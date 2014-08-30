Réactualisation de la fossilisation
Tout est du fossile
Rien ne lui est difficile
Fossiles du passé, du présent, du futur
Tout est dans le dur, tout lui dure
Ainsi, Notre-Dame de Paris
De la roche qui la construisit
45 millions d'années, tout est de la géologie
Petits crustacés dedans, tout un indéfini
De la matière et du fer
Des constructions de toutes les ères
Plusieurs millions d'années
Et même dans nos voitures de la modernité
Tout, en tout, est extrêmement daté
Toujours du neuf/ancien
De l'ancien réutilisé dans du neuf
Un peu comme pour les appellations
Pour/de toutes les administrations
Selon le temps et la fascisation
Ainsi, en France, de l'Agence nationale pour l'emploi
Pôle emploi puis France Travail, ma foi, tout y est dit
Travail, Famille, Patrie, le retour de Vichy
Du fossile politique, qui toujours, resurgit
Quand tout sent mauvais le nazi !
Tout un monde en fausse componction
Impudent, gandin, fausse compassion
De l'humiliation pour toute socialisation
Le monde en régie des mafias, horribles illuminations
Ennemies ou complices selon les cas
Des triades chinoises , s'exportant de Chine
Europe et ailleurs, du PCC, devenant l'un des magazines
Toujours du côté du plus fort
Du pognonisme qui a pourtant toujours tort
Quand il faut faire des affaires, avant tout
Sociétés secrètes s'infiltrant
Dans tout gouvernement, et une mafia, devenant
Des services d'ordre du capital
Et les triades au service du Parti communiste chinois
En fait, du stalinien et du fasciste, où le dictateur est roi
Les autres, ce ce qui rapporte le plus, comme loi
Cela dit en nombre de victimes
Et pour toutes sortes de crimes
L'Eglise catholique et son époque coloniale
Jusqu'à aujourd'hui, hier, en ses cabales
Pédophilie, abus sexuels, viols, et dans son plus banal
236 millions de morts et de mortes
Satisfecit de contrainte de répétition, poussée forte
Et même contre le père Noël, un concurrent
Qui le 23/12/1951, fut brûlé en effigie, symboliquement
Et sur la place publique
Dijon, Bourgogne, contre le commerce, acte civique
Mais, mensonge, fiction, tout se vaut, dans cette clique !
Et de toutes façons
Tout va contre l'intuition
Ou alors comme une insipide malédiction
Ainsi, en brousse
Ce qui aux animaux sauvages fiche vraiment la frousse
C'est le langage des humains
Leurs voix, peu y importe la langue parlée, tout est vilain
Plus que n'importe lequel son d'un autre animal
L'être humain sent et pue le mal
Certes
C'est un apprentissage, dès l'école communale
Il faudrait donc en changer le branquignol
Comme en France, ce pays des droites
Avec forcément de la pensée très étroite
Tout s'y tient, du conditionné, de l'engrammé
Libre arbitre, invention de la domination, et qui ne peut exister
Oui chef, bien chef, tout y est bien galonné
Pas étonnant, ô la belle France, si menottée
Cinquante millions de dindes élevées
Pour être mangées chaque année
Du dindonneau de cent grammes
Prenant en 105 jours quinze mille grammes
Avec antibiotiques, et aliments hyperénergétiques
Et pour d'autres bestioles, une tuerie aussi frénétique
Tout y est une guerre économique
Avec des cons qui se prennent pour des lions
Alors que le pénis du lion, c'est cinq millimètres
La bêtise viriliste se mesurant, elle, en plusieurs mètres
Toute apparence va contre l'intuition
Science, Histoire, et en toute généralisation !
Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Everything is fossil
Nothing is difficult for him
Fossils of the past, present, future
Everything is hard, everything is hard for him
Thus, Notre-Dame de Paris
From the rock that built it
45 million years, it's all geology
Small crustaceans inside, an indefinite whole
Matter and iron
Constructions from all eras
Several million years
And even in our modern cars
Everything, in everything, is extremely dated
Always new/old
Old repurposed into new
A bit like appellations
For/of all administrations
According to time and fascisation
Thus, in France, the National Employment Agency
Pôle emploi then France Travail, my goodness, everything is said there
Work, Family, Homeland, the return of Vichy
From the political fossil, which always resurfaces
When everything smells like a Nazi!
A whole world in false compunction
Impudent, mischievous, false compassion
Humiliation for all socialization
The world under the control of the mafias, horrible illuminations
Enemies or accomplices depending on the case
Chinese triads, exported from China
Europe and elsewhere, of the CCP, becoming one of the magazines
Always on the side of the strongest
Profiteering which is nevertheless always wrong
When it comes to doing business, above all
Secret societies infiltrating
In any government, and a mafia, becoming
Capital order services
And the triads in the service of the Chinese Communist Party
In fact, from the Stalinist and the fascist, where the dictator is king
The others, what brings in the most, as a law
That said in number of victims
And for all kinds of crimes
The Catholic Church and its colonial era
Until today, yesterday, in its cabals
Pedophilia, sexual abuse, rape, and in its most banal
236 million deaths
Satisfies repetition constraint, strong push
And even against Santa Claus, a competitor
Who on 12/23/1951, was burned in effigy, symbolically
And in the public square
Dijon, Burgundy, against trade, civic act
But, lies, fiction, everything is equal in this clique!
And anyway
Everything goes against intuition
Or like a tasteless curse
So, in the bush
What really scares wild animals
It's the language of humans
Their voices, no matter the language spoken, everything is naughty
More than any sound from another animal
Human beings smell and stink of evil
Certainly
It's an apprenticeship, from municipal school
It would therefore be necessary to change the branquignol
As in France, this country of the rights
With necessarily very narrow thinking
Everything is there, the conditioned, the engrammed
Free will, invention of domination, and which cannot exist
Yes boss, good boss, everything is well laid out
No wonder, oh beautiful France, so handcuffed
Fifty million turkeys raised
To be eaten every year
One hundred gram turkey poult
Taking fifteen thousand grams in 105 days
With antibiotics and hyperenergetic foods
And for other creatures, such a frenzied killing
It's all an economic war
With idiots who think they're lions
Whereas the lion's penis is five millimeters
Virilist stupidity is measured in several meters
All appearance goes against intuition
Science, History, and in all generalization!
Patrice Faubert (2024) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
Add new comment