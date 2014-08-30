Demystifying letter to Groundcover mag (Ann Arbor, Mi)

I have a letter i'd like to see published in Groundcover (a voice of homeless people in Ann Arbor, MI). Here is the 1st rough:

Part 1 (of 3)

HEY, i'm writing only because of one vendor's surprisingly meaningful article ("Roman gods in America" by Juliano vendor#174) whom inspired me to respond to him, as well as write something up that i wish you would publish! i wish to try to possibly further this vendor's daring depth, as well as a few other vendors in the same issue: Teresa (#570), Cindy (#279), and M.Almustapha.

For Juliano, i agreed pritty much with his analysis, except that i think i dive a bit deeper. That is, the provocation that *even the elites* (as kids) are COMPELLED to 'comply' to their "own" often authoritarian corporate and/or military-challenged elders! Or face being forcefully sent (even kidnapped, at least in the 1970s) to a behavioral psychiatrick facility for 'privileged' kids, or to military boarding schools, or even kicked out of their family will! And, like us in the "lower" classes, "making an example" of one, scares most into conforming at all costs. Including betraying their own kids (but that's another article!).

Another aspect to the idea of *psychological genocide* of all domesticated citizens.

Juliano also sheds light on colonialism in a needed way, i think, and yet seems to miss the truth that white folks were once tribal/indigenous peoples (and in our heart of hearts, we still are, i.e. intuitively)! That "we" were forced (by the Romans and their satellites) into 'modern slavery'. Where, "we", each generation --as kids--are coerced and fooled into silencing our intuitions ("gut feelings") and replacing with statecraft-subordinated values and beliefs (note: Belief is not thought; thoughts flow freely, beliefs dam thoughts up and have a way of stagnating!).

Then there's the 'opiate of the masses', religion. Now, if you read Dr.Thomas Szasz (MD), or early writings of Dr.Peter Breggin (MD), you gain the insight that what passes for "science", including the so-called "hard" sciences, in both history and up to today, is also a form of religion-ism. Dr.Szasz (a psychiatrist himself!) demystified the psychiatric social science while people like Vine DeLoria,Jr (in RED EARTH, WHITE LIES), and Theodore Roszack (book on youth counterculture) demystify the totality of science! Worth investigating!! You come to see, like i, the obvious similarities!

Part 2

As for the 'propaganda' aspect Juliano mentions, i think of Jacques Ellul's detailed deconstruction of this coercion, with the following quote from the back flap of his book on the topic: "[Propaganda] is perhaps the most serious threat to humanity operating in the modern world."

Finally, just what IS it to be 'Rich'? You get aplenty of the material, and privileges in the System, and so on, but think of the ultimate emptiness of that (which leads people to assume the long-stuck Elite idea that we are all merely "dust in the wind" and no more). Whoa!

As one who has spent a lifetime living as a pauper, i see thru Oz's proverbial Curtain. And i think "we" too readily give away our power to this concept that they are really "Rich"! They are psychologically IMPOVERISHED!! Turned into psyche-slaves of something more like the Machiavellian mindset of antiquity! And like many world Indigenous folks have pointed out, Western/European-Centric(k) Society (notice the capitalization) is an UPSIDE-down stricture!! That 'we' don't even speak of this openly, or even "see" such, only tells the non-insulated of the world how deeply we've uncritically internalized such confines!

Okay, now to Teresa, and "Medusa and the real Monsters":

First, she sounds like a victim blaming other victims! What jumped out for me most was her apparently missing the 'meta game' (see R.D. Laing, MD) of class warfare going down; that "all men" are NOT taught to be unfeeling and openly sexist, but usually only those kept in the "lower class" --in order to be "Ready" to fight in the next corporate war.

OF COURSE, 'middle' and "upper" class men can be dumbassified (a.k.a. their Frames of References confined) as well, but i think they're usually more covert about it (unlike Trump). Psychologically genocided en masse, such men, especially in the "lower" classes, typically have been disallowed to know "the words" to respond to the challenges of women. So they resort to a sort of flailing "physicality" (a kind of mirror of elite flailing, i suppose). And the System makes sure to keep them at odds with all sorts of artificial (and certainly imposed) limits, i.e. the ideology of Monogamy.

Since at least the 1970s, there's been a concerted, Big Business (i.e. The Trilateral Commission) push to get "the masses" "Back on the Proper Track" from "The Crisis of Democracy", as our general revolt and interest to be a part of our "democracy" got "out of hand". And Get Us back into uncritically Trusting their "The More Capable People" again (see Noam Chomsky on MEDIA CONTROL). All sorts of coercions were put into play, and continue to be put into "play" --To where men in general start to believe that ALL feminism (including BOTH fascist--well financed, and liberation--not financed-- feminism) have no "serious" value; that it's something like "the boozwha" for those "crazy" women to want "a Seat at the [proverbial] Table" of equality! So i thinkTeresa hit home on one aspect of patriarchal​ men pathologizing women, but not on the bigger, crucial picture!

The 'Top' management is usually patriarchally-challenged men, but a growing number of women, whom have learned to try to suppress their feminity and/or feminine/matriarchal intuitions in favor of being Able to 'Fit In' to the reigning Patriarchy, have managed to make "successful gains" that way. People like Janet Reno, Margaret Thatcher (UK head of state awhile back), and Hillary Clinton are prime examples, though Clinton, as she ran for the Presidency, was suddenly viewed as 'Too Feminine' still!

On Cindy, i thought it most interesting to see the half-page ad for the so-called "mental health help" just below her (well-deserved) attack on catholicism and protestantism. A quick listen of the before-mentioned Dr.Szasz, or a group like the "madness radio network", should aide y'all to move beyond the "germs of truth" that ALL statecraft-subordinated policy implementers pursue --while Removing our awareness of our collective power spots, so that we no longer even remember them, much less recognize the underlying pattern!!

This is, of course, VERY politically incorrect of me! (How DARE i?!?) And, CAN it be allowed to be published in Ann Arbor, Michigan??? i doubt it!

In the ugly context of no OTHER group Allowed truly independent (i.e. organic village-ing in the style of the Rainbow Gathering) aiding of the masses (see, i.e. COINTELPRO), the mental stealth (heh) industry, like all the other Best Funded, can appear to arise "democratically"! And can Sound (thanks to the Public Relations Industry--see Rampton and Sheldon's "TOXIC SLUDGE IS GOOD FOR YOU" for a "taste")-- as if the strategicly-challenged implementers (who, like all Good footsoldiers have usually already Internalized their Trust in their chosen career) really CAN care in truly meaningful ways. Groups like the Black Panthers or the American Indian Movement have been systematically blocked from building up "too much" momentum,while these Ever So Nice professionals at your local shrink central "are not in the business for the fun of it" (N. Chomsky discussing journalists).

Sure, you'll get the ol' "germ of truth" help, and as well, a seemingly innocuous label --soon becoming your identity-- which works to reduce you down into their business' cynical neocolonialism!

Part 3 (of 3)

Cindy also sheds light on how religion works --to 'wipe out' all Native (Indigenous) shamans. That returns to what i said earlier, about how The System seeks, with legions of footsoldier Believers (tied in via their careers or "Just Doing Their Jobs"), to render 'forgotten' the "Wrong" ideas, no matter what marginalized group.

Ah, i see i've inadverdantly already responded to Mr. Almstapha! Except to say two things:

One: Avoiding "the demons" planted in our heads merely avoids journeying into our own unique, or even crucially-needed power! So i'm tending to be somewhat in line with R.D.Laing (except for the "professional" aloofness), where he promoted that even "schizophrenics" could be Allowed to 'Go on their Journey', and that he could help "facilitate" such! If Ann Arbor had more competing schools of thought ABLE to compete, say something like the Mental Patients Liberation Front out of Utica, NY, this could be a serious alternative!

Two: i see Mr.Almstapha counseling that the cementally-challenged (my word, heh) AVOID those who "actively seek to destabilize our peace." Also called "Crazy Makers", as the Well Funded Julie Cameron posited in 'The Artists Way'. Federal covert destabilization agents aside, some of these challengers could certainly be serious critical thinkers, even when not fully articulate! Be careful, people, or you'll find yourself trapped in such neocolonialism! Suddenly labeled Oppositional Defiant Disordered, or worse!

What if such dissent is actually more in line with informal meta-trainers who tend to intuitively (and usually unconsciously) seek to help​ build up our mental strength and resolve via their seemingly Lost --CARE? As someone who finds himself regularly FORCED to endure such heavy Lostness of such off-balanced folk --because i've had that privilege Taken Away-- i STILL SEE this value!! A form of psychological jiu-jitsu! Then RECOGNIZING the meta-Indigenous provocation of such intensities, something on par with what i learned about a guy in the Bay Area (California) known as the "Hate Man": Provoking beyond Same Old Again in order to touch deeper and bestow lost forgotten power!

They're not Nice, they're "abrasive", they're not "comfy" like professionals whom have that privilege. They REFLECT their pain and Need to VENT--preferably onto someone that their intuition says they can "get away with it" on!

Bottom line, if we could step back from how we've been systematically imprinted to Believe and React (knee-jerkedly), we could stop taking flailings from others so personally (see also The Five Agreements by D.M.Ruiz and son), and HOLD ONTO our depth power!

i sense a limit to the space for me to further speak, so i'll stop for now. i EXPECT dissent (and character assasination) from the 'triggered' and those whose careers "might" be threatened. "Dissent Welcome" if reasoned and thoughtful!! BRING IT ON!!!

"First they Ignore you, then they Laugh At you, then they Fight you, then you're "respected".

In conclusion, myths mean to me something like what author Joseph Campbell wrote on in his book MYTHS TO LIVE BY. Know their fiction, and yet recognize their teachings!!

C. D.

whose been unhoused/decolonizing for several decades now, both out of political necessity and liberation

Note: all my art is 'anti-copyright' and may be sold to help unhoused people!