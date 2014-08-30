Réactualisation de la fossilisation

Tout est du fossile

Rien ne lui est difficile

Fossiles du passé, du présent, du futur

Tout est dans le dur, tout lui dure

Ainsi, Notre-Dame de Paris

De la roche qui la construisit

45 millions d'années, tout est de la géologie

Petits crustacés dedans, tout un indéfini

De la matière et du fer

Des constructions de toutes les ères

Plusieurs millions d'années

Et même dans nos voitures de la modernité

Tout, en tout, est extrêmement daté

Toujours du neuf/ancien

De l'ancien réutilisé dans du neuf

Un peu comme pour les appellations

Pour/de toutes les administrations

Selon le temps et la fascisation

Ainsi, en France, de l'Agence nationale pour l'emploi

Pôle emploi puis France Travail, ma foi, tout y est dit

Travail, Famille, Patrie, le retour de Vichy

Du fossile politique, qui toujours, resurgit

Quand tout sent mauvais le nazi !

Tout un monde en fausse componction

Impudent, gandin, fausse compassion

De l'humiliation pour toute socialisation

Le monde en régie des mafias, horribles illuminations

Ennemies ou complices selon les cas

Des triades chinoises , s'exportant de Chine

Europe et ailleurs, du PCC, devenant l'un des magazines

Toujours du côté du plus fort

Du pognonisme qui a pourtant toujours tort

Quand il faut faire des affaires, avant tout

Sociétés secrètes s'infiltrant

Dans tout gouvernement, et une mafia, devenant

Des services d'ordre du capital

Et les triades au service du Parti communiste chinois

En fait, du stalinien et du fasciste, où le dictateur est roi

Les autres, ce ce qui rapporte le plus, comme loi

Cela dit en nombre de victimes

Et pour toutes sortes de crimes

L'Eglise catholique et son époque coloniale

Jusqu'à aujourd'hui, hier, en ses cabales

Pédophilie, abus sexuels, viols, et dans son plus banal

236 millions de morts et de mortes

Satisfecit de contrainte de répétition, poussée forte

Et même contre le père Noël, un concurrent

Qui le 23/12/1951, fut brûlé en effigie, symboliquement

Et sur la place publique

Dijon, Bourgogne, contre le commerce, acte civique

Mais, mensonge, fiction, tout se vaut, dans cette clique !

Et de toutes façons

Tout va contre l'intuition

Ou alors comme une insipide malédiction

Ainsi, en brousse

Ce qui aux animaux sauvages fiche vraiment la frousse

C'est le langage des humains

Leurs voix, peu y importe la langue parlée, tout est vilain

Plus que n'importe lequel son d'un autre animal

L'être humain sent et pue le mal

Certes

C'est un apprentissage, dès l'école communale

Il faudrait donc en changer le branquignol

Comme en France, ce pays des droites

Avec forcément de la pensée très étroite

Tout s'y tient, du conditionné, de l'engrammé

Libre arbitre, invention de la domination, et qui ne peut exister

Oui chef, bien chef, tout y est bien galonné

Pas étonnant, ô la belle France, si menottée

Cinquante millions de dindes élevées

Pour être mangées chaque année

Du dindonneau de cent grammes

Prenant en 105 jours quinze mille grammes

Avec antibiotiques, et aliments hyperénergétiques

Et pour d'autres bestioles, une tuerie aussi frénétique

Tout y est une guerre économique

Avec des cons qui se prennent pour des lions

Alors que le pénis du lion, c'est cinq millimètres

La bêtise viriliste se mesurant, elle, en plusieurs mètres

Toute apparence va contre l'intuition

Science, Histoire, et en toute généralisation !

Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Everything is fossil

Nothing is difficult for him

Fossils of the past, present, future

Everything is hard, everything is hard for him

Thus, Notre-Dame de Paris

From the rock that built it

45 million years, it's all geology

Small crustaceans inside, an indefinite whole

Matter and iron

Constructions from all eras

Several million years

And even in our modern cars

Everything, in everything, is extremely dated

Always new/old

Old repurposed into new

A bit like appellations

For/of all administrations

According to time and fascisation

Thus, in France, the National Employment Agency

Pôle emploi then France Travail, my goodness, everything is said there

Work, Family, Homeland, the return of Vichy

From the political fossil, which always resurfaces

When everything smells like a Nazi!

A whole world in false compunction

Impudent, mischievous, false compassion

Humiliation for all socialization

The world under the control of the mafias, horrible illuminations

Enemies or accomplices depending on the case

Chinese triads, exported from China

Europe and elsewhere, of the CCP, becoming one of the magazines

Always on the side of the strongest

Profiteering which is nevertheless always wrong

When it comes to doing business, above all

Secret societies infiltrating

In any government, and a mafia, becoming

Capital order services

And the triads in the service of the Chinese Communist Party

In fact, from the Stalinist and the fascist, where the dictator is king

The others, what brings in the most, as a law

That said in number of victims

And for all kinds of crimes

The Catholic Church and its colonial era

Until today, yesterday, in its cabals

Pedophilia, sexual abuse, rape, and in its most banal

236 million deaths

Satisfies repetition constraint, strong push

And even against Santa Claus, a competitor

Who on 12/23/1951, was burned in effigy, symbolically

And in the public square

Dijon, Burgundy, against trade, civic act

But, lies, fiction, everything is equal in this clique!

And anyway

Everything goes against intuition

Or like a tasteless curse

So, in the bush

What really scares wild animals

It's the language of humans

Their voices, no matter the language spoken, everything is naughty

More than any sound from another animal

Human beings smell and stink of evil

Certainly

It's an apprenticeship, from municipal school

It would therefore be necessary to change the branquignol

As in France, this country of the rights

With necessarily very narrow thinking

Everything is there, the conditioned, the engrammed

Free will, invention of domination, and which cannot exist

Yes boss, good boss, everything is well laid out

No wonder, oh beautiful France, so handcuffed

Fifty million turkeys raised

To be eaten every year

One hundred gram turkey poult

Taking fifteen thousand grams in 105 days

With antibiotics and hyperenergetic foods

And for other creatures, such a frenzied killing

It's all an economic war

With idiots who think they're lions

Whereas the lion's penis is five millimeters

Virilist stupidity is measured in several meters

All appearance goes against intuition

Science, History, and in all generalization!

