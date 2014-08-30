NE TRAVAILLEZ JAMAIS ou Le capital, impuissance orgastique
" Je ne suis point recru messires ! vif enrôlé ! Soupe à bataille ! Gibier de fifre ! N'ai point juré, sacré pourfendre ! Chacun son estat ! Voler aux trompes ? pourfendre à charge ? Pourrir en brèche ? N'ai le brevet ! "
Louis-Ferdinand Céline
( La volonté du roi Krogold suivi de La légende du roi René. ED : Gallimard )
Depuis que
Nous sommes
Hommes nés, femmes nées
Tout y est un parcours fléché
Pour le pipi, c'est ici
Pour le caca, c'est là
Et selon chaque classe sociale
Nous pouvons/pourrons espérer
Ceci ou cela
De la profession du père
De la profession de la mère
Il y faut y suivre les flèches
Et pour beaucoup c'est la dèche
Clapotis en syntonie
Salmigondis pour faux sybarites
Du capital et de ses faux rythmes
Du tout exonyme hantant Paris ou l'Ardèche
Avec des vies déjà inscrites
De ce que leurs déterminants, éditent
Certains et certaines
Auront le rien, du tout
Certains et certaines
Auront le tout, du rien
Et puis, avec le dérèglement climatique
Un peu d'inédit dans le tragique
Réitération du sexophobique
Il s'incarne parfaitement dans le pornographique
Tout y est déliré, dilaté, truqué
Tout y est simulé
En illustration de tout un refoulé
Et même pas si bien payé !
Le monde
Comme une impuissance orgastique
Y sublimant tout son sarcastique
Toutes les vilenies et toutes les tricheries
Tous les conflits
Toutes les guerres
Psychologie de masse du fascisme
Psychologie de masse du nazisme
Psychologie de masse du stalinisme
Psychologie de masse du libéralisme
Le capital est un impuissant orgastique
Ne pouvant générer que sa fausse critique
Et tout y est clopin-clopant
Tout s'y engueule
Tout s'y gueule
Surtout, tout, s'y dégueule
Tout y est bégueule
Et comme me le dit un jour, un ouvrier
Grand-père d'une compagne du passé
Ils sont devenus cons les ouvriers
Elles sont devenues connes les ouvrières
Fascisme, stalinisme, et du réactionnaire
Le travail cela rend con
C'est fait pour cela dirait la chanson
NE TRAVAILLEZ JAMAIS ( 1953 )
Guy Debord en l'inscrivant sur un mur parisien
Savait ce qu'il faisait, c'est bien certain !
Sexophobie, homophobie, hétérophobie
Biphobie, transphobie, toute une symphonie
De tout un élan sensuel et orgastique
Du refoulé, du réprimé, du nié
Et à la barre à mine, transformé
En sport, des arts, toute une sarabande
De la science, de la technologie, toute une sarabande
L'élixir de toute violence
Versos du monde chlordéconé
Quand tout absolument est déconné
Tout y est débilité, tout y est cinglé
Pas étonnant si son évaluation
Le capital en étant mesure d'ostentation
QI de Michel Fourniret : 120
QI de Monique olivier Fourniret : 131
S'y déconsidérant ainsi en schlague
De l'adaptation à des tests de blague
Comme très jadis, trois verres de Coca-Cola
C'était comme une ligne de cocaïne
Là, c'est vrai, le capital est champ de mines
Donc, l'impuissance orgastique
Compétitions en tous genres
Donc, l'impuissance orgastique
Tous les gouvernements, toutes les guerres
Névroses, psychoses, sectes, maladies diverses
Aucune pause dans les averses
Ô malheur des stases Wilhelm Reichiennes
Femmes, hommes, enfants, de l'orgone, aucune dose
Tout un déni de cette si belle rose
Pulsions sexuelles qui sont les mêmes
Mâles ou femelles, c'est la socioculture qui dit Amen
Et puis l'argent du viol
Le viol de l'argent
Sous le capital, tout est violé
Travail, loisirs, sexualité, tout y est prostitué !
