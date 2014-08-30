Permaculture, toilettes sèches,ou No future

1943

Raphael Lemkin ( 1900 - 1959 )

Crée le terme de génocide

Avec 49 personnes de sa famille, de l'homicide

Toute sa famille fut exterminée

Par le nazisme et son innommable atrocité

Comme aussi d'autres millions de gens

D'ailleurs, on le crut difficilement

Hélas, dans l'apprentissage du dément

Tout ne peut que se reproduire et indéfiniment

De la carothèque géologique

Dans les archives de la Terre

Mais de la carothèque historique

Dans la bibliothèque de la Terre

Et seule l'imbécillité tarée

Peut oser nier, la réalité des faits, de tout horrible passé

La Terre avec ses cinq-mille minéraux

Sept formes géométriques différentes

Cristaux géants aux visions effarantes

De toute une constellation du beau

De toute une chimiosynthèse

De l'apparition de la vie, toute une synthèse

Sans oxygène, sans lumière, de l'intraterrestre

De la roche vivante, avant-goût de l'extraterrestre

Cristaux d'olivine jusqu'à la graine

Noyau métallique, 80 pour cent de fer, 20 pour cent de nickel, en gaine !

Toutes les hypothèses sont trompétées

Aussi, hélas, les plus farfelues, les moins prouvées

Sauf des rares faits bien avérés

Ainsi, en 1895

Naissance de la CGT, anarchosyndicaliste

Naissance du cinéma se faisant analyste

Le monde ouvrier en faisant l'ouverture

Du monde stalinien en faisant la réécriture

En en refaisant une autre température

Comme le fer qui à 4200 degrés

Devient liquide, de l'océan de la planète Terre

Ou comment retoquer tout une mouvance révolutionnaire

De l'art de tout repeindre en couleur réactionnaire

Du faux sang bleu des nobles

Car seul le sang des scorpions et des araignées

Est bleu, de la rigolade dans la fausseté

Un peu comme pour l'approche de l'invisibilité

Quand seulement les céphalopodes peuvent l'imiter

Chromatophores et papilles, du très élaboré

Comme du fini de l'infini de l'univers

De l'infini du fini de l'univers

D'où l'on ne peut jamais partir

D'où l'on ne peut jamais revenir

Passé, présent, futur, comme avançant, reculant, en devenir

C'était déjà de l'avant

Du, il faut en finir, et depuis longtemps

De la goujaterie avec ou sans raffinement !

Et comme tout est énergie

Elle sort d'un ventre, aussi

Se transformant en cela ou en ceci

Du plus grand au plus petit

De la fusion nucléaire, ainsi

Pour le moment, cent millions de degrés Celsius

Pour trente secondes, ouf, du pire olibrius

Car

Cela ne fera qu'ajouter du pire au pire

Atomisation finale du capital et de son empire

Quand, presque toutes les activités

En sont les sicaires attitrés et assermentés

Avec la seule réussite du tout empoisonné

L'eau du robinet petit à petit, contaminée

Métabolites du chlorothalonil

L'industrie de la bouteille, en jubile

Du lobby contre lobby, en guerre civile

Le monde entier devenant turbidité

Et même du spleeneux dans la clarté

Avec parfois une goutte de joyeuseté

Car, par exemple, ce dans le monde entier

80 pour cent des gens ne prennent jamais l'avion

Toujours, donc, des minorités qui font le tout con

Alors qu'il faudrait des toilettes sèches

Pour le climat, pas pour la dèche

Permaculture comme aller à la pêche

Ou alors, No Future

Tout Etat tendant à devenir

Comme la prison d'Attica en 1971

Sur tout ce qui ose se révolter, l'on tire

Noirs, blancs, jaunes, rouges, ligne de mire

L'on massacre, l'on mutile, l'on torture et tue, ô bel avenir !

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

1943

Raphael Lemkin (1900 - 1959)

Creates the term genocide

With 49 people from his family, the homicide

His entire family was exterminated

By Nazism and its unspeakable atrocity

Like other millions of people

Besides, it was difficult to believe it

Alas, in the learning of the insane

Everything can only happen again and indefinitely

From the geological core library

In the archives of Earth

But from the historical core library

In Earth's Library

And only crazy stupidity

Can dare to deny, the reality of the facts, of any horrible past

The Earth with its five thousand minerals

Seven different geometric shapes

Giant crystals with frightening visions

Of a whole constellation of beauty

Of a whole chemosynthesis

Of the appearance of life, a whole synthesis

Without oxygen, without light, from the interterrestrial

Living rock, a taste of the extraterrestrial

Olivine crystals down to the seed

Metal core, 80 percent iron, 20 percent nickel, in sheath!

All assumptions are wrong

Also, alas, the most eccentric, the least proven

Except for rare well-proven facts

So, in 1895

Birth of the CGT, anarchosyndicalist

Birth of cinema becoming an analyst

The working world by opening

Of the Stalinist world by rewriting

By making another temperature

Like iron which at 4200 degrees

Becomes liquid, from the ocean of planet Earth

Or how to rebut an entire revolutionary movement

On the art of repainting everything in reactionary color

Fake blue blood of the nobles

Because only the blood of scorpions and spiders

Is blue, fun in falsity

A bit like the invisibility approach

When only cephalopods can imitate it

Chromatophores and papillae, very elaborate

Like the end of the infinity of the universe

From the infinity of the finiteness of the universe

From where we can never leave

From which we can never return

Past, present, future, as moving forward, backward, becoming

It was already ahead

Du, we have to put an end to it, and for a long time

Gutsiness with or without refinement!

And since everything is energy

It comes out of a womb, too

Transforming into this or this

From the biggest to the smallest

From nuclear fusion, as well

At the moment, one hundred million degrees Celsius

For thirty seconds, phew, the worst olibrius

Because

It will only add worse to worse

Final atomization of capital and its empire

When, almost all activities

Are the appointed and sworn assassins

With the only success of the whole poisoned

Tap water gradually becomes contaminated

Chlorothalonil metabolites

The bottle industry, in jubilation

Lobby against lobby, in civil war

The whole world becoming turbidity

And even spleen in the clarity

With sometimes a drop of joy

Because, for example, this throughout the world

80 percent of people never fly

Always, therefore, minorities who act stupid

When we need dry toilets

For the climate, not for waste

Permaculture like going fishing

Or, No Future

Any State tending to become

Like Attica Prison in 1971

On everything that dares to revolt, we shoot

Black, white, yellow, red, line of sight

We massacre, we mutilate, we torture and kill, oh beautiful future!

Patrice Faubert (2023) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)