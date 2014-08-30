Paraphysique d'hubris sans perplexitude

Tout pacte politicien est corruptif

Qu'il soit ou non législatif

Tout étant aux mains de gangsters politiques

Se partageant tout un gâteau économique

De l'ARN messager sans aucune éthique

De l'ADN protéinique sans sa critique

Tout est toujours très ancien

Mais tout pouvoir fait moins de beau que du vilain

Avec tout un populisme judiciaire

En maîtrise du tout réactionnaire

Du jamais vraiment coupable

Sachant se blanchir, se faire oublier

Ce, au fil des années

Tout ancien gouvernant en est très capable

Mais tout l'effondrement

Et s'affichant, partout, franchement

Devenant un spectacle de télévision

Films, documentaires, mauvais ou bons

Crevons à petit feu en nouvelle chanson

Tout un truisme en fluidification

Et nous allons mourir, de telle ou telle pollution

De plus en plus jeunes

C'est de plus en plus fun

Tout ce que nous respirons

Intérieur, extérieur, du train, du métro, au cinéma

Cela n'est que de la chimique pollution

Avec des composants et des matériaux, voilà

Et qui sont dedans, de la saloperie, mais c'est du pognon

Et tout ce que nous touchons, idem, aucune exception !

Tout devenant

Du camp de rétention

Du camp de concentration

Du camp d'extermination

De plus en plus, avec toutes les migrations

Et puis, dès la naissance

L'on nous apprend l'impuissance

D'abattre toutes les autorités

Pour enfin s'épanouir dans le non séparé

Donc

De la castration sexuelle

Donc

De la castration idéelle

De toute une sexophobie

Dont la preuve est justement la pornographie

De toute une idéophobie

Dont la preuve est toute religion et toute idéologie

Et aussi forcément

Et aussi férocement

C'est toujours l'argent qui baise

Le sexe marchandise tout à son aise

Mais surtout, de l'impuissance orgastique

Car, il n'y a que la fraternité pour le cosmique

Et là, l'impression d'être l'univers entier

Par-delà tous les colifichets et les succédanés

Car un jour

De notre présente société, plus aucune ruine

Et pour dire, même plus aucune mine

Elle y serait paumée, l'archéologie

Bien plus qu'avec le mammouth de Durfort

Environ 800.000 ans, grande hauteur et très fort

Et même une liste de courses, les tranches des vies

Pourrait en dire plus long

Que des déchets qui furent des constructions

Ou de mots de passe incompréhensibles

L'on comprendrait, néanmoins

Que tout y fut invivable, au tout chiant !

Comme de retrouver la trace

Ce qui, à ce moment précis, apparaitrait en farce

Premier semestre 2023 de Trump

Poids de campagne, 40 millions de dollars

Mais là, en frais de justice

Quand n'était récompensé que le vice

Pas étonnant si sur le billet dollar

Il y a du lin et du coton, des fards

En symbolisme esclavagiste

USA/SA/SS, tant et tant de racistes

Et comme tout se tient

Dans le tout vilain

Presque deux milliards de climatiseurs dans le monde

C'était en 2021

Et encore plus de milliards du climat en fronde

Dans le futur déjà qui nous gronde

Toute une symphonie de sonification

Comme les femmes en cadence de menstruation

Mais là, c'est la beauté du naturel

Du contraire du monde de l'extermination

Daleks partout en incubation

Et c'est bien plus réellement horrible

Que le film culte ( 1932 ) Freaks

Qui fut rejeté à sa sortie

Pourtant, cela n'est pas dit

Cela n'est pas le physique qui fait le monstre

Mais la politique du monde qui est le seul vrai monstre !

Car c'est toujours le mental

Qui fait le normal ou l'anormal

Un monde si monstrueux d'aridité

Qu'il devient comme l'Andalousie

Au tout sec, peu ou pas d'eau, au tout pourri

Mais rien à faire, pas de casus belli

Et tant que nous boufferons

Mangues, avocats, et la terre que nous assoiffons

Et tant que seront tués

cent millions d'oiseaux, et ce, chaque année

En Europe, et sans véritable perplexitude

Aucun vrai épatamment de sollicitude

Du prosaïque immémorial en hubris

Et encore un brûlot

Qui passera encore pour de l'idiot

Tout gouvernement du monde est comme du Sigmaringen

Dessous cachés, bas, jarretelles, gaines

Collaboration générale avec le capital

Du volcan

Sur les populations, se déversant

Janvier 2022, Îles Tonga, le volcan

Tonga-Hunga, sous-marin volcan

De l'éruption, gaz, cendres, du panache

57 km d'altitude, tsunami, tout s'y fâche

Vagues de 85 m de haut par endroits

Comment s'imaginer cela ?

Mais c'est l'organisation même de tout Etat

Nous sommes en moitié du déclin

Et nous en sommes déjà dans sa fin !

Every political pact is corruptive

Whether or not it is legislative

Everything being in the hands of political gangsters

Sharing a whole economic cake

Messenger RNA without any ethics

Protein DNA without its criticism

Everything is still very old

But all power is less beautiful than ugly

With all a judicial populism

In control of everything reactionary

Never really guilty

Knowing how to whiten oneself, to make oneself forgotten

This, over the years

Any former ruler is very capable of this

But all the collapse

And showing up, everywhere, frankly

Becoming a television show

Films, documentaries, bad or good

Let's slowly burst into a new song

A whole truism in fluidification

And we are going to die, from this or that pollution

Younger and younger

It's more and more fun

Everything we breathe

Interior, exterior, train, metro, cinema

This is just chemical pollution

With components and materials, there you have it

And who are in it, filth, but it's money

And everything we touch, the same, no exceptions!

Everything becoming

From the detention camp

From the concentration camp

From the extermination camp

More and more, with all the migrations

And then, from birth

We are taught helplessness

To bring down all the authorities

To finally flourish in the not separated

SO

Sexual castration

SO

Of ideal castration

Of all sexophobia

The proof of which is precisely pornography

Of all an ideophobia

Whose proof is every religion and every ideology

And also necessarily

And also fiercely

It's always money that fucks

Sex commodifies everything at its ease

But above all, orgastic impotence

Because there is only fraternity for the cosmic

And there, the impression of being the entire universe

Beyond all the trinkets and substitutes

Because one day

Of our present society, no more ruin

And to say, no longer even any expression

She would be lost there, archeology

Much more than with the mammoth of Durfort

About 800,000 years old, great height and very strong

And even a shopping list, slices of life

Could say more

Only waste that was construction

Or incomprehensible passwords

We would understand, nevertheless

How unbearable everything was, absolutely boring!

Like finding the trace

Which, at this precise moment, would appear as a farce

Trump's first half of 2023

Campaign weight, $40 million

But there, in legal costs

When only vice was rewarded

No wonder if on the dollar bill

There is linen and cotton, makeup

In slavery symbolism

USA/SA/SS, so many racists

And how everything fits

In all naughty

Almost two billion air conditioners worldwide

It was in 2021

And even more climate billions in revolt

In the future that already scolds us

A whole symphony of sonification

Like women in menstruation

But there is the beauty of nature

The opposite of the world of extermination

Daleks everywhere incubating

And it's even more truly horrible

That the cult film (1932) Freaks

Who was rejected upon release

However, this is not said

It's not the physique that makes the monster

But world politics which is the only real monster!

Because it's always the mind

Who makes the normal or the abnormal

A world so monstrous with aridity

That it becomes like Andalusia

Very dry, little or no water, completely rotten

But nothing to do, no casus belli

And as long as we eat

Mangoes, avocados, and the earth that we thirst for

And as long as they are killed

one hundred million birds, every year

In Europe, and without real perplexity

No real show of concern

From immemorial prosaic to hubris

And another fire

Who will still be considered an idiot

Every government in the world is like Sigmaringen

Hidden underwear, stockings, garters, girdles

General collaboration with capital

From the volcano

On the populations, pouring

January 2022, Tonga Islands, the volcano

Tonga-Hunga, underwater volcano

From the eruption, gas, ashes, from the plume

57 km altitude, tsunami, everything goes wrong

Waves 85 m high in places

How can we imagine this?

But it is the very organization of any State

We are halfway through the decline

And we are already at the end of it!

