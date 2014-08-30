Les propriétaires du monde et des mentalités
Partout, sur la planète
Le fascisme sous ses différents masques
A su s'imposer
Avec ses femmes et ses hommes
Qui se sont infiltrés partout, pas si bêtes
Dans tout gouvernement
En France, Darmanin, le plus voyant
Tout un fascisme libéral
Avec divers partis
Qui ne sont en fait, qu'un seul parti
LR, PS, PC, RN, Renaissance, Les Verts
Macronistes, LFI
Toute une soumission en faux conflits
Il s'agit d'amuser la galerie
Tout un soulèvement réactionnaire
Au service de tout lobby
Laquais de toute industrie
Comme la FNSEA, ce syndicat fascisant
Toujours très violent dans son manifestant
Et en exemple, plus vandalisme, tant et tant
Et encore de nos jours, dégâts matériels, etc. Du terrorisant
2 octobre 1967, Quimper
179 policiers blessés, mais là, tolérance réactionnaire
Les gouvernements savent reconnaître leurs frères
FNSEA, jamais dissoute, toujours tranquille dans son lit
Pour cela, comme une putain, acceptant la sodomie
Quand elle rime avec forçage ou profit
Et s'invitant, des tortionnaires, de pays en pays
Tout se voulant au nom de la démocratie
Pouvant comme l'aurait fait un Hitler
De dissoudre " Les soulèvements de la Terre "
Des écologistes tout à fait inoffensifs
Mais en France comme ailleurs, feu sur les contestataires
Et à la moindre manifestation
Le fascisme ou quel que soit son nom, sait se montrer offensif
Mais le fascisme devenu un gros mot, se voudrait démocrate
Mais le fascisme est aussi devenu technocrate !
Fausses disputes, vraies alliances
Comme Prigojine et Poutine, grand spectacle de fausse démence
Pour mieux conforter la romance, organisant tout son sale
Il s'agit toujours de faire la soupe gouvernementale
L'on y cause toujours la langue du capital
Hypocrisie et mépris dans le passe-partout démocrate
L'opinion n'a plus son courage
Le courage de son opinion
Quand tout devient sans vraie opinion
Tout pouvoir est fasciste, tout pouvoir est Macron
Ou tout pouvoir est tartempion
Tout pouvoir y a des actions
Faisant les réponses et les questions
Tout fascisme en nouvelle appellation
Ou pour le stalinisme, ou pour le libéralisme, de nouveaux noms
Tout pouvoir, rouge, brun, et nationalisme, en rebaptisation
Plus manifestement ou plus subtilement, libéral
Ainsi, du confusionnisme fatal
Concentré, diffus, intégré
Quand tout a été nazifié
Quand tout a été fascisé
Quand tout a été stalinisé
Depuis des décennies et ce dans le monde entier
Les idées gazées et bien diffusées
Des défaites de la pensée sans cesse renouvelées
Tout a été récupéré, déformé, falsifié, répété
En ce qui concerne les grandes idées du passé
Plus la peine d'un parti unique
Quand tous les partis sont cet unique
Cela fait longtemps que le fascisme est passé
Dans toutes les têtes, hélas, comme enclumé
Cela fait longtemps que le nazisme est passé
Dans toutes les têtes, hélas, comme enclumé
Nous sommes ainsi dans les lieux de l'écocidé
Mais comme une permanente fulgurance immarcescible
Tout y fabrique de la perversité irascible
Au tout incrusté dans une prison mentale
De toute secte, croyance, religion, idéologie, le mal !
Quand chaque être humain
Ne fait que produire du déchet
Ainsi, et par française et par français
En 2019
580 kg de déchets ménagers
Par an, c'est édifiant, en effet
Voilà bien, que, déjà
Le banal terrorisme d'Etat
Du monde de production obligatoire des riches
Par ailleurs, propriétaires de tous les médias
Et contrôlant, de ce fait, tout son do, ré, mi, fa, sol, la
Nous sommes devenus son ridicule
Nous sommes devenus son calcul
Femmes, hommes, enfants, tout son bidule
Avec nos notions
Il ou elle, du surdoué ou du nul
Mais comme rien n'est de naissance
Et de fait, les deux termes s'annulent
Avec tout un dressage à la bienséance
Selon les modes, temps, lieux, leurs propriétés en évidence
De nos propres intérêts proches ou lointains
Devenant des idéologies
Devenant des politiques
De nos propres intérêts proches ou lointains
Devenant des religions
Devenant des croyances
De nos intérêts proches ou lointains
Il faut n'avoir, donc, aucune idéologie ou aucune politique
Il faut n'avoir, donc, aucune croyance ou aucune religion
Il ne faudrait aucune armée, aucune police, aucune légion
Oasis de Pythie en orgie
Plaques tectoniques, ce qui crée, ce qui détruit
Accumulateur du cosmique vital
Simplement, l'abolition du capital
Du tout l'organisant, la femme si peu fatale
Moins en notre temps en clabaudant aussi, du capital
Ainsi, même dans l'ex-Internationale Situationniste
Il n'y eut qu'une femme pour dix hommes
Pour la femme, il est vrai, le temps y était plus machiste
Et chaque temps du vivant, pour tout, y fait son somme
Comme du souvenir qui parfois nous terrifie
Et quand tout l'est dans l'organisation de la folie !
