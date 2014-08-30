L'industrialisation de la catastrophe

Et à chaque seconde

Guerres, accidents, meurtres, la mort féconde

Et à chaque seconde

Décès, naissances, drames, suicides

Mariages, divorces, séparations, maladies, au tout acide

Sans cesse des nouvelles

Spermées, l'oubli sans faisant la part belle

Et l'on nous bourre les crânes

Et l'on s'y perd dans l'insane

De toute une criminalité politique

De sales gueules de machines à fric

De toute une criminalité économique

Bonne pour l'hôpital psychiatrique

De toute une criminalité environnementale

En Cyril Astruc qui y dégomme les trucs

Aristocratie du vol, comme un duc

Du trafic de carbone pour les uns

Du trafic d'ivoire pour les autres

Du trafic de ceci ou du trafic de cela

De tout gouvernement, de toute mafia

Le monde entier est régi comme et pour cela

Partis, organisations, syndicats

Et tout s'y organisant au cas par cas

Rien ne devant vraiment changer

Tout devant absolument se continuer

Certes, de près, de loin, tout y est en complicité

En attendant, surtout, d'y crever !

Ibid

Qui ne va jamais en bide

Quand tout doit s'adapter à la monstruosité

Quand tout doit s'adapter à l'inhumanité

Quand de la naissance

Nos cerveaux remplis de toutes les absurdités

Des hiérarchies et de toutes les compétitivités

Faudrait tout zigouiller, tout recommencer

Mauvais départ, fausse route

Au tout exode, au tout déroute

Il n'y a plus rien dans nos têtes

Plus aucune fête, que de la défaite

Au pire, nous nous sommes habitués

Adaptation individuelle de grande capacité

Aux variations du milieu

De chaque classe sociale et de son feu

Avec la structure hospitalière effondrée

Avec tous les services publics annihilés

Tout ayant été confisqué et donc privatisé

Et la bête immonde qui toujours ne cesse jamais de monter

Réacosphère, fachosphère

Racines profondes du tout taré

Et que nous ne sûmes pas éradiquer

Fascisme rouge, fascisme brun, fascisme libéral

Pour toujours fortifier et nourrir le capital

Le monde entier y est comme un crétin

Bourgeoisies diverses pourries et sans aucun frein

Femmes, hommes, enfants, tout y est catin !

Rien ne peut y échapper du pollué

Comme toute marchandise et son parrain

Son tabac, son ivoire, son animal, son rein

Avec aussi l'eau du robinet, infectée

Métabolites de chlorothalonil

Soixante pour cent des nappes phréatiques

Du poison obligatoire

Du poison dérogatoire

Pas le choix dans le laboratoire

De tout un programme alimentaire mondial

S'éloignant de l'origine de 1960, fatal

L'ONU depuis longtemps y cale

12h37, 10 juillet 1976, SEVESO

Lombardie, la dioxine se fait la belle

Industrialisation de la catastrophe, icelle

Usine Icmesa de Meda

Dioxine, 10.000 fois plus toxique

Que le cyanure, en veux-tu en voilà

De l'explosion reniée de tout lectorat

La panacée, seulement, de limiter les dégâts

Du chimique torve et dépréciatif

Et en tous domaines, y est son réactif

De l'insalubrité polluante et abrutissante en mondovision

Du sport, du divertissement, des variétés, de l'illusion

Tout pouvant s'y mélanger

Tout pouvant s'y côtoyer

Bras dessus bras dessous, pour tout tuer !

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

And every second

Wars, accidents, murders, fertile death

And every second

Deaths, births, tragedies, suicides

Marriages, divorces, separations, illnesses, at all acid

Always news

Sperm, oblivion without giving pride of place

And they stuff our heads

And we get lost in the insane

Of all political criminality

Dirty mouths of money machines

Of all economic crime

Good for the psychiatric hospital

Of all environmental crime

In Cyril Astruc who knocks things out

Aristocracy of flight, like a duke

Carbon traffic for some

Ivory trafficking for others

Traffic from this or traffic from that

From any government, from any mafia

The whole world is governed as and for this

Parties, organizations, unions

And everything is organized on a case-by-case basis

Nothing should really change

Everything must absolutely continue

Of course, near and far, everything is in complicity

While waiting, above all, to die there!

Ibid

Who never goes down

When everything has to fit monstrosity

When everything has to adapt to inhumanity

When from birth

Our brains filled with all the nonsense

Hierarchies and all the competitiveness

We would have to zig everything, start all over again

Bad start, wrong way

At any exodus, at any rout

There's nothing left in our heads

No more party, only defeat

At worst, we got used to

Large capacity individual adaptation

To variations in the environment

Of each social class and its fire

With the collapsed hospital structure

With all utilities annihilated

Everything having been confiscated and therefore privatized

And the filthy beast that always never stops rising

Reacosphere, Fachosphere

Deep roots at all crazy

And that we didn't know how to eradicate

Red Fascism, Brown Fascism, Liberal Fascism

To always fortify and nourish the capital

The whole world is there like a moron

Various rotten bourgeoisies without any brakes

Women, men, children, everything is whore!

Nothing can escape from the polluted

Like any commodity and its godfather

His tobacco, his ivory, his animal, his kidney

Also with tap water, infected

Chlorothalonil metabolites

Sixty percent of groundwater

Mandatory poison

derogatory poison

No choice in the lab

Of a whole world food program

Moving away from the origin of 1960, fatal

The UN has been stuck there for a long time

12:37 p.m., July 10, 1976, SEVESO

Lombardy, dioxin is showing off

Industrialization of the disaster, here

Icmesa plant in Meda

Dioxin, 10,000 times more toxic

Only cyanide, do you want some here

Of the Denied Explosion of All Readership

The panacea, only, to limit the damage

Grim and depreciating chemicals

And in all areas, there is its reagent

Polluting and mind-numbing insalubrity in mondovision

Sport, entertainment, variety, illusion

Everything that can be mixed in

Everything can come together

Arm in arm, to kill everything!

