Ô poète cocu

Ta nana gratifiante a quitté

La maison

Malheureusement ô poète cocu

Cela n'est pas l'image

Idéale de soi-même imaginée

Qui baise

C'est moins glamour

Qu'amour rime avec toujours

L'amour c'est pas le clitoris

L'amour c'est pas le pénis

Le crois-tu ?

Ô poète cocu

Patrice Faubert ( 2011 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

O cuckold poet

Your gratifying girl left

The House

Unfortunately, oh cuckold poet

This is not the image

Imagined ideal of self

Who fucks

It's less glamorous

That love rhymes with forever

Love is not the clitoris

Love is not the penis

Do you believe it?

O cuckold poet

Patrice Faubert (2011) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)