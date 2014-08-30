Initiation paraphysique
Avez-vous de la curiosité ?
Oui ?
Avez-vous de la sensibilité ?
Oui ?
Êtes-vous, tous, toutes, complètement lobotomisés ?
Non ?
Alors
Composez le mot de passe
Patrice Faubert
Alors
Composez le code confidentiel
( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
Pour pouvoir lire
Mes articles paraphysiques
Composez le mot de passe
Patrice Faubert
Composez le code confidentiel
( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
Pour pouvoir lire
Mes poèmes paraphysiques
Avez-vous de la curiosité ?
Oui ?
Avez-vous de la sensibilité ?
Oui ?
Êtes-vous, toutes, tous, complètement lobotomisés ?
Non ?
Alors tapez sur l'ordinateur artilect
( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ ) Gilles Le Kvern et stoppez
Et à " L'invité ", toutes, tous, vous êtes arrivés
Pour mes messages paraphysiques
De toutes les actualités
Et surtout de toutes les inactualités
Et en toute sérendipité
Êtes-vous, toutes, tous, complètement lobotomisés ?
Non ?
Alors, en direct pour moi
Alors, en différé pour vous
Venez donc me rencontrer !
Patrice Faubert ( 2011 et 2014 ) puète, pouète, peuète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Do you have curiosity?
Yes ?
Do you have sensitivity?
Yes ?
Are you all completely lobotomized?
No ?
SO
Enter the password
Patrice Faubert
SO
Dial the confidential code
(http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
To be able to read
My paraphysical articles
Enter the password
Patrice Faubert
Dial the confidential code
(http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
To be able to read
My paraphysical poems
Do you have curiosity?
Yes ?
Do you have sensitivity?
Yes ?
Are you all completely lobotomized?
No ?
So type on the computer artilect
(http://www.hiway-glk.fr/) Gilles Le Kvern and stop
And at “The Guest”, everyone, everyone, you have arrived
For my paraphysical messages
All the news
And above all all the news
And in all serendipity
Are you all completely lobotomized?
No ?
So live for me
So, delayed for you
Come and meet me!
Patrice Faubert (2011 and 2014) puète, pouète, peuète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
Add new comment