Sécurité de l'Etat

" Citons d ' abord les additifs nutritionnels . Le glutamate de sodium est l ' un des additifs les plus utilisés , sans restriction législative , et de fortes quantités en sont absorbées à tout âge . Or , des quantités relativement modestes ( quelques mg/kg ) de cette substance sont neurotoxiques chez l ' animal nouveau-né et jeune . Les neurones situés à des endroits non protégés par la barrière hémato-encéphalique comme ceux de l ' hypothalamus sont plus exposés que ceux qui sont protégés par cette barrière . "

Ladislas Robert ( chercheur en gérontologie )

Toute organisation vraiment libertaire devrait encourager la critique et même sa propre critique , pour mieux résister à la bureaucratisation de son organisation . Etant donné qu ' une organisation libertaire , comme toute autre organisation , doit inévitablement se bureaucratiser pour pouvoir être acceptée par le système capitaliste . Elle doit respecter certaines règles . Et en se bureaucratisant elle secrète de l ' idéologie . De même , en s ' idéologisant , elle secrète de la bureaucratie . Donc , pour exister en tant qu ' organisation , une structure libertaire , doit accepter certains règlements de la société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle , et c ' est ainsi qu ' elle peut se bureaucratiser dans le piège des lois de la jungle capitaliste .

Une organisation libertaire qui refuserait la bureaucratie qu ' implique son existence dans une structure fasciste libérale , serait bien sûr interdite , pour atteinte à la sûreté de l ' Etat . Donc , une organisation anarchiste digne de ce nom , se doit d ' encourager sa propre critique ( ce qui peut la rendre plus forte , justement ) , et même la provoquer . Cela a été fait seulement par l ' ex - Internationale Situationniste ( 1957-1972 ) . Et c ' est seulement ainsi qu ' elle peut /pourrait ne pas devenir " propriétaire " ( ou se croire telle ) de l ' idéologie anarchiste . Un / une bureaucrate se dénonçant comme bureaucrate , c ' est déjà moins nocif , qu ' un /une bureaucrate niant l ' existence de la bureaucratie .

C ' est le même mouvement que les convaincus /convaincues qui sont convaincus / convaincues avec un discours logique derrière . Si encore , ils / elles étaient convaincus / convaincues qu ' ils / elles ne sont pas convaincus / convaincues , mais ils / elles sont convaincus / convaincues qu ' ils / elles le sont , c ' est donc fichu ... ( ne soyons pas des cons vaincus / des connes vaincues ... ) les manifestations de toutes sortes , ne confortent - elles pas finalement une " démocratie " inexistante ? et si toutes les manifestations purement revendicatives arrangeaient en fait la dictature fasciste libérale de gauche et de droite ? nous allons à la manifestation comme à la confession . Certains / certaines manifestent , d ' autres vont à la messe , et parfois les deux à la fois . La boisson enivre beaucoup de gens , la messe aussi . C ' est un même mouvement de refuge d ' une réalité sociale effroyable .

" Il y a eu plus de crimes perpétrés au nom de l ' amour qu ' au nom de la haine , qui a pourtant plus mauvaise presse . "

Henri Laborit ( 1914-1995 )

Donc , ces manifestations , ne changent , pour le plus souvent , rien du tout à la misère des gens , et font croire à tort à l ' existence de la " démocratie " bourgeoise . En vérité , la manifestation est une soupape de sécurité pour tout système autoritaire , cela permet à des quantités de gens de participer à ce hurloir ( spectacle de la misère qui est la misère du spectacle ) , mais un hurloir qui va finalement canaliser les énergies . Un hurloir encadré ( les hommes , femmes , enfants , se droguent , manifestent , l ' Etat se renforce ) , soit par les bureaucraties organisationnelles , soit par les bureaucraties policières et militaires . C ' est le même processus que faire du sport pour se défouler , de ne pas être en inhibition de l ' action , bref d ' agir sur son environnement . Et à défaut , de changer le monde , manifester peut parfois éviter un ulcère d ' estomac ou autres maladies psychosomatiques .

Et même si j ' ai eu la manifestation en prédilection , il fut un temps , j ' ai manifesté très souvent dans ma vie avec les drapeaux noirs des anarchistes et aussi avec les drapeaux rouge et noir des anarchopossibilistes de la CNT/F et des anarchosyndicalistes de la CNT/AIT , je pense malgré tout comme Hakim Bey ( anarchiste ontologiste ) , mon ami Jacques d ' une cité Nantaise , ou l ' ex - situationniste poète des murailles en 1968 , Christian Sébastiani ( Encyclopédie des nuisances ) , et d ' autres , que manifester ne peut que renforcer le système existant en faisant croire , à une " démocratie " absolument absente .

Manifester ne servant à rien d ' autre qu ' à légitimer le système en place . Ce n ' est pas la manifestation qui changera quoi que ce soit au monde présent , mais seulement la révolution psychologique , qui pourrait même dispenser de l ' émeute et de l ' insurrection . Mais , bon , l ' on peut toujours faire une randonnée , sous haute surveillance policière , pourquoi pas ? une randonnée avec risque de vents forts en coups de matraque , garde à vue possible en fin de randonnée . Le spectacle de la contestation .

Alors que la société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle s ' effondrerait très rapidement , si chaque être humain changeait radicalement , en prenant la connaissance de son conditionnement et de son absolue non liberté , en se rendant compte qu ' il n ' est qu ' un robot programmé à des actes indispensables au bon fonctionnement du complexe techno-industriel de la société spectaculaire marchande . Mais la vérité est devenue le mensonge et le mensonge est devenue la vérité . Ainsi , il serait plus exact de parler de bouffe sans pesticides , fongicides , saloperiescides , que de bouffe " biologique " , car la mode s ' est déjà emparée du phénomène de l ' agriculture biologique , et pourquoi pas la haine " biologique " , la connerie " biologique ," , etc ... que l ' on soit finalement obligé de préciser biologique pour " bonne bouffe " , en dit long , sur l ' état de décomposition du pauvre monde dans lequel , pour nos malheurs , nous " vivons " .

" Les dominants ont toujours utilisé l ' imaginaire des dominés à leur profit . "

Henri Laborit ( 1914-1995 )

Et bientôt des sportifs biologiques , des voitures biologiques , des ce que tu voudras biologique , mais biologiques , de qui se moque t - on ? aurait-on demandé de la bouffe biologique en 1620 ? nous voulons de la bouffe sans aucune saloperie dedans , c ' est tout ! et bien c ' est mal parti , car tout ce que nous mangeons , c ' est du poison , ou presque ... les pauvres surtout ! avez-vous remarqué que les bourgeois / bourgeoises se tiennent droit comme des I ? et que les pauvres sont le plus souvent voûtés ? les uns / unes apprennent à commander / dominer et les autres apprennent à obéir .

Et tout cela s ' inscrit bien sûr , dans les attitudes , dans la façon d ' être au monde . Un corps humain est un livre ouvert à qui sait le lire . Toute son histoire s ' y inscrit pour qui en a les clefs . L ' intelligence n ' a pas le besoin des livres , car tout est écriture partout , la culture qui est aveugle à cette écriture , à le besoin des livres pour voir et comprendre ce qui s ' affiche partout .

L ' écrivain Américain Henry Miller ( 1891-1980 ) , avait très bien compris que les personnages les plus intéressants se rencontrent dans la vie de tous les jours et rarement ou jamais , sur les écrans de nos cinémas ou de la télévision . Pour la simple raison , que les premiers sont des vrais personnages , jouant leurs propres vies , alors que les seconds sont de faux personnages ne faisant qu ' interpréter la vie des autres . Ainsi censurer c ' est avoir peur . Peur que l ' on croit celui / celle que l ' on censure . Car si nous n ' avions pas la crainte de tout ce qui peut se dire , nous ne censurerions rien , ni personne ... Un sacré débat ! la peur et la censure ne font qu ' un ! ne soyons pas nos dupes ! et nous aurons toujours de bons prétextes pour censurer !

" Que le dire vrai ne puisse dans notre société , s ' exprimer que dans la délinquance ou la folie , échoue ce qui dans notre système se trouve faussé . "

Maud Mannoni , psychanalyste , ( 1923-1998 )

Il nous faut nous remettre en question , toi , moi , lui , nous , vous , ils , elles , si nous voulons vraiment que le monde dont nous sommes l ' aliment , puisse se transformer un jour , et cela ne sera possible que par de profondes mutations psychologiques , le voulons-nous réellement ? avez-vous constaté qu ' il y a beaucoup plus de gens qui vont mal , dans leurs corps , dans leurs têtes , que de gens qui vont bien ? et ce dans nos familles , dans nos couples , dans nos amitiés , partout autour de nous . Et la souffrance s ' exporte , elle se communique , elle se colle .Et de ce fait , tout le monde souffre . L ' on médicamentalise l ' esprit , l ' on norme le corps , pour les soumettre aux diverses tortures que ce monde , qui est une gigantesque prison , et un immense hôpital psychiatrique , a mis en place .

Qui sont les gardiens ? eux-mêmes enfermés dans l ' enfermement des enfermeurs / enfermés . Qui sont les prisonniers / prisonnières ? est-ce le prisonnier qui fait le gardien ? ou le gardien qui fait le prisonnier ? sont-ce une seule et même chose ? comme toutes les virtualités contenues dans les trois premières secondes de l ' Univers ? et ne confondons plus la charité et la solidarité . La charité est le contraire de la solidarité . La charité comme la pitié sont un manque de lucidité , car c ' est se croire " supérieur " à l ' autre , d ' une " meilleure " condition , moins malheureux , ce qui reste à démontrer , alors que la solidarité est égalitaire et fraternelle , sans croyance , sans espoir de récompense , et sans aucune illusion .

"Let us first mention nutritional additives. Sodium glutamate is one of the most widely used additives, without legislative restriction, and large quantities are absorbed at any age. However, relatively modest quantities (a few mg/kg) of this substance are neurotoxic in newborn and young animals. Neurons located in places not protected by the blood-brain barrier such as those of the hypothalamus are more exposed than those which are protected by this barrier."

Ladislas Robert (gerontology researcher)

Any truly libertarian organization should encourage criticism and even its own criticism, the better to resist the bureaucratization of its organization. Since a libertarian organization , like any other organization , must inevitably become bureaucratized in order to be accepted by the capitalist system . She has to follow certain rules. And by becoming bureaucratized it secretes ideology. Likewise , by becoming ideological , it secretes bureaucracy . Therefore, to exist as an organization, a libertarian structure must accept certain regulations of the spectacular techno-industrial mercantile society, and this is how it can bureaucratize itself in the trap of the laws of the capitalist jungle.

A libertarian organization which would refuse the bureaucracy implied by its existence in a liberal fascist structure, would of course be prohibited, for attack with the security of the State. Therefore , an anarchist organization worthy of the name , must encourage its own criticism ( which can make it stronger , precisely ) , and even provoke it . This was done only by the former Situationist International (1957-1972). And it is only thus that it can/could not become "owner" (or believe itself such) of the anarchist ideology. A bureaucrat denouncing himself as a bureaucrat is already less harmful than a bureaucrat denying the existence of bureaucracy.

It is the same movement as the convinced / convinced who are convinced / convinced with a logical discourse behind. If still , they / they were convinced / convinced that they / they are not convinced / convinced / convinced , but they / they are convinced / convinced / convinced that they / they are , it is therefore finished ... ( let 's not be vanquished idiots / vanquished idiots ...) demonstrations of all kinds, don't they finally reinforce a non-existent "democracy"? and if all the purely protest demonstrations in fact arranged the liberal fascist dictatorship of left and right? we go to the demonstration as to the confession. Some demonstrate , others go to mass , and sometimes both at the same time . The drink intoxicates many people, the mass too. It is the same movement of refuge from an appalling social reality.

"There have been more crimes perpetrated in the name of love than in the name of hate, which has more bad press."

Henri Laborit (1914-1995)

Therefore , these demonstrations , for the most part , change nothing at all in the misery of the people , and make people believe wrongly in the existence of bourgeois " democracy " . In truth, the demonstration is a safety valve for any authoritarian system, it allows quantities of people to participate in this howl (show of misery which is the misery of the show), but a howl which will finally channel the energies. A framed howl (men, women, children, take drugs, demonstrate, the state is getting stronger), either by organizational bureaucracies, or by police and military bureaucracies. It 's the same process as doing sport to let off steam , not to be in inhibition of action , in short to act on one 's environment . And failing to change the world, manifesting can sometimes avoid a stomach ulcer or other psychosomatic illnesses.

And even if I had the demonstration in predilection, it was a time, I expressed very often in my life with the black flags of the anarchists and also with the red and black flags of the anarchopossibilists of the CNT/F and the anarchosyndicalists of the CNT/AIT, I think in spite of everything like Hakim Bey (anarchist ontologist), my friend Jacques from a city in Nantes, or the ex-situationist poet of the walls in 1968, Christian Sébastiani (Encyclopédie des nuisances), and others , that demonstrating can only strengthen the existing system by making people believe in an absolutely absent " democracy " .

Demonstrating serves no other purpose than to legitimize the system in place. It is not the demonstration that will change anything in the present world, but only the psychological revolution, which could even dispense with the riot and the insurrection. But , hey , you can always go for a hike , under high police surveillance , why not ? a hike with the risk of strong winds with truncheons, custody possible at the end of the hike. The show of protest.

While the spectacular techno-industrial mercantile society would collapse very quickly, if human beings changed radically, taking the knowledge of their conditioning and their absolute non-freedom, realizing that they are only a programmed robot to acts essential to the proper functioning of the techno-industrial complex of the spectacular market society. But the truth became the lie and the lie became the truth. Thus , it would be more accurate to speak of food without pesticides , fungicides , crap , than of " organic " food , because fashion has already taken hold of the phenomenon of organic farming , and why not " organic " hatred , the Bullshit “biological”, etc… which we finally had to specify biological for “good food”, says a lot about the state of decomposition of the poor world in which, for our misfortunes, we “live”.

"The dominators have always used the imagination of the dominated to their advantage."

Henri Laborit (1914-1995)

And soon sports cars , biological cars , what you will , biological , but biological , who are we kidding ? would we have asked for organic food in 1620? we want food without any crap in it, that's all! Well it's off to a bad start, because all we eat is poison, or almost... the poor especially! have you noticed that the bourgeois / bourgeoises stand straight like I? and that the poor are most often hunched over? some will give to command/dominate and the others will give to obey.

And all of this is of course part of the attitudes, the way of being in the world. A human body is an open book to anyone who knows how to read it. Its entire history is inscribed there for those who have the keys. Intelligence does not need books, because everything is writing everywhere, the culture which is blind to this writing, needs books to see and understand what is displayed everywhere.

The American writer Henry Miller (1891-1980), understood very well that the most interesting characters meet in everyday life and rarely or never, on the screens of our cinemas or television. For the simple reason that the former are real characters, playing their own lives, while the latter are fake characters who only interpret the lives of others. So to censor is to be afraid. Fear that we believe the one we censor. Because if we weren't afraid of anything that might be said, we wouldn't censor anything or anyone... Quite a debate! fear and censorship are one! let's not be fooled! and we will always have good pretexts to censor!

"That the truth can only be expressed in our society in delinquency or madness, has failed what in our system is distorted. »

Maud Mannoni, psychoanalyst, (1923-1998)

We have to question ourselves , you , me , him , us , you , they , them , if we really want the world of which we are food , to be transformed one day , and this will only be possible by deep psychological changes, do we really want it? have you noticed that there are many more people who are not well, in their bodies, in their heads, than people who are well? and this in our families, in our couples, in our friendships, everywhere around us. And suffering is exported, it communicates, it sticks. And because of this, everyone suffers. We medicate the mind, we standardize the body, to subject them to the various tortures that this world, which is a gigantic prison, and a huge psychiatric hospital, has set up.

Who are the guardians? themselves locked in the confinement of the enclosers/enclosed. Who are the prisoners? is it the prisoner who makes the guard? or the guard who makes the prisoner? are they one and the same chosen? like all the virtualities contained in the first three seconds of the Universe? and let us no longer confuse charity and solidarity. Charity is the opposite of solidarity. Charity, like pity, is a lack of lucidity, because it means believing oneself "superior" to the other, of a "better" condition, less unhappy, which remains certain, whereas solidarity is egalitarian and fraternal. , without belief , without hope of reward , and without any illusion .

