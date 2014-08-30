Ils ont voté, et puis après ?
Oui, comme le chantait, Léo Ferré
Jadis, ils ont voté, et puis après ?
En serez-vous moins niais ?
L'extrême gauche du capital
Les élections seraient annulées
La gauche du capital
Si c'est la droite du capital
La droite du capital
Est toujours la droite du capital
L'extrême droite du capital
Et la bêtise fait très mal
Ils ont voté, et puis après ?
En 2012, Léo Ferré
Ne pourrait plus chanter
En 2012, Georges Brassens
Ne pourrait plus rimer
Place, place, à la médiocrité
Comme dans les manifestations
Où la seule unité, est l'ennemi commun
Ce qui empêche, la foire aux horions
Ce qui neutralise les gnons
Et il faudrait uniquement des policiers
Pour que les manifestants/manifestantes soient empêchés
De se distribuer des marrons
Pleins les gueules
Car soyons bons
Ne nous montrons pas bégueules
En vérité
Les gens ne s'aiment pas
En vérité
Les gens ne se supportent pas
Ils ont voté, et puis après ?
Et l'on entretient la farce
Qui évite peut-être un grand massacre
Anarchistes contre gauchistes
Staliniens contre communistes
Droitistes contre fascistes
Abstentionnistes contre électoralistes
Individualistes contre collectivistes
Et tout le monde contre tout le monde
La séparation sort sa fronde
C'est la vie aliénée qui gronde !
Et sans aucune hypocrisie
Et sans aucun chichi
Alors finie la farce
C'est le grand massacre
Préparez vos chaînes de vélo
Huilez bien vos biscoteaux
Ils ont voté, et puis après ?
L'extrême gauche du capital
Les élections seraient annulées
La gauche du capital
Si c'est la droite du capital
La droite du capital
Est toujours la droite du capital
L'extrême droite du capital
Et la bêtise fait très mal
Ils ont voté, et puis après ?
Oui, comme le clamait, Léo Ferré
C'est bien toujours pareil
Aucune nouveauté, sous le soleil
Patrice Faubert ( 2012 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Yes, as Léo Ferré sang it
Formerly, they voted, and then after?
Will you be any less silly?
The extreme left of capital
The elections would be canceled
The Left of Capital
If it's the right of capital
The Right of Capital
Is always the capital right
The extreme right of capital
And stupidity hurts a lot
They voted, and then what?
In 2012, Leo Ferré
Couldn't sing anymore
In 2012, Georges Brassens
Couldn't rhyme anymore
Place, place, to mediocrity
As in demonstrations
Where the only unity is the common enemy
What prevents, the fair of blows
What neutralizes gnons
And it only takes police
So that demonstrators are prevented
To distribute chestnuts
Full mouths
'Cause let's be good
Let's not show ourselves prudes
In truth
people don't like each other
In truth
people can't stand each other
They voted, and then what?
And we maintain the farce
Who perhaps avoids a great massacre
Anarchists versus leftists
Stalinists versus Communists
Rightists versus Fascists
Abstainers versus Electoralists
Individualists versus collectivists
And everyone against everyone
Separation pulls out its slingshot
It is the alienated life that rumbles!
And without any hypocrisy
And without any fuss
So end the prank
It's the big massacre
Get your bike chains ready
Oil your biscuits well
They voted, and then what?
The extreme left of capital
The elections would be canceled
The Left of Capital
If it's the right of capital
The Right of Capital
Is always the capital right
The extreme right of capital
And stupidity hurts a lot
They voted, and then what?
Yes, as claimed, Léo Ferré
It's always the same
Nothing new, under the sun
Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
