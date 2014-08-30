Biorégionalisme

Bioeuropéanisme

Biomondialisme

Vert ou autre

Le capital n'est jamais un autre

France

Dispense de recherche d'emploi

Terminus

Allocation spécifique de solidarité

Terminus

Chômage cotisant pour la retraite

Terminus

Et tant d'autres projets étatiques, MINUS

Car le fascisme libéral

N'a plus aucun complexe

Aucune turpitude ne le vexe

Son objectif final

Est maintenant

Cela devient de plus en plus évident

La suppression de toute allocation sociale

Du capital, c'est sa lutte finale !

Avec depuis un certain long temps

La complicité de femmes

La complicité d'hommes

De la prétendue intellectualité

Mais de la vraie malhonnêteté

Et qui furent, jadis, les maoïstes, des fascistes rouges

De défendre des ordures, Mao, Staline

Jamais, la racaille intellectuelle ne décline

Les mêmes, de nos jours, sont pour Macron ou Mélenchon

Ou l'ont été, je vous dégueule, ô connes et cons

Vous mériteriez, les travaux de la mine !

Travail, famille, patrie

Non, c'est France emploi, pardon

L'allocation pour avoir des gosses

Chair à profit, chair à canon

La seule qui toujours, en place, et bosse

Toute une impensabilité des actes

De l'ignoble du banal, et du marié

Du ( né en 1961 ) Dino Scala, au tout violé

Père de famille, tout pour déranger

Toute une région en fut la sidérée

Il fut l'ami du gendarme et du policier

Nous devrions, et de loin, lui préférer

Une chauve-souris pouvant vivre soixante années

De petite taille, et si peu, nonobstant, appréciée

Tueurs en série

Tueurs de masse

Violeurs en série

Violeurs de masse

Avec dedans, surtout, politiciens et politiciennes

Toujours la cote, malgré tout, pourriture vaurienne

La vermine et la saloperie semblant fasciner

Pas étonnant, ainsi, si l'on a oublié

L'inventeur, peintre, chimiste, physicien

Du crayon à mine/graphite, argile, Nicolas Jacques Conté

( 1795 ) à partir d'un corps de bois de cèdre

Cela était un moindre danger

Du nucléaire Maïak, et de sa complexité

29 septembre 1957

Première explosion nucléaire d'historicité

Et dans l'Oural, ce fut un secret bien gardé !

Personne ne le sut jamais

Et partout dans le monde, d'autres faits

476.000 personnes irradiées

Par le plutonium et du personnel renouvelé

Niveau 6, il fallait bien débuter, du premier

Et finalement

Animaux non-humains prolétarisés

Ou surtout, sous-prolétarisés

Ce à travers l'Histoire

Comme donc pour les animaux humains

Pour l'exploitation, tout, dope niveau

La répugnance, l'avilissement, top niveau

Crachons à la gueule de ce tout idiot

Racaille nazi ou fasciste

Racaille gauchiste

Racaille stalinienne

Racaille libérale verte ou pas verte

Toutes les recettes du capital

Tout y est de la production de la souffrance

Et l'on ose nous parler encore de résilience

Ainsi des fermes aquacoles

Des saumons, 15/25 kilogrammes, par mètre carré

Et cela s'y colle, et la vivacité molle

Bientôt, soixante kilogrammes, de saumon, par mètre cube

Et 35000 maires de France, en comminatoire

De la prison, du manger et du boire

Mais à peine... Et du toc-toc, c'est du Tik Tok

Un milliard de jeunes y sont abonnés, il y a du stock

Toute une désinformation pro-chinoise

Nouveau fascisme même pas rouge, qui patoise

Un jeune français sur trois, 1 heure et 47 minutes, par jour

Et en effet, Tik Tok et d'autres du même cadran

Sont les meilleures armes des nouveaux tyrans

Chine, USA, France, Europe, Afrique, au tout purulent

Fascisme rouge, fascisme brun

Fascisme libéral, fascisme stalinien

Fascisme tout court

Et donc, vive la vasectomie, mais, oui

Sans aucune contrepartie

Avoir eu déjà des enfants

Ou avoir un âge requis

Très jadis, il en allait ainsi

La France trop réactionnaire

Il fallait aller en Suisse ou en Angleterre

Et là, c'était encore avec des restrictions

Et je ne pus le faire

Car, des enfants, je ne voulais faire

Et cela a un petit peu changé

Mais rien vraiment de chamboulé

Et, hélas, pas dans toutes les mentalités !

Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien

Bioregionalism

Bioeuropeanism

Bioglobalism

Green or other

Capital is never another

France

Job search exemption

Terminus

Specific solidarity allowance

Terminus

Unemployment contributing to retirement

Terminus

And so many other state projects, MINUS

Because liberal fascism

No longer has any complexes

No turpitude annoys him

His final goal

Is now

It's becoming more and more obvious

The abolition of all social benefits

Capital is its final struggle!

With for a long time

The complicity of women

The complicity of men

Of so-called intellectuality

But real dishonesty

And who were once the Maoists, red fascists

To defend garbage, Mao, Stalin

The intellectual scum never declines

The same ones, nowadays, are for Macron or Mélenchon

Or were, I disgust you, oh idiots and idiots

You deserve the mine work!

Work, family, homeland

No, it's France emploi, sorry

Allowance for having children

Flesh for profit, cannon fodder

The only one who always, in place, and working

A whole unthinkability of actions

From the ignoble to the banal, and from the married

From (born in 1961) Dino Scala, to the all violated

Father of the family, anything to disturb

An entire region was stunned

He was the friend of the gendarme and the policeman

We should, by far, prefer

A bat that can live for sixty years

Small in size, and so little, nonetheless, appreciated

Serial killers

Mass killers

Serial rapists

Mass rapists

With, above all, politicians

Still popular, despite everything, rascally rottenness

Vermin and filth seeming to fascinate

No wonder, then, if we forgot

The inventor, painter, chemist, physicist

Lead/graphite pencil, clay, Nicolas Jacques Conté

(1795) from a body of cedar wood

This was a lesser danger

Maïak nuclear power, and its complexity

September 29, 1957

First historic nuclear explosion

And in the Urals, it was a well-kept secret!

Nobody ever knew

And all over the world, other facts

476,000 people irradiated

By plutonium and renewed personnel

Level 6, you had to start well, from the first

And finally

Proletarianized non-human animals

Or above all, under-proletarianized

This throughout history

As with human animals

For exploitation, everything, dope level

Repugnance, degradation, top level

Let's spit in the face of this idiot

Nazi or fascist scum

Leftist scum

Stalinist scum

Liberal scum, green or not green

All capital receipts

It’s all about the production of suffering

And we still dare to talk to us about resilience

So aquaculture farms

Salmon, 15/25 kilograms, per square meter

And it sticks to it, and the soft liveliness

Soon, sixty kilograms of salmon per cubic meter

And 35,000 mayors of France, in comminatory

From prison, eating and drinking

But barely... And knock-knock, it's Tik Tok

A billion young people are subscribed to it, there is stock

All pro-Chinese disinformation

New fascism not even red, which dialect

One in three young French people, 1 hour and 47 minutes, per day

And indeed, Tik Tok and others from the same dial

Are the best weapons of the new tyrants

China, USA, France, Europe, Africa, all purulent

Red fascism, brown fascism

Liberal fascism, Stalinist fascism

Fascism in short

And so, long live the vasectomy, but, yes

Without any compensation

Have already had children

Or be of required age

Very long ago, it was like this

France too reactionary

You had to go to Switzerland or England

And there it was again with restrictions

And I couldn't do it

Because I didn't want to have children

And that changed a little bit

But nothing really changed

And, alas, not in all mentalities!

Patrice Faubert (2024) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien