Toutes les allumeuses

Qui hélas ne sont pas des pétroleuses

Cela montre son derrière

Qui au regard est atrabilaire

Le cul comme le reste, est une marchandise

Surtout la femme, qu'on se le dise

Tout se paye, tout à un prix

De jour comme de nuit

Il faut un portefeuille bien garni

Ou bien dans la société, si tu t'y inscris

Pour pouvoir manger, pour dormir, pour baiser

Et même pour regarder les belles pépées

Toutes les allumeuses

Qui ne sont hélas pas des pétroleuses

Cela montre son derrière

Qui au regard est atrabilaire

Et ma pulsion de nourrisson

Qui voudrait téter tous les nichons

C'est à Paris, la rue Saint-Denis

De belles péripatéticiennes, c'est pas gratuit

Mais je suis pour la gratuité

Même pour cela, je ne veux pas payer

Et puis c'est une façon légale de violer

Et toutes mes amendes de métro parisien

Et aussi un peu de train

Sans oublier quelques magasins

Bonne bouffe et très bons vins

Je suis un fraudeur

Je suis un chapardeur

Mais où sont les vrais voleurs

Sinon dans les gouvernements !

Mais vivre d'expédients

N'est pas toujours marrant

Mais pour l'amnistie, je ne suis pas nul, je suis son vent

Des décès de divers présidents

Qui s'étalent sur les ans

Des élections qui effacent les contraventions

Et me voici blanchi, moi le sans pognon

Car à long terme, attention à la prison

Le monde est un parking payant

C'est un monde de prostitution, c'est gênant

Tu vends ou tu loues, ton cul, tes bras, ton cerveau

A l'usine, dans la rue, au bureau

Nous faisons tous et toutes le trottoir

Mais c'est encore le cul le plus beau à voir

Patrice Faubert ( 1971 - 1984 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

All the teases

Who unfortunately are not oil people

This shows her behind

Who looks atrabilaire

The ass, like the rest, is a commodity

Especially women, let it be said

Everything has to be paid for, everything has a price

Day and night

You need a well-stocked wallet

Or in society, if you join

To be able to eat, to sleep, to fuck

And even to look at the beautiful girls

All the teases

Who are unfortunately not oil people

This shows her behind

Who looks atrabilaire

And my infant impulse

Who would like to suckle all the tits

It's in Paris, rue Saint-Denis

Beautiful peripatetic women, it's not free

But I'm for free

Even for this I don't want to pay

And then it's a legal way to rape

And all my Paris metro fines

And also a little train

Without forgetting a few stores

Good food and very good wines

I am a fraudster

I am a thieves

But where are the real thieves

Otherwise in governments!

But live by expedients

Isn't always funny

But for amnesty, I'm not bad, I'm its wind

Deaths of various presidents

Which span the years

Elections that wipe out traffic tickets

And here I am, whitewashed, me without any money

Because in the long term, watch out for prison

The world is paid parking

It's a world of prostitution, it's embarrassing

You sell or you rent, your ass, your arms, your brain

In the factory, on the street, in the office

We all walk the sidewalk

But it's still the most beautiful ass to see

