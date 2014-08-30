Permaculture, toilettes sèches,ou No future
1943
Raphael Lemkin ( 1900 - 1959 )
Crée le terme de génocide
Avec 49 personnes de sa famille, de l'homicide
Toute sa famille fut exterminée
Par le nazisme et son innommable atrocité
Comme aussi d'autres millions de gens
D'ailleurs, on le crut difficilement
Hélas, dans l'apprentissage du dément
Tout ne peut que se reproduire et indéfiniment
De la carothèque géologique
Dans les archives de la Terre
Mais de la carothèque historique
Dans la bibliothèque de la Terre
Et seule l'imbécillité tarée
Peut oser nier, la réalité des faits, de tout horrible passé
La Terre avec ses cinq-mille minéraux
Sept formes géométriques différentes
Cristaux géants aux visions effarantes
De toute une constellation du beau
De toute une chimiosynthèse
De l'apparition de la vie, toute une synthèse
Sans oxygène, sans lumière, de l'intraterrestre
De la roche vivante, avant-goût de l'extraterrestre
Cristaux d'olivine jusqu'à la graine
Noyau métallique, 80 pour cent de fer, 20 pour cent de nickel, en gaine !
Toutes les hypothèses sont trompétées
Aussi, hélas, les plus farfelues, les moins prouvées
Sauf des rares faits bien avérés
Ainsi, en 1895
Naissance de la CGT, anarchosyndicaliste
Naissance du cinéma se faisant analyste
Le monde ouvrier en faisant l'ouverture
Du monde stalinien en faisant la réécriture
En en refaisant une autre température
Comme le fer qui à 4200 degrés
Devient liquide, de l'océan de la planète Terre
Ou comment retoquer tout une mouvance révolutionnaire
De l'art de tout repeindre en couleur réactionnaire
Du faux sang bleu des nobles
Car seul le sang des scorpions et des araignées
Est bleu, de la rigolade dans la fausseté
Un peu comme pour l'approche de l'invisibilité
Quand seulement les céphalopodes peuvent l'imiter
Chromatophores et papilles, du très élaboré
Comme du fini de l'infini de l'univers
De l'infini du fini de l'univers
D'où l'on ne peut jamais partir
D'où l'on ne peut jamais revenir
Passé, présent, futur, comme avançant, reculant, en devenir
C'était déjà de l'avant
Du, il faut en finir, et depuis longtemps
De la goujaterie avec ou sans raffinement !
Et comme tout est énergie
Elle sort d'un ventre, aussi
Se transformant en cela ou en ceci
Du plus grand au plus petit
De la fusion nucléaire, ainsi
Pour le moment, cent millions de degrés Celsius
Pour trente secondes, ouf, du pire olibrius
Car
Cela ne fera qu'ajouter du pire au pire
Atomisation finale du capital et de son empire
Quand, presque toutes les activités
En sont les sicaires attitrés et assermentés
Avec la seule réussite du tout empoisonné
L'eau du robinet petit à petit, contaminée
Métabolites du chlorothalonil
L'industrie de la bouteille, en jubile
Du lobby contre lobby, en guerre civile
Le monde entier devenant turbidité
Et même du spleeneux dans la clarté
Avec parfois une goutte de joyeuseté
Car, par exemple, ce dans le monde entier
80 pour cent des gens ne prennent jamais l'avion
Toujours, donc, des minorités qui font le tout con
Alors qu'il faudrait des toilettes sèches
Pour le climat, pas pour la dèche
Permaculture comme aller à la pêche
Ou alors, No Future
Tout Etat tendant à devenir
Comme la prison d'Attica en 1971
Sur tout ce qui ose se révolter, l'on tire
Noirs, blancs, jaunes, rouges, ligne de mire
L'on massacre, l'on mutile, l'on torture et tue, ô bel avenir !
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
1943
Raphael Lemkin (1900 - 1959)
Creates the term genocide
With 49 people from his family, the homicide
His entire family was exterminated
By Nazism and its unspeakable atrocity
Like other millions of people
Besides, it was difficult to believe it
Alas, in the learning of the insane
Everything can only happen again and indefinitely
From the geological core library
In the archives of Earth
But from the historical core library
In Earth's Library
And only crazy stupidity
Can dare to deny, the reality of the facts, of any horrible past
The Earth with its five thousand minerals
Seven different geometric shapes
Giant crystals with frightening visions
Of a whole constellation of beauty
Of a whole chemosynthesis
Of the appearance of life, a whole synthesis
Without oxygen, without light, from the interterrestrial
Living rock, a taste of the extraterrestrial
Olivine crystals down to the seed
Metal core, 80 percent iron, 20 percent nickel, in sheath!
All assumptions are wrong
Also, alas, the most eccentric, the least proven
Except for rare well-proven facts
So, in 1895
Birth of the CGT, anarchosyndicalist
Birth of cinema becoming an analyst
The working world by opening
Of the Stalinist world by rewriting
By making another temperature
Like iron which at 4200 degrees
Becomes liquid, from the ocean of planet Earth
Or how to rebut an entire revolutionary movement
On the art of repainting everything in reactionary color
Fake blue blood of the nobles
Because only the blood of scorpions and spiders
Is blue, fun in falsity
A bit like the invisibility approach
When only cephalopods can imitate it
Chromatophores and papillae, very elaborate
Like the end of the infinity of the universe
From the infinity of the finiteness of the universe
From where we can never leave
From which we can never return
Past, present, future, as moving forward, backward, becoming
It was already ahead
Du, we have to put an end to it, and for a long time
Gutsiness with or without refinement!
And since everything is energy
It comes out of a womb, too
Transforming into this or this
From the biggest to the smallest
From nuclear fusion, as well
At the moment, one hundred million degrees Celsius
For thirty seconds, phew, the worst olibrius
Because
It will only add worse to worse
Final atomization of capital and its empire
When, almost all activities
Are the appointed and sworn assassins
With the only success of the whole poisoned
Tap water gradually becomes contaminated
Chlorothalonil metabolites
The bottle industry, in jubilation
Lobby against lobby, in civil war
The whole world becoming turbidity
And even spleen in the clarity
With sometimes a drop of joy
Because, for example, this throughout the world
80 percent of people never fly
Always, therefore, minorities who act stupid
When we need dry toilets
For the climate, not for waste
Permaculture like going fishing
Or, No Future
Any State tending to become
Like Attica Prison in 1971
On everything that dares to revolt, we shoot
Black, white, yellow, red, line of sight
We massacre, we mutilate, we torture and kill, oh beautiful future!
Patrice Faubert (2023) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
Add new comment