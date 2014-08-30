Sans zoopharmacognosie du récurrent
Et toujours
Et depuis toujours
Très peu ou très beaucoup
Toujours et à la fois
Donc, les deux à la fois
Pour ceci ou pour cela
En ceci ou pour cela
Le savant ou l'ignorant de quelqu'une ou de quelqu'un
Et de quelqu'une ou de quelqu'un
Le savant ou l'ignorant
La savante ou l'ignorante
Ainsi
Tous les traités
Tous les accords
Sont du transitoire
Sont du suppositoire
Fausses transactions
Fausses obligations
Surtout
Il faut que les affaires continuent
Tout y est mensonger, tout y est faux cul
Il s'agit, en fait, du partage des territoires
Les guerres en font du provisoire
Tel pays pouvant devenir un autre pays
Telle région pouvant devenir une autre région
Quand tout conflit international
Fabrique du territoire, et du national
Voilà, la finalité de toute guerre
Avec sa propre histoire unique
Avec sa propre filiation inique
Tout y est tragique et sans comique
C'est là aussi
Le domaine de la dopamine impulsive
Avec peu du contrôle noradrénaline, censure affective
Tout y est turbidité, salmigondis
Sybarite, clapotis
Tout pouvant très bien s'y cosmopolitiser
Tant que la polysémie peut s'y agencer
Elle peut même s'y fasciser
Quand toute outrance opposée
Peut pour un temps, y vociférer
Quand tout purisme, un temps, peut s'en arranger !
Toute une recherche de la dominance
Infernale cadence, faux parfum de résilience
De tout un délit de fragrance
C'est foutu, depuis longtemps, salut la compagnie
Et dans notre infini bien fini
Foutez-vous en jusque-là
Dans un tout capitalisé et bien pourri
Où toute vulve à son prix
Et puis, et puis, basta
De toute une sanie
Se rimant en idyllique métonymie
Quand tout ce qui peut exister
Existe, fiction de la réalité
Réalité de toute fiction
Ou même l'excellent acteur Alain Delon
Inutile de dire, là, qu'il s'agit d'une fiction
Dans le film de 1961 de René Clément
" Quelle joie de vivre " étonnant
Gravit une église de l'Italie
Pour y planter le drapeau noir de l'anarchie
Aussi, et même dans cette hallucination
Précisant qu'il n'est pas anarchiste, sans confusion
Finalement
Il faut être heureux et fier
Il faut être heureuse et fière
De n'avoir point du disciple, papier ou fer
Et surtout pas son propre disciple
Et surtout pas sa propre disciple
Il n'y faut porter aucune culotte ou aucun slip
Car nous errons comme des squelettes ambulants
Et pour couvrir cela, le port de vêtements
Tout intérêt devenant une conviction
Hélas, toute conviction n'est que de l'intérêt !
Rabâcher, toujours rabâcher
Ce qui est un peu, beaucoup, ma spécialité
Pourtant, tout ne fait que reculer
Début des années 1870, New York
Des millions de grévistes
L'Histoire en est souvent récidiviste
Pour obtenir la journée des huit heures
Et il fallut encore lutter pour la faire appliquer
Mais tout se perd dans la pensée séparée
Quand le racisme et le sexisme
Dans les syndicats, aux armées, aux maisons
Semant la désunion et la fascisante réaction
Tout a déjà été
Tout, en tout, pour tout
Tout est déjà là
De petites avancées pour mieux régresser
D'un pays l'autre
D'une époque l'autre
Ce ne sont pas les gens
Qui n'aiment pas la vie
C'est la vie
Qui n'aime pas les gens
De son organisation de pure folie
Du Droopy, 1948, de ( 1908 - 1980 ) Tex Avery
Insemable, partout ubiquitaire, la fuite en dépit
Tout, plus ou moins, participant au poison
Tout organisant le poison, du capital, fric flic
Crépuscule, aurore, tout asphyxique
Encore 200 à 300 mille chimpanzés en Afrique
Mais avec 60 pour cent de pesticides présents
Ce, dans l'organisme, des chimpanzés d'Ouganda, terrifiant
Oralité d'épitaphe en apostasie
De la monoculture annihilant leur habitat
Et à l'effondrement tout un consensus
Toujours a été subsumé dans le plus
Toute prostitution, sans opinion, suce, suce
Mais là, sans zoopharmacognosie, du récurrent
Tout l'apprentissage aberré en inculcation
Plus violent que le pire des poisons
La mort par cyanure, 4 à 8 minutes, de suffocation !
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
And always
And always
Very little or very much
Always and at the same time
So both at the same time
For this or for that
In this or for that
The learned or ignorant of someone or someone
And from someone or someone
The learned or the ignorant
The learned or the ignorant
So
All treaties
All agreements
Are transient
Are suppository
Fake transactions
False obligations
Above all
Business must continue
Everything is a lie, everything is fake
It is, in fact, the sharing of territories
Wars make it temporary
Such a country can become another country
A given region can become another region
When any international conflict
Fabricates the territory and the national
This is the purpose of all war
With its own unique story
With his own iniquitous parentage
Everything is tragic and without comedy
It's there too
The domain of impulsive dopamine
With little norepinephrine control, emotional censorship
Everything is turbidity, shambles
Sybarite, lapping
Everything can be cosmopolitized very well there
As long as polysemy can fit in
She can even become fascinated by it
When all opposing excess
Can for a time, vociferate there
When all purism, for a time, can get along!
A whole search for dominance
Infernal pace, false scent of resilience
Of a whole fragrance crime
It's been ruined for a long time, hello company
And in our finite infinity
Don't care until then
In a capitalized and rotten whole
Where every vulva has its price
And then, and then, basta
Of a whole sanie
Rhyming in idyllic metonymy
When all that can exist
Exists, fiction of reality
Reality of all fiction
Or even the excellent actor Alain Delon
Needless to say, this is fiction.
In the 1961 film by René Clément
“What a joy to live” astonishing
Climbs a church in Italy
To plant the black flag of anarchy
Also, and even in this hallucination
Stating that he is not an anarchist, without confusion
Eventually
You must be happy and proud
You must be happy and proud
To have no disciple, paper or iron
And especially not his own disciple
And especially not his own disciple
You must not wear any panties or underpants.
Because we wander like walking skeletons
And to cover this, wearing clothes
Any interest becoming a conviction
Alas, all conviction is only self-interest!
Rehashing, always rehashing
Which is a little, a lot, my specialty
Yet everything only goes backwards
Early 1870s, New York
Millions of strikers
History is often a repeat offender
To get the eight hour day
And we still had to fight to have it applied
But everything is lost in separate thought
When racism and sexism
In unions, in armies, in homes
Sowing disunity and fascist reaction
Everything has already been
Everything, in everything, for everything
Everything is already there
Small steps forward to better regress
From one country to another
From one era to another
It's not the people
Who doesn't love life
That's life
Who doesn't love people
Of his organization of pure madness
From Droopy, 1948, by (1908 - 1980) Tex Avery
Inseparable, everywhere ubiquitous, the flight despite
Everything, more or less, participating in the poison
Everything organizing the poison, capital, cop money
Dusk, dawn, all asphyxiated
Still 200 to 300 thousand chimpanzees in Africa
But with 60 percent pesticides present
This, in the body of Ugandan chimpanzees, is terrifying
Orality of epitaph in apostasy
Monoculture annihilating their habitat
And the collapse of an entire consensus
Always has been subsumed into the most
All prostitution, without opinion, sucks, sucks
But there, without zoopharmacognosy, of the recurring
All learning aberrated in inculcation
More violent than the worst poison
Death by cyanide, 4 to 8 minutes, from suffocation!
Patrice Faubert (2023) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
