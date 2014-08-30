La conjecture de Goldbach ( 1742 )
Moi, damiste amateur
Me voici en incorrigible rêveur
Prendre une leçon d'une heure
Avec la belle ( 34 ans ) ukrainienne Viktoriya Motrichko
Championne du monde du jeu de dames
Du cent cases, l'une des plus belles femmes
Et sur sa poitrine, c'est pas du faux
Cette joueuse GMI depuis 2005
Je m'y verrais plutôt grand voyeur
Je m'y verrais plutôt petit joueur
Si les mains sont des outils
Les yeux, alors, le sont aussi
Du pragmatique à l'imaginaire
Tout ce qui vit ayant l'outil comme repère
L'arboricolité, l'origine de l'outil, utilisé
Singes arboricoles
Grands singes
Australopithèques
Et ce même jusqu'aux insectes
Pour les bipèdes
Utilisation et confection d'outils
En captivité ou pas, tout le dit
Toute une expérimentation biomécanique
Carte cognitive intégrée du chimpanzé
Tout pouvant se reproduire en robotique !
Toute une courtisanerie dans l'utilité
Dans tout ce qui peut s'utiliser
Avec ou sans mains, cela peut fonctionner aussi
Animaux humains, animaux non-humains
Concussion de l'autrement capable
Dans toute la distorsion de l'impalpable
Dans mon français loin d'être impeccable
1539, Villers-Cotterêts
Une ordonnance qui imposa le français
Devant les tribunaux, il le fallait
Et à la place du latin et des langues régionales
Mais, de toutes façons, petit à petit
Avec la langue du capital, tout se confondit
Et pas seulement l'anglais, aujourd'hui
La guerre, toujours, partout, entre pays
Du capital et de ses conflits, je ne puis prendre parti
Je ne suis d'aucun pays, je suis d'anarchie
Conflits, massacres, invasions, guerres
Tout territoire produit du réactionnaire
De tout cela, il faudra se défaire
Si l'on veut, un jour, l'harmonie sur la planète Terre
Quand il faudrait quasiment tout défaire
Pour tout l'épanouissement du tout refaire !
Pas étonnant
Si d'après la revue " The Lancet "
56 pour cent des 16 à 25 ans
Pensent que monde est condamné
Et merci, aux générations de l'ancienneté
Car
Climato-sceptiques
Climato-rassuristes
Performances circassiennes pour tout équilibrer
Mais tout barrissement comme immobilisé
De la diversité de la pensée séparée
Dissonance cognitive maintenant rebaptisée
La fragmentation divise et ne peut unifier
Alors même que jusqu'à sept, une araignée peut compter
Le spiromètre ses classes sociales, se capitalisant
Toutes nos belles paroles, nos actes, les invalidant
Monde chambre à gaz
Irrespirable, de phrase en phase
Pas seulement antisémite donc, et politique
Et oui, monsieur Pascal Ory, on peut le dire, sic
Jadis, tout le monde ouvrier le fut
Et même dans sa jeunesse, aussi, le savant anarchiste, Elisée Reclus
Mais lui le regretta vite et s'en repentit
Devenant au fil des années de plus en plus érudit
Futur passeur de savoir en son temps
Laborit, Jacquard, Reeves, d'autres, en leur temps
Et là pour la France, seulement, heureusement
Un certain talent agencé des mots
Paraphrasant le grand admirateur de FEU François Villon
Georges Brassens, poète, chanteur, casanier d'une maison
Du public faux ami et en vrai incompris
Tout ce qui n'est jamais dit, en dixit !
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Me, amateur rider
Here I am as an incorrigible dreamer
Take a one hour lesson
With the beautiful (34 years old) Ukrainian Viktoriya Motrichko
World checkers champion
From a hundred boxes, one of the most beautiful women
And on his chest, it's not fake
This GMI player since 2005
I would rather see myself as a great voyeur
I would rather see myself as a little player
If hands are tools
The eyes, then, are too
From pragmatics to imagination
Everything that lives with the tool as a reference
Arboricity, the origin of the tool, used
Arboreal monkeys
Great Apes
Australopithecines
Even down to insects
For bipeds
Use and making of tools
In captivity or not, everything says it
A whole biomechanical experiment
Integrated cognitive map of the chimpanzee
Everything that can be reproduced in robotics!
All a courtesy in utility
In everything that can be used
With or without hands, it can work too
Human animals, non-human animals
Concussion of the otherwise capable
In all the distortion of the impalpable
In my far from impeccable French
1539, Villers-Cotterêts
An ordinance which imposed French
In court, it was necessary
And instead of Latin and regional languages
But, anyway, little by little
With the language of capital, everything was confused
And not just English today
War, always, everywhere, between countries
Of capital and its conflicts, I cannot take sides
I'm not from any country, I'm from anarchy
Conflicts, massacres, invasions, wars
Every territory produces reactionary
We will have to get rid of all this
If we want, one day, harmony on planet Earth
When you would have to undo almost everything
For all the fulfillment of doing it all again!
Not surprising
If according to the journal “The Lancet”
56 percent of 16 to 25 year olds
Think the world is doomed
And thank you, to the generations of seniority
Because
Climate skeptics
Climate reassurance
Circassian performances to balance it all
But all trumpeting as if immobilized
On the diversity of separate thought
Cognitive Dissonance Now Renamed
Fragmentation divides and cannot unify
Even though up to seven, a spider can count
The spirometer its social classes, capitalizing
All our beautiful words, our actions, invalidating them
Gas chamber world
Unbreathable, from sentence to phase
Not only anti-Semitic therefore, and political
And yes, Mr. Pascal Ory, we can say it, sic
Formerly, everyone was a worker
And even in his youth, too, the anarchist scholar, Elisée Reclus
But he quickly regretted it and repented of it
Becoming more and more erudite over the years
Future transmitter of knowledge in his time
Laborit, Jacquard, Reeves, others, in their time
And there for France, only, fortunately
A certain talent for arranging words
Paraphrasing the great admirer of the LATE François Villon
Georges Brassens, poet, singer, homebody
The public, a false friend and truly misunderstood
Everything that is never said, in dixit!
Patrice Faubert (2023) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
