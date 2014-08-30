Puème

Retrouvé dans un tiroir

De ce moment, un étrange miroir

Hiway-glk.fr, Gilles Le Kvern

C'est en cette année 2007, c'est ma veine

Que mon cousin, si proche, si lointain

Avec son faux air de Tintin

Me propose sur son blog, une activité

C'est d'accord, me voici, me voilà, " L'invité "

Je vais être Pat dit l'invité

Pour me voir

Pour m'entendre

Il faut chercher un peu

Au pire, au mieux, il faut s'attendre

C'est pour les jeunes et les vieux

Les doigts sur votre clavier

Hiway-glk.fr, vous devez taper

Jusqu'à la rubrique " L'invité "

Et là, vous me verrez

Et là, vous m'entendrez

Sans aucune langue de bois

Sans foi et sans loi

Certes, c'est entendu

Je ne suis qu'un inconnu

Pas de quoi plaire aux filles

Qui ont le feu au cul

Elles n'aiment que l'or, ce qui brille

A peine a t-il débuté

Qu'il est déjà oublié !

Hiway-glk.fr, GLK, Gilles Le Kvern

Toujours en retard d'une avance

Toujours en avance d'un retard

Il y eut la pataphysique

Il y aura la paraphysique

Pat dit l'invité

Présent, futur, passé

Pour de tout, se démarquer !

Patrice Faubert ( 2007 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Hiway-glk.fr, Gilles Le Kvern

To see me

To hear me

You have to search a bit

At worst, at best, we must expect

It's for young and old

Fingers on your keyboard

Hiway-glk.fr, you must type

Until the heading "The guest"

And there you will see me

And there you will hear me

Without any language of wood

Without faith and without law

Certainly it is understood

I'm just a stranger

Not good for girls

Who have the fire in the ass

They only like gold, which shines

Barely has it started

It is already forgotten!

Always one step behind

Always ahead of a delay

There was pataphysics

There will be paraphysics

Pat says the guest

Present, future, past

For everything, stand out!

Patrice Faubert ( 2007 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )