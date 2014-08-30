Paraphysique de socialité travestie
Nous
Sommes enfermés dans nos placards
Voitures, logements, divorces, mariages
Propriétés, locations, tout un carnage
Séparations
Elles sont nombreuses toutes nos obsessions
Elles sont nombreuses toutes nos cages
Nous en sommes les somnambules, hagards
De vastes entrepôts, de vastes hangars
Alors que :
La vie serait comme éternelle
Si la vie, nous la faisions belle
Abolition
De tous les préjugés
De tous les lieux communs
De tous les jugements de valeur
De toutes les religions
De toutes les idéologies
De toutes les hiérarchies
De toutes les compétitions
De toutes les nations
De toutes les frontières
De toutes les guerres
De toutes les traditions
De toutes les conventions
De toutes les conformations
De toutes les prétentions
De tout Etat, de tout gouvernement
Ce qui empêche de vivre, tout ce qui nous ment
Mais
Mais c'est donc le contraire qui régit tout
Nous en sommes les folles et les fous
Un château de cartes, s'effondrant, coucou !
De toute une socialité sexophobe
Tout y faisant concorde monophobe
Les sociétés de l'inhumanité s'y organisant
Les sociétés de l'inhumanité s'y structurant
Sur les pulsions sexuelles
Bien conditionnées et bien encadrées
Avec pour cela, policières et policiers
Il s'agit, dès l'école, de tout bien castrer
Avec l'alibi fabriqué
La société sait tout parfaitement instrumentaliser
Et toute une richesse
De tout l'administratif qu'elle s'accaparât
Tout y est très pervers
Ainsi
De refroidir des centrales nucléaires
Pompage jour et nuit, 40m3 par seconde
Pour ce qui est de l'eau encore potable
Médaille de bronze
Avec douze pour cent, le nucléaire
Médaille d'argent
Vingt-six pour cent pour l'eau potable
Médaille d'or
Agriculture, cinquante-huit pour cent
Ou aussi
Et c'est parti, mon kiki
1) CO2
2) Noir de suie
3) Méthane
Et le bonjour de la mort, cuicui !
Du réchauffement climatique
Le monde est une foutue trique
Cela en devient de l'apothéotique
Tout s'engraissant dans l'hétéronome
Et il y est bien dressé son autonome
Comme pour les algues vertes bretonnes
Algues brunes, sargasses, aux Antilles, au tout cacophone
Pour le fascisme libéral, tout cela, de la broutille, du nié
De l'odeur d'oeuf pourri, H2S, hydrogène sulfuré
Vraiment, dans la société marchande, tout déconne
Du poison de mort, comme l'orage, tout y tonne
Porcs, volailles, etc. Et du lisier, partout, pour s'y déverser
Comme la police fascisée qui a le droit de tuer
Quand elle se sait dans une bulle d'impunité
Et donc, il faut rester dans les clous
Être au normes
Sinon, ô folles, ô fous
Et l'on ne prêche qu'à l'homme déjà convaincu
Et l'on ne prêche qu'à la femme déjà convaincue
Groupe A
Des engrammes et du signifiant
Groupe B
Des engrammes et du signifiant
Groupe C
Des engrammes et du signifiant
Et ce jusqu'au groupe Z
De tout un codage nerveux
Donc, de tout un codage social
De tous les sons du capital
Et qui feront sens ou pas
Selon les éducations, n'est-ce pas ?
Selon les expériences, n'est-ce pas ?
Selon le milieu social, n'est-ce pas ?
Selon la culture, n'est-ce pas ?
Selon ses lectures, n'est-ce pas ?
Des temps et des lieux
De chaque temps du vivant
De chaque lieu du vivant !
