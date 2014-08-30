Le capital est le totalitarisme
Tant et tant de gens
Furent dépossédés de leurs créations
Ainsi de l'exemple le plus édifiant
Leni Riefenstahl ( 1902 - 2003 ) vraie contrefaçon
Qui fut la plagiaire de ( 1902 - 1989 ) Willy Zielke
Et qui réalisa, photographia, toute une réalisation
Que lui vola et récupéra, Riefenstahl, par sa domination
Elle le fit même interner et stériliser
L'instrumentalisa, l'utilisa, et le fit oublier
Mais l'Histoire regorge de faits similaires
Depuis toujours l'on respire cet air
Ce sont les vainqueurs qui font l'Histoire
Du truquage et du réactionnaire
Et là aucun protocole de véracité
Tant la falsification devient la réalité
Ou alors, quand la vitalité marchande est menacée
22 mars 1985, et retour à une normalité
Là, pour la couche d'ozone, en 2065
Protocole de Montréal, évitant trop vite, le final
Nos sociétés sont comme des volcans explosifs
Pouvant nous exploser à la gueule, de l'éruptif
Et là, aucune prévention au tout risqué
Là, pas les Krafft, il n'y a plus de l'abonné
Quand tout catafalque est en pugnacité
Quand le faux est de plus en plus diffusé
Car la vulgarisation vulgarise la diffusion
La diffusion n'étant jamais vulgaire !
Ou alors, c'est encore de la merde réactionnaire
Le redire, redire, redire
Le refaire, refaire, refaire
Le reproduire, reproduire, reproduire
Réécrire, réécrire, réécrire
Réinventer, réinventer, réinventer
Et nous appelons cela la nouveauté
14 décembre 1971
L'heure du mystère " Les roses jaunes "
Avec uniquement quatre comédiennes, une rareté
Alice Sapritch, Edith Scob, Marie-Claire Achard
Le MLF, n'était pas loin, aucun hasard
Et qu'imposteur ne faisait pas encore impostrice
Comme le constata une actrice
Avec aussi Loleh Bellon ( 1925 - 1999 ) la mère
Du post-situationniste, anti-industriel, révolutionnaire
Jaime Semprun ( 1947 - 2010 ) éditeur, essayiste, écrivain
De " L'encyclopédie des nuisances " tout se tient
Fut un intime de Guy Debord
D'une brouille future, mais là, sans aucun tort
Quand maintenant, toute consommation
Et là, pas seulement le tropical thon
Du viol et de l'exploitation
Migrants et migrantes, encore de la relation
Avec juvéniles poissons, monstrueuse dilapidation
France, Espagne, des championnes de la boîte de thon
Il faudrait le boycott du thon
Ainsi que de toute viande ou de tout poisson
Car nous mangeons et nous consommons
De la barbarie qui ne dit pas son nom !
Et là encore, aucune exception
En participation, tous les pays le sont
Il faut mettre à la poubelle, le monde, et son organisation
Ainsi, en simple illustration
Sur 175.000 restaurants en France
Seuls 7000 emploient un vrai cuisinier
Sinon, plats industriels ou surgelés, tout déjà préparé
Du micro-onde et du bain-marie
L'agroalimentaire et toute son industrie
Fournissant les clefs en main, 8500 produits
Tout un catalogue pour du grandissime profit
Un milliard d'euros de chiffre d'affaires
Le tout dégueulasse, et maladies douairières
Et sans compter tous les on-dit, données cancérigènes
Comme par rapport au végétarisme
Toutes les sociétés végétariennes, par le nazisme
Furent interdites, car elles furent aussi pacifistes
Et puis, et puis
Le fascisme divers se voulait viril et carnivore
Mais hélas, pour le populo, toute vérité, dort
Le capital est puissance 10.000, Enigma
Machine nazie aux codes secrets, et l'on recruta
Bletchley Park, dix mille personnes, que l'on séquestra
Secret absolu, donc, voilà, et avant Turing, via
Lui, homosexuel, que plus tard, l'Angleterre, castra
Et de tristesse et dépit, se suicida
Avec aussi des mathématiciens polonais et français
Puis des cryptographes et là, surtout des femmes
Connaître la stratégie ennemie, y mettre de la flamme !
Cryptographie pendant des années
Pour peut-être, guerre écourtée, de deux années
Alors qu'Otto Skorzeny, l'espion nazi d'Hitler
Autrichien aussi, ( 1908 - 1975 ) 1m92, cent kilos
Agent double ou triple, balafré, récupéré, réadapté, sacré culot
Mossad, Mussolini, par lui, fut libéré
CIA, pour contre le communisme, lutté
France, Espagne de Franco, jugé, acquitté
Lieutenant-colonel, condottiere du tout nazifié
Comme lui, le capital est un espion totalitaire
Du carnivore, du végétarien, du vegan, tout le sert
S'adaptant, et récupérant, tout et rien
Du moment que cela le conforte
Et collatéralement, le réconforte
S'y détournant, s'y réutilisant, des tas et des portes
Maëlstrom des divers habits de la marchandise
Quoi qu'on fasse et quoi qu'on dise
Quoi qu'on en fasse et quoi qu'on en dise
Tout pouvant, à tout instant, y changer de nom
Et un jour c'est chouette, et un jour c'est con
1873, Angleterre
Le léguminisme devient le végétarisme
Comme les abattoirs de Chicago aux usines Ford
Milliardaires américains, faux philanthropes
Mais de vraies salopes
Tout y était, tout y est, belliqueux
FEU SUR EUX !
