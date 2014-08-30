Les technologies de l'isolement

ARNm, acide ribonucléique, l'ARN messager

Pendant des décennies, fut délaissé, par l'industrie

Alors que déjà, était connue, sa potentialité

Pour qu'enfin, l'ADN, acide désoxyribonucléique, fut supplanté

Mais la technologie génère de la pollution et de la solitude

Comme dans le métro si insalubre, air vicié d'hébétude

Toutes ces évidences connues depuis longtemps

Pour qui s'informe et est un tout petit peu savant

Mais l'envers enfer du décor

De la société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle

Solitude et séparation, encore, esprits et corps

Plus personne

N'aura plus besoin de personne

Plus personne

N'écoutera plus personne

Surtout

Plus personne

N'aura plus besoin de personne

Et même s'en vantera

La technologie isolant les gens

Plus besoin du physiquement présent

Des machines pour tout

Et sans besoin de bouger de chez soi, tout

Objets divers, livres, bouffe, etc. C'est fou !

Robots sexuels

Le sport sur tapis

Donc, le sport individuel chez soi

L'amour, l'amitié, c'est fini

Robots pour le ménage

Robots pour le grand âge

De plus en plus, chacune et chacun, chez soi

Il y avait les gens robots

Du tout faux, du tout zombi

En fait, moi, toi, eux, elles, lui

Il y a maintenant les machines robots

Les technologies y font leurs rots

Ainsi

Les gens croient tout savoir

Sur tout, en tout, rançon du faux espoir

Plus besoin de se parler

Plus besoin de s'écouter

Salut, à la prochaine, au revoir !

Plus d'amitié, plus d'amour, plus de sexe

Tout cela sera en version ex

Ce qui trop vous ressemblera

De la rivalité, ce sera

Ce qui ne vous ressemblera pas

De l'inimitié, de l'ennemi, ce sera

Nous y sommes, un peu, déjà

N'est-ce pas ?

Alors

Qu'un milliard de personnes

Souffre de la faim sur la planète système Terre

Et que l'on pourrait, de quoi nous taire

En nourrir douze milliards

Cherchez l'erreur

Cherchez la terreur

Et même si les femmes

Devraient faire la grève du ventre

Enfin, ne plus faire de gosses, sujet tabou, diantre

Le capital affiche son absence de saveur

Tout y est faux, du luxe, des prétendues faveurs

Avec tout un terrorisme publicitaire

Qui est propre à toute nation réactionnaire

Recyclage de l'enfumage

L'enfumage du recyclage

Avec toute une industrie derrière

Et il y a vraiment trop à dénoncer

Car, même dans le vrai

Le vrai n'est qu'un moment du faux

Tout s'y dénonce, tout y prend l'eau !

