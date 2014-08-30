Paraphysique des homologies réfractaires

Bilan mondial, 100 km marche

9 heures, 26 minutes, 07 secondes, 1985

C'est moi, j'y suis, j'y reste, j'y marche

Bilan mondial, 200 km marche

22 heures, 44 minutes, 16 secondes, 1995

C'est moi, j'y suis, j'y reste, j'y marche

Il y a toujours presque une trace sur tout

Voilà qui est complètement fou

Enfin, donc, sur presque tout

Quand tout peut s'inscrire en nous

Ce qui en rapport de ce faux tout

N'est finalement rien du tout

Car

Tant de choses se sont perdues

Tant de faits se sont perdus

Tant et tant d'actions oubliées

Tant et tant d'histoires revisitées

Et petites ou grandes histoires

L'Histoire grand H, toujours interprétée

De ce qui ne rentre pas dans son signifiant

De ce qui rentre dans son signifiant

Et selon chaque bulle de temps

Et selon les bulles propres aux gens

Avec hélas comme seul entregent

Communautarisme

Identitarisme

Fausse stabilité du mondialisme !

Et dans ce meilleur des mondes

Tout est de la poisse qui gronde

Tout est de l'angoisse qui nous inonde

Et à force de dire, de dire, de dire

Tout a été déjà forcément dit

Et à force d'écrire, d'écrire, d'écrire

Tout a été déjà forcément écrit

Et à force de faire, faire, faire

Tout a déjà été forcément fait

Et la preuve ?

C'est que vous le direz

C'est que vous l'écrirez

C'est que vous le ferez

Futur, présent, passé

Présent, passé, futur

Passé, futur, présent

En tous domaines

En tous phénomènes

Des arts et de la musique

De la science, de la technique

De tous les métiers

De toutes les activités

De tout ce qui est guerroyé

De répétition imitée, la nouveauté est suspectée

Certes, cela peut parfois s'améliorer

Selon les conditions de l'unicité

Selon les conditions de la collectivité

Et surtout, selon les déterminants de l'historicité !

Toutes les vies que nous aurions pu avoir

Tous les autres, toutes les autres, en sont l'à-valoir

Mais nous pourrions nous en vouloir

Car sur l'horloge de l'apocalypse

Il est minuit et moins 90 secondes

La Terre est une bombe thermonucléaire, hips

Tout de près, de loin, peut s'y intriquer

Tout, rien, et surtout dans le divers

Début 1970, " L'heure du mystère "

" Jeu de dames "avec Catherine Laborde

Née le 08/05/1951

Comme moi en 1951

Et l'une des voix qui l'aborde

Devenant, un jour, présentatrice météorologique

Et toute une palanquée

Et toute une flopée

D'effets ou de faits similaires

Tout semblant éloigné par des années-lumière

17 décembre 1903

Les frères Wright, 37 mètres en douze secondes

Jusqu'aux fusées actuelles qui les fécondent

Le viagra de Robert Furchgott

De la dilatation des artères de nombreux lapins

Jamais, en touche, l'on ne botte

Quand tout, près ou loin, tient dans la même hotte

De l'éponyme en réitération

Pour la place des autres, aucune imagination

Souffrance intolérable, insupportable, sinon !

