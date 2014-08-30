Initiation paraphysique

Avez-vous de la curiosité ?

Oui ?

Avez-vous de la sensibilité ?

Oui ?

Êtes-vous, tous, toutes, complètement lobotomisés ?

Non ?

Alors

Composez le mot de passe

Patrice Faubert

Alors

Composez le code confidentiel

( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

Pour pouvoir lire

Mes articles paraphysiques

Composez le mot de passe

Patrice Faubert

Composez le code confidentiel

( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

Pour pouvoir lire

Mes poèmes paraphysiques

Avez-vous de la curiosité ?

Oui ?

Avez-vous de la sensibilité ?

Oui ?

Êtes-vous, toutes, tous, complètement lobotomisés ?

Non ?

Alors tapez sur l'ordinateur artilect

( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ ) Gilles Le Kvern et stoppez

Et à " L'invité ", toutes, tous, vous êtes arrivés

Pour mes messages paraphysiques

De toutes les actualités

Et surtout de toutes les inactualités

Et en toute sérendipité

Êtes-vous, toutes, tous, complètement lobotomisés ?

Non ?

Alors, en direct pour moi

Alors, en différé pour vous

Venez donc me rencontrer !

Patrice Faubert ( 2011 et 2014 ) puète, pouète, peuète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Do you have curiosity?

Yes ?

Do you have sensitivity?

Yes ?

Are you all completely lobotomized?

No ?

SO

Enter the password

Patrice Faubert

SO

Dial the confidential code

(http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)

To be able to read

My paraphysical articles

Enter the password

Patrice Faubert

Dial the confidential code

(http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)

To be able to read

My paraphysical poems

Do you have curiosity?

Yes ?

Do you have sensitivity?

Yes ?

Are you all completely lobotomized?

No ?

So type on the computer artilect

(http://www.hiway-glk.fr/) Gilles Le Kvern and stop

And at “The Guest”, everyone, everyone, you have arrived

For my paraphysical messages

All the news

And above all all the news

And in all serendipity

Are you all completely lobotomized?

No ?

So live for me

So, delayed for you

Come and meet me!

Patrice Faubert (2011 and 2014) puète, pouète, peuète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)