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
So many people
Were dispossessed of their creations
Thus the most edifying example
Leni Riefenstahl (1902 - 2003) real counterfeit
Who was the plagiarist of (1902 - 1989) Willy Zielke
And who made, photographed, quite an achievement
What Riefenstahl stole and recovered from him, through his domination
She even had him interned and sterilized
Instrumentalized it, used it, and made it forget
But history is full of similar facts
We have always breathed this air
It's the winners who make history
Of rigging and reactionary
And there no protocol of veracity
As falsification becomes reality
Or, when commercial vitality is threatened
March 22, 1985, and return to normality
There, for the ozone layer, in 2065
Montreal Protocol, avoiding too quickly, the end
Our societies are like explosive volcanoes
Can explode in our faces, from the eruptive
And there, no prevention at all risky
There, not the Kraffts, there are no more subscribers
When all catafalque is in pugnacity
When falsehood is increasingly disseminated
Because popularization popularizes diffusion
The broadcast is never vulgar!
Or maybe it's still reactionary shit
Say it again, say it again, say it again
Do it again, do it again, do it again
Reproduce it, reproduce it, reproduce it
Rewrite, rewrite, rewrite
Reinvent, reinvent, reinvent
And we call that novelty
December 14, 1971
The hour of the mystery “The Yellow Roses”
With only four actresses, a rarity
Alice Sapritch, Edith Scob, Marie-Claire Achard
The MLF was not far away, no coincidence
And that impostor did not yet make imposter
As an actress observed
Also with Loleh Bellon (1925 - 1999) the mother
Post-situationist, anti-industrial, revolutionary
Jaime Semprun (1947 - 2010) editor, essayist, writer
From “The encyclopedia of nuisances” everything fits together
Was a close friend of Guy Debord
Of a future quarrel, but there, without any harm
When now, all consumption
And there, not just tropical tuna
Rape and exploitation
Migrants, still relationships
With juvenile fish, monstrous squandering
France, Spain, tuna can champions
There should be a boycott of tuna
As well as any meat or fish
Because we eat and we consume
Barbarism that does not speak its name!
And again, no exceptions
In participation, all countries are
We must put the world and its organization in the trash
So, in simple illustration
Out of 175,000 restaurants in France
Only 7,000 employ a real cook
Otherwise, industrial or frozen meals, all already prepared
Microwave and bain-marie
Agri-food and its entire industry
Providing turnkey solutions, 8,500 products
A whole catalog for huge profit
One billion euros in turnover
All disgusting, and dowager diseases
And without counting all the rumors, carcinogenic data
As with vegetarianism
All vegetarian societies, by Nazism
Were banned, because they were also pacifist
And then, and then
Various fascism wanted to be virile and carnivorous
But alas, for the people, all truth sleeps
The capital is power 10,000, Enigma
Nazi machine with secret codes, and we recruited
Bletchley Park, ten thousand people, who were sequestered
Absolute secret, therefore, there you have it, and before Turing, via
He, homosexual, who later, England, castra
And out of sadness and spite, he committed suicide
Also with Polish and French mathematicians
Then cryptographers and there, especially women
Know the enemy strategy, put some fire into it!
Cryptography for years
For perhaps, a war shortened by two years
While Otto Skorzeny, Hitler's Nazi spy
Austrian too, (1908 - 1975) 1m92, one hundred kilos
Double or triple agent, scarred, recovered, rehabilitated, hell of a nerve
Mossad, Mussolini, by him, was released
CIA, for against communism, fought
France, Spain of Franco, tried, acquitted
Lieutenant-colonel, completely nazified condottiere
Like him, capital is a totalitarian spy
Carnivore, vegetarian, vegan, everything serves it
Adapting, and recovering, everything and nothing
As long as it comforts him
And collaterally, comforts him
Diverting there, reusing themselves there, piles and doors
Maëlstrom of the various clothes of the merchandise
Whatever we do and whatever we say
Whatever we do and whatever we say
Anyone can change their name at any time
And one day it's nice, and one day it's stupid
1873, England
Leguminism becomes vegetarianism
Like the Chicago slaughterhouses at the Ford factories
American billionaires, fake philanthropists
But real sluts
Everything was there, everything is there, bellicose
FIRE ON THEM!
Patrice Faubert (2023) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