Chaque groupe humain, spécialiste, d'autant

Chaque groupe humain, ainsi, s'ignorant

Et malgré tout, se complétant

Mais ne pouvant tout faire à la fois

Tout y étant pion et roi à la fois

De la BD, du roman, du policier, de la technologie

De la science, du cinéma, de la politique, de la poésie

Des arts et de toute industrie

Chaque groupe humain ainsi se séparant

Pas besoin d'autres planètes, au tout différent

Au tout va bien, pour certaines et certains

Au tout va mal, pour certaines et certains

Et rien ne va, vraiment, pour tout le monde

De la vie et de son train

Faisant ainsi le succès de l'infernale ronde

Animisme, shintoïsme, islamisme

Catholicisme, protestantisme, salafisme

Judaïsme, et autres religions en isme

J'en suis le belliqueux, et de tout intellectualisme

Tout faisant symbiose dans ce vrai nihilisme

Car la vraie vie se passerait de tout isme

De tout anthropocentrisme impérialiste centriste

La société est devenue comme une maladie

Et la maladie, égocentre, expatrie

Physique ou mentale

Elle enferme en soi-même, c'est fatal

Comme un changement climatique qui fait mal

L'Antarctique, 28 fois la France, réserve d'eau douce

90 pour cent de la planète, et si tout fondait, ô secousse

Mers, océans, de soixante mètres, cela monterait, en hauteur

Toute une future terreur !

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

World assessment, 100 km walk

9 hours, 26 minutes, 07 seconds, 1985

It's me, I'm there, I stay there, I walk there

World assessment, 200 km walk

22 hours, 44 minutes, 16 seconds, 1995

It's me, I'm there, I stay there, I walk there

There is always almost a trace on everything

This is completely crazy

Well, then, on almost everything

When everything can fit into us

What about this false everything

Is ultimately nothing at all

Because

So much has been lost

So many facts have been lost

So many forgotten actions

So many stories revisited

And small or big stories

History big H, always interpreted

Of what does not fit into its signifier

Of what enters into its signifier

And according to each time bubble

And according to people's own bubbles

With unfortunately the only interpersonal skills

Communitarianism

Identitarianism

False stability of globalism!

And in this brave new world

Everything is bad luck that rumbles

Everything is anxiety that floods us

And by saying, saying, saying

Everything has obviously already been said

And by writing, writing, writing

Everything has necessarily already been written

And by doing, doing, doing

Everything has necessarily already been done

And the proof?

That's what you'll say

It's that you will write it

That's what you will do

Future, present, past

Present, past, future

Past, future, present

In all areas

In all phenomena

Arts and music

Science, technology

Of all professions

Of all the activities

Of all that is at war

Of imitated repetition, novelty is suspected

Of course, sometimes it can improve.

According to the conditions of uniqueness

According to the conditions of the community

And above all, according to the determinants of historicity!

All the lives we could have had

All the others, all the others, are the value of it

But we might blame ourselves

Because on the doomsday clock

It's 90 seconds to midnight

The Earth is a thermonuclear bomb, hips

Everything up close and far away can get involved

Everything, nothing, and especially in the diverse

Early 1970, “The Hour of Mystery”

“Draughts” with Catherine Laborde

Born on 05/08/1951

Like me in 1951

And one of the voices that addresses it

One day becoming a weather presenter

And a whole group

And a whole bunch

Similar effects or facts

Everything seems light years away

December 17, 1903

The Wright brothers, 37 meters in twelve seconds

Until the current rockets which fertilize them

Robert Furchgott's Viagra

From the dilation of the arteries of many rabbits

Never, in touch, do we kick

When everything, near or far, fits in the same hood

From the eponym in reiteration

For the place of others, no imagination

Intolerable, unbearable suffering, otherwise!

Each human group, specialist, as much

Each human group, thus, ignoring itself

And despite everything, complementing each other

But not being able to do everything at once

Everything being a pawn and a king at the same time

Comics, novels, detective stories, technology

Science, cinema, politics, poetry

Arts and all industries

Each human group thus separating

No need for other planets, just different

Everything is fine, for some

Everything is going wrong, for some

And nothing is going well, really, for everyone

Of life and its train

Thus making the success of the infernal round

Animism, Shintoism, Islamism

Catholicism, Protestantism, Salafism

Judaism, and other religions in ism

I am the belligerent, and of all intellectualism

Everything making symbiosis in this true nihilism

Because real life would do without any ism

Of all centrist imperialist anthropocentrism

Society has become like a disease

And illness, egocenter, expatriate

Physical or mental

It locks you in, it's fatal

Like climate change that hurts

Antarctica, 28 times the size of France, fresh water reserve

90 percent of the planet, and if it all melted, oh shock

Seas, oceans, sixty meters would go up, in height

A whole future terror!

Patrice Faubert (2023) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)