Les propriétaires du monde et des mentalités

Partout, sur la planète

Le fascisme sous ses différents masques

A su s'imposer

Avec ses femmes et ses hommes

Qui se sont infiltrés partout, pas si bêtes

Dans tout gouvernement

En France, Darmanin, le plus voyant

Tout un fascisme libéral

Avec divers partis

Qui ne sont en fait, qu'un seul parti

LR, PS, PC, RN, Renaissance, Les Verts

Macronistes, LFI

Toute une soumission en faux conflits

Il s'agit d'amuser la galerie

Tout un soulèvement réactionnaire

Au service de tout lobby

Laquais de toute industrie

Comme la FNSEA, ce syndicat fascisant

Toujours très violent dans son manifestant

Et en exemple, plus vandalisme, tant et tant

Et encore de nos jours, dégâts matériels, etc. Du terrorisant

2 octobre 1967, Quimper

179 policiers blessés, mais là, tolérance réactionnaire

Les gouvernements savent reconnaître leurs frères

FNSEA, jamais dissoute, toujours tranquille dans son lit

Pour cela, comme une putain, acceptant la sodomie

Quand elle rime avec forçage ou profit

Et s'invitant, des tortionnaires, de pays en pays

Tout se voulant au nom de la démocratie

Pouvant comme l'aurait fait un Hitler

De dissoudre " Les soulèvements de la Terre "

Des écologistes tout à fait inoffensifs

Mais en France comme ailleurs, feu sur les contestataires

Et à la moindre manifestation

Le fascisme ou quel que soit son nom, sait se montrer offensif

Mais le fascisme devenu un gros mot, se voudrait démocrate

Mais le fascisme est aussi devenu technocrate !

Fausses disputes, vraies alliances

Comme Prigojine et Poutine, grand spectacle de fausse démence

Pour mieux conforter la romance, organisant tout son sale

Il s'agit toujours de faire la soupe gouvernementale

L'on y cause toujours la langue du capital

Hypocrisie et mépris dans le passe-partout démocrate

L'opinion n'a plus son courage

Le courage de son opinion

Quand tout devient sans vraie opinion

Tout pouvoir est fasciste, tout pouvoir est Macron

Ou tout pouvoir est tartempion

Tout pouvoir y a des actions

Faisant les réponses et les questions

Tout fascisme en nouvelle appellation

Ou pour le stalinisme, ou pour le libéralisme, de nouveaux noms

Tout pouvoir, rouge, brun, et nationalisme, en rebaptisation

Plus manifestement ou plus subtilement, libéral

Ainsi, du confusionnisme fatal

Concentré, diffus, intégré

Quand tout a été nazifié

Quand tout a été fascisé

Quand tout a été stalinisé

Depuis des décennies et ce dans le monde entier

Les idées gazées et bien diffusées

Des défaites de la pensée sans cesse renouvelées

Tout a été récupéré, déformé, falsifié, répété

En ce qui concerne les grandes idées du passé

Plus la peine d'un parti unique

Quand tous les partis sont cet unique

Cela fait longtemps que le fascisme est passé

Dans toutes les têtes, hélas, comme enclumé

Cela fait longtemps que le nazisme est passé

Dans toutes les têtes, hélas, comme enclumé

Nous sommes ainsi dans les lieux de l'écocidé

Mais comme une permanente fulgurance immarcescible

Tout y fabrique de la perversité irascible

Au tout incrusté dans une prison mentale

De toute secte, croyance, religion, idéologie, le mal !

