De l'épizeuxe dans le coruscant

Entre 1948 et 1961, environ

Trois millions de personnes ont fui

L'Allemagne de l'Est, leur pays

Mais c'est le capital, lui-même, qui est le mur

Avec l'argent, séparant tout le monde, c'est sûr

D'une muraille de Chine, l'autre

D'une muraille américaine, l'autre

D'une frontière européenne, l'autre

De l'administratif ou du dur de dur

13 août 1961, fuite de Hans Conrad Schumann

Ce vopo ( 1942 - 1998 ) qui finit par se suicider

Pourtant, pour lui, l'évasion ne fut pas ratée

Mais le suicide est la fuite la plus aboutie

Quand elle est bien réussie

Et lui, à un arbre, se pendit

Jusqu'au 9 novembre 1989

Beaucoup de mortes et de morts

Voulant s'évader d'un funeste sort

Mais aussi avec des évasions réussies

Car le socialisme sans la liberté, c'est la caserne

Disait, déjà, très jadis, le géant de l'anarchie

Feu ( 1814 - 1876 ) Mikhaïl Bakounine, révolutionnaire de génie

Migrants et migrantes d'hier et d'aujourd'hui

La mer y devenant une frontière artificielle

La noyade y devenant une mort naturelle

Le monde est sous curatelle

Le monde est sous tutelle

Mafias de l'industrie , des banques, de l'économie, de la politique

Comme en Russie, mais en plus hypocrite

Tout y est de la prostitution

De la putain et du souteneur en généralisation !

Plus seulement pour le sexe

Mais pour tout le reste, habilement, et rien ne nous y vexe

Les tuteurs et les tutrices de ce monde

Privés ou étatisés, jonglant de l'immonde

Au Parlement ou du simple appartement

Des escrocs, outrepassant, leur autorité, souvent

Curatelle et tutelle

De l'école, à l'usine, au stade, au bureau ou au labo

De la liberté libérée du conditionné

Toutes les ailes, depuis longtemps, coupées

De toute une pollution mentale irradiée

Rien de coruscant dans un merdier

Quand, champs, villes, eaux, au tout contaminé

Comme ( 1986 ) du Tchernobyl toujours répété

D'autres ( 1957 ) Maïak , Russie, secret gardé

Services secrets ne voulant rien divulguer

Hier, aujourd'hui, demain

Malformations néonatales, handicaps, un même refrain

Le commerce, toute humanité, l'éteint

Et c'est donc l'anglais colonial, la langue universelle

De grandes fortunes y font des étincelles

Ainsi

Un adolescent anglais sur dix

Parle une seconde langue

Contre quatre adolescents européens sur dix

Et cela n'est pas une piqure de télomérase

Qui des mentalités marchandes fera table rase

Tant que l'on apprendra pas la révolte et la raison

Pour un autre monde, dès la maternelle, les graines de la révolution !

Tout étant devenu comme du ghetto

Le dieu du pauvre étant de gagner le gros lot

Tout étant, des régions du monde, et selon

Comme un camp de rétention

Comme un camp de concentration

Comme un camp d'extermination

Du centre de la mise à mort

Au mauvais endroit, au mauvais moment, comme seul tort

D'une façon l'autre

Tout se réactualisant pour bien des gens

Trois pas en arrière, un pas en avant

Et à la queue leu-leu, tout s'y adaptant

Rester ou partir

Agir ou ne pas agir

Faire ou ne pas faire

Décidophobie ou anxiété

Ce qui peut parfois, toute action, l'inhiber

L'épizeuxe du tout mobile immobilité

Le capital comme machine infernale de la monstruosité

Ayant su, la plupart des gens, les lobotomiser

Quand, ll faut cinq kilogrammes de merlan

Pour fabriquer un kilogramme de bâtonnets de surimi

Et tout l'ajouté, français et japonais en raffolent

Même le frein de l'Apocalypse s'y affole

Tout fonctionnant ou presque, de cette cooptation

Pas la même que de l'effet Matilda, spoliation

Découvertes scientifiques de femmes

Que s'approprièrent, s'approprient, des hommes, ô infâmes

Ou le sexocide des femmes comme au Mexique

D'autres pays aussi frénétiques

Déjà, jadis, tout cela, analysé

Par feu ( 1920 - 2005 ) Françoise d'Eaubonne

Et aussi femmes sans clitoris, d'Afrique

Mais, pour personne, la vie n'est réellement bonne

Quand tout s'inscrit dans le fric

Ou de l'infecte et répugnante récupération politicienne

Missak Manouchian et les siens, au Panthéon

Les fascistes libéraux osent tout, pauvres cons

Alors qu'ils auraient craché a la gueule de Macron

Du PCF stalinien, du RN, pourriture en union

Une sacrée bande d'ordures

De la saleté, et même à des épluchures

Un balle, une rafale, passé, présent, futur !

Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

Between 1948 and 1961, approximately

Three million people have fled

East Germany, their country

But it is capital itself that is the wall

With money separating everyone, that's for sure

From one wall of China, the other

From one American wall, the other

From one European border, the other

Administrative or tough

August 13, 1961, escape of Hans Conrad Schumann

This vopo (1942 - 1998) who ends up committing suicide

However, for him, the escape was not missed

But suicide is the most successful escape

When it is successful

And he, on a tree, hanged himself

Until November 9, 1989

Many dead and dead

Wanting to escape from a dire fate

But also with successful escapes

Because socialism without freedom is barracks

Said, already, long ago, the giant of anarchy

Late (1814 - 1876) Mikhail Bakunin, revolutionary genius

Migrants of yesterday and today

The sea becoming an artificial border

Drowning becomes a natural death

The world is under curatorship

The world is under supervision

Mafias of industry, banks, economy, politics

Like in Russia, but more hypocritical

It's all prostitution

Whore and pimp in general!

Not just for sex anymore

But for everything else, skillfully, and nothing offends us

The guardians and guardians of this world

Private or state-controlled, juggling the filthy

In Parliament or from a simple apartment

Crooks, overstepping their authority, often

Curatorship and guardianship

From school, to factory, to stadium, to office or lab

Of freedom freed from the conditioned

All wings, long since cut off

Of all the irradiated mental pollution

Nothing harsh in a shithole

When, fields, towns, waters, all contaminated

Like (1986) of Chernobyl always repeated

Others (1957) Mayak, Russia, kept secret

Secret Service not wanting to divulge anything

Yesterday Today Tomorrow

Neonatal malformations, disabilities, the same refrain

Commerce, all humanity, extinguishes it

And so it is colonial English, the universal language

Great fortunes spark there

So

One in ten English teenagers

Speak a second language

Against four out of ten European adolescents

And this is not a telomerase shot

Who of commercial mentalities will wipe the slate clean

As long as we don't learn revolt and reason

For another world, from kindergarten, the seeds of the revolution!

Everything having become like a ghetto

The god of the poor being to win the jackpot

All being, regions of the world, and according to

Like a detention camp

Like a concentration camp

Like an extermination camp

From the center of the killing

Wrong place, wrong time, only wrong

One way the other

Everything is updated for many people

Three steps back, one step forward

And in single file, everything adapting to it

Stay or go

To act or not to act

To do or not to do

Decidophobia or anxiety

Which can sometimes, any action, inhibit it

The epizeuse of all mobile immobility

Capital as an infernal machine of monstrosity

Having known how to lobotomize most people

When do you need five kilograms of whiting

To make one kilogram of surimi sticks

And everything added, French and Japanese love it

Even the brake of the Apocalypse panics there

Everything working or almost, from this co-optation

Not the same as the Matilda effect, spoliation

Scientific discoveries of women

That men appropriated, appropriated, oh infamous

Or sexocide of women like in Mexico

Other countries as frenetic

Already, long ago, all this, analyzed

By the late (1920 - 2005) Françoise d'Eaubonne

And also women without clitoris, from Africa

But for no one, life is really good

When it's all about the money

Or the disgusting and disgusting politician recovery

Missak Manouchian and his family, at the Pantheon

Liberal fascists dare everything, poor idiots

While they would have spat in the face of Macron

From the Stalinist PCF, from the RN, rot in union

A hell of a bunch of trash

Dirt, and even peelings

A bullet, a burst, past, present, future!

Patrice Faubert (2024) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicist (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)