De l'épizeuxe dans le coruscant
Entre 1948 et 1961, environ
Trois millions de personnes ont fui
L'Allemagne de l'Est, leur pays
Mais c'est le capital, lui-même, qui est le mur
Avec l'argent, séparant tout le monde, c'est sûr
D'une muraille de Chine, l'autre
D'une muraille américaine, l'autre
D'une frontière européenne, l'autre
De l'administratif ou du dur de dur
13 août 1961, fuite de Hans Conrad Schumann
Ce vopo ( 1942 - 1998 ) qui finit par se suicider
Pourtant, pour lui, l'évasion ne fut pas ratée
Mais le suicide est la fuite la plus aboutie
Quand elle est bien réussie
Et lui, à un arbre, se pendit
Jusqu'au 9 novembre 1989
Beaucoup de mortes et de morts
Voulant s'évader d'un funeste sort
Mais aussi avec des évasions réussies
Car le socialisme sans la liberté, c'est la caserne
Disait, déjà, très jadis, le géant de l'anarchie
Feu ( 1814 - 1876 ) Mikhaïl Bakounine, révolutionnaire de génie
Migrants et migrantes d'hier et d'aujourd'hui
La mer y devenant une frontière artificielle
La noyade y devenant une mort naturelle
Le monde est sous curatelle
Le monde est sous tutelle
Mafias de l'industrie , des banques, de l'économie, de la politique
Comme en Russie, mais en plus hypocrite
Tout y est de la prostitution
De la putain et du souteneur en généralisation !
Plus seulement pour le sexe
Mais pour tout le reste, habilement, et rien ne nous y vexe
Les tuteurs et les tutrices de ce monde
Privés ou étatisés, jonglant de l'immonde
Au Parlement ou du simple appartement
Des escrocs, outrepassant, leur autorité, souvent
Curatelle et tutelle
De l'école, à l'usine, au stade, au bureau ou au labo
De la liberté libérée du conditionné
Toutes les ailes, depuis longtemps, coupées
De toute une pollution mentale irradiée
Rien de coruscant dans un merdier
Quand, champs, villes, eaux, au tout contaminé
Comme ( 1986 ) du Tchernobyl toujours répété
D'autres ( 1957 ) Maïak , Russie, secret gardé
Services secrets ne voulant rien divulguer
Hier, aujourd'hui, demain
Malformations néonatales, handicaps, un même refrain
Le commerce, toute humanité, l'éteint
Et c'est donc l'anglais colonial, la langue universelle
De grandes fortunes y font des étincelles
Ainsi
Un adolescent anglais sur dix
Parle une seconde langue
Contre quatre adolescents européens sur dix
Et cela n'est pas une piqure de télomérase
Qui des mentalités marchandes fera table rase
Tant que l'on apprendra pas la révolte et la raison
Pour un autre monde, dès la maternelle, les graines de la révolution !
Tout étant devenu comme du ghetto
Le dieu du pauvre étant de gagner le gros lot
Tout étant, des régions du monde, et selon
Comme un camp de rétention
Comme un camp de concentration
Comme un camp d'extermination
Du centre de la mise à mort
Au mauvais endroit, au mauvais moment, comme seul tort
D'une façon l'autre
Tout se réactualisant pour bien des gens
Trois pas en arrière, un pas en avant
Et à la queue leu-leu, tout s'y adaptant
Rester ou partir
Agir ou ne pas agir
Faire ou ne pas faire
Décidophobie ou anxiété
Ce qui peut parfois, toute action, l'inhiber
L'épizeuxe du tout mobile immobilité
Le capital comme machine infernale de la monstruosité
Ayant su, la plupart des gens, les lobotomiser
Quand, ll faut cinq kilogrammes de merlan
Pour fabriquer un kilogramme de bâtonnets de surimi
Et tout l'ajouté, français et japonais en raffolent
Même le frein de l'Apocalypse s'y affole
Tout fonctionnant ou presque, de cette cooptation
Pas la même que de l'effet Matilda, spoliation
Découvertes scientifiques de femmes
Que s'approprièrent, s'approprient, des hommes, ô infâmes
Ou le sexocide des femmes comme au Mexique
D'autres pays aussi frénétiques
Déjà, jadis, tout cela, analysé
Par feu ( 1920 - 2005 ) Françoise d'Eaubonne
Et aussi femmes sans clitoris, d'Afrique
Mais, pour personne, la vie n'est réellement bonne
Quand tout s'inscrit dans le fric
Ou de l'infecte et répugnante récupération politicienne
Missak Manouchian et les siens, au Panthéon
Les fascistes libéraux osent tout, pauvres cons
Alors qu'ils auraient craché a la gueule de Macron
Du PCF stalinien, du RN, pourriture en union
Une sacrée bande d'ordures
De la saleté, et même à des épluchures
Un balle, une rafale, passé, présent, futur !
