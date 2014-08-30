Anamnèse de la photosynthèse
La photosynthèse
Daterait de 2,45 milliards d'années
Et c'est plus qu'une thèse
Ainsi dans notre actuel air
Azote : 78 pour cent
Oxygène : 21 pour cent
Traces de gaz, 0,04 pour cent
Du gaz carbonique
Comme un contraire du Titanic
L'origine du végétal et du vivant
L'atome de carbone copulant
Avec deux atomes d'oxygène bien accrochés
Quand de A à Z, tout ne fait que coïter
Surtout toute industrie et son surpeuplé
En France, 7000 tonnes de glyphosate, par an
Le tueur principal en désherbant
Ainsi, un pour cent des agriculteurs
Avec sept pour cent de cas de Parkinson, ô terreur
Il y a évidemment de quoi défuncter
Tout est devenu du pistolet pour tuer
Et même en courant vite
On ne l'évite
Femmes surtout qui depuis peu
Ont pu aussi courir le marathon
Boston, 1967, Kathrine Switzer
Née le 5 janvier 1947, pionnière empêchée
De tout un machisme médicalisé
Au-delà du 800 mètres, une prétendue impossibilité !
Si vous voulez en savoir plus
Cherchez et trouvez, la débilité au tout minus
Femmes moins intégrées au capital
Elle devait rester au foyer, fatal
Cela aurait déréglé son génital
Et autres inepties propres au patriarcal
Comme pour tourner un film sur la mafia
Il y faut l'aval de la mafia
Sinon, représailles, tueries, tout un caca
Le spectaculaire intégré et son économie folle
Sur toutes les guerres, s'y colle
De la guerre civile possible dans chaque pays
En Israël, juifs contre des juifs
En France, gens contre des gens
D'autres pays, tout y ressemblant
La guerre civile est mondiale
Interne, donc, externe, donc
Plus rien n'y est quelconque
La guerre civile nationale
La guerre civile internationale
De tout un monde surtout bactérien
Toutes les associations petites ou grandes, du bactérien
Et malgré, lien fédérateur, de l'ennemi commun
Qui un jour, fragmentation suprême, ne vaudra plus rien
Et n'empêchera plus rien
Il n'y aura plus aucun frein
Tout impitoyable comme le chercheur d'or
Sachant qu'un gramme d'or sur des centaines de mètres
S'étirant donc encore et encore
De la dorure de livres précieux, d'abord !
Et 60.000 euros pour un kilogramme d'or
De tuer à moindre prix, l'on se fait fort
Quand tout l'or du capital, nous fiche dehors
Du machinisme des robots zombies, pour tout clore
Certes, avec l'ordinateur dans la poche
Mais si peu dans la tête, c'est moche
Certes, de vraies tentatives citoyennes
Consommant autrement, amapiens et amapiennes
D'autres scotomisées par l'information du capital
Ainsi, aussi, et cela fait mal
Et avant 2023, France, 400 personnes et ce chaque jour
Meurent sans aucun soin palliatif, au secours
2022, France, le bilan carbone moyen par personne
Huit tonnes de CO2 et pour un ministre qui fanfaronne
Fausse transition écologique, c'est 23 tonnes
Plus c'est haut dans la hiérarchie
Plus c'est crétin, débile, inhumain
Mais il y a une recherche de soumission
Atténuant, annulant, toute forme d'angoisse ou d'agression
Et voilà l'idéologie ou la religion
Imposant, alors, l'assimilation et l'extermination
Il faut une solide citadelle intérieure
Ne pas se laisser berner par de fausses faveurs
De Noël et de ses sapins pollués, pesticidés
De travailleurs saisonniers, exploités, mal payés, et courte durée
Ainsi du Morvan, 800 producteurs, polluant
Terrains, rivières, monoculture, déforestation, d'autant
Quatre millions de sapins, production de France
Sur six millions achetés, commerce de la violence !
Hypertoxique est le monde marchandisé
Comme le commerce des femmes, des colombes souillées
Quand la moindre des réalités dévoilées
Comme au Brésil, où se font assassiner, du perpétuel dérogé
Deux-cents militants et militantes politiques, tués , chaque année !
Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Photosynthesis
Dated 2.45 billion years ago
And it's more than a thesis
So in our current air
Nitrogen: 78 percent
Oxygen: 21 percent
Traces of gas, 0.04 percent
Carbon dioxide
Like the opposite of the Titanic
The origin of plants and life
The carbon atom coupling
With two tightly attached oxygen atoms
When from A to Z, everything just coexists
Especially any industry and its overcrowded
In France, 7,000 tonnes of glyphosate per year
The main killer in weeding
So, one percent of farmers
With seven percent cases of Parkinson's, oh terror
There is obviously something to die for
Everything has become a gun to kill
And even while running fast
We don't avoid it
Women especially who recently
Were also able to run the marathon
Boston, 1967, Kathrine Switzer
Born January 5, 1947, prevented pioneer
Of all a medicalized machismo
Beyond 800 meters, a supposed impossibility!
If you want to know more
Seek and find, stupidity at its very least
Women less integrated into capital
She had to stay at home, fatal
This would have disrupted his genitals
And other patriarchal nonsense
Like making a movie about the mafia
You need the approval of the mafia
Otherwise, reprisals, killings, all hell
The integrated spectacular and its crazy economy
On all wars, stick to it
Civil war possible in every country
In Israel, Jews against Jews
In France, people against people
Other countries, all similar
Civil war is global
Internal, therefore, external, therefore
Nothing is normal anymore
The National Civil War
The international civil war
Of a whole world, especially bacterial
All associations, small or large, of the bacterial
And despite, unifying bond, of the common enemy
Which one day, supreme fragmentation, will no longer be worth anything
And will no longer prevent anything
There will be no more brakes
All ruthless like the gold digger
Knowing that one gram of gold over hundreds of meters
So stretching on and on
Gilding precious books, first of all!
And 60,000 euros for a kilogram of gold
To kill at a lower price, we become strong
When all the gold of capital throws us out
Zombie robot machinery, to close it all
Of course, with the computer in your pocket
But so little in the head, it's ugly
Certainly, real citizen attempts
Consuming differently, amapiens and amapiennes
Others scotomised by the information of capital
So, too, and it hurts
And before 2023, France, 400 people every day
Die without any palliative care, help
2022, France, the average carbon footprint per person
Eight tons of CO2 and for a minister who boasts
False ecological transition, it’s 23 tonnes
The higher it is in the hierarchy
The more stupid, stupid, inhumane it is
But there is a search for submission
Mitigating, canceling, any form of anxiety or aggression
And here is the ideology or religion
Imposing, then, assimilation and extermination
We need a strong internal citadel
Don't be fooled by false favors
Of Christmas and its polluted, pesticided trees
Seasonal, exploited, poorly paid, short-term workers
So Morvan, 800 producers, polluting
Land, rivers, monoculture, deforestation, all the more
Four million fir trees, produced in France
Out of six million purchased, trade in violence!
Hypertoxic is the commodified world
Like the trade of women, defiled doves
When the least of realities revealed
As in Brazil, where people are murdered, perpetual derogation
Two hundred political activists killed every year!
Patrice Faubert (2024) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