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Everywhere on the planet
Fascism under its different masks
Has been able to impose
With his women and his men
Who infiltrated everywhere, not so stupid
In any government
In France, Darmanin, the most conspicuous
A whole liberal fascism
with various parties
Who are in fact only one party
LR, PS, PC, RN, Renaissance, The Greens
Macronists, LFI
A whole submission in false conflicts
It's about entertaining the gallery
A whole reactionary uprising
At the service of any lobby
Lackeys of any industry
Like the FNSEA, this fascistic union
Still very violent in its protester
And as an example, no more vandalism, so and so
And even today, material damage, etc. terrorizing
October 2, 1967, Quimper
179 police officers injured, but there, reactionary tolerance
Governments know how to recognize their brothers
FNSEA, never dissolved, always quiet in bed
For this, like a whore, accepting sodomy
When it rhymes with forcing or profit
And inviting each other, torturers, from country to country
Everything in the name of democracy
Can like a Hitler would
To disband "The Earth Uprisings"
Completely harmless environmentalists
But in France as elsewhere, fire on the protesters
And at the slightest manifestation
Fascism or whatever its name knows how to be offensive
But fascism has become a swear word, wants to be democratic
But fascism has also become technocratic!
Fake arguments, real alliances
Like Prigojine and Putin, a great show of false insanity
To better cement the romance, arranging all her dirty
It's always about making the government soup
One always talks there about the language of capital
Hypocrisy and contempt in the Democratic boilerplate
Public opinion no longer has its courage
The courage of his opinion
When everything becomes without real opinion
All power is fascist, all power is Macron
Where all power is tartempion
All power has actions
Doing the answers and the questions
All fascism in new name
Or for Stalinism, or for liberalism, new names
All power, red, brown, and nationalism, in rebaptism
More overtly or more subtly, liberal
Thus, from the fatal confusionism
Concentrated, diffuse, integrated
When everything was Nazified
When everything was fascinated
When everything was Stalinized
For decades all over the world
Ideas gassed and well disseminated
Unceasingly renewed defeats of thought
Everything has been recovered, distorted, falsified, repeated
Regarding the great ideas of the past
No more the trouble of a single party
When all parties are this one
Fascism is long gone
In everyone's head, alas, like anvil
Nazism is long gone
In everyone's head, alas, like anvil
We are thus in the places of the ecocide
But like a permanent immarcescible brilliance
Everything there manufactures irascible perversity
At all embedded in a mental prison
From any sect, creed, religion, ideology, evil!
When every human being
Only produces waste
Thus, and by French and by French
In 2019
580 kg of household waste
Per year, it is edifying, indeed
Well, that already
The banal state terrorism
Of the obligatory production world of the rich
Furthermore, owners of all the media
And thereby controlling all his do, re, mi, fa, sol, la
We have become her ridiculous
We have become his calculation
Women, men, children, all his stuff
With our notions
He or she, gifted or dumb
But since nothing is of birth
And in fact, the two terms cancel each other out.
With a whole training in propriety
According to modes, times, places, their properties in evidence
Of our own interests near or far
Becoming ideologies
Becoming policies
Of our own interests near or far
becoming religions
becoming beliefs
Of our near or distant interests
There must therefore be no ideology or policy
You must therefore have no belief or religion
There should be no army, no police, no legion
Oasis of Pythia in orgy
Tectonic plates, what creates, what destroys
Vital Cosmic Accumulator
Simply, the abolition of capital
At all organizing it, the woman so little fatal
Less in our time clapping too, capital
Thus, even in the former Situationist International
There was only one woman for ten men
For the woman, it is true, the time was more macho there
And each time of the living, for everything, makes its sum there
Like a memory that sometimes terrifies us
And when everything is in the organization of madness!
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
