Paraphysique du totalitarisme banalisé

" Et bien, je m'en souviendrai de cette planète "

( Auguste de Villiers de l'Isle-Adam ( 1838 - 1889 )

Père de la science-fiction avec l'andréïde ( 1886 ) qui deviendra l'androïde

Nouvelliste, romancier, poète et son fameux livre " L'Eve future " ( 1886 )

Tout corporatisme

Est comme une cuirasse caractérielle

S'opposant

Et le plus souvent

Ainsi, à la cuirasse caractérielle

De tout autre corporatisme

Aucune convergence possible des luttes

Quand tout s'y rebute et y bute

Tout y faisant la sieste

Tout y étant à la diète

Sauf, et encore, pour sa propre assiette

Difficile de s'y faire la belle

Quand tout y engendre du faux rebelle

Chacun, chacune, avec ses propres intérêts

Et c'est là, que ses besoins, l'on y fait

Tout y poursuivant sa course sans arrêt

Comme dans une prison

Mais, là, y étant son propre maton

Il y a le loyer à payer

Le chauffage et l'électricité

Et il faut boire et il faut manger

Et tous les jours, toujours, recommencer

Comme une impossibilité de s'en échapper

Déterminismes et automatismes pour tout plomber

La tyrannie du capital sachant tout organiser

Hommes et femmes politiques en principale complicité

Pour que rien ne change, sachant bien comploter

Avec des gens, poings et pieds liés !

Le fascisme se manifestant ouvertement

Les beaux jours revenus pour lui, depuis longtemps

FNSEA en France, en totale impunité

Car par tout gouvernement, une pollution bien protégée

L'écologiste, lui, aurait été insulté et matraqué, emprisonné

Deux poids, deux mesures, du faux binôme

Les ordures politiciennes en sont comme l'atome

Et un monde sans argent ?

Pour la plupart des gens, c'est du vent

Pourtant

Sept-cents millions de dollars

C'est le salaire de trois footballeurs, ô salopards

Les mieux payés du monde

Hélas, rien ne paraissant plus indécent

Et surtout, l'on s'y sent, impuissante, impuissant

Chaque groupe humain de la planète

De par sa culture, de par son engrammation

Préjugés, jugements de valeur, lieux communs

Pouvant s'opposer ainsi à un autre groupe humain

Le plus fort l'imposant aux autres

Autres eux aussi divisés, et l'on en voit jamais la fin

Avec sa religion, son idéologie, ses croyances

Avec de vraies guerres pour de fausses évidences

Quand il faudrait tout fiche par terre

Conserver le peu de bien, mais tout est à faire

Tout autre que soi est soi dans l'égalitaire

Et puis tout le quotidien des gens

De l'oublié, de l'archivé, comme du sans !

Avec plus aucun risque de potomanie

Quand l'eau potable est une ressource devenue finie

Ainsi, des archives des musées

Du musée dans le musée

Archives comme secrètes, il y en a tant et tant

Fossiles, squelettes, documents oubliés

Que les consulter, les voir, l'on en a plus le temps

Sous les musées, des caves hors du temps

Cela n'est pas étonnant, si tout pue

Car, depuis l'ère pré-industrielle

69 pour cent des mammifères ont disparu

Il faut donc déjà une zoothèque

Un monde inconnu, souterrain, aux pas perdus

Comme une succursale de La Mecque

Et 68 millions de spécimens en France

Rien qu'au Muséum national d'Histoire naturelle de Paris

Ruine-babines en harmonica d'ici

Bref

Tout est affidé dans le ruissellement

Quand tout ne vaut que par l'argent

La cuirasse caractérielle

La cuirasse émotionnelle

La cuirasse matérielle

La cuirasse culturelle

La cuirasse professionnelle

La cuirasse sexuelle

La cuirasse affective et cultuelle

Toujours les autres, jamais soi

De tout cela, feu ( 1897 - 1957 ) Wilhelm Reich, fut le roi

Précurseur toujours malmené par la loi

Quand le plomb et le cadmium

Ne nous sont pas, partout, premium

Du savon bébé Cadum !

Du macrobiote au microbiote

Déjà en 1890 avec le microbiote pulmonaire

Puis, intestinal, bucco-dentaire, cutané

Vaginal, fécal, tout y est destiné

Nous ne sommes que des bactéries

Et avec là, aucune hiérarchie, de l'anarchie

Comme nos milliards de bactéries

Qui sont échangés à chaque baiser

Ou même par le simple fait de se toucher

Après la période placentaire

IMC, tout y est à faire

Avec la fécalothérapie si méconnue

Presque un gros mot, comme le cul

Pourtant, efficace, pour bien des maladies

Niveaux d'organisation sans hiérarchie

Sauf au niveau de l'organisme être humain dans son entier

Car mal utilisant ses potentialités pour tout gâcher

Il suffirait que tout le monde le sache

Et dès le berceau, qu'ainsi, plus rien ne s'y gâche

Ce qui pourrait empêcher de futures OAS

Des futures URSS/USA/SS

OAS française qui tua 2200 personnes en Algérie

Qui en tua 71 en France, ô tragédie

394 personnes blessées, du totalitaire toujours nazi

Avec l'extrême droite du capital , des attentats toujours meurtriers

Du fascisme antiparlementaire toujours routinier

En 2024, tout parti du monde en est une partie

Mais électoraliste, ayant su se faire adopter

Et toutes ses mesures, les faire voter

Partout, en tout, pignon sur rue, en toute légalité !

