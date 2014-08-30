Menstrues, urine, fèces, sang
Certains mots sont crus
Urine, fèces, sang, menstrues
Tout ce qui sent le cul
Et la morale sexuelle qui râle
A toutes les époques veille l'ordre moral !
De gauche, de droite, cela fait mal
A la vie c'est la mort
Comme une odeur de mauvais sort
C'est Francine Rabatel qui m'urinait dessus
Dans sa baignoire, d'un jet continu
Cela était chaud, c'était beau
Ondinisme de la fente qui fait son rot
C'était bon pour ma peau
Je ne suis pas si ballot
Voilà pour l'urine !
Les menstrues
Sont comme une peinture
La femme en est émue
Son sexe fait sa mue
C'est esbaudissant, je le jure
C'est Jeanne Bresciani, une rosée, c'est du sang
Parfois le pénis s'en barbouille
Où les lèvres quand elles fouillent
Non cela n'est pas sale
Quand le préjugé est en cavale !
Le vulgaire et le grossier
Se font d'odieuses idées
Qui font la mauvaise odeur
Qui font la mauvaise saveur
Cela fait mâle, masculin
Sinon cela n'est pas bien
Il faut bien rire entre copains
Pastis, Ricard, pinard, vantard
Et avec cela, le bonhomme se marre
Même de l'excrément
De la merde, on peut à peine parler
Pourtant, c'est si bon de chier !
Ce n'est pas un évènement
Mais une certaine odeur
Sans réelle vraie saveur
Sauf pour les soupeurs
Comme le prétendu dieu
N'a pas fait l'être humain à son image
C'est l'être humain
Qui a fait le prétendu dieu à son image
Pour tout mettre en cage !
La sexualité devrait être sans tabou
Mais la moralité a ses toutous
Et pourtant, de nos trous
Qui sont bien à nous
Sortent de la pisse, du sperme, du sang
Du lait, de l'excrément
La gauloiserie, la grosse plaisanterie
Cela nous permet de l'oublier
Ce sont nos têtes qui commandent
Oui, mais tous nos trous sont à la quémande
Pisser, déféquer, boire, manger, éjaculer
Nous sommes du sang circulé
Certes, c'est assez anecdotique
Mais pourtant, tous les jours, tyrannique !
Sur Terre ou dans l'espace
Des sujets toujours tabous
Des objets sans aucune race
Qui partout, nonobstant, laissent des traces
Il faut faire avec nos trous !
Cela serait dommage
De ne pas leur rendre hommage
Et voici le musée
De la merde, de la pisse, du sperme, du sang
Et de la femme menstruée
Cette histoire qui scandalise les gens !
Patrice Faubert ( 1987 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Some words are believed
Urine, faeces, blood, menses
Anything that smells like ass
And the sexual morality that groans
At all times the moral order watches!
Left, right, it hurts
To life is death
Like a smell of bad luck
It was Francine Rabatel who was urinating on me
In her bathtub, with a continuous stream
It was hot, it was beautiful
Ondinism of the slit burping
It was good for my skin
I'm not that nerd
So much for the urine!
Menses
Are like a painting
The woman is moved
Her sex is moulting
It's stunning, I swear
It's Jeanne Bresciani, a dew is blood
Sometimes the penis gets smeared with it
Where the lips when they search
No it's not dirty
When prejudice is on the loose!
The vulgar and the rude
Make up odious ideas
Which make the bad smell
Who make the bad taste
It makes male, male
Otherwise it is not good
You have to laugh with friends
Pastis, Ricard, pinard, boastful
And with that, the guy is fed up
Even excrement
Shit we can barely talk
However, it is so good to shit!
This is not an event
But a certain smell
No real real flavor
Except for the soupers
Like the so-called god
Did not make the human being in his image
It's the human being
Who made the so-called god in his image
To put everything in a cage!
Sexuality should be without taboo
But morality has its doggies
And yet, from our holes
who are ours
Come out piss, semen, blood
Milk, excrement
Gallicity, the big joke
It allows us to forget it
Our heads are in charge
Yes, but all our holes are begging
Pissing, defecating, drinking, eating, ejaculating
We are circulating blood
Admittedly, this is quite anecdotal
But yet, every day, tyrannical!
On Earth or in space
Subjects still taboo
Items without any race
Who everywhere, notwithstanding, leave traces
We have to make do with our holes!
It would be a shame
Not to honor them
And here is the museum
Shit, piss, sperm, blood
And of the menstruating woman
This story that scandalizes people!
Patrice Faubert (1987) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
