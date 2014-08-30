Paraphysique des îlots de résistance

Longo Maï ( Que cela dure )

Depuis 1973, du communautaire

Autogéré, d'inspiration libertaire

Une coopérative associative rurale, antiautoritaire

Bouffée d'oxygène dans l'effondrement planétaire

L'envie d'y partir tout de suite

Du fantasme, du mythe

Des derniers lieux de vie, avant la noyade généralisée

Et puis, étant retraité

Du boycott du travail salarié et du chômé rémunéré

Je ne pourrais encore qu'y être l'invité !

De toutes façons

Le monde entier devra le devenir

Ou inévitablement périr

Et puis, pas évident de se faire accepter

Des gens, de leurs histoires, de leurs luttes accumulées

Surtout, avec un apprentissage d'individualisme forcené

Comme quoi

Il y a encore des îlots

Où l'on essaye de vivre moins idiots

Mais la presse voix de son maître

En parle peu ou pas, peur de démettre

Ainsi de Radio Libertaire, si oubliée

Radio anarchiste, sans dieu, sans maître, sans publicité

De la Fédération Anarchiste ( FA ), par le postmodernisme, agressée

Et du coup, seul importe, le grand média

Ne parlant que des compétitions, catastrophes, guerres, et voilà !

Comme si rien d'autre n'existait

Que les grands médias et leurs effets

Une boucle se refermant sur elle-même

Et dans laquelle, tout s'affronte, rien vraiment, ne s'aime

Afin de bien tout scotomiser

Des îlots où règne encore la solidarité

Il faudrait

Démissionner de toutes les autorités

Qui sont elles-mêmes de la fausseté

Ainsi

Vingt pour cent des livres

Et qui quelque part sont une autorité

Ne sont pas écrits par leurs autrices ou leurs auteurs

Et il y en a certainement beaucoup plus au compteur

Sans compter

Tout son connu, tout son inconnu

Et que l'on ne fait que répéter

Les autres, pas pour rien, ont travaillé

Consciemment ou inconsciemment

Le monde du passé et le monde du présent

Ce qui y a été fait, ce qui s'y fait

Et le fera s'y inspirant et nous écrivant

Finalement, c'est donc du cent pour cent !

Réfléchir est comme un enterrement

Comme pour la mode vitale du décarbonnement

Et qui n'y a pas son abonnement ?!

Un passager en avion

285 grammes de CO2 par kilomètre

Un passager en voiture

158 grammes de CO2 par kilomètre

Un passager en train

14 grammes de CO2 par kilomètre

Et bientôt

88000 carcasses de porcs

Pour un vol aérien Paris-New York

De la propulsion à la graisse animale

Biodiesel animal

Déjà le cas dans la fatalité du capital

Des voitures roulant aux déchets de poulets

De cochons, de lapins, avec peu du mais

C'est de l'ester méthylique d'huile animale

En vente dans les stations-services

De l'Intermarché des pompes à essence, coup de vice

C'était bien la peine

1845, SPA, en France, coupe déjà pleine

Le capital est un démantèlement permanent

Dans le pire

Du soi-disant moins pire

Tout y est présent et fréquent

Et chaque année

Huit-cents bateaux sont démantelés

Inde, Pakistan, en exemple, mortels accidentés

Toute une pollution dans la mer, rejetée

Et même si l'effet de serre

Quarante pour cent , l'architecture, le bâtiment

De toute une morphométrie géométrique statistique qui enserre !

