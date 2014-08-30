Paraphysique d'hubris sans perplexitude
Tout pacte politicien est corruptif
Qu'il soit ou non législatif
Tout étant aux mains de gangsters politiques
Se partageant tout un gâteau économique
De l'ARN messager sans aucune éthique
De l'ADN protéinique sans sa critique
Tout est toujours très ancien
Mais tout pouvoir fait moins de beau que du vilain
Avec tout un populisme judiciaire
En maîtrise du tout réactionnaire
Du jamais vraiment coupable
Sachant se blanchir, se faire oublier
Ce, au fil des années
Tout ancien gouvernant en est très capable
Mais tout l'effondrement
Et s'affichant, partout, franchement
Devenant un spectacle de télévision
Films, documentaires, mauvais ou bons
Crevons à petit feu en nouvelle chanson
Tout un truisme en fluidification
Et nous allons mourir, de telle ou telle pollution
De plus en plus jeunes
C'est de plus en plus fun
Tout ce que nous respirons
Intérieur, extérieur, du train, du métro, au cinéma
Cela n'est que de la chimique pollution
Avec des composants et des matériaux, voilà
Et qui sont dedans, de la saloperie, mais c'est du pognon
Et tout ce que nous touchons, idem, aucune exception !
Tout devenant
Du camp de rétention
Du camp de concentration
Du camp d'extermination
De plus en plus, avec toutes les migrations
Et puis, dès la naissance
L'on nous apprend l'impuissance
D'abattre toutes les autorités
Pour enfin s'épanouir dans le non séparé
Donc
De la castration sexuelle
Donc
De la castration idéelle
De toute une sexophobie
Dont la preuve est justement la pornographie
De toute une idéophobie
Dont la preuve est toute religion et toute idéologie
Et aussi forcément
Et aussi férocement
C'est toujours l'argent qui baise
Le sexe marchandise tout à son aise
Mais surtout, de l'impuissance orgastique
Car, il n'y a que la fraternité pour le cosmique
Et là, l'impression d'être l'univers entier
Par-delà tous les colifichets et les succédanés
Car un jour
De notre présente société, plus aucune ruine
Et pour dire, même plus aucune mine
Elle y serait paumée, l'archéologie
Bien plus qu'avec le mammouth de Durfort
Environ 800.000 ans, grande hauteur et très fort
Et même une liste de courses, les tranches des vies
Pourrait en dire plus long
Que des déchets qui furent des constructions
Ou de mots de passe incompréhensibles
L'on comprendrait, néanmoins
Que tout y fut invivable, au tout chiant !
Comme de retrouver la trace
Ce qui, à ce moment précis, apparaitrait en farce
Premier semestre 2023 de Trump
Poids de campagne, 40 millions de dollars
Mais là, en frais de justice
Quand n'était récompensé que le vice
Pas étonnant si sur le billet dollar
Il y a du lin et du coton, des fards
En symbolisme esclavagiste
USA/SA/SS, tant et tant de racistes
Et comme tout se tient
Dans le tout vilain
Presque deux milliards de climatiseurs dans le monde
C'était en 2021
Et encore plus de milliards du climat en fronde
Dans le futur déjà qui nous gronde
Toute une symphonie de sonification
Comme les femmes en cadence de menstruation
Mais là, c'est la beauté du naturel
Du contraire du monde de l'extermination
Daleks partout en incubation
Et c'est bien plus réellement horrible
Que le film culte ( 1932 ) Freaks
Qui fut rejeté à sa sortie
Pourtant, cela n'est pas dit
Cela n'est pas le physique qui fait le monstre
Mais la politique du monde qui est le seul vrai monstre !
Car c'est toujours le mental
Qui fait le normal ou l'anormal
Un monde si monstrueux d'aridité
Qu'il devient comme l'Andalousie
Au tout sec, peu ou pas d'eau, au tout pourri
Mais rien à faire, pas de casus belli
Et tant que nous boufferons
Mangues, avocats, et la terre que nous assoiffons
Et tant que seront tués
cent millions d'oiseaux, et ce, chaque année
En Europe, et sans véritable perplexitude
Aucun vrai épatamment de sollicitude
Du prosaïque immémorial en hubris
Et encore un brûlot
Qui passera encore pour de l'idiot
Tout gouvernement du monde est comme du Sigmaringen
Dessous cachés, bas, jarretelles, gaines
Collaboration générale avec le capital
Du volcan
Sur les populations, se déversant
Janvier 2022, Îles Tonga, le volcan
Tonga-Hunga, sous-marin volcan
De l'éruption, gaz, cendres, du panache
57 km d'altitude, tsunami, tout s'y fâche
Vagues de 85 m de haut par endroits
Comment s'imaginer cela ?
Mais c'est l'organisation même de tout Etat
Nous sommes en moitié du déclin
Et nous en sommes déjà dans sa fin !
Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Every political pact is corruptive
Whether or not it is legislative
Everything being in the hands of political gangsters
Sharing a whole economic cake
Messenger RNA without any ethics
Protein DNA without its criticism
Everything is still very old
But all power is less beautiful than ugly
With all a judicial populism
In control of everything reactionary
Never really guilty
Knowing how to whiten oneself, to make oneself forgotten
This, over the years
Any former ruler is very capable of this
But all the collapse
And showing up, everywhere, frankly
Becoming a television show
Films, documentaries, bad or good
Let's slowly burst into a new song
A whole truism in fluidification
And we are going to die, from this or that pollution
Younger and younger
It's more and more fun
Everything we breathe
Interior, exterior, train, metro, cinema
This is just chemical pollution
With components and materials, there you have it
And who are in it, filth, but it's money
And everything we touch, the same, no exceptions!
Everything becoming
From the detention camp
From the concentration camp
From the extermination camp
More and more, with all the migrations
And then, from birth
We are taught helplessness
To bring down all the authorities
To finally flourish in the not separated
SO
Sexual castration
SO
Of ideal castration
Of all sexophobia
The proof of which is precisely pornography
Of all an ideophobia
Whose proof is every religion and every ideology
And also necessarily
And also fiercely
It's always money that fucks
Sex commodifies everything at its ease
But above all, orgastic impotence
Because there is only fraternity for the cosmic
And there, the impression of being the entire universe
Beyond all the trinkets and substitutes
Because one day
Of our present society, no more ruin
And to say, no longer even any expression
She would be lost there, archeology
Much more than with the mammoth of Durfort
About 800,000 years old, great height and very strong
And even a shopping list, slices of life
Could say more
Only waste that was construction
Or incomprehensible passwords
We would understand, nevertheless
How unbearable everything was, absolutely boring!
Like finding the trace
Which, at this precise moment, would appear as a farce
Trump's first half of 2023
Campaign weight, $40 million
But there, in legal costs
When only vice was rewarded
No wonder if on the dollar bill
There is linen and cotton, makeup
In slavery symbolism
USA/SA/SS, so many racists
And how everything fits
In all naughty
Almost two billion air conditioners worldwide
It was in 2021
And even more climate billions in revolt
In the future that already scolds us
A whole symphony of sonification
Like women in menstruation
But there is the beauty of nature
The opposite of the world of extermination
Daleks everywhere incubating
And it's even more truly horrible
That the cult film (1932) Freaks
Who was rejected upon release
However, this is not said
It's not the physique that makes the monster
But world politics which is the only real monster!
Because it's always the mind
Who makes the normal or the abnormal
A world so monstrous with aridity
That it becomes like Andalusia
Very dry, little or no water, completely rotten
But nothing to do, no casus belli
And as long as we eat
Mangoes, avocados, and the earth that we thirst for
And as long as they are killed
one hundred million birds, every year
In Europe, and without real perplexity
No real show of concern
From immemorial prosaic to hubris
And another fire
Who will still be considered an idiot
Every government in the world is like Sigmaringen
Hidden underwear, stockings, garters, girdles
General collaboration with capital
From the volcano
On the populations, pouring
January 2022, Tonga Islands, the volcano
Tonga-Hunga, underwater volcano
From the eruption, gas, ashes, from the plume
57 km altitude, tsunami, everything goes wrong
Waves 85 m high in places
How can we imagine this?
But it is the very organization of any State
We are halfway through the decline
And we are already at the end of it!
Patrice Faubert (2024) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