Tout ce qui n'est pas aimé au lit
Tout ce qui s'y fait par intérêt ou par profit
Mais il y a des fachos rouges ou bruns qui baisent
Oui, mais mécaniquement comme si c'était une guerre
Mais il y a tout un tas qui baise
Oui, mais mécaniquement comme si c'était une guerre
Des cris d'où ne jaillit aucune étoile
Sans aucune vraie résolution orgastique
Tout y est de la glaise
Tout y est niais ou niaise
Juste pour y avoir des enfants
Il y peut l'impuissant
Du primaire, du secondaire , du tertiaire
Hélas, juste une goutte de sperme y suffisant !
Patrice Faubert ( 2023) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
*"I am not recruited sirs! live enlisted! Soup for battle! Game of fife! I have not sworn, sacred to slay! Each to his state! Stealing with the trunks? slaying on the charge? Rotting in the breach? Have not the patent! "
Louis-Ferdinand Celine
(The will of King Krogold followed by The legend of King René. ED: Gallimard)
Since
We are
Born men, born women
Everything there is a signposted route
For the pee, it's here
For the poo, it's there
And according to each social class
We can/will be able to hope
this or that
From father's profession
From mother's profession
You have to follow the arrows
And for many it's misery
Lapping in tune
Salmigondis for false sybarites
Capital and its false rhythms
From any exonym haunting Paris or the Ardèche
With lives already written
Of what their determinants, edit
some and some
Will have nothing, at all
some and some
Will have everything, nothing
And then, with climate change
A bit of novelty in tragedy
Reiteration of the sexophobic
It is perfectly incarnated in the pornographic
Everything there is delirious, dilated, faked
Everything is simulated
In illustration of a whole repressed
And not even that well paid!
The world
Like orgastic impotence
Y sublimating all his sarcastic
All the villainy and all the cheating
All Conflicts
all wars
Mass Psychology of Fascism
Mass Psychology of Nazism
Mass Psychology of Stalinism
Mass Psychology of Liberalism
Capital is an orgasmic impotent
Can only generate its fake review
And everything is hobbled there
Everything is in dispute
Everything sucks
Above all, everything is yelled at
Everything there is stupid
And as a worker told me one day
Grandfather of a girlfriend from the past
They have become idiots the workers
They have become idiots the workers
Fascism, Stalinism, and the reactionary
Work makes you stupid
It's made for this, the song would say
NEVER WORK (1953)
Guy Debord writing it on a Parisian wall
Knew what he was doing, that's for sure!
Sexophobia, homophobia, heterophobia
Biphobia, transphobia, a whole symphony
Of all a sensual and orgasmic momentum
Repressed, repressed, denied
And at the crowbar, transformed
In sport, arts, a whole saraband
Science, technology, a whole saraband
The elixir of all violence
Backs of the Chlordecone World
When absolutely everything is messed up
Everything there is debilitated, everything is crazy
No wonder his assessment
Capital by being a measure of ostentation
IQ of Michel Fourniret: 120
IQ of Monique Olivier Fourniret: 131
Thus discrediting himself therein as a schlague
From adaptation to joke tests
Like very long ago, three glasses of Coca-Cola
It was like a line of cocaine
There, it's true, capital is a minefield
So orgastic impotence
Competitions of all kinds
So orgastic impotence
All governments, all wars
Neuroses, psychoses, sects, various illnesses
No break in showers
O misfortune of the Wilhelm Reichian stasis
Women, men, children, orgone, no dose
A whole denial of this so beautiful rose
Sex drives that are the same
Male or female, it's the socioculture that says Amen
And then the rape money
The rape of money
Under capital everything is violated
Work, leisure, sexuality, everything is prostituted there!
Everything that is not liked in bed
Everything that is done there for interest or for profit
But there are red or brown fachos who fuck
Yes, but mechanically as if it were a war
But there's a whole bunch fucking
Yes, but mechanically as if it were a war
Cries from which springs no star
Without any real orgasmic resolution
It's all ice
Everything there is silly or silly
Just to have children there
There can the helpless
Primary, secondary, tertiary
Alas, just a drop of semen is enough!
Patrice Faubert (2023) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
