Amnistie
Toutes les allumeuses
Qui hélas ne sont pas des pétroleuses
Cela montre son derrière
Qui au regard est atrabilaire
Le cul comme le reste, est une marchandise
Surtout la femme, qu'on se le dise
Tout se paye, tout à un prix
De jour comme de nuit
Il faut un portefeuille bien garni
Ou bien dans la société, si tu t'y inscris
Pour pouvoir manger, pour dormir, pour baiser
Et même pour regarder les belles pépées
Toutes les allumeuses
Qui ne sont hélas pas des pétroleuses
Cela montre son derrière
Qui au regard est atrabilaire
Et ma pulsion de nourrisson
Qui voudrait téter tous les nichons
C'est à Paris, la rue Saint-Denis
De belles péripatéticiennes, c'est pas gratuit
Mais je suis pour la gratuité
Même pour cela, je ne veux pas payer
Et puis c'est une façon légale de violer
Et toutes mes amendes de métro parisien
Et aussi un peu de train
Sans oublier quelques magasins
Bonne bouffe et très bons vins
Je suis un fraudeur
Je suis un chapardeur
Mais où sont les vrais voleurs
Sinon dans les gouvernements !
Mais vivre d'expédients
N'est pas toujours marrant
Mais pour l'amnistie, je ne suis pas nul, je suis son vent
Des décès de divers présidents
Qui s'étalent sur les ans
Des élections qui effacent les contraventions
Et me voici blanchi, moi le sans pognon
Car à long terme, attention à la prison
Le monde est un parking payant
C'est un monde de prostitution, c'est gênant
Tu vends ou tu loues, ton cul, tes bras, ton cerveau
A l'usine, dans la rue, au bureau
Nous faisons tous et toutes le trottoir
Mais c'est encore le cul le plus beau à voir
Patrice Faubert ( 1971 - 1984 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
All the teases
Who unfortunately are not oil people
This shows her behind
Who looks atrabilaire
The ass, like the rest, is a commodity
Especially women, let it be said
Everything has to be paid for, everything has a price
Day and night
You need a well-stocked wallet
Or in society, if you join
To be able to eat, to sleep, to fuck
And even to look at the beautiful girls
All the teases
Who are unfortunately not oil people
This shows her behind
Who looks atrabilaire
And my infant impulse
Who would like to suckle all the tits
It's in Paris, rue Saint-Denis
Beautiful peripatetic women, it's not free
But I'm for free
Even for this I don't want to pay
And then it's a legal way to rape
And all my Paris metro fines
And also a little train
Without forgetting a few stores
Good food and very good wines
I am a fraudster
I am a thieves
But where are the real thieves
Otherwise in governments!
But live by expedients
Isn't always funny
But for amnesty, I'm not bad, I'm its wind
Deaths of various presidents
Which span the years
Elections that wipe out traffic tickets
And here I am, whitewashed, me without any money
Because in the long term, watch out for prison
The world is paid parking
It's a world of prostitution, it's embarrassing
You sell or you rent, your ass, your arms, your brain
In the factory, on the street, in the office
We all walk the sidewalk
But it's still the most beautiful ass to see
Patrice Faubert (1971 - 1984) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicist (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
