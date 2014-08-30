Image idéale de soi
Ô poète cocu
Ta nana gratifiante a quitté
La maison
Malheureusement ô poète cocu
Cela n'est pas l'image
Idéale de soi-même imaginée
Qui baise
C'est moins glamour
Qu'amour rime avec toujours
L'amour c'est pas le clitoris
L'amour c'est pas le pénis
Le crois-tu ?
Ô poète cocu
Patrice Faubert ( 2011 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
O cuckold poet
Your gratifying girl left
The House
Unfortunately, oh cuckold poet
This is not the image
Imagined ideal of self
Who fucks
It's less glamorous
That love rhymes with forever
Love is not the clitoris
Love is not the penis
Do you believe it?
O cuckold poet
Patrice Faubert (2011) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
