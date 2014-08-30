La conjecture de Goldbach ( 1742 )

Moi, damiste amateur

Me voici en incorrigible rêveur

Prendre une leçon d'une heure

Avec la belle ( 34 ans ) ukrainienne Viktoriya Motrichko

Championne du monde du jeu de dames

Du cent cases, l'une des plus belles femmes

Et sur sa poitrine, c'est pas du faux

Cette joueuse GMI depuis 2005

Je m'y verrais plutôt grand voyeur

Je m'y verrais plutôt petit joueur

Si les mains sont des outils

Les yeux, alors, le sont aussi

Du pragmatique à l'imaginaire

Tout ce qui vit ayant l'outil comme repère

L'arboricolité, l'origine de l'outil, utilisé

Singes arboricoles

Grands singes

Australopithèques

Et ce même jusqu'aux insectes

Pour les bipèdes

Utilisation et confection d'outils

En captivité ou pas, tout le dit

Toute une expérimentation biomécanique

Carte cognitive intégrée du chimpanzé

Tout pouvant se reproduire en robotique !

Toute une courtisanerie dans l'utilité

Dans tout ce qui peut s'utiliser

Avec ou sans mains, cela peut fonctionner aussi

Animaux humains, animaux non-humains

Concussion de l'autrement capable

Dans toute la distorsion de l'impalpable

Dans mon français loin d'être impeccable

1539, Villers-Cotterêts

Une ordonnance qui imposa le français

Devant les tribunaux, il le fallait

Et à la place du latin et des langues régionales

Mais, de toutes façons, petit à petit

Avec la langue du capital, tout se confondit

Et pas seulement l'anglais, aujourd'hui

La guerre, toujours, partout, entre pays

Du capital et de ses conflits, je ne puis prendre parti

Je ne suis d'aucun pays, je suis d'anarchie

Conflits, massacres, invasions, guerres

Tout territoire produit du réactionnaire

De tout cela, il faudra se défaire

Si l'on veut, un jour, l'harmonie sur la planète Terre

Quand il faudrait quasiment tout défaire

Pour tout l'épanouissement du tout refaire !

Pas étonnant

Si d'après la revue " The Lancet "

56 pour cent des 16 à 25 ans

Pensent que monde est condamné

Et merci, aux générations de l'ancienneté

Car

Climato-sceptiques

Climato-rassuristes

Performances circassiennes pour tout équilibrer

Mais tout barrissement comme immobilisé

De la diversité de la pensée séparée

Dissonance cognitive maintenant rebaptisée

La fragmentation divise et ne peut unifier

Alors même que jusqu'à sept, une araignée peut compter

Le spiromètre ses classes sociales, se capitalisant

Toutes nos belles paroles, nos actes, les invalidant

Monde chambre à gaz

Irrespirable, de phrase en phase

Pas seulement antisémite donc, et politique

Et oui, monsieur Pascal Ory, on peut le dire, sic

Jadis, tout le monde ouvrier le fut

Et même dans sa jeunesse, aussi, le savant anarchiste, Elisée Reclus

Mais lui le regretta vite et s'en repentit

Devenant au fil des années de plus en plus érudit

Futur passeur de savoir en son temps

Laborit, Jacquard, Reeves, d'autres, en leur temps

Et là pour la France, seulement, heureusement

Un certain talent agencé des mots

Paraphrasant le grand admirateur de FEU François Villon

Georges Brassens, poète, chanteur, casanier d'une maison

Du public faux ami et en vrai incompris

Tout ce qui n'est jamais dit, en dixit !

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Me, amateur rider

Here I am as an incorrigible dreamer

Take a one hour lesson

With the beautiful (34 years old) Ukrainian Viktoriya Motrichko

World checkers champion

From a hundred boxes, one of the most beautiful women

And on his chest, it's not fake

This GMI player since 2005

I would rather see myself as a great voyeur

I would rather see myself as a little player

If hands are tools

The eyes, then, are too

From pragmatics to imagination

Everything that lives with the tool as a reference

Arboricity, the origin of the tool, used

Arboreal monkeys

Great Apes

Australopithecines

Even down to insects

For bipeds

Use and making of tools

In captivity or not, everything says it

A whole biomechanical experiment

Integrated cognitive map of the chimpanzee

Everything that can be reproduced in robotics!

All a courtesy in utility

In everything that can be used

With or without hands, it can work too

Human animals, non-human animals

Concussion of the otherwise capable

In all the distortion of the impalpable

In my far from impeccable French

1539, Villers-Cotterêts

An ordinance which imposed French

In court, it was necessary

And instead of Latin and regional languages

But, anyway, little by little

With the language of capital, everything was confused

And not just English today

War, always, everywhere, between countries

Of capital and its conflicts, I cannot take sides

I'm not from any country, I'm from anarchy

Conflicts, massacres, invasions, wars

Every territory produces reactionary

We will have to get rid of all this

If we want, one day, harmony on planet Earth

When you would have to undo almost everything

For all the fulfillment of doing it all again!

Not surprising

If according to the journal “The Lancet”

56 percent of 16 to 25 year olds

Think the world is doomed

And thank you, to the generations of seniority

Because

Climate skeptics

Climate reassurance

Circassian performances to balance it all

But all trumpeting as if immobilized

On the diversity of separate thought

Cognitive Dissonance Now Renamed

Fragmentation divides and cannot unify

Even though up to seven, a spider can count

The spirometer its social classes, capitalizing

All our beautiful words, our actions, invalidating them

Gas chamber world

Unbreathable, from sentence to phase

Not only anti-Semitic therefore, and political

And yes, Mr. Pascal Ory, we can say it, sic

Formerly, everyone was a worker

And even in his youth, too, the anarchist scholar, Elisée Reclus

But he quickly regretted it and repented of it

Becoming more and more erudite over the years

Future transmitter of knowledge in his time

Laborit, Jacquard, Reeves, others, in their time

And there for France, only, fortunately

A certain talent for arranging words

Paraphrasing the great admirer of the LATE François Villon

Georges Brassens, poet, singer, homebody

The public, a false friend and truly misunderstood

Everything that is never said, in dixit!

Patrice Faubert (2023) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)