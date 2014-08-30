Kleptocrates du charlatanisme

Le technosolutionnisme

Américain, fut à une époque

De ce qui put favoriser, son expansionnisme

De même

Et qui peut suivre, aime

Une paix séparée

Entre l'Angleterre et l'Allemagne d'Hitler

Pourtant si peu moins réactionnaire

Mais, là, surtout contre les noirs

En plus hypocrite, et donc en moins antisémite

Churchill l'impérialiste, fourbe, rusé, en imposa le rythme

Toujours en retour du passé

Du capital expansionniste

Au capital adoubé technosolutionniste

De la tyrannie des intérêts privés

Il s'agit de préserver la grande propriété

Certes, pas celle du toit sur la tête

Car, que payer un loyer

Argent perdu, cela n'est pas si bête

Mais les grandes et grands milliardaires ou millionnaires

Et qui font TOUT

De ce qui se fait et de ce qui se défait

Tout ou presque étant à leur image

Avec de solides prisons, de solides cages

Et c'est la folie pour qui n'est pas sage !

Tout s'y organisant comme à l'armée

Il y faut marcher au pas cadencé

Foules hypnotisées dans leurs rangs serrés

Du bonnet blanc et blanc bonnet, en risible diversité

La misère, aussi, pouvant se hiérarchiser

Ceux et celles

Qui n'ont et n'auront le droit à rien

Juste de regarder, mais pas celui, de toucher

Faudrait quand même pas exagérer

Ce sont les notables, mandarins, riches, qui peuvent toucher

Du cul des femmes

Se la jouer, tout feu, tout flamme

Passer à la caisse

Des nichons et des fesses

Prostitution légale du mariage

Prostitution illégale du faux ménage

La cherté y variant selon les ritualités

Mais

De vertu, de l'arrangé, sachant se parer

Dans les transactions et au tout, dealé, négocié

Je vaux tant

Tu vaux tant

Il vaut tant

Ils ou elles valent tant

Et donc, ce à quoi, l'on peut ou pourra espérer

Là où tout ne peut que s'y endetter

Comme la dette française en 2023, de quoi s'enrouer

Trois mille milliards d'euros

112 pour cent de la richesse nationale !

Et pesant sur chaque personne

Comme des tonnes et des tonnes

D'un vol Paris-Pékin, 1,2 tonne de CO2, par personne

Avec toute une presse réacosphérisée

Presse écrite ou parlée, tout y est charlatanisé et falsifié

De tout un empire depuis longtemps kleptomanisé

Tous les fonds des tiroirs capitalisés

Ont été et sont bien raclés, comme le font, les chalutiers

Et ce à 26 pour cent pour le fond des mers

Et la contestation vraie n'y a plus sa place

Ou alors, opération du crâne, le pic à glace

Et de force ou de gré

Tout y devenant comme de l'affidé

Tant que l'on y a son petit truc

Tant que l'on y a son petit machin

La misère y fait sa maligne et son malin

Plus bas que soi, et l'on s'y fait, prince ou duc

Tout y devenant aussi de l'idiot socratique

Mais là, en inversion du sens critique

Faisant le tour de la Terre, poussières d'heures

Pas comme le loup qui en vingt-quatre heures

Peut ou pourrait parcourir deux-cent kilomètres

Comme ma pomme, 1995, jadis, du grand marcheur

Mais c'est vraiment un cinéma permanent

Mais c'est nous qui sommes sur l'écran

Les films d'horreur sont maintenant pour les enfants

Par rapport à ce qui nous attend, vraiment !

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Technosolutionism

American, was at one time

Of what could favor his expansionism

Likewise

And whoever can follow, loves

A separate peace

Between England and Hitler's Germany

Yet so little less reactionary

But, there, especially against blacks

More hypocritical, and therefore less anti-Semitic

Churchill the imperialist, deceitful, cunning, set the pace

Always looking back from the past

Expansionist capital

To capital dubbed technosolutionist

On the tyranny of private interests

It's about preserving the great property

Of course, not that of the roof over your head

Because, what to pay rent

Lost money, it's not so stupid

But the great and great billionaires or millionaires

And who do EVERYTHING

Of what is done and what is undone

Everything or almost being in their image

With strong prisons, strong cages

And it's madness for those who are not wise!

Everything is organized like in the army

You have to walk in rhythm

Crowds hypnotized in their serried ranks

White bonnet and white bonnet, in laughable diversity

Poverty, too, can be hierarchical

Those and those

Who have and will not have the right to anything

Just to look, but not that, to touch

Shouldn't exaggerate though

It is the notables, mandarins, rich, who can touch

From women's ass

Playing it, all fire, all flame

Proceed to checkout

Tits and butts

Legal prostitution of marriage

Illegal prostitution of false household

The cost varies according to the rituals

But

Of virtue, of the arranged, knowing how to adorn oneself

In transactions and everything, dealt, negotiated

I'm worth so much

You are worth so much

It's worth so much

They are worth so much

And therefore, what we can or will be able to hope for

Where everything can only fall into debt

Like the French debt in 2023, enough to get hoarse

Three thousand billion euros

112 percent of national wealth!

And weighing on every person

Like tons and tons

From a Paris-Beijing flight, 1.2 tonnes of CO2, per person

With a whole reacospherized press

Written or spoken press, everything is charlatanized and falsified

Of an entire empire long since kleptomanized

All funds in the drawers capitalized

Were and are well scraped, as the trawlers do

And this at 26 percent for the seabed

And true protest no longer has its place

Or, skull surgery, the ice pick

And by force or by will

Everything becomes like a cheat

As long as we have our own little thing

As long as we have our little thing

Poverty does its evil and evil there

Lower than oneself, and one gets used to it, prince or duke

Everything also becomes a Socratic idiot

But there, in reversal of the critical sense

Circling the Earth, dust of hours

Not like the wolf who in twenty-four hours

Can or could travel two hundred kilometers

Like my apple, 1995, formerly, from the great walker

But it's really a permanent cinema

But it's us who are on the screen

Horror movies are now for kids

Compared to what awaits us, really!

Patrice Faubert (2023) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)