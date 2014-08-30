Je me sais sans talent

Je me sais sans argent

Aussi suis-je invexable

Aussi suis-je intouchable

Je me sais sans talent

Je me sais sans argent

Mais je m'amuse

Mais je m'amuse

Puisque tout le monde

Du talent, entre dans la ronde

Mon seul talent

Est de n'avoir aucun talent

Mais je m'amuse

Mais je m'amuse

Patrice Faubert ( 1995 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

I know I have no talent

I know I have no money

So I am invincible

So am I untouchable

I know I have no talent

I know I have no money

But I'm having fun

But I'm having fun

Since everyone

Talent, enter the round

My only talent

Is to have no talent

But I'm having fun

But I'm having fun

Patrice Faubert (1995) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)