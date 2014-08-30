Paraphysique de socialité travestie

Nous

Sommes enfermés dans nos placards

Voitures, logements, divorces, mariages

Propriétés, locations, tout un carnage

Séparations

Elles sont nombreuses toutes nos obsessions

Elles sont nombreuses toutes nos cages

Nous en sommes les somnambules, hagards

De vastes entrepôts, de vastes hangars

Alors que :

La vie serait comme éternelle

Si la vie, nous la faisions belle

Abolition

De tous les préjugés

De tous les lieux communs

De tous les jugements de valeur

De toutes les religions

De toutes les idéologies

De toutes les hiérarchies

De toutes les compétitions

De toutes les nations

De toutes les frontières

De toutes les guerres

De toutes les traditions

De toutes les conventions

De toutes les conformations

De toutes les prétentions

De tout Etat, de tout gouvernement

Ce qui empêche de vivre, tout ce qui nous ment

Mais

Mais c'est donc le contraire qui régit tout

Nous en sommes les folles et les fous

Un château de cartes, s'effondrant, coucou !

De toute une socialité sexophobe

Tout y faisant concorde monophobe

Les sociétés de l'inhumanité s'y organisant

Les sociétés de l'inhumanité s'y structurant

Sur les pulsions sexuelles

Bien conditionnées et bien encadrées

Avec pour cela, policières et policiers

Il s'agit, dès l'école, de tout bien castrer

Avec l'alibi fabriqué

La société sait tout parfaitement instrumentaliser

Et toute une richesse

De tout l'administratif qu'elle s'accaparât

Tout y est très pervers

Ainsi

De refroidir des centrales nucléaires

Pompage jour et nuit, 40m3 par seconde

Pour ce qui est de l'eau encore potable

Médaille de bronze

Avec douze pour cent, le nucléaire

Médaille d'argent

Vingt-six pour cent pour l'eau potable

Médaille d'or

Agriculture, cinquante-huit pour cent

Ou aussi

Et c'est parti, mon kiki

1) CO2

2) Noir de suie

3) Méthane

Et le bonjour de la mort, cuicui !

Du réchauffement climatique

Le monde est une foutue trique

Cela en devient de l'apothéotique

Tout s'engraissant dans l'hétéronome

Et il y est bien dressé son autonome

Comme pour les algues vertes bretonnes

Algues brunes, sargasses, aux Antilles, au tout cacophone

Pour le fascisme libéral, tout cela, de la broutille, du nié

De l'odeur d'oeuf pourri, H2S, hydrogène sulfuré

Vraiment, dans la société marchande, tout déconne

Du poison de mort, comme l'orage, tout y tonne

Porcs, volailles, etc. Et du lisier, partout, pour s'y déverser

Comme la police fascisée qui a le droit de tuer

Quand elle se sait dans une bulle d'impunité

Et donc, il faut rester dans les clous

Être au normes

Sinon, ô folles, ô fous

Et l'on ne prêche qu'à l'homme déjà convaincu

Et l'on ne prêche qu'à la femme déjà convaincue

Groupe A

Des engrammes et du signifiant

Groupe B

Des engrammes et du signifiant

Groupe C

Des engrammes et du signifiant

Et ce jusqu'au groupe Z

De tout un codage nerveux

Donc, de tout un codage social

De tous les sons du capital

Et qui feront sens ou pas

Selon les éducations, n'est-ce pas ?

Selon les expériences, n'est-ce pas ?

Selon le milieu social, n'est-ce pas ?

Selon la culture, n'est-ce pas ?

Selon ses lectures, n'est-ce pas ?

Des temps et des lieux

De chaque temps du vivant

De chaque lieu du vivant !