Quand chaque être humain

Ne fait que produire du déchet

Ainsi, et par française et par français

En 2019

580 kg de déchets ménagers

Par an, c'est édifiant, en effet

Voilà bien, que, déjà

Le banal terrorisme d'Etat

Du monde de production obligatoire des riches

Par ailleurs, propriétaires de tous les médias

Et contrôlant, de ce fait, tout son do, ré, mi, fa, sol, la

Nous sommes devenus son ridicule

Nous sommes devenus son calcul

Femmes, hommes, enfants, tout son bidule

Avec nos notions

Il ou elle, du surdoué ou du nul

Mais comme rien n'est de naissance

Et de fait, les deux termes s'annulent

Avec tout un dressage à la bienséance

Selon les modes, temps, lieux, leurs propriétés en évidence

De nos propres intérêts proches ou lointains

Devenant des idéologies

Devenant des politiques

De nos propres intérêts proches ou lointains

Devenant des religions

Devenant des croyances

De nos intérêts proches ou lointains

Il faut n'avoir, donc, aucune idéologie ou aucune politique

Il faut n'avoir, donc, aucune croyance ou aucune religion

Il ne faudrait aucune armée, aucune police, aucune légion

Oasis de Pythie en orgie

Plaques tectoniques, ce qui crée, ce qui détruit

Accumulateur du cosmique vital

Simplement, l'abolition du capital

Du tout l'organisant, la femme si peu fatale

Moins en notre temps en clabaudant aussi, du capital

Ainsi, même dans l'ex-Internationale Situationniste

Il n'y eut qu'une femme pour dix hommes

Pour la femme, il est vrai, le temps y était plus machiste

Et chaque temps du vivant, pour tout, y fait son somme

Comme du souvenir qui parfois nous terrifie

Et quand tout l'est dans l'organisation de la folie !

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Everywhere on the planet

Fascism under its different masks

Has been able to impose

With his women and his men

Who infiltrated everywhere, not so stupid

In any government

In France, Darmanin, the most conspicuous

A whole liberal fascism

with various parties

Who are in fact only one party

LR, PS, PC, RN, Renaissance, The Greens

Macronists, LFI

A whole submission in false conflicts

It's about entertaining the gallery

A whole reactionary uprising

At the service of any lobby

Lackeys of any industry

Like the FNSEA, this fascistic union

Still very violent in its protester

And as an example, no more vandalism, so and so

And even today, material damage, etc. terrorizing

October 2, 1967, Quimper

179 police officers injured, but there, reactionary tolerance

Governments know how to recognize their brothers

FNSEA, never dissolved, always quiet in bed

For this, like a whore, accepting sodomy

When it rhymes with forcing or profit

And inviting each other, torturers, from country to country

Everything in the name of democracy

Can like a Hitler would

To disband "The Earth Uprisings"

Completely harmless environmentalists

But in France as elsewhere, fire on the protesters

And at the slightest manifestation

Fascism or whatever its name knows how to be offensive

But fascism has become a swear word, wants to be democratic

But fascism has also become technocratic!

Fake arguments, real alliances

Like Prigojine and Putin, a great show of false insanity

To better cement the romance, arranging all her dirty

It's always about making the government soup

One always talks there about the language of capital

Hypocrisy and contempt in the Democratic boilerplate

Public opinion no longer has its courage

The courage of his opinion

When everything becomes without real opinion

All power is fascist, all power is Macron

Where all power is tartempion

All power has actions

Doing the answers and the questions

All fascism in new name

Or for Stalinism, or for liberalism, new names

All power, red, brown, and nationalism, in rebaptism

More overtly or more subtly, liberal

Thus, from the fatal confusionism

Concentrated, diffuse, integrated

When everything was Nazified

When everything was fascinated

When everything was Stalinized

For decades all over the world

Ideas gassed and well disseminated

Unceasingly renewed defeats of thought

Everything has been recovered, distorted, falsified, repeated

Regarding the great ideas of the past

No more the trouble of a single party

When all parties are this one

Fascism is long gone

In everyone's head, alas, like anvil

Nazism is long gone

In everyone's head, alas, like anvil

We are thus in the places of the ecocide

But like a permanent immarcescible brilliance

Everything there manufactures irascible perversity

At all embedded in a mental prison

From any sect, creed, religion, ideology, evil!

When every human being

Only produces waste

Thus, and by French and by French

In 2019

580 kg of household waste

Per year, it is edifying, indeed

Well, that already

The banal state terrorism

Of the obligatory production world of the rich

Furthermore, owners of all the media

And thereby controlling all his do, re, mi, fa, sol, la

We have become her ridiculous

We have become his calculation

Women, men, children, all his stuff

With our notions

He or she, gifted or dumb

But since nothing is of birth

And in fact, the two terms cancel each other out.

With a whole training in propriety

According to modes, times, places, their properties in evidence

Of our own interests near or far

Becoming ideologies

Becoming policies

Of our own interests near or far

becoming religions

becoming beliefs

Of our near or distant interests

There must therefore be no ideology or policy

You must therefore have no belief or religion

There should be no army, no police, no legion

Oasis of Pythia in orgy

Tectonic plates, what creates, what destroys

Vital Cosmic Accumulator

Simply, the abolition of capital

At all organizing it, the woman so little fatal

Less in our time clapping too, capital

Thus, even in the former Situationist International

There was only one woman for ten men

For the woman, it is true, the time was more macho there

And each time of the living, for everything, makes its sum there

Like a memory that sometimes terrifies us

And when everything is in the organization of madness!

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )