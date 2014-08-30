Sans zoopharmacognosie du récurrent

Et toujours

Et depuis toujours

Très peu ou très beaucoup

Toujours et à la fois

Donc, les deux à la fois

Pour ceci ou pour cela

En ceci ou pour cela

Le savant ou l'ignorant de quelqu'une ou de quelqu'un

Et de quelqu'une ou de quelqu'un

Le savant ou l'ignorant

La savante ou l'ignorante

Ainsi

Tous les traités

Tous les accords

Sont du transitoire

Sont du suppositoire

Fausses transactions

Fausses obligations

Surtout

Il faut que les affaires continuent

Tout y est mensonger, tout y est faux cul

Il s'agit, en fait, du partage des territoires

Les guerres en font du provisoire

Tel pays pouvant devenir un autre pays

Telle région pouvant devenir une autre région

Quand tout conflit international

Fabrique du territoire, et du national

Voilà, la finalité de toute guerre

Avec sa propre histoire unique

Avec sa propre filiation inique

Tout y est tragique et sans comique

C'est là aussi

Le domaine de la dopamine impulsive

Avec peu du contrôle noradrénaline, censure affective

Tout y est turbidité, salmigondis

Sybarite, clapotis

Tout pouvant très bien s'y cosmopolitiser

Tant que la polysémie peut s'y agencer

Elle peut même s'y fasciser

Quand toute outrance opposée

Peut pour un temps, y vociférer

Quand tout purisme, un temps, peut s'en arranger !

Toute une recherche de la dominance

Infernale cadence, faux parfum de résilience

De tout un délit de fragrance

C'est foutu, depuis longtemps, salut la compagnie

Et dans notre infini bien fini

Foutez-vous en jusque-là

Dans un tout capitalisé et bien pourri

Où toute vulve à son prix

Et puis, et puis, basta

De toute une sanie

Se rimant en idyllique métonymie

Quand tout ce qui peut exister

Existe, fiction de la réalité

Réalité de toute fiction

Ou même l'excellent acteur Alain Delon

Inutile de dire, là, qu'il s'agit d'une fiction

Dans le film de 1961 de René Clément

" Quelle joie de vivre " étonnant

Gravit une église de l'Italie

Pour y planter le drapeau noir de l'anarchie

Aussi, et même dans cette hallucination

Précisant qu'il n'est pas anarchiste, sans confusion

Finalement

Il faut être heureux et fier

Il faut être heureuse et fière

De n'avoir point du disciple, papier ou fer

Et surtout pas son propre disciple

Et surtout pas sa propre disciple

Il n'y faut porter aucune culotte ou aucun slip

Car nous errons comme des squelettes ambulants

Et pour couvrir cela, le port de vêtements

Tout intérêt devenant une conviction

Hélas, toute conviction n'est que de l'intérêt !

