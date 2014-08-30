Irrédentisme génétique réductionniste

Avec l'apparition

De la notion de propriété comme notion

Le monde est devenu un bagne de prestidigitation

Certes

Le bagne fut officiellement créé en 1854

Pour cela, Napoléon III se mit en quatre

En fait, une officialisation

De ce qui existait déjà, bien avant

Et à partir de 1938, peut-être avant

Fut envisagé son abandon

Mais il fallut attendre 1953 pour sa certification

Transportés

Relégués

Déportés

1600 évasions réussies, environ

C'était en Guyane, une colonie française

Plus de cent ans du bagne et du malaise

70.000 hommes et mille femmes

De la guillotine sèche la plus infâme

Gens humiliés, battus, violés, torturés, oubliés

Classes laborieuses

Classes dangereuses

Et aussi des politiques

Comme feu ( 1879 - 1954 ) Marius Jacob, anarchiste scientifique

Reprise individuelle et redistribution, du cambriolage didactique

Donc, il fallait les dresser

Et contre elles-mêmes, les y conditionner !

Finalement

L'homme est un loup pour l'homme

Mais le loup

N'est pas un homme pour le loup

Et il y aurait, en France, environ 1104 loups

Et certes, il y a aussi des brebis

Mais comme à la nature, l'on a tout pris

Tout est devenu pervers

La destruction a un prix, et son contraire

Quand tout est devenu violence

Ainsi, en milieu sportif en France

Un enfant sur sept en est la victime

La vérité ne fait jamais une belle rime

Ainsi d'Angélique Cauchy

Joueuse de tennis, violée 400 fois

Entre ses 12 et 15 ans, comme une loi

De toute une pédocriminalité tolérée

De toute une pédocriminalité organisée

Le sportisme est un fascisme

Le fascisme est un sportisme

Aucune pitié dans tout libéralisme

CDC, Centre du don des corps

De 1953 à 2019

60.000 corps de tout un trafic mafieux

Revente au détail, décomposition, aucun respect pour eux

Faculté de médecine de Paris-Descartes

Où avec la mort, l'on jouait aux cartes

De l'éthique sans référent

Avec forcément, de l'échec et mat, comme seul avenant !

Un monde du gâchis et du déchet

France, par an et par personne, 523 kg de déchets

Et l'équivalent d'un département

Est artificialisé tous les vingt ans

Zones commerciales, entrepôts, d'autres agents

De l'irrédentisme toujours du en avant

Et quoi que l'on en dise, tout s'apprenant

Malgré les 39 gènes architectes des vertébrés

Les gènes Hox, sont, architectes ou pas

Dépendant de tout un environnement

De leur expression ou pas

De toutes façons, tout parti pris, ce qui nous arrange ou pas

Ainsi, la génétique moléculaire conforte les droites

La génétique qui s'aveugle dans la réduction étroite

Et, il n'y aurait plus qu'à fermer sa gueule

C'est génétique, l'on vous dit

Et même avec leur zeste d'épigénétique

Et l'on oublie surtout que c'est homéotique

Et de certaines mutations protéiniques

Des organes, serpent ou humain, le physique

Mais aucun gène du piano ou du violon

Ou autre, pour les fachos, c'est pas du rigolo

Comme l'ARN messager

Qui fut jadis, par l'ADN, habilement supplanté

Hélas, peut-être, tout doit s'apprendre

Parler, marcher, nager, lire, compter, se socialiser

Les gens pour la construction des corps

Avec derrière, les classes sociales, là encore

De l'environnement, de l'apprentissage, en véritable codant

Des molécules aux étoiles

Chaque niveau d'organisation

Se codant, se mutant, s'exprimant, du gène, aux fonctions

Des variabilités environnementales, tout un selon !

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

With the appearance

On the notion of property as a notion

The world has become a prison of conjuring

Certainly

The penal colony was officially created in 1854

For this, Napoleon III went out of his way

In fact, an officialization

Of what already existed, long before

And from 1938, maybe before

Its abandonment was considered

But it was not until 1953 that it was certified.

Transported

Relegated

Deportees

1600 successful escapes, approximately

It was in Guyana, a French colony

More than a hundred years of prison and malaise

70,000 men and a thousand women

Of the most infamous dry guillotine

People humiliated, beaten, raped, tortured, forgotten

Working classes

Dangerous classes

And also policies

Like the late (1879 - 1954) Marius Jacob, scientific anarchist

Individual recovery and redistribution of didactic burglary

So, they had to be trained

And against themselves, condition them to it!

Eventually

Man is a wolf to man

But the wolf

Not a man for the wolf

And there are, in France, around 1104 wolves

And certainly, there are also sheep

But like nature, we took everything

Everything has become perverse

Destruction has a price, and its opposite

When everything turned to violence

Thus, in a sporting environment in France

One in seven children is the victim

The truth never makes a good rhyme

Like Angélique Cauchy

Tennis player raped 400 times

Between the ages of 12 and 15, like a law

Of all tolerated child crime

Of all organized child crime

Sportism is fascism

Fascism is sportism

No pity in all liberalism

CDC, Body Donation Center

From 1953 to 2019

60,000 bodies from a whole mafia traffic

Retail resale, decay, no respect for them

Paris-Descartes Faculty of Medicine

Where with death, we played cards

Ethics without reference

With, of course, checkmate as the only endorsement!

A world of waste and waste

France, per year and per person, 523 kg of waste

And the equivalent of a department

Is artificialized every twenty years

Commercial areas, warehouses, other agents

Irredentism always moving forward

And whatever anyone says, everything can be learned

Despite the 39 architectural genes of vertebrates

Hox genes are, architects or not

Dependent on an entire environment

From their expression or not

In any case, any bias, what suits us or not

Thus, molecular genetics supports the rights

Genetics that blinds itself in narrow reduction

And all you have to do is shut your mouth

It's genetic, we tell you

And even with their epigenetic zest

And above all we forget that it is homeotic

And certain protein mutations

Organs, snake or human, the physical

But no piano or violin gene

Or else, for the fascists, it's no joke

Like messenger RNA

Which was once, by DNA, skillfully supplanted

Alas, perhaps, everything must be learned

Talk, walk, swim, read, count, socialize

People for building bodies

With social classes behind, again

From the environment, from learning, from real coding

From molecules to stars

Each level of organization

Coding, mutating, expressing itself, from the gene, to the functions

Environmental variabilities, all depending!

