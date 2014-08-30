Mémorieux de l'anthropodéni

L'attachement sexuel

L'attachement émotionnel

L'attachement culturel

L'attachement cultuel

L'attachement intellectuel

L'attachement manuel

L'attachement matériel

Mais d'autres habitudes, et d'autres attachements

Que l'anthropodéni qui s'y entend

Amour, amitié, on les appelle

Et tout ce que nous ne connaissons pas, forcément

Du déni, comme un cinéma permanent

Ainsi, de l'inexploré, et à 90 pour cent

Des mers et des océans

Ailleurs, aussi, d'autres mondes, ou ici

Mais dans mille ans, c'est reparti

Et pour les poissons

Au moins trente trois mille espèces

Soixante pour cent des vertébrés, passant à la caisse

Qui mémorieux, ont donc une bonne mémoire

Autant qu'à manger et à boire

Du poisson rouge sachant résoudre des problèmes

Au labre nettoyeur, dans sa glace, son poème

Ce Labroides dimidiatus, sachant qui il est, lui

Et pas un autre, il en prend un coup, l'anthropodéni

Surtout que le labre utilise, de sa palourde, l'outil

Une faculté que d'autres poissons, ont peut-être, aussi

Et le poisson rouge plus près d'un humain

Que, et oui, d'un requin

Vraiment, nous ne savons que peu, ou rien

Comme les 51000 espèces d'araignées

Du monde insecticide en toute naturalité

Il faudrait avoir la phobie de tout fascisme

Et non la phobie du vrai écologisme

Connaissance de la phobie

Et non phobie de la connaissance

408 km/h, record de vitesse du vent

Sur notre planète Terre, hélas, ne pouvant

Pulvériser toutes les démences réactionnaires

Tous les ismes autoritaires et de toute armée guerrière

Capitalisme, étatisme, nationalisme, sportisme, la guerre

Et nous allons toutes et tous en crever

Leurs partisanes et leurs partisans, aussi, justice d'équité

Dans tous nos faits et dans tous nos dits

Mais de toute une poncepilaterie

Bullshit non ténue, sans fac-similé

Dont tout complotisme en est le continué

Certes

Si feu ( 1769 - 1815 ) Michel Ney, et qui fut bien fusillé

Maréchal de France, ce téméraire, fut bien tué

Malgré tout son opportunisme bien affiché

L'agent militaire secret ( née vers 1412 ) Jeanne d'Arc

Elle, ne fut jamais brûlée, trop importante en royauté

Le secret en sera toujours gardé

Trace réelle effacée, peut-être fut-elle échangée

Quand pile ou face, l'on ne peut plus rien prouver

Et comme souvent, l'Histoire ne peut ainsi que s'instrumentaliser !

Tout mémorieux sautant des cases

Plus aucune certitude de voir vraiment le fond du vase

Toute l'organisation du monde est naze

Et ce dans presque toutes ses phases

Du discours logique et de la phrase

Quand deux oeufs, en protéines animales

C'est comme 100 grammes de viande ou de poisson

Mais dix fois moins cher

De plus, seize poules par mètre carré = 15 centimes d'euros, l'oeuf

Une poule au sol, neuf poules par mètre carré = 19 centimes d'euros, l'oeuf

Là, dans un soi-disant poulailler

La poule de plein air, parcours extérieur = 25 centimes d'euros, l'oeuf

Enfin la poule, en bio, élevée

C'est 38 centimes d'euros, l'oeuf

Sachant, néanmoins, qu'une poule sur quatre, vit en cage

16 par mètre carré, donc selon, plus ou moins maltraitées

Dans nos malles cérébrales

De l'ignorance, des questions, des interrogations

Sauf pour les connes et les cons

Et là, tous et toutes, plus ou moins, sur le même canal

Ainsi, du tourisme de la catastrophe ou de l'irruption

Des volcans islandais avec d'étranges noms

Eyjafjallajökull ( 2010 )

Fagradalsfjall ( 2023 )

Grimaces parfois fugaces, un peu limaces

Et en exemple français

D'autres pays pour d'autres faits

Saison 2022/2023, les erreurs

Six morts chasseurs, munificence en terreur

78 blessés, chasseurs et promeneurs !

Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien

Sexual attachment

Emotional attachment

Cultural attachment

Cult attachment

Intellectual attachment

Manual attachment

Material attachment

But other habits, and other attachments

That the anthropodenial which is understood there

Love, friendship, we call them

And everything we don't know, necessarily

Denial, like a permanent cinema

So, the unexplored, and 90 percent

Seas and oceans

Elsewhere, too, other worlds, or here

But in a thousand years, here we go again

And for the fish

At least thirty three thousand species

Sixty percent of vertebrates checkout

Who remembers, therefore have a good memory

As much as eating and drinking

Goldfish that know how to solve problems

To the cleaning wrasse, in its ice, his poem

This Labroides dimidiatus, knowing who he is, he

And not another, he takes a hit, anthropodenial

Especially since the wrasse uses, from its clam, the tool

A faculty that other fish perhaps also have

And the goldfish closer to a human

That, and yes, a shark

Really, we know little or nothing

Like the 51,000 species of spiders

From the insecticide world in all naturalness

You should have a phobia of all fascism

And not the phobia of true environmentalism

Knowledge of the phobia

And not phobia of knowledge

408 km/h, wind speed record

On our planet Earth, alas, unable

Pulverize all reactionary madness

All authoritarian isms and all warrior armies

Capitalism, statism, nationalism, sportism, war

And we're all going to die

Their supporters, too, justice of equity

In all our doings and in all our sayings

But a whole poncepilaterie

Bullshit not tenuous, without facsimile

Of which all conspiracy is the continuation

Certainly

If the late (1769 - 1815) Michel Ney, and who was indeed shot

Marshal of France, this reckless man, was indeed killed

Despite all his well-displayed opportunism

The secret military agent (born around 1412) Joan of Arc

She was never burned, too important in royalty

The secret will always be kept

Real trace erased, perhaps it was exchanged

When heads or tails, we can no longer prove anything

And as is often the case, History can only be exploited!

All memory skipping boxes

No more certainty of really seeing the bottom of the vase

The whole organization of the world is rubbish

And this in almost all its phases

Of logical discourse and sentence

When two eggs, in animal protein

It's like 100 grams of meat or fish

But ten times cheaper

In addition, sixteen chickens per square meter = 15 euro cents per egg

One hen on the ground, nine hens per square meter = 19 euro cents per egg

There, in a so-called chicken coop

The free-range hen, outdoor course = 25 euro cents, the egg

Finally the chicken, organically raised

It's 38 euro cents, the egg

Knowing, however, that one in four hens lives in a cage

16 per square meter, so depending, more or less mistreated

In our brain trunks

Of ignorance, questions, interrogations

Except for idiots and idiots

And there, everyone, more or less, on the same channel

Thus, disaster or irruption tourism

Icelandic volcanoes with strange names

Eyjafjallajökull (2010)

Fagradalsfjall (2023)

Grimaces sometimes fleeting, a little sluglike

And as a French example

Other countries for other facts

2022/2023 season, mistakes

Six dead hunters, munificence in terror

78 injured, hunters and walkers!

Patrice Faubert (2024) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien