle est diligente !
Tout dépend de ce qui est mémorisé
Choses idiotes ou choses sensées
De l'être humain à la machine
De l'ordinateur, à Michel, André, Jacques ou Martine
Cela commence à se savoir
Et au génie, personne d'informé, ne peut plus croire !
L'économie
Nous donne des âges
Pour mieux nous mettre en cage
Un âge pour s'amuser
Un âge pour flirter
Un âge pour travailler
Des âges pour nous diviser
Des âges pour nous séparer
Ne pas connaître nos âges
Avec leurs conformismes, cela ferait des ravages !
Il n'y a que l'âge culturel
Qui nous fait aussi mâle ou femelle
C'est un conditionnement formel
Qui tue toute attraction factuelle
Dans la sexualité, dans l'attirance, dans l'affinité
Peu devrait nous importer la date de naissance
Seule devrait compter l'attirance
Mais si c'est sans aucune violence
Dans tous les domaines de l'existence
Pour cela, il faut un être humain nouveau
Qui sache extraire, le faux du vrai et le vrai du faux !
Il ne faudrait
Être ni thuriféraire
Il faudrait
Ne pas être réfractaire
A quoi que ce soit
Pour en rien, justement, n'avoir la foi !
Le doute pour seule loi
Le doute pour unique roi
Même pour feu ( v 370 - 415 après J.C ) Hypatie
La très belle érudite d'Alexandrie
Lynchée et écorchée vive par des chrétiens
Dont l'un deviendra, pour l'église catholique, un saint
Car au fond, cela n'est pas si loin
Douter de tout, n'adhérer à rien !
Trois millions de biologistes
80000 mathématiciens, du tout, du rien
Dans le monde du mimétisme
La démesure des grands nombres
A toute exception, fait de l'ombre !
Certes
Nous avons des amitiés
Qui ne sont que des rivalités
Certes
Nous avons des amours
Qui sont de véritables fours
Vite le Tardis de Gallifrey
De tous les Doctor Who, pour découvrir un monde
Où de l'anarchie, tout soit vrai
Et où seule son illimitation soit féconde !
Le cambrioleur cosmique
Avec son tournevis sonique
Les mondes que nous imaginons
Sont à nos images, comme nos reptations
Toujours les mêmes soumissions
Les mêmes cages, les mêmes répétitions
De la guerre, de la compétition
Confondant inlassablement technologie et civilisation
Si pauvre est notre imagination !
Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
"All drugless addictions are failed attempts to master
guilt, depression or anxiety by the activity. "
Otto Fenichel (1897 - 1946) Austrian physician and psychoanalyst
In the sky, up there
18 to 20000 space junk
It's in low earth orbit
Let no human villainy weary
Yes the sky can fall on us
And kick us in the ass!
This is space tourism
So here is the space funeral
For now for billionaires
And the ashes in the interstellar
Technology has fun with us
Human beings are his little doggies
Technology plays with us
And impossible to wring his neck
She is part of us!
Yet nothing ever really changes
Labels know how to disguise themselves brilliantly
But men and women
Exploit other men and women
First volume, second volume, sixtieth volume
But men and women
Kill other men and other women
First volume, second volume, sixtieth volume
Once in a while, a bonus
Like Brahmin Sissa, the trick
3000 years before our era
A thunder chess game
At that time, King Belkib, embedded in the mythical
A jug in math
Is sick with deep boredom
And for this game, Sissa, thank
With the gain of rice grains
One on the first box
Two on the second box
Four on the third box
Eight on the fourth box
Sixteen on the fifth box
32 on the sixth box
Etc. And this until the sixty-fourth box
Which is equivalent to a total of 18 billion billion grains of rice
For this king, his empire was over!
Because the number of fire ( 1916 - 2001 ) Claude Shannon
In chess, it's 10 to the power of 120.
10 and 120 zero behind
Bigger than Google
With 10 power 100
10 and 100 zero behind
more considerable
That all the atoms in the universe
With 10 power 80
10 and 80 zero behind
human memory
Get scared at all these greatnesses
The artificial memory
It grows like a flower
There is no artificial intelligence
There is only artificial memory
Memory is not intelligent
She restores data, she is diligent!
It all depends on what is memorized
Silly things or sensible things
From human to machine
From the computer, to Michel, André, Jacques or Martine
It's starting to get known
And in genius, no one informed, can no longer believe!
economy
gives us ages
To better cage us
An age for fun
An age to flirt
An age to work
Ages to divide us
Ages to separate us
Not knowing our ages
With their conformity, it would wreak havoc!
There is only the cultural age
Who also makes us male or female
It is a formal conditioning
That kills all factual attraction
In sexuality, in attraction, in affinity
We shouldn't care about the date of birth
Only attraction should count
But if it's without any violence
In all areas of existence
For this, a new human being is needed
Who knows how to extract the false from the true and the true from the false!
It should not
To be neither thuriferous
It should
Don't be refractory
To anything
For nothing, precisely, not to have faith!
Doubt as the only law
Doubt for sole king
Even for fire ( v 370 - 415 AD ) Hypatia
The very beautiful scholar of Alexandria
Lynched and flayed alive by Christians
One of whom will become, for the Catholic Church, a saint
Because deep down, it's not that far
Doubt everything, adhere to nothing!
Three million biologists
80,000 mathematicians, at all, nothing
In the world of mimicry
The disproportion of large numbers
With all exceptions, shade!
Certainly
We have friendships
which are only rivalries
Certainly
We have loves
Who are real ovens
Hurry the Tardis of Gallifrey
Of all Doctor Who, to discover a world
Where from anarchy, everything be true
And where only its unlimitedness is fruitful!
The cosmic burglar
With his sonic screwdriver
The worlds we imagine
Are in our images, like our creeps
Always the same submissions
The same cages, the same repetitions
Of war, of competition
Tirelessly confusing technology and civilization
So poor is our imagination!
Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Add new comment