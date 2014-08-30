Le capital est le totalitarisme

Tant et tant de gens

Furent dépossédés de leurs créations

Ainsi de l'exemple le plus édifiant

Leni Riefenstahl ( 1902 - 2003 ) vraie contrefaçon

Qui fut la plagiaire de ( 1902 - 1989 ) Willy Zielke

Et qui réalisa, photographia, toute une réalisation

Que lui vola et récupéra, Riefenstahl, par sa domination

Elle le fit même interner et stériliser

L'instrumentalisa, l'utilisa, et le fit oublier

Mais l'Histoire regorge de faits similaires

Depuis toujours l'on respire cet air

Ce sont les vainqueurs qui font l'Histoire

Du truquage et du réactionnaire

Et là aucun protocole de véracité

Tant la falsification devient la réalité

Ou alors, quand la vitalité marchande est menacée

22 mars 1985, et retour à une normalité

Là, pour la couche d'ozone, en 2065

Protocole de Montréal, évitant trop vite, le final

Nos sociétés sont comme des volcans explosifs

Pouvant nous exploser à la gueule, de l'éruptif

Et là, aucune prévention au tout risqué

Là, pas les Krafft, il n'y a plus de l'abonné

Quand tout catafalque est en pugnacité

Quand le faux est de plus en plus diffusé

Car la vulgarisation vulgarise la diffusion

La diffusion n'étant jamais vulgaire !

Ou alors, c'est encore de la merde réactionnaire

Le redire, redire, redire

Le refaire, refaire, refaire

Le reproduire, reproduire, reproduire

Réécrire, réécrire, réécrire

Réinventer, réinventer, réinventer

Et nous appelons cela la nouveauté

14 décembre 1971

L'heure du mystère " Les roses jaunes "

Avec uniquement quatre comédiennes, une rareté

Alice Sapritch, Edith Scob, Marie-Claire Achard

Le MLF, n'était pas loin, aucun hasard

Et qu'imposteur ne faisait pas encore impostrice

Comme le constata une actrice

Avec aussi Loleh Bellon ( 1925 - 1999 ) la mère

Du post-situationniste, anti-industriel, révolutionnaire

Jaime Semprun ( 1947 - 2010 ) éditeur, essayiste, écrivain

De " L'encyclopédie des nuisances " tout se tient

Fut un intime de Guy Debord

D'une brouille future, mais là, sans aucun tort

Quand maintenant, toute consommation

Et là, pas seulement le tropical thon

Du viol et de l'exploitation

Migrants et migrantes, encore de la relation

Avec juvéniles poissons, monstrueuse dilapidation

France, Espagne, des championnes de la boîte de thon

Il faudrait le boycott du thon

Ainsi que de toute viande ou de tout poisson

Car nous mangeons et nous consommons

De la barbarie qui ne dit pas son nom !

Et là encore, aucune exception

En participation, tous les pays le sont

Il faut mettre à la poubelle, le monde, et son organisation

Ainsi, en simple illustration

Sur 175.000 restaurants en France

Seuls 7000 emploient un vrai cuisinier

Sinon, plats industriels ou surgelés, tout déjà préparé

Du micro-onde et du bain-marie

L'agroalimentaire et toute son industrie

Fournissant les clefs en main, 8500 produits

Tout un catalogue pour du grandissime profit

Un milliard d'euros de chiffre d'affaires

Le tout dégueulasse, et maladies douairières

Et sans compter tous les on-dit, données cancérigènes

Comme par rapport au végétarisme

Toutes les sociétés végétariennes, par le nazisme

Furent interdites, car elles furent aussi pacifistes

Et puis, et puis

Le fascisme divers se voulait viril et carnivore

Mais hélas, pour le populo, toute vérité, dort

Le capital est puissance 10.000, Enigma

Machine nazie aux codes secrets, et l'on recruta

Bletchley Park, dix mille personnes, que l'on séquestra

Secret absolu, donc, voilà, et avant Turing, via

Lui, homosexuel, que plus tard, l'Angleterre, castra

Et de tristesse et dépit, se suicida

Avec aussi des mathématiciens polonais et français

Puis des cryptographes et là, surtout des femmes

Connaître la stratégie ennemie, y mettre de la flamme !

Cryptographie pendant des années

Pour peut-être, guerre écourtée, de deux années

Alors qu'Otto Skorzeny, l'espion nazi d'Hitler

Autrichien aussi, ( 1908 - 1975 ) 1m92, cent kilos

Agent double ou triple, balafré, récupéré, réadapté, sacré culot

Mossad, Mussolini, par lui, fut libéré

CIA, pour contre le communisme, lutté

France, Espagne de Franco, jugé, acquitté

Lieutenant-colonel, condottiere du tout nazifié

Comme lui, le capital est un espion totalitaire

Du carnivore, du végétarien, du vegan, tout le sert

S'adaptant, et récupérant, tout et rien

Du moment que cela le conforte

Et collatéralement, le réconforte

S'y détournant, s'y réutilisant, des tas et des portes

Maëlstrom des divers habits de la marchandise

Quoi qu'on fasse et quoi qu'on dise

Quoi qu'on en fasse et quoi qu'on en dise

Tout pouvant, à tout instant, y changer de nom

Et un jour c'est chouette, et un jour c'est con

1873, Angleterre

Le léguminisme devient le végétarisme

Comme les abattoirs de Chicago aux usines Ford

Milliardaires américains, faux philanthropes

Mais de vraies salopes

Tout y était, tout y est, belliqueux

FEU SUR EUX !

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

So many people

Were dispossessed of their creations

Thus the most edifying example

Leni Riefenstahl (1902 - 2003) real counterfeit

Who was the plagiarist of (1902 - 1989) Willy Zielke

And who made, photographed, quite an achievement

What Riefenstahl stole and recovered from him, through his domination

She even had him interned and sterilized

Instrumentalized it, used it, and made it forget

But history is full of similar facts

We have always breathed this air

It's the winners who make history

Of rigging and reactionary

And there no protocol of veracity

As falsification becomes reality

Or, when commercial vitality is threatened

March 22, 1985, and return to normality

There, for the ozone layer, in 2065

Montreal Protocol, avoiding too quickly, the end

Our societies are like explosive volcanoes

Can explode in our faces, from the eruptive

And there, no prevention at all risky

There, not the Kraffts, there are no more subscribers

When all catafalque is in pugnacity

When falsehood is increasingly disseminated

Because popularization popularizes diffusion

The broadcast is never vulgar!

Or maybe it's still reactionary shit

Say it again, say it again, say it again

Do it again, do it again, do it again

Reproduce it, reproduce it, reproduce it

Rewrite, rewrite, rewrite

Reinvent, reinvent, reinvent

And we call that novelty

December 14, 1971

The hour of the mystery “The Yellow Roses”

With only four actresses, a rarity

Alice Sapritch, Edith Scob, Marie-Claire Achard

The MLF was not far away, no coincidence

And that impostor did not yet make imposter

As an actress observed

Also with Loleh Bellon (1925 - 1999) the mother

Post-situationist, anti-industrial, revolutionary

Jaime Semprun (1947 - 2010) editor, essayist, writer

From “The encyclopedia of nuisances” everything fits together

Was a close friend of Guy Debord

Of a future quarrel, but there, without any harm

When now, all consumption

And there, not just tropical tuna

Rape and exploitation

Migrants, still relationships

With juvenile fish, monstrous squandering

France, Spain, tuna can champions

There should be a boycott of tuna

As well as any meat or fish

Because we eat and we consume

Barbarism that does not speak its name!

And again, no exceptions

In participation, all countries are

We must put the world and its organization in the trash

So, in simple illustration

Out of 175,000 restaurants in France

Only 7,000 employ a real cook

Otherwise, industrial or frozen meals, all already prepared

Microwave and bain-marie

Agri-food and its entire industry

Providing turnkey solutions, 8,500 products

A whole catalog for huge profit

One billion euros in turnover

All disgusting, and dowager diseases

And without counting all the rumors, carcinogenic data

As with vegetarianism

All vegetarian societies, by Nazism

Were banned, because they were also pacifist

And then, and then

Various fascism wanted to be virile and carnivorous

But alas, for the people, all truth sleeps

The capital is power 10,000, Enigma

Nazi machine with secret codes, and we recruited

Bletchley Park, ten thousand people, who were sequestered

Absolute secret, therefore, there you have it, and before Turing, via

He, homosexual, who later, England, castra

And out of sadness and spite, he committed suicide

Also with Polish and French mathematicians

Then cryptographers and there, especially women

Know the enemy strategy, put some fire into it!

Cryptography for years

For perhaps, a war shortened by two years

While Otto Skorzeny, Hitler's Nazi spy

Austrian too, (1908 - 1975) 1m92, one hundred kilos

Double or triple agent, scarred, recovered, rehabilitated, hell of a nerve

Mossad, Mussolini, by him, was released

CIA, for against communism, fought

France, Spain of Franco, tried, acquitted

Lieutenant-colonel, completely nazified condottiere

Like him, capital is a totalitarian spy

Carnivore, vegetarian, vegan, everything serves it

Adapting, and recovering, everything and nothing

As long as it comforts him

And collaterally, comforts him

Diverting there, reusing themselves there, piles and doors

Maëlstrom of the various clothes of the merchandise

Whatever we do and whatever we say

Whatever we do and whatever we say

Anyone can change their name at any time

And one day it's nice, and one day it's stupid

1873, England

Leguminism becomes vegetarianism

Like the Chicago slaughterhouses at the Ford factories

American billionaires, fake philanthropists

But real sluts

Everything was there, everything is there, bellicose

FIRE ON THEM!

Patrice Faubert (2023) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)