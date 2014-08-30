Menstrues, urine, fèces, sang

Certains mots sont crus

Urine, fèces, sang, menstrues

Tout ce qui sent le cul

Et la morale sexuelle qui râle

A toutes les époques veille l'ordre moral !

De gauche, de droite, cela fait mal

A la vie c'est la mort

Comme une odeur de mauvais sort

C'est Francine Rabatel qui m'urinait dessus

Dans sa baignoire, d'un jet continu

Cela était chaud, c'était beau

Ondinisme de la fente qui fait son rot

C'était bon pour ma peau

Je ne suis pas si ballot

Voilà pour l'urine !

Les menstrues

Sont comme une peinture

La femme en est émue

Son sexe fait sa mue

C'est esbaudissant, je le jure

C'est Jeanne Bresciani, une rosée, c'est du sang

Parfois le pénis s'en barbouille

Où les lèvres quand elles fouillent

Non cela n'est pas sale

Quand le préjugé est en cavale !

Le vulgaire et le grossier

Se font d'odieuses idées

Qui font la mauvaise odeur

Qui font la mauvaise saveur

Cela fait mâle, masculin

Sinon cela n'est pas bien

Il faut bien rire entre copains

Pastis, Ricard, pinard, vantard

Et avec cela, le bonhomme se marre

Même de l'excrément

De la merde, on peut à peine parler

Pourtant, c'est si bon de chier !

Ce n'est pas un évènement

Mais une certaine odeur

Sans réelle vraie saveur

Sauf pour les soupeurs

Comme le prétendu dieu

N'a pas fait l'être humain à son image

C'est l'être humain

Qui a fait le prétendu dieu à son image

Pour tout mettre en cage !

La sexualité devrait être sans tabou

Mais la moralité a ses toutous

Et pourtant, de nos trous

Qui sont bien à nous

Sortent de la pisse, du sperme, du sang

Du lait, de l'excrément

La gauloiserie, la grosse plaisanterie

Cela nous permet de l'oublier

Ce sont nos têtes qui commandent

Oui, mais tous nos trous sont à la quémande

Pisser, déféquer, boire, manger, éjaculer

Nous sommes du sang circulé

Certes, c'est assez anecdotique

Mais pourtant, tous les jours, tyrannique !

Sur Terre ou dans l'espace

Des sujets toujours tabous

Des objets sans aucune race

Qui partout, nonobstant, laissent des traces

Il faut faire avec nos trous !

Cela serait dommage

De ne pas leur rendre hommage

Et voici le musée

De la merde, de la pisse, du sperme, du sang

Et de la femme menstruée

Cette histoire qui scandalise les gens !

Patrice Faubert ( 1987 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Some words are believed

Urine, faeces, blood, menses

Anything that smells like ass

And the sexual morality that groans

At all times the moral order watches!

Left, right, it hurts

To life is death

Like a smell of bad luck

It was Francine Rabatel who was urinating on me

In her bathtub, with a continuous stream

It was hot, it was beautiful

Ondinism of the slit burping

It was good for my skin

I'm not that nerd

So much for the urine!

Menses

Are like a painting

The woman is moved

Her sex is moulting

It's stunning, I swear

It's Jeanne Bresciani, a dew is blood

Sometimes the penis gets smeared with it

Where the lips when they search

No it's not dirty

When prejudice is on the loose!

The vulgar and the rude

Make up odious ideas

Which make the bad smell

Who make the bad taste

It makes male, male

Otherwise it is not good

You have to laugh with friends

Pastis, Ricard, pinard, boastful

And with that, the guy is fed up

Even excrement

Shit we can barely talk

However, it is so good to shit!

This is not an event

But a certain smell

No real real flavor

Except for the soupers

Like the so-called god

Did not make the human being in his image

It's the human being

Who made the so-called god in his image

To put everything in a cage!

Sexuality should be without taboo

But morality has its doggies

And yet, from our holes

who are ours

Come out piss, semen, blood

Milk, excrement

Gallicity, the big joke

It allows us to forget it

Our heads are in charge

Yes, but all our holes are begging

Pissing, defecating, drinking, eating, ejaculating

We are circulating blood

Admittedly, this is quite anecdotal

But yet, every day, tyrannical!

On Earth or in space

Subjects still taboo

Items without any race

Who everywhere, notwithstanding, leave traces

We have to make do with our holes!

It would be a shame

Not to honor them

And here is the museum

Shit, piss, sperm, blood

And of the menstruating woman

This story that scandalizes people!

Patrice Faubert (1987) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )