Les technologies de l'isolement
ARNm, acide ribonucléique, l'ARN messager
Pendant des décennies, fut délaissé, par l'industrie
Alors que déjà, était connue, sa potentialité
Pour qu'enfin, l'ADN, acide désoxyribonucléique, fut supplanté
Mais la technologie génère de la pollution et de la solitude
Comme dans le métro si insalubre, air vicié d'hébétude
Toutes ces évidences connues depuis longtemps
Pour qui s'informe et est un tout petit peu savant
Mais l'envers enfer du décor
De la société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle
Solitude et séparation, encore, esprits et corps
Plus personne
N'aura plus besoin de personne
Plus personne
N'écoutera plus personne
Surtout
Plus personne
N'aura plus besoin de personne
Et même s'en vantera
La technologie isolant les gens
Plus besoin du physiquement présent
Des machines pour tout
Et sans besoin de bouger de chez soi, tout
Objets divers, livres, bouffe, etc. C'est fou !
Robots sexuels
Le sport sur tapis
Donc, le sport individuel chez soi
L'amour, l'amitié, c'est fini
Robots pour le ménage
Robots pour le grand âge
De plus en plus, chacune et chacun, chez soi
Il y avait les gens robots
Du tout faux, du tout zombi
En fait, moi, toi, eux, elles, lui
Il y a maintenant les machines robots
Les technologies y font leurs rots
Ainsi
Les gens croient tout savoir
Sur tout, en tout, rançon du faux espoir
Plus besoin de se parler
Plus besoin de s'écouter
Salut, à la prochaine, au revoir !
Plus d'amitié, plus d'amour, plus de sexe
Tout cela sera en version ex
Ce qui trop vous ressemblera
De la rivalité, ce sera
Ce qui ne vous ressemblera pas
De l'inimitié, de l'ennemi, ce sera
Nous y sommes, un peu, déjà
N'est-ce pas ?
Alors
Qu'un milliard de personnes
Souffre de la faim sur la planète système Terre
Et que l'on pourrait, de quoi nous taire
En nourrir douze milliards
Cherchez l'erreur
Cherchez la terreur
Et même si les femmes
Devraient faire la grève du ventre
Enfin, ne plus faire de gosses, sujet tabou, diantre
Le capital affiche son absence de saveur
Tout y est faux, du luxe, des prétendues faveurs
Avec tout un terrorisme publicitaire
Qui est propre à toute nation réactionnaire
Recyclage de l'enfumage
L'enfumage du recyclage
Avec toute une industrie derrière
Et il y a vraiment trop à dénoncer
Car, même dans le vrai
Le vrai n'est qu'un moment du faux
Tout s'y dénonce, tout y prend l'eau !
Et puis
Il faut bien faire ses courses
Physiquement ou électroniquement
Et donc, tout participe de cette frousse
Grandes bourses, bien plus, que petites bourses
Avec néanmoins, de paradoxales surprises dans la trousse
Du dressage de toute éducation nationale
Quand elle devrait être libertaire et anationale
Non, à l'école des tablettes et des logiciels
Oui, à l'école de la convivialité, et de la vie réelle
Sinon, c'est de l'école de la police
Sinon, c'est de l'école de l'armée
Tout y est de même organisé
Obéir, obéir, commander, commander
Et jamais, vraiment, ne rien contester
Quand, justement, tout est devenu de l'aberré
Comme une épidémie de myopie
Ce à cinquante pour cent, Singapour, c'est parti
Le capital engendrant toutes les maladies
Milliards de myopes en Asie
Jeunes gens d'Europe, à quarante-sept pour cent, aussi
L'environnement bien plus que le chromosome 15
Gène de la myopie, mais surtout, travail de près, distance de travail
Donc, en fait, 97 pour cent par l'environnement
Donc, en fait, 3 pour cent par la génétique
Il suffirait d'être plus souvent à l'extérieur
Myopie, cette affliction qui reste à l'intérieur
En tous domaines, l'environnement toujours primordial
Les gènes sont hélas, suivistes, du matrimonial
La mémoire génétique en service commandé de la mémoire environnementale
Du codage nerveux en codage social
Du codage social en codage nerveux
Du un plus un en deux
Perpétuant le carnage mondial, comme du banal
Il faudrait l'irrésistible accent sexy
Du Québec, voix semblant tolérante, aussi
Hélas, partout, sévit, l'ahuri, l'abruti
Et sous la jupe du monde, tout un mensonge, l'on applaudit !
