Paraphysique des homologies réfractaires
Bilan mondial, 100 km marche
9 heures, 26 minutes, 07 secondes, 1985
C'est moi, j'y suis, j'y reste, j'y marche
Bilan mondial, 200 km marche
22 heures, 44 minutes, 16 secondes, 1995
C'est moi, j'y suis, j'y reste, j'y marche
Il y a toujours presque une trace sur tout
Voilà qui est complètement fou
Enfin, donc, sur presque tout
Quand tout peut s'inscrire en nous
Ce qui en rapport de ce faux tout
N'est finalement rien du tout
Car
Tant de choses se sont perdues
Tant de faits se sont perdus
Tant et tant d'actions oubliées
Tant et tant d'histoires revisitées
Et petites ou grandes histoires
L'Histoire grand H, toujours interprétée
De ce qui ne rentre pas dans son signifiant
De ce qui rentre dans son signifiant
Et selon chaque bulle de temps
Et selon les bulles propres aux gens
Avec hélas comme seul entregent
Communautarisme
Identitarisme
Fausse stabilité du mondialisme !
Et dans ce meilleur des mondes
Tout est de la poisse qui gronde
Tout est de l'angoisse qui nous inonde
Et à force de dire, de dire, de dire
Tout a été déjà forcément dit
Et à force d'écrire, d'écrire, d'écrire
Tout a été déjà forcément écrit
Et à force de faire, faire, faire
Tout a déjà été forcément fait
Et la preuve ?
C'est que vous le direz
C'est que vous l'écrirez
C'est que vous le ferez
Futur, présent, passé
Présent, passé, futur
Passé, futur, présent
En tous domaines
En tous phénomènes
Des arts et de la musique
De la science, de la technique
De tous les métiers
De toutes les activités
De tout ce qui est guerroyé
De répétition imitée, la nouveauté est suspectée
Certes, cela peut parfois s'améliorer
Selon les conditions de l'unicité
Selon les conditions de la collectivité
Et surtout, selon les déterminants de l'historicité !
Toutes les vies que nous aurions pu avoir
Tous les autres, toutes les autres, en sont l'à-valoir
Mais nous pourrions nous en vouloir
Car sur l'horloge de l'apocalypse
Il est minuit et moins 90 secondes
La Terre est une bombe thermonucléaire, hips
Tout de près, de loin, peut s'y intriquer
Tout, rien, et surtout dans le divers
Début 1970, " L'heure du mystère "
" Jeu de dames "avec Catherine Laborde
Née le 08/05/1951
Comme moi en 1951
Et l'une des voix qui l'aborde
Devenant, un jour, présentatrice météorologique
Et toute une palanquée
Et toute une flopée
D'effets ou de faits similaires
Tout semblant éloigné par des années-lumière
17 décembre 1903
Les frères Wright, 37 mètres en douze secondes
Jusqu'aux fusées actuelles qui les fécondent
Le viagra de Robert Furchgott
De la dilatation des artères de nombreux lapins
Jamais, en touche, l'on ne botte
Quand tout, près ou loin, tient dans la même hotte
De l'éponyme en réitération
Pour la place des autres, aucune imagination
Souffrance intolérable, insupportable, sinon !
Chaque groupe humain, spécialiste, d'autant
Chaque groupe humain, ainsi, s'ignorant
Et malgré tout, se complétant
Mais ne pouvant tout faire à la fois
Tout y étant pion et roi à la fois
De la BD, du roman, du policier, de la technologie
De la science, du cinéma, de la politique, de la poésie
Des arts et de toute industrie
Chaque groupe humain ainsi se séparant
Pas besoin d'autres planètes, au tout différent
Au tout va bien, pour certaines et certains
Au tout va mal, pour certaines et certains
Et rien ne va, vraiment, pour tout le monde
De la vie et de son train
Faisant ainsi le succès de l'infernale ronde
Animisme, shintoïsme, islamisme
Catholicisme, protestantisme, salafisme
Judaïsme, et autres religions en isme
J'en suis le belliqueux, et de tout intellectualisme
Tout faisant symbiose dans ce vrai nihilisme
Car la vraie vie se passerait de tout isme
De tout anthropocentrisme impérialiste centriste
La société est devenue comme une maladie
Et la maladie, égocentre, expatrie
Physique ou mentale
Elle enferme en soi-même, c'est fatal
Comme un changement climatique qui fait mal
L'Antarctique, 28 fois la France, réserve d'eau douce
90 pour cent de la planète, et si tout fondait, ô secousse
Mers, océans, de soixante mètres, cela monterait, en hauteur
Toute une future terreur !