Quand la partie devient le tout

Quand le tout devient la partie

En lieu, du très loin, parti

La partie n'est pas le tout

Le tout n'est pas la partie

Déjà, il y a environ 300.000 ANS

L'outil changea, du silex en gisement

Débitage, silex emmanché, du camp en déplacement

Thermoluminescence du temps réinitialisé

Fossiles hominidés au silex brûlé

Du gestatif et de l'opportunité

Des chasseurs-cueilleurs à la modernité

Premiers bijoux, environ 130.000 ans

Et maintenant, Paris et ses beaux quartiers

Tout se dévoyant dans la grande cherté

Quand le visage changeait mais peu le crâne

Sauf à partir de 350.000 ans, environ

Toute une coalescence des modifications

Nous en sommes une possible continuation

Avec de plus en plus de maladies physiques

Avec de plus en plus de maladies psychiques

Le monde devenant de plus en plus invivable

Le monde devenant- de plus en plus insupportable

Tout rejaillissant sur tout

Tout contaminant tout !

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Longo Maï (May it last)

Since 1973, community

Self-managed, libertarian-inspired

A rural, anti-authoritarian associative cooperative

Breath of oxygen in planetary collapse

The desire to go there straight away

Fantasy, myth

Last places to live, before widespread drowning

And then, being retired

The boycott of salaried work and paid unemployment

I could still only be a guest there!

Anyway

The whole world will have to become

Or inevitably perish

And then, it's not easy to be accepted

Of people, of their stories, of their accumulated struggles

Above all, with an apprenticeship in frenzied individualism

Like what

There are still islets

Where we try to live less stupid

But the voice of his master presses

Talks little or not about it, afraid of resigning

So does Radio Libertaire, so forgotten

Anarchist radio, without god, without master, without advertising

Of the Anarchist Federation (FA), by postmodernism, attacked

And suddenly, all that matters is the mainstream media

Talking only about competitions, disasters, wars, and that's it!

As if nothing else existed

That the mainstream media and their effects

A loop closing on itself

And in which everything clashes, nothing really loves each other

In order to scotomize everything

Islets where solidarity still reigns

It should

Resign from all authorities

Which are themselves falsehood

So

Twenty percent of books

And who somewhere are an authority

Are not written by their authors

And there are certainly many more on the clock

Not to mention

All its known, all its unknown

And that we only repeat

The others, not for nothing, worked

Consciously or unconsciously

The world of the past and the world of the present

What has been done there, what is being done there

And will draw inspiration from it and write to us

Finally, it’s one hundred percent!

Thinking is like a funeral

As for the vital fashion of decarbonization

And who doesn’t have a subscription?!

A passenger on a plane

285 grams of CO2 per kilometer

A passenger in a car

158 grams of CO2 per kilometer

A passenger on a train

14 grams of CO2 per kilometer

And soon

88,000 pig carcasses

For a Paris-New York air flight

From propulsion to animal fat

Animal biodiesel

Already the case in the inevitability of capital

Cars running on chicken waste

Of pigs, of rabbits, with little but

It is animal oil methyl ester

On sale at gas stations

From the Intermarché of gasoline pumps, a stroke of vice

It was well worth it

1845, SPA, in France, cup already full

Capital is a permanent dismantling

In the worst

Of the so-called less worse

Everything is present and frequent

And every year

Eight hundred boats are dismantled

India, Pakistan, for example, fatal accidents

All the pollution in the sea, released

And even if the greenhouse effect

Forty percent, architecture, building

Of all a statistical geometric morphometry which encloses!

When the part becomes the whole

When the whole becomes the part

Instead, from far away, gone

The part is not the whole

The whole is not the part

Already around 300,000 YEARS ago

The tool changed, from flint to deposit

Debitage, hafted flint, from the camp on the move

Thermoluminescence time reset

Burnt flint hominid fossils

Gestation and opportunity

From hunter-gatherers to modernity

First jewelry, around 130,000 years ago

And now, Paris and its beautiful neighborhoods

Everything going astray in the great dearness

When the face changed but the skull little

Except from approximately 350,000 years ago

A whole coalescence of modifications

We are a possible continuation

With more and more physical illnesses

With more and more mental illnesses

The world becoming more and more unlivable

The world becoming more and more unbearable

Everything reflects on everything

Everything contaminates everything!

Patrice Faubert (2023) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)