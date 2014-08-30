Paraphysique du totalitarisme banalisé
" Et bien, je m'en souviendrai de cette planète "
( Auguste de Villiers de l'Isle-Adam ( 1838 - 1889 )
Père de la science-fiction avec l'andréïde ( 1886 ) qui deviendra l'androïde
Nouvelliste, romancier, poète et son fameux livre " L'Eve future " ( 1886 )
Tout corporatisme
Est comme une cuirasse caractérielle
S'opposant
Et le plus souvent
Ainsi, à la cuirasse caractérielle
De tout autre corporatisme
Aucune convergence possible des luttes
Quand tout s'y rebute et y bute
Tout y faisant la sieste
Tout y étant à la diète
Sauf, et encore, pour sa propre assiette
Difficile de s'y faire la belle
Quand tout y engendre du faux rebelle
Chacun, chacune, avec ses propres intérêts
Et c'est là, que ses besoins, l'on y fait
Tout y poursuivant sa course sans arrêt
Comme dans une prison
Mais, là, y étant son propre maton
Il y a le loyer à payer
Le chauffage et l'électricité
Et il faut boire et il faut manger
Et tous les jours, toujours, recommencer
Comme une impossibilité de s'en échapper
Déterminismes et automatismes pour tout plomber
La tyrannie du capital sachant tout organiser
Hommes et femmes politiques en principale complicité
Pour que rien ne change, sachant bien comploter
Avec des gens, poings et pieds liés !
Le fascisme se manifestant ouvertement
Les beaux jours revenus pour lui, depuis longtemps
FNSEA en France, en totale impunité
Car par tout gouvernement, une pollution bien protégée
L'écologiste, lui, aurait été insulté et matraqué, emprisonné
Deux poids, deux mesures, du faux binôme
Les ordures politiciennes en sont comme l'atome
Et un monde sans argent ?
Pour la plupart des gens, c'est du vent
Pourtant
Sept-cents millions de dollars
C'est le salaire de trois footballeurs, ô salopards
Les mieux payés du monde
Hélas, rien ne paraissant plus indécent
Et surtout, l'on s'y sent, impuissante, impuissant
Chaque groupe humain de la planète
De par sa culture, de par son engrammation
Préjugés, jugements de valeur, lieux communs
Pouvant s'opposer ainsi à un autre groupe humain
Le plus fort l'imposant aux autres
Autres eux aussi divisés, et l'on en voit jamais la fin
Avec sa religion, son idéologie, ses croyances
Avec de vraies guerres pour de fausses évidences
Quand il faudrait tout fiche par terre
Conserver le peu de bien, mais tout est à faire
Tout autre que soi est soi dans l'égalitaire
Et puis tout le quotidien des gens
De l'oublié, de l'archivé, comme du sans !
Avec plus aucun risque de potomanie
Quand l'eau potable est une ressource devenue finie
Ainsi, des archives des musées
Du musée dans le musée
Archives comme secrètes, il y en a tant et tant
Fossiles, squelettes, documents oubliés
Que les consulter, les voir, l'on en a plus le temps
Sous les musées, des caves hors du temps
Cela n'est pas étonnant, si tout pue
Car, depuis l'ère pré-industrielle
69 pour cent des mammifères ont disparu
Il faut donc déjà une zoothèque
Un monde inconnu, souterrain, aux pas perdus
Comme une succursale de La Mecque
Et 68 millions de spécimens en France
Rien qu'au Muséum national d'Histoire naturelle de Paris
Ruine-babines en harmonica d'ici
Bref
Tout est affidé dans le ruissellement
Quand tout ne vaut que par l'argent
La cuirasse caractérielle
La cuirasse émotionnelle
La cuirasse matérielle
La cuirasse culturelle
La cuirasse professionnelle
La cuirasse sexuelle
La cuirasse affective et cultuelle
Toujours les autres, jamais soi
De tout cela, feu ( 1897 - 1957 ) Wilhelm Reich, fut le roi
Précurseur toujours malmené par la loi
Quand le plomb et le cadmium
Ne nous sont pas, partout, premium
Du savon bébé Cadum !
Du macrobiote au microbiote
Déjà en 1890 avec le microbiote pulmonaire
Puis, intestinal, bucco-dentaire, cutané
Vaginal, fécal, tout y est destiné
Nous ne sommes que des bactéries
Et avec là, aucune hiérarchie, de l'anarchie
Comme nos milliards de bactéries
Qui sont échangés à chaque baiser
Ou même par le simple fait de se toucher
Après la période placentaire
IMC, tout y est à faire
Avec la fécalothérapie si méconnue
Presque un gros mot, comme le cul
Pourtant, efficace, pour bien des maladies
Niveaux d'organisation sans hiérarchie
Sauf au niveau de l'organisme être humain dans son entier
Car mal utilisant ses potentialités pour tout gâcher
Il suffirait que tout le monde le sache
Et dès le berceau, qu'ainsi, plus rien ne s'y gâche
Ce qui pourrait empêcher de futures OAS
Des futures URSS/USA/SS
OAS française qui tua 2200 personnes en Algérie
Qui en tua 71 en France, ô tragédie
394 personnes blessées, du totalitaire toujours nazi
Avec l'extrême droite du capital , des attentats toujours meurtriers
Du fascisme antiparlementaire toujours routinier
En 2024, tout parti du monde en est une partie
Mais électoraliste, ayant su se faire adopter
Et toutes ses mesures, les faire voter
Partout, en tout, pignon sur rue, en toute légalité !
