Partout, toujours, la guerre mondiale
Le monde est devenu un grabat
L'on y dort mal
Du mauvais lit, qui s'étale
En tout, il n'y a plus que ce bal
Le travail de plus en plus obligatoire
Ou la misère totale comme un seul dérogatoire
Pour pouvoir, dormir, manger, boire
Souvent mal, comme l'aumône du RSA
De 607,75 euros par mois, que faire avec ça ?
Et il faut, maintenant, pour obtenir cela
Travailler quinze heures par semaine
Pour que l'exploitation à l'ancienne
Et à tire-larigot, qu'elle revienne
Pourtant la technologisation
Panneaux photovoltaïques
Panneaux pluvio-voltaïques
Mais pour la misère
Mais pour la galère
Au jour le jour, c'est de la SF, du chimérique
D'autres temps
Se confondant
D'autres temps
Se cooptant
Les classes riches ou très riches
Vivant dans un autre monde
Et même si l'effondrement les gronde
Que les classes pauvres ou très pauvres
Bien mieux protégées, quand tout inonde
Et s'en foutre plein la faconde
Avant de crever, certes, dans une fausse abonde !
Et quand il fallait
1,4 kg de pommes pour faire un litre de cidre
Et quand il en faut
800 grammes en version industrielle
Et le corps, comme le reste, en fera sa libelle
Quand souvent, de cette tutelle
L'on devine qui mange quoi
L'on devine qui boit quoi
Tout s'inscrivant comme l'histoire
D'un corps social, d'une classe sociale, de son perchoir
Quand tout s'utilise
Quand tout se manipule
Quand tout se stipule
Et nous nous utilisons
Et nous nous manipulons
Et nous nous stipulons
Selon nos besoins, et nos convictions
Des individus
Des groupes
Des corporations
Des familles
Des couples
Surtout, selon d'inconscientes motivations
Surtout, selon d'inconscientes négociations
Tu peux aller dans le jardin
Si tu caresses mes jambes
Si tu tonds le gazon ou autre machin
Tu pourras bronzer au soleil câlin
Toujours, un ceci contre un cela
Et peu importe le ceci ou le cela
Tous les jours, du négoce, de la transaction
Tu pourras sexer
Si tu passes l'aspirateur
Ou si tu es très bricoleur
Ou ceci ou cela, ce non-dit de toutes les heures
Dans un couple ou autre, tout doit se négocier !
Et si tu aimes voyager
Et si tu es augmenté
Alors, peut-être un peu de sexualité
Dans le monde marchand
Tout est et ne peut qu'être DONNANT-DONNANT
Il ne peut y avoir aucune vraie gratuité
Tout y est du troqué, de l'échangé, du dealé !
De toute ne dynamique de la pauvreté
Quand une heure de vol d'un F-16
Cela correspond à 22.000 dollars
Quand une heure de vol d'un F-35
Cela correspond à 50.000 dollars
Toute une palanquée maousse
Le crachat du capital qui tousse
De toutes les pauvres frimousses
Il ne peut y avoir aucune magnanimité
De la cyclothymie dépressive étatisée
Quand tout est coupable, présumé
Ainsi, en France, 2023, 20.000 innocents présumés
Nonobstant en détention provisoire
Avec la théorie judiciaire donc en illégalité
Et le RSA ( 607,75 euros ) en France, pour l'avoir, il faudra travailler
Et donc RAS, en fait, en ce temps d'exploitation acceptée
De tout un enfer quand tout est guerre
Et l'enfer reste toujours l'enfer
Comme le paradis resterait toujours le paradis
Ou alors, cela serait encore l'enfer
Comme au Viêt-Nam et pas sur la Lune
Vingt millions de cratères
Du largage des bombes USA/SA/SS, une fachosphère
Et autres produits toxiques
Ravitaillement en armes, aussi, maléfique
Du colonialisme français
Ayant assimilé, des populations, au forfait
Et chaque personne en France, et par jour, pour l'eau potable
Consommant en moyenne, 149 litres d'eau, cercle vicieux infernal !
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
The world has become a pallet
We sleep badly there
From the bad bed, which spreads
In all, there is only this ball left
Increasingly compulsory work
Or total misery as a single derogation
To be able to sleep, eat, drink
Often bad, like the RSA alms
607.75 euros per month, what to do with that?
And it is necessary, now, to obtain this
Work fifteen hours a week
So that old-fashioned exploitation
And without delay, let her come back
Yet technologization
Photovoltaic panels
Rain-voltaic panels
But for misery
But for the hassle
Day to day, it's SF, chimerical
Other times
Getting confused
Other times
co-opting each other
The rich or very rich classes
Living in another world
And even if the collapse scolds them
That the poor or very poor classes
Much better protected, when everything floods
And don't give a damn
Before dying, of course, in a false abundance!
And when it was necessary
1.4 kg of apples to make a liter of cider
And when it's needed
800 grams in industrial version
And the body, like the rest, will make it its own
When often, from this guardianship
We guess who eats what
We guess who drinks what
Everything fits like history
Of a social body, of a social class, of its perch
When everything is used
When everything is manipulated
When everything is stipulated
And we use each other
And we manipulate each other
And we stipulate to ourselves
According to our needs and our convictions
Individuals
Groups
Corporations
Families
Couples
Above all, according to unconscious motivations
Above all, according to unconscious negotiations
You can go to the garden
If you caress my legs
If you mow the lawn or something else
You can tan in the cuddly sun
Always, one this versus one that
And it doesn't matter this or that
Every day, trading, transactions
You can have sex
If you vacuum
Or if you are very handy
Or this or that, this unsaid every hour
In a couple or otherwise, everything must be negotiated!
And if you like to travel
And if you are increased
So, maybe a little sexuality
In the commercial world
Everything is and can only be GIVE-GIVE
There can be no true free
Everything is bartered, exchanged, dealt!
Of all the dynamics of poverty
When an hour of flight of an F-16
This corresponds to 22,000 dollars
When an hour of flight of an F-35
This corresponds to 50,000 dollars
A whole mob
The coughing spit of capital
Of all the poor faces
There can be no magnanimity
State-controlled depressive cyclothymia
When everything is guilty, presumed
Thus, in France, 2023, 20,000 presumed innocent
Notwithstanding in pre-trial detention
With the judicial theory therefore illegal
And the RSA (607.75 euros) in France, to have it, you will have to work
And so RAS, in fact, in this time of accepted exploitation
Of hell when everything is war
And hell still remains hell
As paradise would always remain paradise
Or it would still be hell
Like in Vietnam and not on the Moon
Twenty million craters
From the dropping of USA/SA/SS bombs, a fascistosphere
And other toxic products
Supply of weapons, too, evil
French colonialism
Having assimilated, populations, to the package
And each person in France, and per day, for drinking water
Consuming on average 149 liters of water, a vicious vicious circle!
Patrice Faubert (2023) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
