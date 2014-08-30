Mémorieux de l'anthropodéni
L'attachement sexuel
L'attachement émotionnel
L'attachement culturel
L'attachement cultuel
L'attachement intellectuel
L'attachement manuel
L'attachement matériel
Mais d'autres habitudes, et d'autres attachements
Que l'anthropodéni qui s'y entend
Amour, amitié, on les appelle
Et tout ce que nous ne connaissons pas, forcément
Du déni, comme un cinéma permanent
Ainsi, de l'inexploré, et à 90 pour cent
Des mers et des océans
Ailleurs, aussi, d'autres mondes, ou ici
Mais dans mille ans, c'est reparti
Et pour les poissons
Au moins trente trois mille espèces
Soixante pour cent des vertébrés, passant à la caisse
Qui mémorieux, ont donc une bonne mémoire
Autant qu'à manger et à boire
Du poisson rouge sachant résoudre des problèmes
Au labre nettoyeur, dans sa glace, son poème
Ce Labroides dimidiatus, sachant qui il est, lui
Et pas un autre, il en prend un coup, l'anthropodéni
Surtout que le labre utilise, de sa palourde, l'outil
Une faculté que d'autres poissons, ont peut-être, aussi
Et le poisson rouge plus près d'un humain
Que, et oui, d'un requin
Vraiment, nous ne savons que peu, ou rien
Comme les 51000 espèces d'araignées
Du monde insecticide en toute naturalité
Il faudrait avoir la phobie de tout fascisme
Et non la phobie du vrai écologisme
Connaissance de la phobie
Et non phobie de la connaissance
408 km/h, record de vitesse du vent
Sur notre planète Terre, hélas, ne pouvant
Pulvériser toutes les démences réactionnaires
Tous les ismes autoritaires et de toute armée guerrière
Capitalisme, étatisme, nationalisme, sportisme, la guerre
Et nous allons toutes et tous en crever
Leurs partisanes et leurs partisans, aussi, justice d'équité
Dans tous nos faits et dans tous nos dits
Mais de toute une poncepilaterie
Bullshit non ténue, sans fac-similé
Dont tout complotisme en est le continué
Certes
Si feu ( 1769 - 1815 ) Michel Ney, et qui fut bien fusillé
Maréchal de France, ce téméraire, fut bien tué
Malgré tout son opportunisme bien affiché
L'agent militaire secret ( née vers 1412 ) Jeanne d'Arc
Elle, ne fut jamais brûlée, trop importante en royauté
Le secret en sera toujours gardé
Trace réelle effacée, peut-être fut-elle échangée
Quand pile ou face, l'on ne peut plus rien prouver
Et comme souvent, l'Histoire ne peut ainsi que s'instrumentaliser !
Tout mémorieux sautant des cases
Plus aucune certitude de voir vraiment le fond du vase
Toute l'organisation du monde est naze
Et ce dans presque toutes ses phases
Du discours logique et de la phrase
Quand deux oeufs, en protéines animales
C'est comme 100 grammes de viande ou de poisson
Mais dix fois moins cher
De plus, seize poules par mètre carré = 15 centimes d'euros, l'oeuf
Une poule au sol, neuf poules par mètre carré = 19 centimes d'euros, l'oeuf
Là, dans un soi-disant poulailler
La poule de plein air, parcours extérieur = 25 centimes d'euros, l'oeuf
Enfin la poule, en bio, élevée
C'est 38 centimes d'euros, l'oeuf
Sachant, néanmoins, qu'une poule sur quatre, vit en cage
16 par mètre carré, donc selon, plus ou moins maltraitées
Dans nos malles cérébrales
De l'ignorance, des questions, des interrogations
Sauf pour les connes et les cons
Et là, tous et toutes, plus ou moins, sur le même canal
Ainsi, du tourisme de la catastrophe ou de l'irruption
Des volcans islandais avec d'étranges noms
Eyjafjallajökull ( 2010 )
Fagradalsfjall ( 2023 )
Grimaces parfois fugaces, un peu limaces
Et en exemple français
D'autres pays pour d'autres faits
Saison 2022/2023, les erreurs
Six morts chasseurs, munificence en terreur
78 blessés, chasseurs et promeneurs !
Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Sexual attachment
Emotional attachment
Cultural attachment
Cult attachment
Intellectual attachment
Manual attachment
Material attachment
But other habits, and other attachments
That the anthropodenial which is understood there
Love, friendship, we call them
And everything we don't know, necessarily
Denial, like a permanent cinema
So, the unexplored, and 90 percent
Seas and oceans
Elsewhere, too, other worlds, or here
But in a thousand years, here we go again
And for the fish
At least thirty three thousand species
Sixty percent of vertebrates checkout
Who remembers, therefore have a good memory
As much as eating and drinking
Goldfish that know how to solve problems
To the cleaning wrasse, in its ice, his poem
This Labroides dimidiatus, knowing who he is, he
And not another, he takes a hit, anthropodenial
Especially since the wrasse uses, from its clam, the tool
A faculty that other fish perhaps also have
And the goldfish closer to a human
That, and yes, a shark
Really, we know little or nothing
Like the 51,000 species of spiders
From the insecticide world in all naturalness
You should have a phobia of all fascism
And not the phobia of true environmentalism
Knowledge of the phobia
And not phobia of knowledge
408 km/h, wind speed record
On our planet Earth, alas, unable
Pulverize all reactionary madness
All authoritarian isms and all warrior armies
Capitalism, statism, nationalism, sportism, war
And we're all going to die
Their supporters, too, justice of equity
In all our doings and in all our sayings
But a whole poncepilaterie
Bullshit not tenuous, without facsimile
Of which all conspiracy is the continuation
Certainly
If the late (1769 - 1815) Michel Ney, and who was indeed shot
Marshal of France, this reckless man, was indeed killed
Despite all his well-displayed opportunism
The secret military agent (born around 1412) Joan of Arc
She was never burned, too important in royalty
The secret will always be kept
Real trace erased, perhaps it was exchanged
When heads or tails, we can no longer prove anything
And as is often the case, History can only be exploited!
All memory skipping boxes
No more certainty of really seeing the bottom of the vase
The whole organization of the world is rubbish
And this in almost all its phases
Of logical discourse and sentence
When two eggs, in animal protein
It's like 100 grams of meat or fish
But ten times cheaper
In addition, sixteen chickens per square meter = 15 euro cents per egg
One hen on the ground, nine hens per square meter = 19 euro cents per egg
There, in a so-called chicken coop
The free-range hen, outdoor course = 25 euro cents, the egg
Finally the chicken, organically raised
It's 38 euro cents, the egg
Knowing, however, that one in four hens lives in a cage
16 per square meter, so depending, more or less mistreated
In our brain trunks
Of ignorance, questions, interrogations
Except for idiots and idiots
And there, everyone, more or less, on the same channel
Thus, disaster or irruption tourism
Icelandic volcanoes with strange names
Eyjafjallajökull (2010)
Fagradalsfjall (2023)
Grimaces sometimes fleeting, a little sluglike
And as a French example
Other countries for other facts
2022/2023 season, mistakes
Six dead hunters, munificence in terror
78 injured, hunters and walkers!
Patrice Faubert (2024) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
