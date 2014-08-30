La notion de propriété est née avec l ' apparition du patriarcat et la sédentarisation , et la fin des sociétés matrilinéaires , qui furent des sociétés égalitaires , sans aucune arme , et où la transmission des savoirs s ' effectuait de mère à fille .

" Lutte farouchement pour ce que tu crois être un noble idéal , mais abandonne tout effort , quand tu te sais battu . "

feu Hans Selye 1907-1982 ( l ' un des savants concepteurs de la notion de stress , dont la définition exacte est l ' inhibition de l ' action/réaction organique à l ' agression , selon feu Henri Laborit ) .

La prison est née de la notion de propriété . Nous savons par les travaux de feu la préhistorienne d ' origine Lituanienne Marija Gimbutas ( 1921-1994 ) que les premières civilisations furent avant tout matrilinéaires ( l ' héritage se transmet de mère en fille , l ' on sait qui est la mère mais pas le père ) . Il faut lire le monument archéologique qu ' est le livre de Gimbutas , " Le langage de la déesse " ( La civilisation de la déesse . Déesses et Dieux de la vieille Europe aux éditions harpercollins 1989 , puis en réédition aux éditions des femmes .) Il semblerait que les guerres soient apparues avec la sédentarisation et la fixation au sol , ce qui engendra la constitution de la patrilinéarité , tout ceci découlant de l ' architecturation de la pratique de la propriété privée .

" Mes préférences : l ' âge des cavernes et le siècle des lumières . Mais je n ' oublie pas que les grottes ont débouché sur l ' Histoire et les salons sur la Guillotine . "

E.M. Cioran ( le mauvais démiurge 1969 )

Avec l ' apparition du patriarcat , ce sont les plus forts physiquement ou les plus malins , qui vont s ' approprier les biens et les choses , ainsi que les femelles des premières collectivités humaines . Ils en devinrent les chefs , les sorciers , les chamans et les prêtres . Tant que les ensembles humains furent sous la dynamique de la matrilinéarité ( des femmes polyandres et gérantes des communautés humaines ) , il n ' y eut point la guerre , il n ' y eut point d ' armes diverses non plus , et tout fut régi par un communisme de partage et d ' entraide , il n ' y eut point la moindre prison non plus , ni la moindre guerre . Mais la patrilinéarité va progressivement reléguer la femme dans un rôle subalterne . La notion de couple , comme la notion de prison , vont engendrer l ' appropriation privative des territoires . Les biens divers , le boeuf , les enfants , les femmes , les hommes , etc... ne vont plus appartenir à la collectivité en général , mais à un seul individu ou à quelques familles seulement .

Avec la structuration pyramidale des mentalités , et la naissance du patriarcat , il y a de cela plusieurs milliers d ' années , va naître aussi la cellule familiale . La notion de famille s ' architecturera et se fossilisera avec la construction du patriarcat . Le patriarcat a donc été une catastrophe pour l ' espèce humaine . La prison est constitutive de l ' appropriation privative .Un boeuf , une femme , un homme , une habitation , un bien , qui n ' appartiennent plus qu ' à un seul , une seule , doivent-être défendus et protégés . Et ceux et celles qui voudront s ' approprier ce boeuf ou ces divers êtres ou objets gratifiants , seront mis à l ' écart , dans un endroit clos d ' où ils/elles ne pourront s ' échapper .

Toutes les guerres sont nées avec l ' apparition de la notion de propriété ( c ' est un apprentissage ) , propriété , prison , guerre , sont les trois mamelles de la fin de la société communiste matrilinéaire ou matriarcale . De toutes les propriétés , la propriété sexuelle est la plus difficile à ne pas concevoir . Et d ' ailleurs l ' un des rares anarchistes individualistes à avoir écrit des livres sur la sexualité humaine est feu Emile Armand ( 1872-1962 ) . Et dans son livre " La camaraderie amoureuse .La révolution sexuelle " ) , il tente de prêcher pour " l ' amour libre " , mais depuis l ' apparition du patriarcat, nous apprenons la possession des choses , des êtres , des biens , des territoires , et ce depuis le berceau . Ce qui explique que beaucoup de communautés humaines , qui tentèrent des expériences communautaires communisantes , de partage sexuel , se soient effondrées .

" Ce serait bien d ' acheter des livres si l ' on pouvait acheter aussi le temps de les lire , mais on confond le plus souvent l ' achat des livres avec l ' appropriation de leur contenu . "

Arthur Schopenhauer ( 1788-1860 ) anthologie sur l ' art de l ' insulte

Mais , il suffirait néanmoins d ' apprendre et ce dès la naissance , autre chose que la propriété sexuelle ou autre , pour que nous consentions à tout partager , sans aucun effort , le plus " naturellement " du monde , et surtout sans aucune rivalité ni jalousie . Car ce ne sont pas les femelles ni les mâles qui manquent , et avec une autre éducation non privative , l ' on pourrait selon ses envies et ses goûts , avoir un ou plusieurs partenaires , vivre à deux , trois , quatre , cinq , etc ... notons au passage que la plupart des mammifères sont bisexuels . L ' orientation sexuelle peut-être bien évidemment un apprentissage socioculturel , et pas seulement , en tous les cas , une simple affaire de testostérone ou d ' oestrogènes ... car même ces fluides hormonaux , ces messagers chimiques , vont être orienté par toute une signalisation sociale et culturelle .

Mais ces messages sociaux et chimiques qui se combinent vont façonner les sexualités humaines . Le couple , la famille , les enfants , la prison , la guerre , sont donc des enfants de la notion de propriété , une notion de propriété très récente dans l ' histoire de l ' espèce humaine . Contrairement au personnage fictif Jean-Baptiste Botul ( 1896-1947 ) créé par le journaliste du canard enchaîné Frédéric Pagès et les oulipiens , Pat dit l ' invité lui est bien réel , en ces temps d'analphabétisation et d ' illettrisme spectaculaire marchand techno-industriel ou un article un peu " pointu " est jugé incompréhensible par la censure nèo-stalinienne , et donc refusé ou censuré . Mais peu nous importe , car nous sommes le diable , comme feu l ' acteur Jules Berry , dans le film fameux ( comme " Les enfants du paradis " 1945 ) " Les visiteurs du soir . "

Patrice Faubert ( 2010 ) peuète, pouète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

The notion of property was born with the appearance of patriarchy and sedentarization, and the end of matrilineal societies, which were egalitarian societies, without any weapons, and where the transmission of knowledge took place from mother to daughter.

“Fight fiercely for what you believe to be a noble ideal, but abandon all effort when you know you are defeated.”

the late Hans Selye 1907-1982 (one of the learned creators of the concept of stress, the exact definition of which is the inhibition of organic action/reaction to aggression, according to the late Henri Laborit).

The prison was born from the notion of property. We know from the work of the late prehistorian of Lithuanian origin Marija Gimbutas (1921-1994) that the first civilizations were above all matrilineal (the inheritance is transmitted from mother to daughter, we know who the mother is but not the father ) . You must read the archaeological monument that is Gimbutas' book, "The Language of the Goddess" (The Civilization of the Goddess. Goddesses and Gods of Old Europe published by HarperCollins 1989, then reissued by Editions des Femmes.) It It would seem that wars appeared with sedentarization and fixation on the land, which led to the constitution of patrilineality, all of this resulting from the architecture of the practice of private property.

"My preferences: the age of caves and the age of enlightenment. But I don't forget that the caves led to History and the salons to the Guillotine."

E.M. Cioran (the bad demiurge 1969)

With the appearance of patriarchy, it is the physically strongest or the smartest who will appropriate goods and things, as well as the females of the first human communities. They became its leaders, sorcerers, shamans and priests. As long as human groups were under the dynamic of matrilineality (polyandrous women managing human communities), there was no war, there were no various weapons either, and everything was governed by a communism of sharing and mutual aid, there was not the slightest prison either, nor the slightest war. But patrilineality will gradually relegate women to a subordinate role. The notion of couple, like the notion of prison, will generate the private appropriation of territories. Miscellaneous goods, beef, children, women, men, etc. will no longer belong to the community in general, but to a single individual or to a few families only.

With the pyramidal structuring of mentalities, and the birth of patriarchy, several thousand years ago, the family unit will also be born. The notion of family will be structured and fossilized with the construction of patriarchy. Patriarchy has therefore been a catastrophe for the human species. Prison is constitutive of private appropriation. An ox, a woman, a man, a home, a property, which only belong to one, must be defended and protected. And those who want to appropriate this ox or these various gratifying beings or objects will be put aside, in a closed place from which they will not be able to escape.

All wars were born with the appearance of the notion of property (it's a learning process), property, prison, war, are the three breasts of the end of the matrilineal or matriarchal communist society. Of all properties, sexual property is the hardest not to conceive. And moreover, one of the rare individualist anarchists to have written books on human sexuality is the late Emile Armand (1872-1962). And in his book "Loving companionship. The sexual revolution"), he tries to preach for "free love", but since the appearance of patriarchy, we learn the possession of things, of beings, of goods, of territories , and this from the cradle. This explains why many human communities, which attempted communizing community experiences, of sexual sharing, collapsed.

“It would be nice to buy books if we could also buy the time to read them, but we most often confuse the purchase of books with the appropriation of their content.”

Arthur Schopenhauer (1788-1860) anthology on the art of insult

But, it would nevertheless be enough to learn, from birth, something other than sexual or other property, for us to agree to share everything, without any effort, as "naturally" as possible, and above all without any rivalry or jealousy. . Because there is no shortage of females or males, and with another non-private education, one could, according to one's desires and tastes, have one or more partners, live with two, three, four, five, etc. .. note in passing that most mammals are bisexual. Sexual orientation can obviously be a sociocultural learning process, and not only, in any case, a simple matter of testosterone or estrogen... because even these hormonal fluids, these chemical messengers, will be oriented by a whole social and cultural signaling.

But these social and chemical messages that combine will shape human sexualities. The couple, the family, the children, the prison, the war, are therefore children of the notion of property, a very recent notion of property in the history of the human species. Unlike the fictional character Jean-Baptiste Botul (1896-1947) created by the journalist of the chained duck Frédéric Pagès and the oulipians, Pat says the guest is very real to him, in these times of illiteracy and spectacular illiteracy techno-merchant industrial or a somewhat "edgy" article is deemed incomprehensible by the neo-Stalinist censorship, and therefore refused or censored. But it doesn't matter to us, because we are the devil, like the late actor Jules Berry, in the famous film (like "Children of Paradise" 1945) "The Evening Visitors."

Patrice Faubert (2010) peuète, pouète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)