Patrice Faubert ( 2023) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
mRNA, ribonucleic acid, messenger RNA
For decades, was neglected by the industry
While already known, its potential
So that finally, DNA, deoxyribonucleic acid, was supplanted
But technology creates pollution and loneliness
Like in the metro so unsanitary, air stale with daze
All these obvious facts have been known for a long time
For those who are informed and are a little bit knowledgeable
But the hell behind the scenes
Of the spectacular techno-industrial commercial society
Solitude and separation, again, minds and bodies
More people
Won't need anyone anymore
More people
Won't listen to anyone anymore
Above all
More people
Won't need anyone anymore
And even brag about it
Technology isolating people
No need to be physically present anymore
Machines for everything
And without needing to leave home, everything
Miscellaneous objects, books, food, etc. It's crazy !
Sex robots
Mat sport
So, individual sport at home
Love, friendship, it's over
Cleaning robots
Robots for old age
More and more, each and everyone, at home
There were robot people
Totally fake, completely zombie
In fact, me, you, them, them, him
There are now robot machines
Technologies burp there
So
People think they know everything
On everything, in everything, the price of false hope
No need to talk anymore
No need to listen to yourself anymore
Hello, see you next time, goodbye!
More friendship, more love, more sex
All this will be in ex version
Which will be too similar to you
Rivalry, it will be
What will not be like you
From enmity, from the enemy, it will be
We are there, a little, already
Is not it ?
SO
That a billion people
Suffers from hunger on planet Earth system
And that we could, enough to keep us silent
Feed twelve billion
Find the mistake
Seek terror
And even if women
Should do belly strike
Finally, stop having kids, a taboo subject, damn
Capital displays its absence of flavor
Everything is false, luxury, so-called favors
With all the advertising terrorism
Which is specific to every reactionary nation
Recycling of smoking
The smoking of recycling
With an entire industry behind
And there is really too much to denounce
Because, even in truth
The true is only a moment of the false
Everything is denounced there, everything takes on water!
And then
You have to do your shopping well
Physically or electronically
And so, everything contributes to this fear
Large scholarships, much more, than small scholarships
With, however, paradoxical surprises in the kit
Of the training of all national education
When she should be libertarian and anational
No, to the school of tablets and software
Yes, to the school of conviviality, and real life
Otherwise, it's from the police academy
Otherwise, it's from the army school
Everything is equally organized there
Obey, obey, command, command
And never, really, dispute anything
When, precisely, everything became absurd
Like an epidemic of myopia
This fifty percent, Singapore, here we go
Capital generating all diseases
Billions of myopes in Asia
Young people of Europe, forty-seven percent, too
The environment much more than chromosome 15
Myopia gene, but above all, close work, working distance
So actually 97 percent by the environment
So actually 3 percent by genetics
It would be enough to be outside more often
Myopia, this affliction that stays inside
In all areas, the environment is always essential
The genes are unfortunately, followed by matrimonial
Genetic memory as a controlled service of environmental memory
From nervous coding to social coding
From social coding to nervous coding
From one plus one to two
Perpetuating the global carnage, like banality
It would take the irresistible sexy accent
From Quebec, voice seeming tolerant, too
Alas, everywhere there is the bewildered, the stupid
And under the skirt of the world, a whole lie, we applaud!
Patrice Faubert (2023) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
