Oui, comme le chantait, Léo Ferré

Jadis, ils ont voté, et puis après ?

En serez-vous moins niais ?

L'extrême gauche du capital

Les élections seraient annulées

La gauche du capital

Si c'est la droite du capital

La droite du capital

Est toujours la droite du capital

L'extrême droite du capital

Et la bêtise fait très mal

Ils ont voté, et puis après ?

En 2012, Léo Ferré

Ne pourrait plus chanter

En 2012, Georges Brassens

Ne pourrait plus rimer

Place, place, à la médiocrité

Comme dans les manifestations

Où la seule unité, est l'ennemi commun

Ce qui empêche, la foire aux horions

Ce qui neutralise les gnons

Et il faudrait uniquement des policiers

Pour que les manifestants/manifestantes soient empêchés

De se distribuer des marrons

Pleins les gueules

Car soyons bons

Ne nous montrons pas bégueules

En vérité

Les gens ne s'aiment pas

En vérité

Les gens ne se supportent pas

Ils ont voté, et puis après ?

Et l'on entretient la farce

Qui évite peut-être un grand massacre

Anarchistes contre gauchistes

Staliniens contre communistes

Droitistes contre fascistes

Abstentionnistes contre électoralistes

Individualistes contre collectivistes

Et tout le monde contre tout le monde

La séparation sort sa fronde

C'est la vie aliénée qui gronde !

Et sans aucune hypocrisie

Et sans aucun chichi

Alors finie la farce

C'est le grand massacre

Préparez vos chaînes de vélo

Huilez bien vos biscoteaux

Ils ont voté, et puis après ?

L'extrême gauche du capital

Les élections seraient annulées

La gauche du capital

Si c'est la droite du capital

La droite du capital

Est toujours la droite du capital

L'extrême droite du capital

Et la bêtise fait très mal

Ils ont voté, et puis après ?

Oui, comme le clamait, Léo Ferré

C'est bien toujours pareil

Aucune nouveauté, sous le soleil

Patrice Faubert ( 2012 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Yes, as Léo Ferré sang it

Formerly, they voted, and then after?

Will you be any less silly?

The extreme left of capital

The elections would be canceled

The Left of Capital

If it's the right of capital

The Right of Capital

Is always the capital right

The extreme right of capital

And stupidity hurts a lot

They voted, and then what?

In 2012, Leo Ferré

Couldn't sing anymore

In 2012, Georges Brassens

Couldn't rhyme anymore

Place, place, to mediocrity

As in demonstrations

Where the only unity is the common enemy

What prevents, the fair of blows

What neutralizes gnons

And it only takes police

So that demonstrators are prevented

To distribute chestnuts

Full mouths

'Cause let's be good

Let's not show ourselves prudes

In truth

people don't like each other

In truth

people can't stand each other

They voted, and then what?

And we maintain the farce

Who perhaps avoids a great massacre

Anarchists versus leftists

Stalinists versus Communists

Rightists versus Fascists

Abstainers versus Electoralists

Individualists versus collectivists

And everyone against everyone

Separation pulls out its slingshot

It is the alienated life that rumbles!

And without any hypocrisy

And without any fuss

So end the prank

It's the big massacre

Get your bike chains ready

Oil your biscuits well

They voted, and then what?

The extreme left of capital

The elections would be canceled

The Left of Capital

If it's the right of capital

The Right of Capital

Is always the capital right

The extreme right of capital

And stupidity hurts a lot

They voted, and then what?

Yes, as claimed, Léo Ferré

It's always the same

Nothing new, under the sun

Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )