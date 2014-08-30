Paraphysique des îlots de résistance
Longo Maï ( Que cela dure )
Depuis 1973, du communautaire
Autogéré, d'inspiration libertaire
Une coopérative associative rurale, antiautoritaire
Bouffée d'oxygène dans l'effondrement planétaire
L'envie d'y partir tout de suite
Du fantasme, du mythe
Des derniers lieux de vie, avant la noyade généralisée
Et puis, étant retraité
Du boycott du travail salarié et du chômé rémunéré
Je ne pourrais encore qu'y être l'invité !
De toutes façons
Le monde entier devra le devenir
Ou inévitablement périr
Et puis, pas évident de se faire accepter
Des gens, de leurs histoires, de leurs luttes accumulées
Surtout, avec un apprentissage d'individualisme forcené
Comme quoi
Il y a encore des îlots
Où l'on essaye de vivre moins idiots
Mais la presse voix de son maître
En parle peu ou pas, peur de démettre
Ainsi de Radio Libertaire, si oubliée
Radio anarchiste, sans dieu, sans maître, sans publicité
De la Fédération Anarchiste ( FA ), par le postmodernisme, agressée
Et du coup, seul importe, le grand média
Ne parlant que des compétitions, catastrophes, guerres, et voilà !
Comme si rien d'autre n'existait
Que les grands médias et leurs effets
Une boucle se refermant sur elle-même
Et dans laquelle, tout s'affronte, rien vraiment, ne s'aime
Afin de bien tout scotomiser
Des îlots où règne encore la solidarité
Il faudrait
Démissionner de toutes les autorités
Qui sont elles-mêmes de la fausseté
Ainsi
Vingt pour cent des livres
Et qui quelque part sont une autorité
Ne sont pas écrits par leurs autrices ou leurs auteurs
Et il y en a certainement beaucoup plus au compteur
Sans compter
Tout son connu, tout son inconnu
Et que l'on ne fait que répéter
Les autres, pas pour rien, ont travaillé
Consciemment ou inconsciemment
Le monde du passé et le monde du présent
Ce qui y a été fait, ce qui s'y fait
Et le fera s'y inspirant et nous écrivant
Finalement, c'est donc du cent pour cent !
Réfléchir est comme un enterrement
Comme pour la mode vitale du décarbonnement
Et qui n'y a pas son abonnement ?!
Un passager en avion
285 grammes de CO2 par kilomètre
Un passager en voiture
158 grammes de CO2 par kilomètre
Un passager en train
14 grammes de CO2 par kilomètre
Et bientôt
88000 carcasses de porcs
Pour un vol aérien Paris-New York
De la propulsion à la graisse animale
Biodiesel animal
Déjà le cas dans la fatalité du capital
Des voitures roulant aux déchets de poulets
De cochons, de lapins, avec peu du mais
C'est de l'ester méthylique d'huile animale
En vente dans les stations-services
De l'Intermarché des pompes à essence, coup de vice
C'était bien la peine
1845, SPA, en France, coupe déjà pleine
Le capital est un démantèlement permanent
Dans le pire
Du soi-disant moins pire
Tout y est présent et fréquent
Et chaque année
Huit-cents bateaux sont démantelés
Inde, Pakistan, en exemple, mortels accidentés
Toute une pollution dans la mer, rejetée
Et même si l'effet de serre
Quarante pour cent , l'architecture, le bâtiment
De toute une morphométrie géométrique statistique qui enserre !
