Paraphysique de la nociception
" Ce qui n'est pas entouré d'incertitude ne peut-être la vérité "
Richard Feynman, physicien ( 1918-1988 )
La ville est construite par les hommes
Et conçue pour les hommes
La femme doit être au foyer
Et même si maintenant, elle peut travailler
L'homme doit la dominer
L'architecture est masculine
Tout respire sa mine
Comme les vingt millions d'obus
De Verdun, février 1916/ décembre 1916, trop d'abus
Six obus par mètre carré
Par obéissance aux officiers
Oui, massivement, il aurait fallu déserter
En dix mois, 700.000 victimes
Toute la campagne qui élimine
Comme aussi
66 milliards d'animaux non-humains, ce qui terrifie
Car chaque année
Ils sont élevés pour être tués, puis mangés
Tout se tient, tout est lié
Présent, futur, passé
Dans toute analogie, rien n'est séparé
Tout est séparé dans le fragmenté
Car tout est fragmenté dans le séparé
Comme 80 millions de personnes
Qui naissent chaque année, la nouvelle donne
Et nous donnons plus de nourriture
Aux animaux que nous mangeons
De nos forfaits contre la nature
Qu'aux pauvres dénutris que nous affamons
Cependant, en 2014
75 pour cent de la nourriture mondiale
Des petites fermes, petites exploitations, jardins
Dans nos assiettes, cela nous provient
Et seulement, c'est pas un mal
25 pour cent de la nourriture industrielle
Pour moi, toi, eux, ils, elles
Elle est pleine de toxines, et râle, l'agriculture naturelle
C'est en Afrique, pays pillé
Que les terres sont sous-exploitées
Ou même pas exploitées
Ou alors colonisées
Elles sont achetées ou louées
Pour investir pas pour cultiver !
De pays à pays
L'économie c'est de la colonie
Et beaucoup de céréales
Transformées en des biocarburants, c'est banal
Avec le profit, tout est faussé, c'est le capital !
Et ce fut le chlordécone, insecticide
Pendant vingt ans, pour les bananes
Pour que les charançons canent
Et les sols sont empoisonnés dans l'outre-mer, livide !
Et c'est à Izbin, la guerre
En Afghanistan avec ses talibans
Chaque pays a ses tyrans
En France, c'est le 18 août 2008, comme repère
De jeunes parachutistes de l'armée française
Dix morts, 21 blessés, mais la pensée moins niaise
Cela a fait réfléchir certains rescapés
Sur la guerre et son absurdité !
En juin 1940, le " Massilia "
Fut le piège de quelques hommes d'Etat
Et avant l'appel du 18 juin, une résilience
Qui devint, sans le vouloir, premier acte de résistance
A cause surtout d'un trio
Et chacun réussit à sauver sa peau
L'effet papillon feu ( 1878-1966 ) Paul Reynaud
Le conseiller antisémite feu ( 1887-1963 ) Raphaël Alibert
Qui influença feu ( 1856-1951 ) Philippe Pétain
Et cela devint Vichy, c'est pas rien !
Ou alors, il faut être en rupture
Du 5 août 1914, et de toutes les dates impures
Cela n'était pas un état de nécessité
Comme quand la faim nous fait voler
Comme feu (1848-1926 ) le juge Paul Magnaud
Qui des autres juges, était le moins faux
Relaxa madame Louise Ménard, qui un pain, avait volé
C'était en 1898, un juge moins sot
Contrairement à feu ( 1870-1955 ) André Mornet
Pétainiste retourné, qui jugea le maréchal Pétain
Et retournant sa veste, opportuniste pas si crétin
Le ministère de l'injustice
Est la justice de l'injustice
La justice n'est jamais indépendante
De l'oligarchie ploutocratique, elle est dépendante !
La société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle
A sous ses jupes, ses damoiseaux et ses damoiselles
Et pourtant, tant et tant de manifestations
Dont Paris détient le record du monde
3000 chaque année, et pas de révolution
Pour que rien ne change, c'est la fronde
Toutes les tendances du capitalisme manifestent
Les tyrannies sont en fête !
