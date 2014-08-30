NE TRAVAILLEZ JAMAIS ou Le capital, impuissance orgastique

" Je ne suis point recru messires ! vif enrôlé ! Soupe à bataille ! Gibier de fifre ! N'ai point juré, sacré pourfendre ! Chacun son estat ! Voler aux trompes ? pourfendre à charge ? Pourrir en brèche ? N'ai le brevet ! "

Louis-Ferdinand Céline

( La volonté du roi Krogold suivi de La légende du roi René. ED : Gallimard )

Depuis que

Nous sommes

Hommes nés, femmes nées

Tout y est un parcours fléché

Pour le pipi, c'est ici

Pour le caca, c'est là

Et selon chaque classe sociale

Nous pouvons/pourrons espérer

Ceci ou cela

De la profession du père

De la profession de la mère

Il y faut y suivre les flèches

Et pour beaucoup c'est la dèche

Clapotis en syntonie

Salmigondis pour faux sybarites

Du capital et de ses faux rythmes

Du tout exonyme hantant Paris ou l'Ardèche

Avec des vies déjà inscrites

De ce que leurs déterminants, éditent

Certains et certaines

Auront le rien, du tout

Certains et certaines

Auront le tout, du rien

Et puis, avec le dérèglement climatique

Un peu d'inédit dans le tragique

Réitération du sexophobique

Il s'incarne parfaitement dans le pornographique

Tout y est déliré, dilaté, truqué

Tout y est simulé

En illustration de tout un refoulé

Et même pas si bien payé !

Le monde

Comme une impuissance orgastique

Y sublimant tout son sarcastique

Toutes les vilenies et toutes les tricheries

Tous les conflits

Toutes les guerres

Psychologie de masse du fascisme

Psychologie de masse du nazisme

Psychologie de masse du stalinisme

Psychologie de masse du libéralisme

Le capital est un impuissant orgastique

Ne pouvant générer que sa fausse critique

Et tout y est clopin-clopant

Tout s'y engueule

Tout s'y gueule

Surtout, tout, s'y dégueule

Tout y est bégueule

Et comme me le dit un jour, un ouvrier

Grand-père d'une compagne du passé

Ils sont devenus cons les ouvriers

Elles sont devenues connes les ouvrières

Fascisme, stalinisme, et du réactionnaire

Le travail cela rend con

C'est fait pour cela dirait la chanson

NE TRAVAILLEZ JAMAIS ( 1953 )

Guy Debord en l'inscrivant sur un mur parisien

Savait ce qu'il faisait, c'est bien certain !

Sexophobie, homophobie, hétérophobie

Biphobie, transphobie, toute une symphonie

De tout un élan sensuel et orgastique

Du refoulé, du réprimé, du nié

Et à la barre à mine, transformé

En sport, des arts, toute une sarabande

De la science, de la technologie, toute une sarabande

L'élixir de toute violence

Versos du monde chlordéconé

Quand tout absolument est déconné

Tout y est débilité, tout y est cinglé

Pas étonnant si son évaluation

Le capital en étant mesure d'ostentation

QI de Michel Fourniret : 120

QI de Monique olivier Fourniret : 131

S'y déconsidérant ainsi en schlague

De l'adaptation à des tests de blague

Comme très jadis, trois verres de Coca-Cola

C'était comme une ligne de cocaïne

Là, c'est vrai, le capital est champ de mines

Donc, l'impuissance orgastique

Compétitions en tous genres

Donc, l'impuissance orgastique

Tous les gouvernements, toutes les guerres

Névroses, psychoses, sectes, maladies diverses

Aucune pause dans les averses

Ô malheur des stases Wilhelm Reichiennes

Femmes, hommes, enfants, de l'orgone, aucune dose

Tout un déni de cette si belle rose

Pulsions sexuelles qui sont les mêmes

Mâles ou femelles, c'est la socioculture qui dit Amen

Et puis l'argent du viol

Le viol de l'argent

Sous le capital, tout est violé

Travail, loisirs, sexualité, tout y est prostitué !

Tout ce qui n'est pas aimé au lit

Tout ce qui s'y fait par intérêt ou par profit

Mais il y a des fachos rouges ou bruns qui baisent

Oui, mais mécaniquement comme si c'était une guerre

Mais il y a tout un tas qui baise

Oui, mais mécaniquement comme si c'était une guerre

Des cris d'où ne jaillit aucune étoile

Sans aucune vraie résolution orgastique

Tout y est de la glaise

Tout y est niais ou niaise

Juste pour y avoir des enfants

Il y peut l'impuissant

Du primaire, du secondaire , du tertiaire

Hélas, juste une goutte de sperme y suffisant !

Patrice Faubert ( 2023) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

*"I am not recruited sirs! live enlisted! Soup for battle! Game of fife! I have not sworn, sacred to slay! Each to his state! Stealing with the trunks? slaying on the charge? Rotting in the breach? Have not the patent! "

Louis-Ferdinand Celine

(The will of King Krogold followed by The legend of King René. ED: Gallimard)

Since

We are

Born men, born women

Everything there is a signposted route

For the pee, it's here

For the poo, it's there

And according to each social class

We can/will be able to hope

this or that

From father's profession

From mother's profession

You have to follow the arrows

And for many it's misery

Lapping in tune

Salmigondis for false sybarites

Capital and its false rhythms

From any exonym haunting Paris or the Ardèche

With lives already written

Of what their determinants, edit

some and some

Will have nothing, at all

some and some

Will have everything, nothing

And then, with climate change

A bit of novelty in tragedy

Reiteration of the sexophobic

It is perfectly incarnated in the pornographic

Everything there is delirious, dilated, faked

Everything is simulated

In illustration of a whole repressed

And not even that well paid!

The world

Like orgastic impotence

Y sublimating all his sarcastic

All the villainy and all the cheating

All Conflicts

all wars

Mass Psychology of Fascism

Mass Psychology of Nazism

Mass Psychology of Stalinism

Mass Psychology of Liberalism

Capital is an orgasmic impotent

Can only generate its fake review

And everything is hobbled there

Everything is in dispute

Everything sucks

Above all, everything is yelled at

Everything there is stupid

And as a worker told me one day

Grandfather of a girlfriend from the past

They have become idiots the workers

They have become idiots the workers

Fascism, Stalinism, and the reactionary

Work makes you stupid

It's made for this, the song would say

NEVER WORK (1953)

Guy Debord writing it on a Parisian wall

Knew what he was doing, that's for sure!

Sexophobia, homophobia, heterophobia

Biphobia, transphobia, a whole symphony

Of all a sensual and orgasmic momentum

Repressed, repressed, denied

And at the crowbar, transformed

In sport, arts, a whole saraband

Science, technology, a whole saraband

The elixir of all violence

Backs of the Chlordecone World

When absolutely everything is messed up

Everything there is debilitated, everything is crazy

No wonder his assessment

Capital by being a measure of ostentation

IQ of Michel Fourniret: 120

IQ of Monique Olivier Fourniret: 131

Thus discrediting himself therein as a schlague

From adaptation to joke tests

Like very long ago, three glasses of Coca-Cola

It was like a line of cocaine

There, it's true, capital is a minefield

So orgastic impotence

Competitions of all kinds

So orgastic impotence

All governments, all wars

Neuroses, psychoses, sects, various illnesses

No break in showers

O misfortune of the Wilhelm Reichian stasis

Women, men, children, orgone, no dose

A whole denial of this so beautiful rose

Sex drives that are the same

Male or female, it's the socioculture that says Amen

And then the rape money

The rape of money

Under capital everything is violated

Work, leisure, sexuality, everything is prostituted there!

Everything that is not liked in bed

Everything that is done there for interest or for profit

But there are red or brown fachos who fuck

Yes, but mechanically as if it were a war

But there's a whole bunch fucking

Yes, but mechanically as if it were a war

Cries from which springs no star

Without any real orgasmic resolution

It's all ice

Everything there is silly or silly

Just to have children there

There can the helpless

Primary, secondary, tertiary

Alas, just a drop of semen is enough!

Patrice Faubert (2023) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )