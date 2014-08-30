Hiway-glk.fr
De ce moment, un étrange miroir
Hiway-glk.fr, Gilles Le Kvern
Je vais être Pat dit l'invité
Pour me voir
Pour m'entendre
Il faut chercher un peu
Au pire, au mieux, il faut s'attendre
C'est pour les jeunes et les vieux
Les doigts sur votre clavier
Hiway-glk.fr, vous devez taper
Jusqu'à la rubrique " L'invité "
Et là, vous me verrez
Et là, vous m'entendrez
Sans aucune langue de bois
Sans foi et sans loi
Certes, c'est entendu
Je ne suis qu'un inconnu
Pas de quoi plaire aux filles
Qui ont le feu au cul
Elles n'aiment que l'or, ce qui brille
A peine a t-il débuté
Qu'il est déjà oublié !
Hiway-glk.fr, GLK, Gilles Le Kvern
C'est en cette année 2007, c'est ma veine
Que mon cousin, si proche, si lointain
Avec son faux air de Tintin
Me propose sur son blog, une activité
C'est d'accord, me voilà, me voici, " L'invité "
Je vais être Pat dit l'invité
Toujours en retard d'une avance
Toujours en avance d'un retard
Il y eut la pataphysique
Il y aura la paraphysique
Pat dit l'invité
Présent, futur, passé
Pour de tout, se démarquer !
Puème
Retrouvé dans un tiroir
De ce moment, un étrange miroir
Patrice Faubert ( 2007 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
pueme
Found in a drawer
From this moment, a strange mirror
Hiway-glk.fr, Gilles Le Kvern
It's in this year 2007, it's my luck
Than my cousin, so near, so far
With his false air of Tintin
Offers me on his blog, an activity
It's okay, here I am, here I am, "The guest"
I'm going to be Pat says the guest
To see me
To hear me
You have to search a bit
At worst, at best, we must expect
It's for young and old
Fingers on your keyboard
Hiway-glk.fr, you must type
Until the heading "The guest"
And there you will see me
And there you will hear me
Without any language of wood
Without faith and without law
Certainly it is understood
I'm just a stranger
Not good for girls
Who have the fire in the ass
They only like gold, which shines
Barely has it started
It is already forgotten!
Hiway-glk.fr, GLK, Gilles Le Kvern
It's in this year 2007, it's my luck
Than my cousin, so near, so far
With his false air of Tintin
Offers me on his blog, an activity
It's okay, here I am, here I am, "The Guest"
I'm going to be Pat says the guest
Always one step behind
Always ahead of a delay
There was pataphysics
There will be paraphysics
Pat says the guest
Present, future, past
For everything, stand out!
pueme
Found in a drawer
From this moment, a strange mirror
Patrice Faubert ( 2007 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
