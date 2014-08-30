Sans talent

Patrice Faubert
Je me sais sans talent
Je me sais sans argent
Aussi suis-je invexable
Aussi suis-je intouchable
Je me sais sans talent
Je me sais sans argent
Mais je m'amuse
Mais je m'amuse
Puisque tout le monde
Du talent, entre dans la ronde
Mon seul talent
Est de n'avoir aucun talent
Mais je m'amuse
Mais je m'amuse

Patrice Faubert ( 1995 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

I know I have no talent
I know I have no money
So I am invincible
So am I untouchable
I know I have no talent
I know I have no money
But I'm having fun
But I'm having fun
Since everyone
Talent, enter the round
My only talent
Is to have no talent
But I'm having fun
But I'm having fun