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
World assessment, 100 km walk
9 hours, 26 minutes, 07 seconds, 1985
It's me, I'm there, I stay there, I walk there
World assessment, 200 km walk
22 hours, 44 minutes, 16 seconds, 1995
It's me, I'm there, I stay there, I walk there
There is always almost a trace on everything
This is completely crazy
Well, then, on almost everything
When everything can fit into us
What about this false everything
Is ultimately nothing at all
Because
So much has been lost
So many facts have been lost
So many forgotten actions
So many stories revisited
And small or big stories
History big H, always interpreted
Of what does not fit into its signifier
Of what enters into its signifier
And according to each time bubble
And according to people's own bubbles
With unfortunately the only interpersonal skills
Communitarianism
Identitarianism
False stability of globalism!
And in this brave new world
Everything is bad luck that rumbles
Everything is anxiety that floods us
And by saying, saying, saying
Everything has obviously already been said
And by writing, writing, writing
Everything has necessarily already been written
And by doing, doing, doing
Everything has necessarily already been done
And the proof?
That's what you'll say
It's that you will write it
That's what you will do
Future, present, past
Present, past, future
Past, future, present
In all areas
In all phenomena
Arts and music
Science, technology
Of all professions
Of all the activities
Of all that is at war
Of imitated repetition, novelty is suspected
Of course, sometimes it can improve.
According to the conditions of uniqueness
According to the conditions of the community
And above all, according to the determinants of historicity!
All the lives we could have had
All the others, all the others, are the value of it
But we might blame ourselves
Because on the doomsday clock
It's 90 seconds to midnight
The Earth is a thermonuclear bomb, hips
Everything up close and far away can get involved
Everything, nothing, and especially in the diverse
Early 1970, “The Hour of Mystery”
“Draughts” with Catherine Laborde
Born on 05/08/1951
Like me in 1951
And one of the voices that addresses it
One day becoming a weather presenter
And a whole group
And a whole bunch
Similar effects or facts
Everything seems light years away
December 17, 1903
The Wright brothers, 37 meters in twelve seconds
Until the current rockets which fertilize them
Robert Furchgott's Viagra
From the dilation of the arteries of many rabbits
Never, in touch, do we kick
When everything, near or far, fits in the same hood
From the eponym in reiteration
For the place of others, no imagination
Intolerable, unbearable suffering, otherwise!
Each human group, specialist, as much
Each human group, thus, ignoring itself
And despite everything, complementing each other
But not being able to do everything at once
Everything being a pawn and a king at the same time
Comics, novels, detective stories, technology
Science, cinema, politics, poetry
Arts and all industries
Each human group thus separating
No need for other planets, just different
Everything is fine, for some
Everything is going wrong, for some
And nothing is going well, really, for everyone
Of life and its train
Thus making the success of the infernal round
Animism, Shintoism, Islamism
Catholicism, Protestantism, Salafism
Judaism, and other religions in ism
I am the belligerent, and of all intellectualism
Everything making symbiosis in this true nihilism
Because real life would do without any ism
Of all centrist imperialist anthropocentrism
Society has become like a disease
And illness, egocenter, expatriate
Physical or mental
It locks you in, it's fatal
Like climate change that hurts
Antarctica, 28 times the size of France, fresh water reserve
90 percent of the planet, and if it all melted, oh shock
Seas, oceans, sixty meters would go up, in height
A whole future terror!
Patrice Faubert (2023) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