Et puis

Il faut bien faire ses courses

Physiquement ou électroniquement

Et donc, tout participe de cette frousse

Grandes bourses, bien plus, que petites bourses

Avec néanmoins, de paradoxales surprises dans la trousse

Du dressage de toute éducation nationale

Quand elle devrait être libertaire et anationale

Non, à l'école des tablettes et des logiciels

Oui, à l'école de la convivialité, et de la vie réelle

Sinon, c'est de l'école de la police

Sinon, c'est de l'école de l'armée

Tout y est de même organisé

Obéir, obéir, commander, commander

Et jamais, vraiment, ne rien contester

Quand, justement, tout est devenu de l'aberré

Comme une épidémie de myopie

Ce à cinquante pour cent, Singapour, c'est parti

Le capital engendrant toutes les maladies

Milliards de myopes en Asie

Jeunes gens d'Europe, à quarante-sept pour cent, aussi

L'environnement bien plus que le chromosome 15

Gène de la myopie, mais surtout, travail de près, distance de travail

Donc, en fait, 97 pour cent par l'environnement

Donc, en fait, 3 pour cent par la génétique

Il suffirait d'être plus souvent à l'extérieur

Myopie, cette affliction qui reste à l'intérieur

En tous domaines, l'environnement toujours primordial

Les gènes sont hélas, suivistes, du matrimonial

La mémoire génétique en service commandé de la mémoire environnementale

Du codage nerveux en codage social

Du codage social en codage nerveux

Du un plus un en deux

Perpétuant le carnage mondial, comme du banal

Il faudrait l'irrésistible accent sexy

Du Québec, voix semblant tolérante, aussi

Hélas, partout, sévit, l'ahuri, l'abruti

Et sous la jupe du monde, tout un mensonge, l'on applaudit !

Patrice Faubert ( 2023) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

mRNA, ribonucleic acid, messenger RNA

For decades, was neglected by the industry

While already known, its potential

So that finally, DNA, deoxyribonucleic acid, was supplanted

But technology creates pollution and loneliness

Like in the metro so unsanitary, air stale with daze

All these obvious facts have been known for a long time

For those who are informed and are a little bit knowledgeable

But the hell behind the scenes

Of the spectacular techno-industrial commercial society

Solitude and separation, again, minds and bodies

More people

Won't need anyone anymore

More people

Won't listen to anyone anymore

Above all

More people

Won't need anyone anymore

And even brag about it

Technology isolating people

No need to be physically present anymore

Machines for everything

And without needing to leave home, everything

Miscellaneous objects, books, food, etc. It's crazy !

Sex robots

Mat sport

So, individual sport at home

Love, friendship, it's over

Cleaning robots

Robots for old age

More and more, each and everyone, at home

There were robot people

Totally fake, completely zombie

In fact, me, you, them, them, him

There are now robot machines

Technologies burp there

So

People think they know everything

On everything, in everything, the price of false hope

No need to talk anymore

No need to listen to yourself anymore

Hello, see you next time, goodbye!

More friendship, more love, more sex

All this will be in ex version

Which will be too similar to you

Rivalry, it will be

What will not be like you

From enmity, from the enemy, it will be

We are there, a little, already

Is not it ?

SO

That a billion people

Suffers from hunger on planet Earth system

And that we could, enough to keep us silent

Feed twelve billion

Find the mistake

Seek terror

And even if women

Should do belly strike

Finally, stop having kids, a taboo subject, damn

Capital displays its absence of flavor

Everything is false, luxury, so-called favors

With all the advertising terrorism

Which is specific to every reactionary nation

Recycling of smoking

The smoking of recycling

With an entire industry behind

And there is really too much to denounce

Because, even in truth

The true is only a moment of the false

Everything is denounced there, everything takes on water!

And then

You have to do your shopping well

Physically or electronically

And so, everything contributes to this fear

Large scholarships, much more, than small scholarships

With, however, paradoxical surprises in the kit

Of the training of all national education

When she should be libertarian and anational

No, to the school of tablets and software

Yes, to the school of conviviality, and real life

Otherwise, it's from the police academy

Otherwise, it's from the army school

Everything is equally organized there

Obey, obey, command, command

And never, really, dispute anything

When, precisely, everything became absurd

Like an epidemic of myopia

This fifty percent, Singapore, here we go

Capital generating all diseases

Billions of myopes in Asia

Young people of Europe, forty-seven percent, too

The environment much more than chromosome 15

Myopia gene, but above all, close work, working distance

So actually 97 percent by the environment

So actually 3 percent by genetics

It would be enough to be outside more often

Myopia, this affliction that stays inside

In all areas, the environment is always essential

The genes are unfortunately, followed by matrimonial

Genetic memory as a controlled service of environmental memory

From nervous coding to social coding

From social coding to nervous coding

From one plus one to two

Perpetuating the global carnage, like banality

It would take the irresistible sexy accent

From Quebec, voice seeming tolerant, too

Alas, everywhere there is the bewildered, the stupid

And under the skirt of the world, a whole lie, we applaud!

Patrice Faubert (2023) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)