Tout peut se ressembler, avec ou sans étrangeté
Ainsi, de la ressemblance peu remarquée
Du très beau film ( 1969 ) " Charles mort ou vif " de feu ( 1929 - 1922 ) Alain Tanner
Avec feu François Simon ( fils de Michel ), rare film où l'on parle des libertaires
Et même avec une citation de feu Bakounine, et comme un sosie de feu Henri Laborit
François Simon, comme Henri Laborit, de plus, père absent ou père mort
Décidément, de loin, de près, tout est comme un même sort !
Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
“Well, I’ll remember this planet.”
(Auguste de Villiers de l'Isle-Adam (1838 - 1889)
Father of science fiction with the andreid (1886) who will become the android
Short story writer, novelist, poet and his famous book “L’Eve future” (1886)
All corporatism
Is like a character armor
Opposing
And most often
Thus, with the character armor
Of any other corporatism
No possible convergence of struggles
When everything is rejected and stumbles
All taking a nap
Everything is on a diet
Except, and again, for his own plate
Difficult to look good there
When everything breeds false rebel
Everyone, each with their own interests
And that's where our needs are met
Everything continuing its course without stopping
Like in a prison
But, there, being his own guard
There is rent to pay
Heating and electricity
And you have to drink and you have to eat
And every day, always, start again
Like an impossibility of escaping
Determinisms and automatisms to seal everything
The tyranny of capital knowing how to organize everything
Politicians in main complicity
So that nothing changes, knowing how to plot well
With people tied hand and foot!
Fascism manifesting itself openly
The good days returned for him, a long time ago
FNSEA in France, with total impunity
Because by any government, well-protected pollution
The environmentalist would have been insulted and beaten, imprisoned
Double standards, false binary
Political garbage is like the atom
And a world without money?
For most people, it's wind
Yet
Seven hundred million dollars
This is the salary of three footballers, oh bastards
The highest paid in the world
Alas, nothing seems more indecent
And above all, we feel helpless, powerless
Every human group on the planet
By its culture, by its engramation
Prejudices, value judgments, commonplaces
Being able to oppose another human group in this way
The strongest imposing it on others
Others are also divided, and we never see the end
With its religion, its ideology, its beliefs
With real wars for false evidence
When everything should be thrown to the ground
Keep the little good, but everything has to be done
Everything other than oneself is oneself in the egalitarian
And then all of people's daily lives
Of the forgotten, of the archived, as of the without!
With no more risk of potomania
When drinking water is a finite resource
Thus, museum archives
From the museum within the museum
Archives as secret, there are so many
Fossils, skeletons, forgotten documents
That consult them, see them, we don't have time anymore
Under the museums, timeless cellars
No wonder everything stinks
Because, since the pre-industrial era
69 percent of mammals have disappeared
We therefore already need a zoo library
An unknown, underground world, with lost steps
Like a branch of Mecca
And 68 million specimens in France
Just at the National Museum of Natural History in Paris
Ruine-babines on harmonica from here
Brief
Everything is strengthened in the flow
When everything is only as good as money
The character armor
The emotional armor
The material armor
The cultural armor
The professional armor
The sexual armor
The emotional and cultural armor
Always others, never yourself
Of all this, the late (1897 - 1957) Wilhelm Reich, was the king
Precursor still mistreated by the law
When lead and cadmium
We are not, everywhere, premium
Cadum baby soap!
From macrobiota to microbiota
Already in 1890 with the pulmonary microbiota
Then, intestinal, oral and dental, cutaneous
Vaginal, fecal, everything is there
We are just bacteria
And with that, no hierarchy, anarchy
Like our billions of bacteria
Which are exchanged with each kiss
Or even just by touching
After the placental period
IMC, everything is there to do
With fecal therapy so little known
Almost a swear word, like ass
Yet effective for many diseases
Organizational levels without hierarchy
Except at the level of the human organism as a whole
Because misusing its potential to ruin everything
It would be enough for everyone to know
And from the cradle, so that nothing goes to waste
What could prevent future OAS
Future USSR/USA/SS
French OAS which killed 2,200 people in Algeria
Who killed 71 in France, oh tragedy
394 people injured, totalitarian still Nazi
With the extreme right of capital, attacks always deadly
Anti-parliamentary fascism still routine
In 2024, every party in the world is a part of it
But electoralist, having known how to get adopted
And all its measures, make them vote
Everywhere, everywhere, well established, completely legally!
Everything can be the same, with or without strangeness
Thus, the little-noticed resemblance
From the very beautiful film (1969) "Charles dead or alive" by the late (1929 - 1922) Alain Tanner
With the late François Simon (son of Michel), rare film where we talk about libertarians
And even with a quote from the late Bakunin, and like a double of the late Henri Laborit
François Simon, like Henri Laborit, moreover, absent father or dead father
Certainly, from a distance, up close, everything is like the same fate!
Patrice Faubert (2024) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
