Biorégionalisme, bioeuropéanisme, biomondialisme
Biorégionalisme
Bioeuropéanisme
Biomondialisme
Vert ou autre
Le capital n'est jamais un autre
France
Dispense de recherche d'emploi
Terminus
Allocation spécifique de solidarité
Terminus
Chômage cotisant pour la retraite
Terminus
Et tant d'autres projets étatiques, MINUS
Car le fascisme libéral
N'a plus aucun complexe
Aucune turpitude ne le vexe
Son objectif final
Est maintenant
Cela devient de plus en plus évident
La suppression de toute allocation sociale
Du capital, c'est sa lutte finale !
Avec depuis un certain long temps
La complicité de femmes
La complicité d'hommes
De la prétendue intellectualité
Mais de la vraie malhonnêteté
Et qui furent, jadis, les maoïstes, des fascistes rouges
De défendre des ordures, Mao, Staline
Jamais, la racaille intellectuelle ne décline
Les mêmes, de nos jours, sont pour Macron ou Mélenchon
Ou l'ont été, je vous dégueule, ô connes et cons
Vous mériteriez, les travaux de la mine !
Travail, famille, patrie
Non, c'est France emploi, pardon
L'allocation pour avoir des gosses
Chair à profit, chair à canon
La seule qui toujours, en place, et bosse
Toute une impensabilité des actes
De l'ignoble du banal, et du marié
Du ( né en 1961 ) Dino Scala, au tout violé
Père de famille, tout pour déranger
Toute une région en fut la sidérée
Il fut l'ami du gendarme et du policier
Nous devrions, et de loin, lui préférer
Une chauve-souris pouvant vivre soixante années
De petite taille, et si peu, nonobstant, appréciée
Tueurs en série
Tueurs de masse
Violeurs en série
Violeurs de masse
Avec dedans, surtout, politiciens et politiciennes
Toujours la cote, malgré tout, pourriture vaurienne
La vermine et la saloperie semblant fasciner
Pas étonnant, ainsi, si l'on a oublié
L'inventeur, peintre, chimiste, physicien
Du crayon à mine/graphite, argile, Nicolas Jacques Conté
( 1795 ) à partir d'un corps de bois de cèdre
Cela était un moindre danger
Du nucléaire Maïak, et de sa complexité
29 septembre 1957
Première explosion nucléaire d'historicité
Et dans l'Oural, ce fut un secret bien gardé !
Personne ne le sut jamais
Et partout dans le monde, d'autres faits
476.000 personnes irradiées
Par le plutonium et du personnel renouvelé
Niveau 6, il fallait bien débuter, du premier
Et finalement
Animaux non-humains prolétarisés
Ou surtout, sous-prolétarisés
Ce à travers l'Histoire
Comme donc pour les animaux humains
Pour l'exploitation, tout, dope niveau
La répugnance, l'avilissement, top niveau
Crachons à la gueule de ce tout idiot
Racaille nazi ou fasciste
Racaille gauchiste
Racaille stalinienne
Racaille libérale verte ou pas verte
Toutes les recettes du capital
Tout y est de la production de la souffrance
Et l'on ose nous parler encore de résilience
Ainsi des fermes aquacoles
Des saumons, 15/25 kilogrammes, par mètre carré
Et cela s'y colle, et la vivacité molle
Bientôt, soixante kilogrammes, de saumon, par mètre cube
Et 35000 maires de France, en comminatoire
De la prison, du manger et du boire
Mais à peine... Et du toc-toc, c'est du Tik Tok
Un milliard de jeunes y sont abonnés, il y a du stock
Toute une désinformation pro-chinoise
Nouveau fascisme même pas rouge, qui patoise
Un jeune français sur trois, 1 heure et 47 minutes, par jour
Et en effet, Tik Tok et d'autres du même cadran
Sont les meilleures armes des nouveaux tyrans
Chine, USA, France, Europe, Afrique, au tout purulent
Fascisme rouge, fascisme brun
Fascisme libéral, fascisme stalinien
Fascisme tout court
Et donc, vive la vasectomie, mais, oui
Sans aucune contrepartie
Avoir eu déjà des enfants
Ou avoir un âge requis
Très jadis, il en allait ainsi
La France trop réactionnaire
Il fallait aller en Suisse ou en Angleterre
Et là, c'était encore avec des restrictions
Et je ne pus le faire
Car, des enfants, je ne voulais faire
Et cela a un petit peu changé
Mais rien vraiment de chamboulé
Et, hélas, pas dans toutes les mentalités !
Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Bioregionalism
Bioeuropeanism
Bioglobalism
Green or other
Capital is never another
France
Job search exemption
Terminus
Specific solidarity allowance
Terminus
Unemployment contributing to retirement
Terminus
And so many other state projects, MINUS
Because liberal fascism
No longer has any complexes
No turpitude annoys him
His final goal
Is now
It's becoming more and more obvious
The abolition of all social benefits
Capital is its final struggle!
With for a long time
The complicity of women
The complicity of men
Of so-called intellectuality
But real dishonesty
And who were once the Maoists, red fascists
To defend garbage, Mao, Stalin
The intellectual scum never declines
The same ones, nowadays, are for Macron or Mélenchon
Or were, I disgust you, oh idiots and idiots
You deserve the mine work!
Work, family, homeland
No, it's France emploi, sorry
Allowance for having children
Flesh for profit, cannon fodder
The only one who always, in place, and working
A whole unthinkability of actions
From the ignoble to the banal, and from the married
From (born in 1961) Dino Scala, to the all violated
Father of the family, anything to disturb
An entire region was stunned
He was the friend of the gendarme and the policeman
We should, by far, prefer
A bat that can live for sixty years
Small in size, and so little, nonetheless, appreciated
Serial killers
Mass killers
Serial rapists
Mass rapists
With, above all, politicians
Still popular, despite everything, rascally rottenness
Vermin and filth seeming to fascinate
No wonder, then, if we forgot
The inventor, painter, chemist, physicist
Lead/graphite pencil, clay, Nicolas Jacques Conté
(1795) from a body of cedar wood
This was a lesser danger
Maïak nuclear power, and its complexity
September 29, 1957
First historic nuclear explosion
And in the Urals, it was a well-kept secret!
Nobody ever knew
And all over the world, other facts
476,000 people irradiated
By plutonium and renewed personnel
Level 6, you had to start well, from the first
And finally
Proletarianized non-human animals
Or above all, under-proletarianized
This throughout history
As with human animals
For exploitation, everything, dope level
Repugnance, degradation, top level
Let's spit in the face of this idiot
Nazi or fascist scum
Leftist scum
Stalinist scum
Liberal scum, green or not green
All capital receipts
It’s all about the production of suffering
And we still dare to talk to us about resilience
So aquaculture farms
Salmon, 15/25 kilograms, per square meter
And it sticks to it, and the soft liveliness
Soon, sixty kilograms of salmon per cubic meter
And 35,000 mayors of France, in comminatory
From prison, eating and drinking
But barely... And knock-knock, it's Tik Tok
A billion young people are subscribed to it, there is stock
All pro-Chinese disinformation
New fascism not even red, which dialect
One in three young French people, 1 hour and 47 minutes, per day
And indeed, Tik Tok and others from the same dial
Are the best weapons of the new tyrants
China, USA, France, Europe, Africa, all purulent
Red fascism, brown fascism
Liberal fascism, Stalinist fascism
Fascism in short
And so, long live the vasectomy, but, yes
Without any compensation
Have already had children
Or be of required age
Very long ago, it was like this
France too reactionary
You had to go to Switzerland or England
And there it was again with restrictions
And I couldn't do it
Because I didn't want to have children
And that changed a little bit
But nothing really changed
And, alas, not in all mentalities!
Patrice Faubert (2024) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