Quand de tous les lieux

Quand de tous les temps

Se chauffant du même feu

De la dominante, du dominant

L'avant-garde de l'arrière-garde

L'arrière-garde de l'avant-garde

Sine die

De tous les faits, de tous les dits

Comme un permanent et silencieux

Du tout religieux et de tout dieu

Kim Phue ( née en 1963 ) rescapée des bombes

8 juin 1972, l'armée USA/SA/SS, et son napalm

Avec le martyre du Sud-Viêt Nam

C'était autre planète, par exemple, pour Paname

Chacune, chacun, midi à sa porte

Ne voyant, de façon, que l'on en sorte

Ainsi, s'effectuant

Les petits chevaux législatifs, sournoisement

Feu Giovanni Damiani, grand écrivain fasciste

Qui fut au service des allemands

De la Gestapo, sur la bonne liste

Du roman policier, il fut le fervent

Finalement, il fit en petit

D'une autre façon, ce que fait toute gazomonarchie

Pas pire que la répugnante ( née en 1966 ) Paula White

Fasciste religieuse avec derrière toute une idéologie nazie !

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

We

We're locked in our closets

Cars, housing, divorces, marriages

Properties, rentals, carnage

Separations

They are many all our obsessions

They are numerous all our cages

We are sleepwalkers, haggard

Vast warehouses, vast hangars

While :

Life would be like eternal

If life, we made it beautiful

Abolition

Of all the prejudices

Of all the commonplaces

Of all value judgments

Of all religions

Of all ideologies

Of all hierarchies

Of all competitions

Of all nations

From all borders

Of all the wars

Of all traditions

Of all conventions

Of all conformations

Of all the claims

Of any state, of any government

What prevents us from living, everything that lies to us

But

But it's the opposite that governs everything

We are the crazy ones

A house of cards, collapsing, hello!

Of a whole sexophobic sociality

Everything agrees monophobic

The societies of inhumanity organizing themselves there

The societies of inhumanity structuring themselves there

On sexual urges

Well packaged and well framed

With for that, policemen and policemen

It is a question, from school, of castrating everything well

With the fabricated alibi

The company knows how to exploit everything perfectly

And a whole wealth

Of all the administration that she monopolized

Everything is very perverse

So

To cool nuclear power plants

Pumping day and night, 40m3 per second

As for drinking water

Bronze medal

With twelve percent, nuclear

Silver medal

Twenty-six percent for drinking water

Gold medal

Agriculture, fifty-eight percent

Or also

And here we go, my kiki

1) CO2

2) Soot Black

3) Methane

And hello from death, cuicui!

Of global warming

The world is a fucking cudgel

It becomes apotheotic

Everything fattening in the heteronomous

And there is well trained its autonomous

As for Breton green algae

Brown seaweed, sargassum, in the West Indies, all cacophone

For liberal fascism, all this, trivial, denied

Rotten egg smell, H2S, hydrogen sulfide

Really, in the market society, everything sucks

Poison of death, like the storm, everything thunders there

Pigs, poultry, etc. And slurry, everywhere, to pour in

Like the fascist police who have the right to kill

When she knows she's in a bubble of impunity

And so, we must stay in the nails

Be up to standard

Otherwise, oh fools, oh fools

And we only preach to the man already convinced

And we only preach to the woman already convinced

Group A

Engrams and the signifier

Group B

Engrams and the signifier

Group C

Engrams and the signifier

And this up to group Z

Of a whole nervous coding

So, from a whole social coding

Of all the sounds of capital

And which will make sense or not

According to the educations, is not it?

According to experiences, right?

Depending on the social background, right?

Depending on the culture, right?

According to his readings, right?

times and places

Of every time of life

From every living place!

When of all places

When of all time

Warming themselves with the same fire

Of the dominant, of the dominant

The vanguard of the rearguard

The rearguard of the vanguard

Sine die

Of all the facts, of all the sayings

Like a permanent and silent

From all religious and from all god

Kim Phue (b. 1963) bomb survivor

June 8, 1972, the USA/SA/SS army, and its napalm

With the martyrdom of South Vietnam

It was another planet, for example, for Paname

Each, each, noon at his door

Not seeing, in a way, that we get out of it

Thus, performing

The little legislative horses, slyly

Late Giovanni Damiani, great fascist writer

Who was in the service of the Germans

From the Gestapo, on the good list

Of the detective novel, he was the fervent

Finally, he made a small

In another way, what any gazomonarchy does

No worse than the disgusting (born in 1966) Paula White

Religious fascist with a whole Nazi ideology behind it!

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )