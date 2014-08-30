Kleptocrates du charlatanisme
Le technosolutionnisme
Américain, fut à une époque
De ce qui put favoriser, son expansionnisme
De même
Et qui peut suivre, aime
Une paix séparée
Entre l'Angleterre et l'Allemagne d'Hitler
Pourtant si peu moins réactionnaire
Mais, là, surtout contre les noirs
En plus hypocrite, et donc en moins antisémite
Churchill l'impérialiste, fourbe, rusé, en imposa le rythme
Toujours en retour du passé
Du capital expansionniste
Au capital adoubé technosolutionniste
De la tyrannie des intérêts privés
Il s'agit de préserver la grande propriété
Certes, pas celle du toit sur la tête
Car, que payer un loyer
Argent perdu, cela n'est pas si bête
Mais les grandes et grands milliardaires ou millionnaires
Et qui font TOUT
De ce qui se fait et de ce qui se défait
Tout ou presque étant à leur image
Avec de solides prisons, de solides cages
Et c'est la folie pour qui n'est pas sage !
Tout s'y organisant comme à l'armée
Il y faut marcher au pas cadencé
Foules hypnotisées dans leurs rangs serrés
Du bonnet blanc et blanc bonnet, en risible diversité
La misère, aussi, pouvant se hiérarchiser
Ceux et celles
Qui n'ont et n'auront le droit à rien
Juste de regarder, mais pas celui, de toucher
Faudrait quand même pas exagérer
Ce sont les notables, mandarins, riches, qui peuvent toucher
Du cul des femmes
Se la jouer, tout feu, tout flamme
Passer à la caisse
Des nichons et des fesses
Prostitution légale du mariage
Prostitution illégale du faux ménage
La cherté y variant selon les ritualités
Mais
De vertu, de l'arrangé, sachant se parer
Dans les transactions et au tout, dealé, négocié
Je vaux tant
Tu vaux tant
Il vaut tant
Ils ou elles valent tant
Et donc, ce à quoi, l'on peut ou pourra espérer
Là où tout ne peut que s'y endetter
Comme la dette française en 2023, de quoi s'enrouer
Trois mille milliards d'euros
112 pour cent de la richesse nationale !
Et pesant sur chaque personne
Comme des tonnes et des tonnes
D'un vol Paris-Pékin, 1,2 tonne de CO2, par personne
Avec toute une presse réacosphérisée
Presse écrite ou parlée, tout y est charlatanisé et falsifié
De tout un empire depuis longtemps kleptomanisé
Tous les fonds des tiroirs capitalisés
Ont été et sont bien raclés, comme le font, les chalutiers
Et ce à 26 pour cent pour le fond des mers
Et la contestation vraie n'y a plus sa place
Ou alors, opération du crâne, le pic à glace
Et de force ou de gré
Tout y devenant comme de l'affidé
Tant que l'on y a son petit truc
Tant que l'on y a son petit machin
La misère y fait sa maligne et son malin
Plus bas que soi, et l'on s'y fait, prince ou duc
Tout y devenant aussi de l'idiot socratique
Mais là, en inversion du sens critique
Faisant le tour de la Terre, poussières d'heures
Pas comme le loup qui en vingt-quatre heures
Peut ou pourrait parcourir deux-cent kilomètres
Comme ma pomme, 1995, jadis, du grand marcheur
Mais c'est vraiment un cinéma permanent
Mais c'est nous qui sommes sur l'écran
Les films d'horreur sont maintenant pour les enfants
Par rapport à ce qui nous attend, vraiment !
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Technosolutionism
American, was at one time
Of what could favor his expansionism
Likewise
And whoever can follow, loves
A separate peace
Between England and Hitler's Germany
Yet so little less reactionary
But, there, especially against blacks
More hypocritical, and therefore less anti-Semitic
Churchill the imperialist, deceitful, cunning, set the pace
Always looking back from the past
Expansionist capital
To capital dubbed technosolutionist
On the tyranny of private interests
It's about preserving the great property
Of course, not that of the roof over your head
Because, what to pay rent
Lost money, it's not so stupid
But the great and great billionaires or millionaires
And who do EVERYTHING
Of what is done and what is undone
Everything or almost being in their image
With strong prisons, strong cages
And it's madness for those who are not wise!
Everything is organized like in the army
You have to walk in rhythm
Crowds hypnotized in their serried ranks
White bonnet and white bonnet, in laughable diversity
Poverty, too, can be hierarchical
Those and those
Who have and will not have the right to anything
Just to look, but not that, to touch
Shouldn't exaggerate though
It is the notables, mandarins, rich, who can touch
From women's ass
Playing it, all fire, all flame
Proceed to checkout
Tits and butts
Legal prostitution of marriage
Illegal prostitution of false household
The cost varies according to the rituals
But
Of virtue, of the arranged, knowing how to adorn oneself
In transactions and everything, dealt, negotiated
I'm worth so much
You are worth so much
It's worth so much
They are worth so much
And therefore, what we can or will be able to hope for
Where everything can only fall into debt
Like the French debt in 2023, enough to get hoarse
Three thousand billion euros
112 percent of national wealth!
And weighing on every person
Like tons and tons
From a Paris-Beijing flight, 1.2 tonnes of CO2, per person
With a whole reacospherized press
Written or spoken press, everything is charlatanized and falsified
Of an entire empire long since kleptomanized
All funds in the drawers capitalized
Were and are well scraped, as the trawlers do
And this at 26 percent for the seabed
And true protest no longer has its place
Or, skull surgery, the ice pick
And by force or by will
Everything becomes like a cheat
As long as we have our own little thing
As long as we have our little thing
Poverty does its evil and evil there
Lower than oneself, and one gets used to it, prince or duke
Everything also becomes a Socratic idiot
But there, in reversal of the critical sense
Circling the Earth, dust of hours
Not like the wolf who in twenty-four hours
Can or could travel two hundred kilometers
Like my apple, 1995, formerly, from the great walker
But it's really a permanent cinema
But it's us who are on the screen
Horror movies are now for kids
Compared to what awaits us, really!
Patrice Faubert (2023) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
