Paraphysique de la nociception

" Ce qui n'est pas entouré d'incertitude ne peut-être la vérité "

Richard Feynman, physicien ( 1918-1988 )

La ville est construite par les hommes

Et conçue pour les hommes

La femme doit être au foyer

Et même si maintenant, elle peut travailler

L'homme doit la dominer

L'architecture est masculine

Tout respire sa mine

Comme les vingt millions d'obus

De Verdun, février 1916/ décembre 1916, trop d'abus

Six obus par mètre carré

Par obéissance aux officiers

Oui, massivement, il aurait fallu déserter

En dix mois, 700.000 victimes

Toute la campagne qui élimine

Comme aussi

66 milliards d'animaux non-humains, ce qui terrifie

Car chaque année

Ils sont élevés pour être tués, puis mangés

Tout se tient, tout est lié

Présent, futur, passé

Dans toute analogie, rien n'est séparé

Tout est séparé dans le fragmenté

Car tout est fragmenté dans le séparé

Comme 80 millions de personnes

Qui naissent chaque année, la nouvelle donne

Et nous donnons plus de nourriture

Aux animaux que nous mangeons

De nos forfaits contre la nature

Qu'aux pauvres dénutris que nous affamons

Cependant, en 2014

75 pour cent de la nourriture mondiale

Des petites fermes, petites exploitations, jardins

Dans nos assiettes, cela nous provient

Et seulement, c'est pas un mal

25 pour cent de la nourriture industrielle

Pour moi, toi, eux, ils, elles

Elle est pleine de toxines, et râle, l'agriculture naturelle

C'est en Afrique, pays pillé

Que les terres sont sous-exploitées

Ou même pas exploitées

Ou alors colonisées

Elles sont achetées ou louées

Pour investir pas pour cultiver !

De pays à pays

L'économie c'est de la colonie

Et beaucoup de céréales

Transformées en des biocarburants, c'est banal

Avec le profit, tout est faussé, c'est le capital !

Et ce fut le chlordécone, insecticide

Pendant vingt ans, pour les bananes

Pour que les charançons canent

Et les sols sont empoisonnés dans l'outre-mer, livide !

Et c'est à Izbin, la guerre

En Afghanistan avec ses talibans

Chaque pays a ses tyrans

En France, c'est le 18 août 2008, comme repère

De jeunes parachutistes de l'armée française

Dix morts, 21 blessés, mais la pensée moins niaise

Cela a fait réfléchir certains rescapés

Sur la guerre et son absurdité !

En juin 1940, le " Massilia "

Fut le piège de quelques hommes d'Etat

Et avant l'appel du 18 juin, une résilience

Qui devint, sans le vouloir, premier acte de résistance

A cause surtout d'un trio

Et chacun réussit à sauver sa peau

L'effet papillon feu ( 1878-1966 ) Paul Reynaud

Le conseiller antisémite feu ( 1887-1963 ) Raphaël Alibert

Qui influença feu ( 1856-1951 ) Philippe Pétain

Et cela devint Vichy, c'est pas rien !

Ou alors, il faut être en rupture

Du 5 août 1914, et de toutes les dates impures

Cela n'était pas un état de nécessité

Comme quand la faim nous fait voler

Comme feu (1848-1926 ) le juge Paul Magnaud

Qui des autres juges, était le moins faux

Relaxa madame Louise Ménard, qui un pain, avait volé

C'était en 1898, un juge moins sot

Contrairement à feu ( 1870-1955 ) André Mornet

Pétainiste retourné, qui jugea le maréchal Pétain

Et retournant sa veste, opportuniste pas si crétin

Le ministère de l'injustice

Est la justice de l'injustice

La justice n'est jamais indépendante

De l'oligarchie ploutocratique, elle est dépendante !

La société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle

A sous ses jupes, ses damoiseaux et ses damoiselles

Et pourtant, tant et tant de manifestations

Dont Paris détient le record du monde

3000 chaque année, et pas de révolution

Pour que rien ne change, c'est la fronde

Toutes les tendances du capitalisme manifestent

Les tyrannies sont en fête !

Les manifestations de la pensée séparée

A Paris, 70 pour cent des manifestations de France

Qui chaque année sont déclarées

Et un quart en rapport avec l'étranger

Avec des grandes dates, il faut compter

6 février 1934, au tour des droites

12 février 1934, au tour des gauches

13 mai 1968, au tour des contestataires

30 mai 1968, au tour des réactionnaires

La pensée séparée est manifestée

Dans le manifesté de la pensée séparée

L'autorité en est toujours renforcée

Le capital se nourrit de la manifestation

Qui n'est plus que la manifestation du capital

C'est ( 1927 ) le réflexe d'orientation

De feu ( 1849-1936) Ivan Pavlov, en généralisation

Quand il faut capter l'attention

Pour la perpétuation de la domination

Comme pour les bébés

Avec une télévision, pour eux, étudiée

Sachant que c'est dans les trois premières années

Que le cerveau engramme le plus de données !

Et si le mammouth a disparu

Raréfaction et consanguinité

Et pourquoi pas aussi l'homme de Néandertal ?

Certes, une hypothèse pas banale !

L'être humain modifié n'est plus dans l'humanité !

Et pour justifier les inégalités

La science avait des représentants en débilité

Comme feu ( 1883-1971 ) Sir Cyril Burt , et ses recherches truquées

Comme la société " Mensa " qui fut en 1946, fondée

Reprenant le ridicule Q.I, ce prétendu quotient intellectuel

Du pourtant plus prudent feu ( 1857-1911 ) Alfred Binet

Avec en 1905, son âge mental, moins niais

Puis pire encore, le père du transistor

Avec feu ( 1910-1989 ) William Shockley

Eugéniste raciste, crétin fasciste, qui se croyait fort

Un prix Nobel de physique

Soit, mais aucun esprit critique !

Et tant d'autres abrutis

Des idioties d'une certaine bourgeoisie

En fait, des tests de conformité

Des tests de l'autorité

L'autorité de la conformité

La conformité de l'autorité

Le capital du spectacle

Est le spectacle du capital

Qui veut tout mesurer

Qui veut tout comparer

Qui veut tout opposer

Rien ne lui nuit

Tout le nourrit

Tout le transforme en hiérarchie !

Et des artistiques alibis

Dont se gargarisent toutes les bourgeoisies

Physique de l'astronomie

Pour nous faire rêver

Et les luttes de classes n'y sont pas conviées

L'organisation sociale n'est jamais mise en cause

L'inégalité sociale ne fait pas de pause

Tétaniser les révoltes, en prendre la tête, pour la cause

Les bourgeoisies connaissent précisément les doses !

Certes, l'énergie psychique

Pourrait se passer du tout technologique

Mais plus aucune classe

Mais plus aucune place

Fin du salariat, de la monnaie

Et tout ce qui est de leur effet

Pour que des seins sortent un nouveau lait

Patrice Faubert ( 2014 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

“What is not surrounded by uncertainty cannot be the truth.”

Richard Feynman, physicist (1918-1988)

The city is built by men

And designed for men

The woman must be at home

And even though now she can work

The man must dominate her

Architecture is masculine

Everything breathes its look

Like twenty million shells

From Verdun, February 1916/December 1916, too much abuse

Six shells per square meter

Out of obedience to officers

Yes, massively, we should have deserted

In ten months, 700,000 victims

The whole campaign that eliminates

Like also

66 billion non-human animals, which is terrifying

Because every year

They are raised to be killed, then eaten

Everything fits together, everything is linked

Present, future, past

In any analogy nothing is separate

Everything is separated in the fragmented

Because everything is fragmented in the separate

Like 80 million people

Who are born every year, the new deal

And we give more food

To the animals we eat

Of our packages against nature

To the poor malnourished people we are starving

However, in 2014

75 percent of the world's food

Small farms, small holdings, gardens

On our plates, it comes from us

And only, it's not a bad thing

25 percent of industrial food

For me, you, them, them, them

It is full of toxins, and moans, natural agriculture

It's in Africa, a pillaged country

That the land is underexploited

Or not even exploited

Or colonized

They are bought or rented

To invest not to cultivate!

From country to country

The economy is colony

And lots of cereal

Transformed into biofuels, it's commonplace

With profit, everything is distorted, it's capital!

And it was chlordecone, insecticide

For twenty years, for bananas

So that the weevils can duck

And the soils are poisoned overseas, livid!

And it's in Izbin, the war

In Afghanistan with its Taliban

Every country has its tyrants

In France, it is August 18, 2008, as a benchmark

Young paratroopers from the French army

Ten dead, 21 injured, but less stupid thinking

This made some survivors think

On war and its absurdity!

In June 1940, the "Massilia"

Was the trap of a few statesmen

And before the appeal of June 18, resilience

Which became, unwittingly, the first act of resistance

Mainly because of a trio

And everyone manages to save their own skin

The fire butterfly effect (1878-1966) Paul Reynaud

The late anti-Semitic advisor (1887-1963) Raphaël Alibert

Who influenced the late (1856-1951) Philippe Pétain

And it became Vichy, that’s not nothing!

Or else, you must be breaking up

From August 5, 1914, and all impure dates

This was not a state of necessity

Like when hunger makes us fly

Like the late (1848-1926) judge Paul Magnaud

Who of the other judges was the least wrong?

Relaxed Madame Louise Ménard, who had stolen a piece of bread

It was in 1898, a less stupid judge

Unlike the late (1870-1955) André Mornet

Returned Pétainist, who judged Marshal Pétain

And turning his coat around, not-so-moronic opportunist

The Ministry of Injustice

Is justice from injustice

Justice is never independent

She is dependent on the plutocratic oligarchy!

The spectacular techno-industrial commercial society

Under her skirts, her gentlemen and her ladies

And yet, so many demonstrations

Of which Paris holds the world record

3000 each year, and no revolution

So that nothing changes, it's the sling

All the tendencies of capitalism manifest

The tyrannies are celebrating!

Manifestations of separate thinking

In Paris, 70 percent of France's protests

Which are declared every year

And a quarter related to foreign countries

With big dates, you have to take into account

February 6, 1934, the turn of the rights

February 12, 1934, the turn of the left

May 13, 1968, the turn of the protesters

May 30, 1968, the turn of the reactionaries

Separate thinking is manifested

In the manifestation of separate thought

Authority is always reinforced

Capital feeds on manifestation

Which is nothing more than the manifestation of capital

This is (1927) the orientation reflex

From the late (1849-1936) Ivan Pavlov, in general

When you need to capture attention

For the perpetuation of domination

As for babies

With a television, for them, studied

Knowing that it is in the first three years

Let the brain store as much data as possible!

And if the mammoth disappeared

Rarefaction and inbreeding

And why not Neanderthals too?

Certainly, not a trivial hypothesis!

The modified human being is no longer part of humanity!

And to justify inequalities

Science had feeble representatives

Like the late (1883-1971) Sir Cyril Burt, and his faked research

Like the company "Mensa" which was founded in 1946

Taking up the ridiculous I.Q., this so-called intelligence quotient

From the more prudent late (1857-1911) Alfred Binet

With in 1905, his mental age, less silly

Then even worse, the father of the transistor

With the late (1910-1989) William Shockley

Racist eugenicist, fascist moron, who thought he was strong

A Nobel Prize in Physics

Fine, but no critical thinking!

And so many other idiots

Idiocy of a certain bourgeoisie

In fact, conformity tests

Tests of authority

The Compliance Authority

Authority Compliance

The capital of the show

Is the spectacle of capital

Who wants to measure everything

Who wants to compare everything

Who wants to oppose everything

Nothing harms him

Everything feeds him

Everything turns it into a hierarchy!

And artistic alibis

Which all the bourgeoisie gargle

Astronomy physics

To make us dream

And class struggles are not invited there

Social organization is never questioned

Social inequality doesn't take a break

Stop the revolts, take the lead, for the cause

The bourgeoisies know precisely the doses!

Certainly, psychic energy

Could do without technology at all

But no more class

But no more room

End of wage employment, of currency

And all that is of their effect

So that new milk comes out from the breasts

Patrice Faubert (2014) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)