Patrice Faubert ( 2024 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
Between 1948 and 1961, approximately
Three million people have fled
East Germany, their country
But it is capital itself that is the wall
With money separating everyone, that's for sure
From one wall of China, the other
From one American wall, the other
From one European border, the other
Administrative or tough
August 13, 1961, escape of Hans Conrad Schumann
This vopo (1942 - 1998) who ends up committing suicide
However, for him, the escape was not missed
But suicide is the most successful escape
When it is successful
And he, on a tree, hanged himself
Until November 9, 1989
Many dead and dead
Wanting to escape from a dire fate
But also with successful escapes
Because socialism without freedom is barracks
Said, already, long ago, the giant of anarchy
Late (1814 - 1876) Mikhail Bakunin, revolutionary genius
Migrants of yesterday and today
The sea becoming an artificial border
Drowning becomes a natural death
The world is under curatorship
The world is under supervision
Mafias of industry, banks, economy, politics
Like in Russia, but more hypocritical
It's all prostitution
Whore and pimp in general!
Not just for sex anymore
But for everything else, skillfully, and nothing offends us
The guardians and guardians of this world
Private or state-controlled, juggling the filthy
In Parliament or from a simple apartment
Crooks, overstepping their authority, often
Curatorship and guardianship
From school, to factory, to stadium, to office or lab
Of freedom freed from the conditioned
All wings, long since cut off
Of all the irradiated mental pollution
Nothing harsh in a shithole
When, fields, towns, waters, all contaminated
Like (1986) of Chernobyl always repeated
Others (1957) Mayak, Russia, kept secret
Secret Service not wanting to divulge anything
Yesterday Today Tomorrow
Neonatal malformations, disabilities, the same refrain
Commerce, all humanity, extinguishes it
And so it is colonial English, the universal language
Great fortunes spark there
So
One in ten English teenagers
Speak a second language
Against four out of ten European adolescents
And this is not a telomerase shot
Who of commercial mentalities will wipe the slate clean
As long as we don't learn revolt and reason
For another world, from kindergarten, the seeds of the revolution!
Everything having become like a ghetto
The god of the poor being to win the jackpot
All being, regions of the world, and according to
Like a detention camp
Like a concentration camp
Like an extermination camp
From the center of the killing
Wrong place, wrong time, only wrong
One way the other
Everything is updated for many people
Three steps back, one step forward
And in single file, everything adapting to it
Stay or go
To act or not to act
To do or not to do
Decidophobia or anxiety
Which can sometimes, any action, inhibit it
The epizeuse of all mobile immobility
Capital as an infernal machine of monstrosity
Having known how to lobotomize most people
When do you need five kilograms of whiting
To make one kilogram of surimi sticks
And everything added, French and Japanese love it
Even the brake of the Apocalypse panics there
Everything working or almost, from this co-optation
Not the same as the Matilda effect, spoliation
Scientific discoveries of women
That men appropriated, appropriated, oh infamous
Or sexocide of women like in Mexico
Other countries as frenetic
Already, long ago, all this, analyzed
By the late (1920 - 2005) Françoise d'Eaubonne
And also women without clitoris, from Africa
But for no one, life is really good
When it's all about the money
Or the disgusting and disgusting politician recovery
Missak Manouchian and his family, at the Pantheon
Liberal fascists dare everything, poor idiots
While they would have spat in the face of Macron
From the Stalinist PCF, from the RN, rot in union
A hell of a bunch of trash
Dirt, and even peelings
A bullet, a burst, past, present, future!
Patrice Faubert (2024) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicist (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