Rabâcher, toujours rabâcher

Ce qui est un peu, beaucoup, ma spécialité

Pourtant, tout ne fait que reculer

Début des années 1870, New York

Des millions de grévistes

L'Histoire en est souvent récidiviste

Pour obtenir la journée des huit heures

Et il fallut encore lutter pour la faire appliquer

Mais tout se perd dans la pensée séparée

Quand le racisme et le sexisme

Dans les syndicats, aux armées, aux maisons

Semant la désunion et la fascisante réaction

Tout a déjà été

Tout, en tout, pour tout

Tout est déjà là

De petites avancées pour mieux régresser

D'un pays l'autre

D'une époque l'autre

Ce ne sont pas les gens

Qui n'aiment pas la vie

C'est la vie

Qui n'aime pas les gens

De son organisation de pure folie

Du Droopy, 1948, de ( 1908 - 1980 ) Tex Avery

Insemable, partout ubiquitaire, la fuite en dépit

Tout, plus ou moins, participant au poison

Tout organisant le poison, du capital, fric flic

Crépuscule, aurore, tout asphyxique

Encore 200 à 300 mille chimpanzés en Afrique

Mais avec 60 pour cent de pesticides présents

Ce, dans l'organisme, des chimpanzés d'Ouganda, terrifiant

Oralité d'épitaphe en apostasie

De la monoculture annihilant leur habitat

Et à l'effondrement tout un consensus

Toujours a été subsumé dans le plus

Toute prostitution, sans opinion, suce, suce

Mais là, sans zoopharmacognosie, du récurrent

Tout l'apprentissage aberré en inculcation

Plus violent que le pire des poisons

La mort par cyanure, 4 à 8 minutes, de suffocation !

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

And always

And always

Very little or very much

Always and at the same time

So both at the same time

For this or for that

In this or for that

The learned or ignorant of someone or someone

And from someone or someone

The learned or the ignorant

The learned or the ignorant

So

All treaties

All agreements

Are transient

Are suppository

Fake transactions

False obligations

Above all

Business must continue

Everything is a lie, everything is fake

It is, in fact, the sharing of territories

Wars make it temporary

Such a country can become another country

A given region can become another region

When any international conflict

Fabricates the territory and the national

This is the purpose of all war

With its own unique story

With his own iniquitous parentage

Everything is tragic and without comedy

It's there too

The domain of impulsive dopamine

With little norepinephrine control, emotional censorship

Everything is turbidity, shambles

Sybarite, lapping

Everything can be cosmopolitized very well there

As long as polysemy can fit in

She can even become fascinated by it

When all opposing excess

Can for a time, vociferate there

When all purism, for a time, can get along!

A whole search for dominance

Infernal pace, false scent of resilience

Of a whole fragrance crime

It's been ruined for a long time, hello company

And in our finite infinity

Don't care until then

In a capitalized and rotten whole

Where every vulva has its price

And then, and then, basta

Of a whole sanie

Rhyming in idyllic metonymy

When all that can exist

Exists, fiction of reality

Reality of all fiction

Or even the excellent actor Alain Delon

Needless to say, this is fiction.

In the 1961 film by René Clément

“What a joy to live” astonishing

Climbs a church in Italy

To plant the black flag of anarchy

Also, and even in this hallucination

Stating that he is not an anarchist, without confusion

Eventually

You must be happy and proud

You must be happy and proud

To have no disciple, paper or iron

And especially not his own disciple

And especially not his own disciple

You must not wear any panties or underpants.

Because we wander like walking skeletons

And to cover this, wearing clothes

Any interest becoming a conviction

Alas, all conviction is only self-interest!

Rehashing, always rehashing

Which is a little, a lot, my specialty

Yet everything only goes backwards

Early 1870s, New York

Millions of strikers

History is often a repeat offender

To get the eight hour day

And we still had to fight to have it applied

But everything is lost in separate thought

When racism and sexism

In unions, in armies, in homes

Sowing disunity and fascist reaction

Everything has already been

Everything, in everything, for everything

Everything is already there

Small steps forward to better regress

From one country to another

From one era to another

It's not the people

Who doesn't love life

That's life

Who doesn't love people

Of his organization of pure madness

From Droopy, 1948, by (1908 - 1980) Tex Avery

Inseparable, everywhere ubiquitous, the flight despite

Everything, more or less, participating in the poison

Everything organizing the poison, capital, cop money

Dusk, dawn, all asphyxiated

Still 200 to 300 thousand chimpanzees in Africa

But with 60 percent pesticides present

This, in the body of Ugandan chimpanzees, is terrifying

Orality of epitaph in apostasy

Monoculture annihilating their habitat

And the collapse of an entire consensus

Always has been subsumed into the most

All prostitution, without opinion, sucks, sucks

But there, without zoopharmacognosy, of the recurring

All learning aberrated in inculcation

More violent than the worst poison

Death by cyanide, 4 to 8 minutes, from suffocation!

Patrice Faubert (2023) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)