Tout peut se ressembler, avec ou sans étrangeté

Ainsi, de la ressemblance peu remarquée

Du très beau film ( 1969 ) " Charles mort ou vif " de feu ( 1929 - 1922 ) Alain Tanner

Avec feu François Simon ( fils de Michel ), rare film où l'on parle des libertaires

Et même avec une citation de feu Bakounine, et comme un sosie de feu Henri Laborit

François Simon, comme Henri Laborit, de plus, père absent ou père mort

Décidément, de loin, de près, tout est comme un même sort !

Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

“Well, I’ll remember this planet.”

(Auguste de Villiers de l'Isle-Adam (1838 - 1889)

Father of science fiction with the andreid (1886) who will become the android

Short story writer, novelist, poet and his famous book “L’Eve future” (1886)

All corporatism

Is like a character armor

Opposing

And most often

Thus, with the character armor

Of any other corporatism

No possible convergence of struggles

When everything is rejected and stumbles

All taking a nap

Everything is on a diet

Except, and again, for his own plate

Difficult to look good there

When everything breeds false rebel

Everyone, each with their own interests

And that's where our needs are met

Everything continuing its course without stopping

Like in a prison

But, there, being his own guard

There is rent to pay

Heating and electricity

And you have to drink and you have to eat

And every day, always, start again

Like an impossibility of escaping

Determinisms and automatisms to seal everything

The tyranny of capital knowing how to organize everything

Politicians in main complicity

So that nothing changes, knowing how to plot well

With people tied hand and foot!

Fascism manifesting itself openly

The good days returned for him, a long time ago

FNSEA in France, with total impunity

Because by any government, well-protected pollution

The environmentalist would have been insulted and beaten, imprisoned

Double standards, false binary

Political garbage is like the atom

And a world without money?

For most people, it's wind

Yet

Seven hundred million dollars

This is the salary of three footballers, oh bastards

The highest paid in the world

Alas, nothing seems more indecent

And above all, we feel helpless, powerless

Every human group on the planet

By its culture, by its engramation

Prejudices, value judgments, commonplaces

Being able to oppose another human group in this way

The strongest imposing it on others

Others are also divided, and we never see the end

With its religion, its ideology, its beliefs

With real wars for false evidence

When everything should be thrown to the ground

Keep the little good, but everything has to be done

Everything other than oneself is oneself in the egalitarian

And then all of people's daily lives

Of the forgotten, of the archived, as of the without!

With no more risk of potomania

When drinking water is a finite resource

Thus, museum archives

From the museum within the museum

Archives as secret, there are so many

Fossils, skeletons, forgotten documents

That consult them, see them, we don't have time anymore

Under the museums, timeless cellars

No wonder everything stinks

Because, since the pre-industrial era

69 percent of mammals have disappeared

We therefore already need a zoo library

An unknown, underground world, with lost steps

Like a branch of Mecca

And 68 million specimens in France

Just at the National Museum of Natural History in Paris

Ruine-babines on harmonica from here

Brief

Everything is strengthened in the flow

When everything is only as good as money

The character armor

The emotional armor

The material armor

The cultural armor

The professional armor

The sexual armor

The emotional and cultural armor

Always others, never yourself

Of all this, the late (1897 - 1957) Wilhelm Reich, was the king

Precursor still mistreated by the law

When lead and cadmium

We are not, everywhere, premium

Cadum baby soap!

From macrobiota to microbiota

Already in 1890 with the pulmonary microbiota

Then, intestinal, oral and dental, cutaneous

Vaginal, fecal, everything is there

We are just bacteria

And with that, no hierarchy, anarchy

Like our billions of bacteria

Which are exchanged with each kiss

Or even just by touching

After the placental period

IMC, everything is there to do

With fecal therapy so little known

Almost a swear word, like ass

Yet effective for many diseases

Organizational levels without hierarchy

Except at the level of the human organism as a whole

Because misusing its potential to ruin everything

It would be enough for everyone to know

And from the cradle, so that nothing goes to waste

What could prevent future OAS

Future USSR/USA/SS

French OAS which killed 2,200 people in Algeria

Who killed 71 in France, oh tragedy

394 people injured, totalitarian still Nazi

With the extreme right of capital, attacks always deadly

Anti-parliamentary fascism still routine

In 2024, every party in the world is a part of it

But electoralist, having known how to get adopted

And all its measures, make them vote

Everywhere, everywhere, well established, completely legally!

Everything can be the same, with or without strangeness

Thus, the little-noticed resemblance

From the very beautiful film (1969) "Charles dead or alive" by the late (1929 - 1922) Alain Tanner

With the late François Simon (son of Michel), rare film where we talk about libertarians

And even with a quote from the late Bakunin, and like a double of the late Henri Laborit

François Simon, like Henri Laborit, moreover, absent father or dead father

Certainly, from a distance, up close, everything is like the same fate!

Patrice Faubert (2024) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)