Les manifestations de la pensée séparée
A Paris, 70 pour cent des manifestations de France
Qui chaque année sont déclarées
Et un quart en rapport avec l'étranger
Avec des grandes dates, il faut compter
6 février 1934, au tour des droites
12 février 1934, au tour des gauches
13 mai 1968, au tour des contestataires
30 mai 1968, au tour des réactionnaires
La pensée séparée est manifestée
Dans le manifesté de la pensée séparée
L'autorité en est toujours renforcée
Le capital se nourrit de la manifestation
Qui n'est plus que la manifestation du capital
C'est ( 1927 ) le réflexe d'orientation
De feu ( 1849-1936) Ivan Pavlov, en généralisation
Quand il faut capter l'attention
Pour la perpétuation de la domination
Comme pour les bébés
Avec une télévision, pour eux, étudiée
Sachant que c'est dans les trois premières années
Que le cerveau engramme le plus de données !
Et si le mammouth a disparu
Raréfaction et consanguinité
Et pourquoi pas aussi l'homme de Néandertal ?
Certes, une hypothèse pas banale !
L'être humain modifié n'est plus dans l'humanité !
Et pour justifier les inégalités
La science avait des représentants en débilité
Comme feu ( 1883-1971 ) Sir Cyril Burt , et ses recherches truquées
Comme la société " Mensa " qui fut en 1946, fondée
Reprenant le ridicule Q.I, ce prétendu quotient intellectuel
Du pourtant plus prudent feu ( 1857-1911 ) Alfred Binet
Avec en 1905, son âge mental, moins niais
Puis pire encore, le père du transistor
Avec feu ( 1910-1989 ) William Shockley
Eugéniste raciste, crétin fasciste, qui se croyait fort
Un prix Nobel de physique
Soit, mais aucun esprit critique !
Et tant d'autres abrutis
Des idioties d'une certaine bourgeoisie
En fait, des tests de conformité
Des tests de l'autorité
L'autorité de la conformité
La conformité de l'autorité
Le capital du spectacle
Est le spectacle du capital
Qui veut tout mesurer
Qui veut tout comparer
Qui veut tout opposer
Rien ne lui nuit
Tout le nourrit
Tout le transforme en hiérarchie !
Et des artistiques alibis
Dont se gargarisent toutes les bourgeoisies
Physique de l'astronomie
Pour nous faire rêver
Et les luttes de classes n'y sont pas conviées
L'organisation sociale n'est jamais mise en cause
L'inégalité sociale ne fait pas de pause
Tétaniser les révoltes, en prendre la tête, pour la cause
Les bourgeoisies connaissent précisément les doses !
Certes, l'énergie psychique
Pourrait se passer du tout technologique
Mais plus aucune classe
Mais plus aucune place
Fin du salariat, de la monnaie
Et tout ce qui est de leur effet
Pour que des seins sortent un nouveau lait
Patrice Faubert ( 2014 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
“What is not surrounded by uncertainty cannot be the truth.”
Richard Feynman, physicist (1918-1988)
The city is built by men
And designed for men
The woman must be at home
And even though now she can work
The man must dominate her
Architecture is masculine
Everything breathes its look
Like twenty million shells
From Verdun, February 1916/December 1916, too much abuse
Six shells per square meter
Out of obedience to officers
Yes, massively, we should have deserted
In ten months, 700,000 victims
The whole campaign that eliminates
Like also
66 billion non-human animals, which is terrifying
Because every year
They are raised to be killed, then eaten
Everything fits together, everything is linked
Present, future, past
In any analogy nothing is separate
Everything is separated in the fragmented
Because everything is fragmented in the separate
Like 80 million people
Who are born every year, the new deal
And we give more food
To the animals we eat
Of our packages against nature
To the poor malnourished people we are starving
However, in 2014
75 percent of the world's food
Small farms, small holdings, gardens
On our plates, it comes from us
And only, it's not a bad thing
25 percent of industrial food
For me, you, them, them, them
It is full of toxins, and moans, natural agriculture
It's in Africa, a pillaged country
That the land is underexploited
Or not even exploited
Or colonized
They are bought or rented
To invest not to cultivate!
From country to country
The economy is colony
And lots of cereal
Transformed into biofuels, it's commonplace
With profit, everything is distorted, it's capital!
And it was chlordecone, insecticide
For twenty years, for bananas
So that the weevils can duck
And the soils are poisoned overseas, livid!
And it's in Izbin, the war
In Afghanistan with its Taliban
Every country has its tyrants
In France, it is August 18, 2008, as a benchmark
Young paratroopers from the French army
Ten dead, 21 injured, but less stupid thinking
This made some survivors think
On war and its absurdity!
In June 1940, the "Massilia"
Was the trap of a few statesmen
And before the appeal of June 18, resilience
Which became, unwittingly, the first act of resistance
Mainly because of a trio
And everyone manages to save their own skin
The fire butterfly effect (1878-1966) Paul Reynaud
The late anti-Semitic advisor (1887-1963) Raphaël Alibert
Who influenced the late (1856-1951) Philippe Pétain
And it became Vichy, that’s not nothing!
Or else, you must be breaking up
From August 5, 1914, and all impure dates
This was not a state of necessity
Like when hunger makes us fly
Like the late (1848-1926) judge Paul Magnaud
Who of the other judges was the least wrong?
Relaxed Madame Louise Ménard, who had stolen a piece of bread
It was in 1898, a less stupid judge
Unlike the late (1870-1955) André Mornet
Returned Pétainist, who judged Marshal Pétain
And turning his coat around, not-so-moronic opportunist
The Ministry of Injustice
Is justice from injustice
Justice is never independent
She is dependent on the plutocratic oligarchy!
The spectacular techno-industrial commercial society
Under her skirts, her gentlemen and her ladies
And yet, so many demonstrations
Of which Paris holds the world record
3000 each year, and no revolution
So that nothing changes, it's the sling
All the tendencies of capitalism manifest
The tyrannies are celebrating!
Manifestations of separate thinking
In Paris, 70 percent of France's protests
Which are declared every year
And a quarter related to foreign countries
With big dates, you have to take into account
February 6, 1934, the turn of the rights
February 12, 1934, the turn of the left
May 13, 1968, the turn of the protesters
May 30, 1968, the turn of the reactionaries
Separate thinking is manifested
In the manifestation of separate thought
Authority is always reinforced
Capital feeds on manifestation
Which is nothing more than the manifestation of capital
This is (1927) the orientation reflex
From the late (1849-1936) Ivan Pavlov, in general
When you need to capture attention
For the perpetuation of domination
As for babies
With a television, for them, studied
Knowing that it is in the first three years
Let the brain store as much data as possible!
And if the mammoth disappeared
Rarefaction and inbreeding
And why not Neanderthals too?
Certainly, not a trivial hypothesis!
The modified human being is no longer part of humanity!
And to justify inequalities
Science had feeble representatives
Like the late (1883-1971) Sir Cyril Burt, and his faked research
Like the company "Mensa" which was founded in 1946
Taking up the ridiculous I.Q., this so-called intelligence quotient
From the more prudent late (1857-1911) Alfred Binet
With in 1905, his mental age, less silly
Then even worse, the father of the transistor
With the late (1910-1989) William Shockley
Racist eugenicist, fascist moron, who thought he was strong
A Nobel Prize in Physics
Fine, but no critical thinking!
And so many other idiots
Idiocy of a certain bourgeoisie
In fact, conformity tests
Tests of authority
The Compliance Authority
Authority Compliance
The capital of the show
Is the spectacle of capital
Who wants to measure everything
Who wants to compare everything
Who wants to oppose everything
Nothing harms him
Everything feeds him
Everything turns it into a hierarchy!
And artistic alibis
Which all the bourgeoisie gargle
Astronomy physics
To make us dream
And class struggles are not invited there
Social organization is never questioned
Social inequality doesn't take a break
Stop the revolts, take the lead, for the cause
The bourgeoisies know precisely the doses!
Certainly, psychic energy
Could do without technology at all
But no more class
But no more room
End of wage employment, of currency
And all that is of their effect
So that new milk comes out from the breasts
Patrice Faubert (2014) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
Add new comment