Irrédentisme génétique réductionniste
Avec l'apparition
De la notion de propriété comme notion
Le monde est devenu un bagne de prestidigitation
Certes
Le bagne fut officiellement créé en 1854
Pour cela, Napoléon III se mit en quatre
En fait, une officialisation
De ce qui existait déjà, bien avant
Et à partir de 1938, peut-être avant
Fut envisagé son abandon
Mais il fallut attendre 1953 pour sa certification
Transportés
Relégués
Déportés
1600 évasions réussies, environ
C'était en Guyane, une colonie française
Plus de cent ans du bagne et du malaise
70.000 hommes et mille femmes
De la guillotine sèche la plus infâme
Gens humiliés, battus, violés, torturés, oubliés
Classes laborieuses
Classes dangereuses
Et aussi des politiques
Comme feu ( 1879 - 1954 ) Marius Jacob, anarchiste scientifique
Reprise individuelle et redistribution, du cambriolage didactique
Donc, il fallait les dresser
Et contre elles-mêmes, les y conditionner !
Finalement
L'homme est un loup pour l'homme
Mais le loup
N'est pas un homme pour le loup
Et il y aurait, en France, environ 1104 loups
Et certes, il y a aussi des brebis
Mais comme à la nature, l'on a tout pris
Tout est devenu pervers
La destruction a un prix, et son contraire
Quand tout est devenu violence
Ainsi, en milieu sportif en France
Un enfant sur sept en est la victime
La vérité ne fait jamais une belle rime
Ainsi d'Angélique Cauchy
Joueuse de tennis, violée 400 fois
Entre ses 12 et 15 ans, comme une loi
De toute une pédocriminalité tolérée
De toute une pédocriminalité organisée
Le sportisme est un fascisme
Le fascisme est un sportisme
Aucune pitié dans tout libéralisme
CDC, Centre du don des corps
De 1953 à 2019
60.000 corps de tout un trafic mafieux
Revente au détail, décomposition, aucun respect pour eux
Faculté de médecine de Paris-Descartes
Où avec la mort, l'on jouait aux cartes
De l'éthique sans référent
Avec forcément, de l'échec et mat, comme seul avenant !
Un monde du gâchis et du déchet
France, par an et par personne, 523 kg de déchets
Et l'équivalent d'un département
Est artificialisé tous les vingt ans
Zones commerciales, entrepôts, d'autres agents
De l'irrédentisme toujours du en avant
Et quoi que l'on en dise, tout s'apprenant
Malgré les 39 gènes architectes des vertébrés
Les gènes Hox, sont, architectes ou pas
Dépendant de tout un environnement
De leur expression ou pas
De toutes façons, tout parti pris, ce qui nous arrange ou pas
Ainsi, la génétique moléculaire conforte les droites
La génétique qui s'aveugle dans la réduction étroite
Et, il n'y aurait plus qu'à fermer sa gueule
C'est génétique, l'on vous dit
Et même avec leur zeste d'épigénétique
Et l'on oublie surtout que c'est homéotique
Et de certaines mutations protéiniques
Des organes, serpent ou humain, le physique
Mais aucun gène du piano ou du violon
Ou autre, pour les fachos, c'est pas du rigolo
Comme l'ARN messager
Qui fut jadis, par l'ADN, habilement supplanté
Hélas, peut-être, tout doit s'apprendre
Parler, marcher, nager, lire, compter, se socialiser
Les gens pour la construction des corps
Avec derrière, les classes sociales, là encore
De l'environnement, de l'apprentissage, en véritable codant
Des molécules aux étoiles
Chaque niveau d'organisation
Se codant, se mutant, s'exprimant, du gène, aux fonctions
Des variabilités environnementales, tout un selon !
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
With the appearance
On the notion of property as a notion
The world has become a prison of conjuring
Certainly
The penal colony was officially created in 1854
For this, Napoleon III went out of his way
In fact, an officialization
Of what already existed, long before
And from 1938, maybe before
Its abandonment was considered
But it was not until 1953 that it was certified.
Transported
Relegated
Deportees
1600 successful escapes, approximately
It was in Guyana, a French colony
More than a hundred years of prison and malaise
70,000 men and a thousand women
Of the most infamous dry guillotine
People humiliated, beaten, raped, tortured, forgotten
Working classes
Dangerous classes
And also policies
Like the late (1879 - 1954) Marius Jacob, scientific anarchist
Individual recovery and redistribution of didactic burglary
So, they had to be trained
And against themselves, condition them to it!
Eventually
Man is a wolf to man
But the wolf
Not a man for the wolf
And there are, in France, around 1104 wolves
And certainly, there are also sheep
But like nature, we took everything
Everything has become perverse
Destruction has a price, and its opposite
When everything turned to violence
Thus, in a sporting environment in France
One in seven children is the victim
The truth never makes a good rhyme
Like Angélique Cauchy
Tennis player raped 400 times
Between the ages of 12 and 15, like a law
Of all tolerated child crime
Of all organized child crime
Sportism is fascism
Fascism is sportism
No pity in all liberalism
CDC, Body Donation Center
From 1953 to 2019
60,000 bodies from a whole mafia traffic
Retail resale, decay, no respect for them
Paris-Descartes Faculty of Medicine
Where with death, we played cards
Ethics without reference
With, of course, checkmate as the only endorsement!
A world of waste and waste
France, per year and per person, 523 kg of waste
And the equivalent of a department
Is artificialized every twenty years
Commercial areas, warehouses, other agents
Irredentism always moving forward
And whatever anyone says, everything can be learned
Despite the 39 architectural genes of vertebrates
Hox genes are, architects or not
Dependent on an entire environment
From their expression or not
In any case, any bias, what suits us or not
Thus, molecular genetics supports the rights
Genetics that blinds itself in narrow reduction
And all you have to do is shut your mouth
It's genetic, we tell you
And even with their epigenetic zest
And above all we forget that it is homeotic
And certain protein mutations
Organs, snake or human, the physical
But no piano or violin gene
Or else, for the fascists, it's no joke
Like messenger RNA
Which was once, by DNA, skillfully supplanted
Alas, perhaps, everything must be learned
Talk, walk, swim, read, count, socialize
People for building bodies
With social classes behind, again
From the environment, from learning, from real coding
From molecules to stars
Each level of organization
Coding, mutating, expressing itself, from the gene, to the functions
Environmental variabilities, all depending!
Patrice Faubert (2023) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
