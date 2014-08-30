Anamnèse de la photosynthèse

La photosynthèse

Daterait de 2,45 milliards d'années

Et c'est plus qu'une thèse

Ainsi dans notre actuel air

Azote : 78 pour cent

Oxygène : 21 pour cent

Traces de gaz, 0,04 pour cent

Du gaz carbonique

Comme un contraire du Titanic

L'origine du végétal et du vivant

L'atome de carbone copulant

Avec deux atomes d'oxygène bien accrochés

Quand de A à Z, tout ne fait que coïter

Surtout toute industrie et son surpeuplé

En France, 7000 tonnes de glyphosate, par an

Le tueur principal en désherbant

Ainsi, un pour cent des agriculteurs

Avec sept pour cent de cas de Parkinson, ô terreur

Il y a évidemment de quoi défuncter

Tout est devenu du pistolet pour tuer

Et même en courant vite

On ne l'évite

Femmes surtout qui depuis peu

Ont pu aussi courir le marathon

Boston, 1967, Kathrine Switzer

Née le 5 janvier 1947, pionnière empêchée

De tout un machisme médicalisé

Au-delà du 800 mètres, une prétendue impossibilité !

Si vous voulez en savoir plus

Cherchez et trouvez, la débilité au tout minus

Femmes moins intégrées au capital

Elle devait rester au foyer, fatal

Cela aurait déréglé son génital

Et autres inepties propres au patriarcal

Comme pour tourner un film sur la mafia

Il y faut l'aval de la mafia

Sinon, représailles, tueries, tout un caca

Le spectaculaire intégré et son économie folle

Sur toutes les guerres, s'y colle

De la guerre civile possible dans chaque pays

En Israël, juifs contre des juifs

En France, gens contre des gens

D'autres pays, tout y ressemblant

La guerre civile est mondiale

Interne, donc, externe, donc

Plus rien n'y est quelconque

La guerre civile nationale

La guerre civile internationale

De tout un monde surtout bactérien

Toutes les associations petites ou grandes, du bactérien

Et malgré, lien fédérateur, de l'ennemi commun

Qui un jour, fragmentation suprême, ne vaudra plus rien

Et n'empêchera plus rien

Il n'y aura plus aucun frein

Tout impitoyable comme le chercheur d'or

Sachant qu'un gramme d'or sur des centaines de mètres

S'étirant donc encore et encore

De la dorure de livres précieux, d'abord !

Et 60.000 euros pour un kilogramme d'or

De tuer à moindre prix, l'on se fait fort

Quand tout l'or du capital, nous fiche dehors

Du machinisme des robots zombies, pour tout clore

Certes, avec l'ordinateur dans la poche

Mais si peu dans la tête, c'est moche

Certes, de vraies tentatives citoyennes

Consommant autrement, amapiens et amapiennes

D'autres scotomisées par l'information du capital

Ainsi, aussi, et cela fait mal

Et avant 2023, France, 400 personnes et ce chaque jour

Meurent sans aucun soin palliatif, au secours

2022, France, le bilan carbone moyen par personne

Huit tonnes de CO2 et pour un ministre qui fanfaronne

Fausse transition écologique, c'est 23 tonnes

Plus c'est haut dans la hiérarchie

Plus c'est crétin, débile, inhumain

Mais il y a une recherche de soumission

Atténuant, annulant, toute forme d'angoisse ou d'agression

Et voilà l'idéologie ou la religion

Imposant, alors, l'assimilation et l'extermination

Il faut une solide citadelle intérieure

Ne pas se laisser berner par de fausses faveurs

De Noël et de ses sapins pollués, pesticidés

De travailleurs saisonniers, exploités, mal payés, et courte durée

Ainsi du Morvan, 800 producteurs, polluant

Terrains, rivières, monoculture, déforestation, d'autant

Quatre millions de sapins, production de France

Sur six millions achetés, commerce de la violence !

Hypertoxique est le monde marchandisé

Comme le commerce des femmes, des colombes souillées

Quand la moindre des réalités dévoilées

Comme au Brésil, où se font assassiner, du perpétuel dérogé

Deux-cents militants et militantes politiques, tués , chaque année !

Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Photosynthesis

Dated 2.45 billion years ago

And it's more than a thesis

So in our current air

Nitrogen: 78 percent

Oxygen: 21 percent

Traces of gas, 0.04 percent

Carbon dioxide

Like the opposite of the Titanic

The origin of plants and life

The carbon atom coupling

With two tightly attached oxygen atoms

When from A to Z, everything just coexists

Especially any industry and its overcrowded

In France, 7,000 tonnes of glyphosate per year

The main killer in weeding

So, one percent of farmers

With seven percent cases of Parkinson's, oh terror

There is obviously something to die for

Everything has become a gun to kill

And even while running fast

We don't avoid it

Women especially who recently

Were also able to run the marathon

Boston, 1967, Kathrine Switzer

Born January 5, 1947, prevented pioneer

Of all a medicalized machismo

Beyond 800 meters, a supposed impossibility!

If you want to know more

Seek and find, stupidity at its very least

Women less integrated into capital

She had to stay at home, fatal

This would have disrupted his genitals

And other patriarchal nonsense

Like making a movie about the mafia

You need the approval of the mafia

Otherwise, reprisals, killings, all hell

The integrated spectacular and its crazy economy

On all wars, stick to it

Civil war possible in every country

In Israel, Jews against Jews

In France, people against people

Other countries, all similar

Civil war is global

Internal, therefore, external, therefore

Nothing is normal anymore

The National Civil War

The international civil war

Of a whole world, especially bacterial

All associations, small or large, of the bacterial

And despite, unifying bond, of the common enemy

Which one day, supreme fragmentation, will no longer be worth anything

And will no longer prevent anything

There will be no more brakes

All ruthless like the gold digger

Knowing that one gram of gold over hundreds of meters

So stretching on and on

Gilding precious books, first of all!

And 60,000 euros for a kilogram of gold

To kill at a lower price, we become strong

When all the gold of capital throws us out

Zombie robot machinery, to close it all

Of course, with the computer in your pocket

But so little in the head, it's ugly

Certainly, real citizen attempts

Consuming differently, amapiens and amapiennes

Others scotomised by the information of capital

So, too, and it hurts

And before 2023, France, 400 people every day

Die without any palliative care, help

2022, France, the average carbon footprint per person

Eight tons of CO2 and for a minister who boasts

False ecological transition, it’s 23 tonnes

The higher it is in the hierarchy

The more stupid, stupid, inhumane it is

But there is a search for submission

Mitigating, canceling, any form of anxiety or aggression

And here is the ideology or religion

Imposing, then, assimilation and extermination

We need a strong internal citadel

Don't be fooled by false favors

Of Christmas and its polluted, pesticided trees

Seasonal, exploited, poorly paid, short-term workers

So Morvan, 800 producers, polluting

Land, rivers, monoculture, deforestation, all the more

Four million fir trees, produced in France

Out of six million purchased, trade in violence!

Hypertoxic is the commodified world

Like the trade of women, defiled doves

When the least of realities revealed

As in Brazil, where people are murdered, perpetual derogation

Two hundred political activists killed every year!

Patrice Faubert (2024) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)