Quand la partie devient le tout
Quand le tout devient la partie
En lieu, du très loin, parti
La partie n'est pas le tout
Le tout n'est pas la partie
Déjà, il y a environ 300.000 ANS
L'outil changea, du silex en gisement
Débitage, silex emmanché, du camp en déplacement
Thermoluminescence du temps réinitialisé
Fossiles hominidés au silex brûlé
Du gestatif et de l'opportunité
Des chasseurs-cueilleurs à la modernité
Premiers bijoux, environ 130.000 ans
Et maintenant, Paris et ses beaux quartiers
Tout se dévoyant dans la grande cherté
Quand le visage changeait mais peu le crâne
Sauf à partir de 350.000 ans, environ
Toute une coalescence des modifications
Nous en sommes une possible continuation
Avec de plus en plus de maladies physiques
Avec de plus en plus de maladies psychiques
Le monde devenant de plus en plus invivable
Le monde devenant- de plus en plus insupportable
Tout rejaillissant sur tout
Tout contaminant tout !
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Longo Maï (May it last)
Since 1973, community
Self-managed, libertarian-inspired
A rural, anti-authoritarian associative cooperative
Breath of oxygen in planetary collapse
The desire to go there straight away
Fantasy, myth
Last places to live, before widespread drowning
And then, being retired
The boycott of salaried work and paid unemployment
I could still only be a guest there!
Anyway
The whole world will have to become
Or inevitably perish
And then, it's not easy to be accepted
Of people, of their stories, of their accumulated struggles
Above all, with an apprenticeship in frenzied individualism
Like what
There are still islets
Where we try to live less stupid
But the voice of his master presses
Talks little or not about it, afraid of resigning
So does Radio Libertaire, so forgotten
Anarchist radio, without god, without master, without advertising
Of the Anarchist Federation (FA), by postmodernism, attacked
And suddenly, all that matters is the mainstream media
Talking only about competitions, disasters, wars, and that's it!
As if nothing else existed
That the mainstream media and their effects
A loop closing on itself
And in which everything clashes, nothing really loves each other
In order to scotomize everything
Islets where solidarity still reigns
It should
Resign from all authorities
Which are themselves falsehood
So
Twenty percent of books
And who somewhere are an authority
Are not written by their authors
And there are certainly many more on the clock
Not to mention
All its known, all its unknown
And that we only repeat
The others, not for nothing, worked
Consciously or unconsciously
The world of the past and the world of the present
What has been done there, what is being done there
And will draw inspiration from it and write to us
Finally, it’s one hundred percent!
Thinking is like a funeral
As for the vital fashion of decarbonization
And who doesn’t have a subscription?!
A passenger on a plane
285 grams of CO2 per kilometer
A passenger in a car
158 grams of CO2 per kilometer
A passenger on a train
14 grams of CO2 per kilometer
And soon
88,000 pig carcasses
For a Paris-New York air flight
From propulsion to animal fat
Animal biodiesel
Already the case in the inevitability of capital
Cars running on chicken waste
Of pigs, of rabbits, with little but
It is animal oil methyl ester
On sale at gas stations
From the Intermarché of gasoline pumps, a stroke of vice
It was well worth it
1845, SPA, in France, cup already full
Capital is a permanent dismantling
In the worst
Of the so-called less worse
Everything is present and frequent
And every year
Eight hundred boats are dismantled
India, Pakistan, for example, fatal accidents
All the pollution in the sea, released
And even if the greenhouse effect
Forty percent, architecture, building
Of all a statistical geometric morphometry which encloses!
When the part becomes the whole
When the whole becomes the part
Instead, from far away, gone
The part is not the whole
The whole is not the part
Already around 300,000 YEARS ago
The tool changed, from flint to deposit
Debitage, hafted flint, from the camp on the move
Thermoluminescence time reset
Burnt flint hominid fossils
Gestation and opportunity
From hunter-gatherers to modernity
First jewelry, around 130,000 years ago
And now, Paris and its beautiful neighborhoods
Everything going astray in the great dearness
When the face changed but the skull little
Except from approximately 350,000 years ago
A whole coalescence of modifications
We are a possible continuation
With more and more physical illnesses
With more and more mental illnesses
The world becoming more and more unlivable
The world becoming more and more unbearable
Everything reflects on everything
Everything contaminates everything!
Patrice Faubert (2023) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
