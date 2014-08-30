Curriculum vitae paraphysique

Paraphysical curriculum

1970 to 1982

Unknown didactic poet

Unrecognized paraphysical poet

Unemployment, odd jobs, temporary work

And even telexist to the newspaper “L’Equipe”

Office worker, metro courier

Veterinary assistant, handler

Be careful, it has to rhyme!

1970 to 1982

Unemployment, odd jobs, temporary work

Codifier, bookkeeper, peddler

Handler, packer, warehouse worker

Laborer, specialized worker

And other forgotten works

And of course, most often

A few hours per year

At least frequent, a few months per year

Be careful, it has to rhyme!

And at least four to five years

Paid and applied unemployment

1982 to 2011

Uninterrupted unemployment, desired unemployment

Wanted unemployment, desired unemployment

And sometimes, model for painters, in complete clandestinity

And so to black, it goes without saying

And sometimes, professor of behavioral biology

To future sports educators, it was fun

And so to black, it goes without saying

Like the black flag

1982 to 1997: Paris

1997 to 1999: Franche-Comté

1999 to 2001: Ariège

2001 to 2002: Auvergne

2002 to 2008: Hauts-de-Seine

2008 to 2011: Burgundy

That is 29 years of unemployment in a row

In six regions of France

Distant and different in the site

And 29 years plus four years, approximately

That gives us approximately 33 years of unemployment.

Thirty-three years of decline, approximately

1985

Vice-champion of France

100 km walk in 9 hours and 26 minutes

1986

Sixth in the French 50 km walking championship

In 4 hours and 40 minutes

1995

Third in the French championship

200 km walk in 22 hours and 44 minutes

And soon to retire from unemployment in July 2013

And also and above all, pouète, pouète, peuète, paraphysicist

Paraphysical CV

Patrice Faubert (2011) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)