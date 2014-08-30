Partout, toujours, la guerre mondiale

Le monde est devenu un grabat

L'on y dort mal

Du mauvais lit, qui s'étale

En tout, il n'y a plus que ce bal

Le travail de plus en plus obligatoire

Ou la misère totale comme un seul dérogatoire

Pour pouvoir, dormir, manger, boire

Souvent mal, comme l'aumône du RSA

De 607,75 euros par mois, que faire avec ça ?

Et il faut, maintenant, pour obtenir cela

Travailler quinze heures par semaine

Pour que l'exploitation à l'ancienne

Et à tire-larigot, qu'elle revienne

Pourtant la technologisation

Panneaux photovoltaïques

Panneaux pluvio-voltaïques

Mais pour la misère

Mais pour la galère

Au jour le jour, c'est de la SF, du chimérique

D'autres temps

Se confondant

D'autres temps

Se cooptant

Les classes riches ou très riches

Vivant dans un autre monde

Et même si l'effondrement les gronde

Que les classes pauvres ou très pauvres

Bien mieux protégées, quand tout inonde

Et s'en foutre plein la faconde

Avant de crever, certes, dans une fausse abonde !

Et quand il fallait

1,4 kg de pommes pour faire un litre de cidre

Et quand il en faut

800 grammes en version industrielle

Et le corps, comme le reste, en fera sa libelle

Quand souvent, de cette tutelle

L'on devine qui mange quoi

L'on devine qui boit quoi

Tout s'inscrivant comme l'histoire

D'un corps social, d'une classe sociale, de son perchoir

Quand tout s'utilise

Quand tout se manipule

Quand tout se stipule

Et nous nous utilisons

Et nous nous manipulons

Et nous nous stipulons

Selon nos besoins, et nos convictions

Des individus

Des groupes

Des corporations

Des familles

Des couples

Surtout, selon d'inconscientes motivations

Surtout, selon d'inconscientes négociations

Tu peux aller dans le jardin

Si tu caresses mes jambes

Si tu tonds le gazon ou autre machin

Tu pourras bronzer au soleil câlin

Toujours, un ceci contre un cela

Et peu importe le ceci ou le cela

Tous les jours, du négoce, de la transaction

Tu pourras sexer

Si tu passes l'aspirateur

Ou si tu es très bricoleur

Ou ceci ou cela, ce non-dit de toutes les heures

Dans un couple ou autre, tout doit se négocier !

Et si tu aimes voyager

Et si tu es augmenté

Alors, peut-être un peu de sexualité

Dans le monde marchand

Tout est et ne peut qu'être DONNANT-DONNANT

Il ne peut y avoir aucune vraie gratuité

Tout y est du troqué, de l'échangé, du dealé !

De toute ne dynamique de la pauvreté

Quand une heure de vol d'un F-16

Cela correspond à 22.000 dollars

Quand une heure de vol d'un F-35

Cela correspond à 50.000 dollars

Toute une palanquée maousse

Le crachat du capital qui tousse

De toutes les pauvres frimousses

Il ne peut y avoir aucune magnanimité

De la cyclothymie dépressive étatisée

Quand tout est coupable, présumé

Ainsi, en France, 2023, 20.000 innocents présumés

Nonobstant en détention provisoire

Avec la théorie judiciaire donc en illégalité

Et le RSA ( 607,75 euros ) en France, pour l'avoir, il faudra travailler

Et donc RAS, en fait, en ce temps d'exploitation acceptée

De tout un enfer quand tout est guerre

Et l'enfer reste toujours l'enfer

Comme le paradis resterait toujours le paradis

Ou alors, cela serait encore l'enfer

Comme au Viêt-Nam et pas sur la Lune

Vingt millions de cratères

Du largage des bombes USA/SA/SS, une fachosphère

Et autres produits toxiques

Ravitaillement en armes, aussi, maléfique

Du colonialisme français

Ayant assimilé, des populations, au forfait

Et chaque personne en France, et par jour, pour l'eau potable

Consommant en moyenne, 149 litres d'eau, cercle vicieux infernal !

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

The world has become a pallet

We sleep badly there

From the bad bed, which spreads

In all, there is only this ball left

Increasingly compulsory work

Or total misery as a single derogation

To be able to sleep, eat, drink

Often bad, like the RSA alms

607.75 euros per month, what to do with that?

And it is necessary, now, to obtain this

Work fifteen hours a week

So that old-fashioned exploitation

And without delay, let her come back

Yet technologization

Photovoltaic panels

Rain-voltaic panels

But for misery

But for the hassle

Day to day, it's SF, chimerical

Other times

Getting confused

Other times

co-opting each other

The rich or very rich classes

Living in another world

And even if the collapse scolds them

That the poor or very poor classes

Much better protected, when everything floods

And don't give a damn

Before dying, of course, in a false abundance!

And when it was necessary

1.4 kg of apples to make a liter of cider

And when it's needed

800 grams in industrial version

And the body, like the rest, will make it its own

When often, from this guardianship

We guess who eats what

We guess who drinks what

Everything fits like history

Of a social body, of a social class, of its perch

When everything is used

When everything is manipulated

When everything is stipulated

And we use each other

And we manipulate each other

And we stipulate to ourselves

According to our needs and our convictions

Individuals

Groups

Corporations

Families

Couples

Above all, according to unconscious motivations

Above all, according to unconscious negotiations

You can go to the garden

If you caress my legs

If you mow the lawn or something else

You can tan in the cuddly sun

Always, one this versus one that

And it doesn't matter this or that

Every day, trading, transactions

You can have sex

If you vacuum

Or if you are very handy

Or this or that, this unsaid every hour

In a couple or otherwise, everything must be negotiated!

And if you like to travel

And if you are increased

So, maybe a little sexuality

In the commercial world

Everything is and can only be GIVE-GIVE

There can be no true free

Everything is bartered, exchanged, dealt!

Of all the dynamics of poverty

When an hour of flight of an F-16

This corresponds to 22,000 dollars

When an hour of flight of an F-35

This corresponds to 50,000 dollars

A whole mob

The coughing spit of capital

Of all the poor faces

There can be no magnanimity

State-controlled depressive cyclothymia

When everything is guilty, presumed

Thus, in France, 2023, 20,000 presumed innocent

Notwithstanding in pre-trial detention

With the judicial theory therefore illegal

And the RSA (607.75 euros) in France, to have it, you will have to work

And so RAS, in fact, in this time of accepted exploitation

Of hell when everything is war

And hell still remains hell

As paradise would always remain paradise

Or it would still be hell

Like in Vietnam and not on the Moon

Twenty million craters

From the dropping of USA/SA/SS bombs, a fascistosphere

And other toxic products

Supply of weapons, too, evil

French colonialism

Having assimilated, populations, to the package

And each person in France, and per day, for drinking water

Consuming on average 149 liters of water, a vicious vicious circle!