Quand de tous les lieux
Quand de tous les temps
Se chauffant du même feu
De la dominante, du dominant
L'avant-garde de l'arrière-garde
L'arrière-garde de l'avant-garde
Sine die
De tous les faits, de tous les dits
Comme un permanent et silencieux
Du tout religieux et de tout dieu
Kim Phue ( née en 1963 ) rescapée des bombes
8 juin 1972, l'armée USA/SA/SS, et son napalm
Avec le martyre du Sud-Viêt Nam
C'était autre planète, par exemple, pour Paname
Chacune, chacun, midi à sa porte
Ne voyant, de façon, que l'on en sorte
Ainsi, s'effectuant
Les petits chevaux législatifs, sournoisement
Feu Giovanni Damiani, grand écrivain fasciste
Qui fut au service des allemands
De la Gestapo, sur la bonne liste
Du roman policier, il fut le fervent
Finalement, il fit en petit
D'une autre façon, ce que fait toute gazomonarchie
Pas pire que la répugnante ( née en 1966 ) Paula White
Fasciste religieuse avec derrière toute une idéologie nazie !
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
We
We're locked in our closets
Cars, housing, divorces, marriages
Properties, rentals, carnage
Separations
They are many all our obsessions
They are numerous all our cages
We are sleepwalkers, haggard
Vast warehouses, vast hangars
While :
Life would be like eternal
If life, we made it beautiful
Abolition
Of all the prejudices
Of all the commonplaces
Of all value judgments
Of all religions
Of all ideologies
Of all hierarchies
Of all competitions
Of all nations
From all borders
Of all the wars
Of all traditions
Of all conventions
Of all conformations
Of all the claims
Of any state, of any government
What prevents us from living, everything that lies to us
But
But it's the opposite that governs everything
We are the crazy ones
A house of cards, collapsing, hello!
Of a whole sexophobic sociality
Everything agrees monophobic
The societies of inhumanity organizing themselves there
The societies of inhumanity structuring themselves there
On sexual urges
Well packaged and well framed
With for that, policemen and policemen
It is a question, from school, of castrating everything well
With the fabricated alibi
The company knows how to exploit everything perfectly
And a whole wealth
Of all the administration that she monopolized
Everything is very perverse
So
To cool nuclear power plants
Pumping day and night, 40m3 per second
As for drinking water
Bronze medal
With twelve percent, nuclear
Silver medal
Twenty-six percent for drinking water
Gold medal
Agriculture, fifty-eight percent
Or also
And here we go, my kiki
1) CO2
2) Soot Black
3) Methane
And hello from death, cuicui!
Of global warming
The world is a fucking cudgel
It becomes apotheotic
Everything fattening in the heteronomous
And there is well trained its autonomous
As for Breton green algae
Brown seaweed, sargassum, in the West Indies, all cacophone
For liberal fascism, all this, trivial, denied
Rotten egg smell, H2S, hydrogen sulfide
Really, in the market society, everything sucks
Poison of death, like the storm, everything thunders there
Pigs, poultry, etc. And slurry, everywhere, to pour in
Like the fascist police who have the right to kill
When she knows she's in a bubble of impunity
And so, we must stay in the nails
Be up to standard
Otherwise, oh fools, oh fools
And we only preach to the man already convinced
And we only preach to the woman already convinced
Group A
Engrams and the signifier
Group B
Engrams and the signifier
Group C
Engrams and the signifier
And this up to group Z
Of a whole nervous coding
So, from a whole social coding
Of all the sounds of capital
And which will make sense or not
According to the educations, is not it?
According to experiences, right?
Depending on the social background, right?
Depending on the culture, right?
According to his readings, right?
times and places
Of every time of life
From every living place!
When of all places
When of all time
Warming themselves with the same fire
Of the dominant, of the dominant
The vanguard of the rearguard
The rearguard of the vanguard
Sine die
Of all the facts, of all the sayings
Like a permanent and silent
From all religious and from all god
Kim Phue (b. 1963) bomb survivor
June 8, 1972, the USA/SA/SS army, and its napalm
With the martyrdom of South Vietnam
It was another planet, for example, for Paname
Each, each, noon at his door
Not seeing, in a way, that we get out of it
Thus, performing
The little legislative horses, slyly
Late Giovanni Damiani, great fascist writer
Who was in the service of the Germans
From the Gestapo, on the good list
Of the detective novel, he was the fervent
Finally, he made a small
In another way, what any gazomonarchy does
No worse than the disgusting (born in 1966) Paula White
Religious fascist with a whole Nazi ideology behind it!
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
