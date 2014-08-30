L'industrialisation de la catastrophe
Et à chaque seconde
Guerres, accidents, meurtres, la mort féconde
Et à chaque seconde
Décès, naissances, drames, suicides
Mariages, divorces, séparations, maladies, au tout acide
Sans cesse des nouvelles
Spermées, l'oubli sans faisant la part belle
Et l'on nous bourre les crânes
Et l'on s'y perd dans l'insane
De toute une criminalité politique
De sales gueules de machines à fric
De toute une criminalité économique
Bonne pour l'hôpital psychiatrique
De toute une criminalité environnementale
En Cyril Astruc qui y dégomme les trucs
Aristocratie du vol, comme un duc
Du trafic de carbone pour les uns
Du trafic d'ivoire pour les autres
Du trafic de ceci ou du trafic de cela
De tout gouvernement, de toute mafia
Le monde entier est régi comme et pour cela
Partis, organisations, syndicats
Et tout s'y organisant au cas par cas
Rien ne devant vraiment changer
Tout devant absolument se continuer
Certes, de près, de loin, tout y est en complicité
En attendant, surtout, d'y crever !
Ibid
Qui ne va jamais en bide
Quand tout doit s'adapter à la monstruosité
Quand tout doit s'adapter à l'inhumanité
Quand de la naissance
Nos cerveaux remplis de toutes les absurdités
Des hiérarchies et de toutes les compétitivités
Faudrait tout zigouiller, tout recommencer
Mauvais départ, fausse route
Au tout exode, au tout déroute
Il n'y a plus rien dans nos têtes
Plus aucune fête, que de la défaite
Au pire, nous nous sommes habitués
Adaptation individuelle de grande capacité
Aux variations du milieu
De chaque classe sociale et de son feu
Avec la structure hospitalière effondrée
Avec tous les services publics annihilés
Tout ayant été confisqué et donc privatisé
Et la bête immonde qui toujours ne cesse jamais de monter
Réacosphère, fachosphère
Racines profondes du tout taré
Et que nous ne sûmes pas éradiquer
Fascisme rouge, fascisme brun, fascisme libéral
Pour toujours fortifier et nourrir le capital
Le monde entier y est comme un crétin
Bourgeoisies diverses pourries et sans aucun frein
Femmes, hommes, enfants, tout y est catin !
Rien ne peut y échapper du pollué
Comme toute marchandise et son parrain
Son tabac, son ivoire, son animal, son rein
Avec aussi l'eau du robinet, infectée
Métabolites de chlorothalonil
Soixante pour cent des nappes phréatiques
Du poison obligatoire
Du poison dérogatoire
Pas le choix dans le laboratoire
De tout un programme alimentaire mondial
S'éloignant de l'origine de 1960, fatal
L'ONU depuis longtemps y cale
12h37, 10 juillet 1976, SEVESO
Lombardie, la dioxine se fait la belle
Industrialisation de la catastrophe, icelle
Usine Icmesa de Meda
Dioxine, 10.000 fois plus toxique
Que le cyanure, en veux-tu en voilà
De l'explosion reniée de tout lectorat
La panacée, seulement, de limiter les dégâts
Du chimique torve et dépréciatif
Et en tous domaines, y est son réactif
De l'insalubrité polluante et abrutissante en mondovision
Du sport, du divertissement, des variétés, de l'illusion
Tout pouvant s'y mélanger
Tout pouvant s'y côtoyer
Bras dessus bras dessous, pour tout tuer !
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
And every second
Wars, accidents, murders, fertile death
And every second
Deaths, births, tragedies, suicides
Marriages, divorces, separations, illnesses, at all acid
Always news
Sperm, oblivion without giving pride of place
And they stuff our heads
And we get lost in the insane
Of all political criminality
Dirty mouths of money machines
Of all economic crime
Good for the psychiatric hospital
Of all environmental crime
In Cyril Astruc who knocks things out
Aristocracy of flight, like a duke
Carbon traffic for some
Ivory trafficking for others
Traffic from this or traffic from that
From any government, from any mafia
The whole world is governed as and for this
Parties, organizations, unions
And everything is organized on a case-by-case basis
Nothing should really change
Everything must absolutely continue
Of course, near and far, everything is in complicity
While waiting, above all, to die there!
Ibid
Who never goes down
When everything has to fit monstrosity
When everything has to adapt to inhumanity
When from birth
Our brains filled with all the nonsense
Hierarchies and all the competitiveness
We would have to zig everything, start all over again
Bad start, wrong way
At any exodus, at any rout
There's nothing left in our heads
No more party, only defeat
At worst, we got used to
Large capacity individual adaptation
To variations in the environment
Of each social class and its fire
With the collapsed hospital structure
With all utilities annihilated
Everything having been confiscated and therefore privatized
And the filthy beast that always never stops rising
Reacosphere, Fachosphere
Deep roots at all crazy
And that we didn't know how to eradicate
Red Fascism, Brown Fascism, Liberal Fascism
To always fortify and nourish the capital
The whole world is there like a moron
Various rotten bourgeoisies without any brakes
Women, men, children, everything is whore!
Nothing can escape from the polluted
Like any commodity and its godfather
His tobacco, his ivory, his animal, his kidney
Also with tap water, infected
Chlorothalonil metabolites
Sixty percent of groundwater
Mandatory poison
derogatory poison
No choice in the lab
Of a whole world food program
Moving away from the origin of 1960, fatal
The UN has been stuck there for a long time
12:37 p.m., July 10, 1976, SEVESO
Lombardy, dioxin is showing off
Industrialization of the disaster, here
Icmesa plant in Meda
Dioxin, 10,000 times more toxic
Only cyanide, do you want some here
Of the Denied Explosion of All Readership
The panacea, only, to limit the damage
Grim and depreciating chemicals
And in all areas, there is its reagent
Polluting and mind-numbing insalubrity in mondovision
Sport, entertainment, variety, illusion
Everything that can be mixed in
Everything can come together
Arm in arm, to kill everything!
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
